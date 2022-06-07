« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 69015 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,153
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1440 on: June 7, 2022, 10:13:10 pm »
In case anyone was in any doubt that he's a horrible little turd, here's murderer Kyle Rittenhouse:

https://twitter.com/ThisIsKyleR/status/1533930686121484295

Pity the scumbag didn't blow his own meagre brains out when he fell over.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,292
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1441 on: June 10, 2022, 01:14:16 am »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZJ56cXSI-o

Jan 6th hearings, for anyone that's interested
Logged

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1442 on: June 10, 2022, 02:01:22 am »
Quote
Pelosi: It might come as a surprise to some of you that the president I quote most often is President Reagan, she told the crowd. The good humor of our president was really a tonic for the nation  the gentleman that he was.

https://twitter.com/ktumulty/status/1534859614637985793

Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 591
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1443 on: June 11, 2022, 03:50:32 pm »
Not surprised about that.Completely out of touch, should be in a feckin rest home,with her drunk driving husband.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,308
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1444 on: June 12, 2022, 05:53:12 pm »
Michael Avenatti sentenced to four years in prison for stealing from client Stormy Daniels. And she's not the only client he stole from.

Remember when we thought he was good at going up against Trump?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1445 on: June 12, 2022, 07:54:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on June 12, 2022, 05:53:12 pm
Michael Avenatti sentenced to four years in prison for stealing from client Stormy Daniels. And she's not the only client he stole from.

Remember when we thought he was good at going up against Trump?


Great as that was,he was always a loathsome,ambulance chasing prick.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,313
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1446 on: June 12, 2022, 08:29:55 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 12, 2022, 07:54:57 pm

Great as that was,he was always a loathsome,ambulance chasing prick.
He was fun, wasn't he. But something about him caused me to look him up long before it all went to shit. I think it was his Wiki page which hinted at some nefarious activities and raised some questions. I think he reminded me of Rod Blagojevich, who was also fun and very charismatic, but a complete crook too.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,259
  • Klopptimist
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1447 on: June 12, 2022, 08:44:12 pm »
If we're dredging up memories from Trump's term, then can I just say that I miss "The Mooch" ?



Turned up, fired some guy it would have been politically inconvenient for Trump to fire (Reince Priebus, Trump's first chief of staff and part of the Republican establishment), then got fired by the guy's replacement a few days later.
« Last Edit: June 12, 2022, 08:47:05 pm by Riquende »
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,279
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1448 on: June 12, 2022, 10:01:55 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June  7, 2022, 10:13:10 pm
In case anyone was in any doubt that he's a horrible little turd, here's murderer Kyle Rittenhouse:

https://twitter.com/ThisIsKyleR/status/1533930686121484295

Pity the scumbag didn't blow his own meagre brains out when he fell over.

Say my penis is tiny without saying my penis is tiny
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,176
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1449 on: June 13, 2022, 10:18:05 am »
Quote from: Riquende on June 12, 2022, 08:44:12 pm
If we're dredging up memories from Trump's term, then can I just say that I miss "The Mooch" ?



Turned up, fired some guy it would have been politically inconvenient for Trump to fire (Reince Priebus, Trump's first chief of staff and part of the Republican establishment), then got fired by the guy's replacement a few days later.

It`s absolutely incredible the coterie of weirdos who are/were drawn to Trump`s orbit: Roger Stone, Avenatti, Manafort, Cohen, Flynn, Eastman & Powell, Giuliani, that hungarian fascist whose name i`ve forgotten, MyPillowGuy, Tulsi Gabbard, all of his family...and those are just the opportunists who wanted in on the grift. There`s also the whole MAGAnaut zealot contingent who actually believe there is some kind of political movement beyond Trump`s massive demand for respect and relevance.

The whole thing reminds me of the rise of the Nazis: some of them were political zealots with an agenda, but a whole lot more of them just (literally) joined the party to get ahead in life without considering the bigger picture that it might actually fuck them for life.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 591
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1450 on: June 13, 2022, 06:00:36 pm »
Nice to see the cops go after these white power fuckers instead of protecting them.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/white-supremacists-from-patriot-front-detained-en-masse-near-idaho-pride-event?ref=wrap
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,530
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1451 on: Yesterday at 07:28:08 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on June 13, 2022, 06:00:36 pm
Nice to see the cops go after these white power fuckers instead of protecting them.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/white-supremacists-from-patriot-front-detained-en-masse-near-idaho-pride-event?ref=wrap
Yep, absolute gang of scum. Mobbed up and geared up with the single objective to harm people at the Pride event. I've no bout the Police intervention avoided horrendous scenes. Since which Police have received death threats.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1452 on: Yesterday at 07:30:09 pm »
Good to see a man take up responsibility for a child  :butt :butt :butt


Quote
Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support - WBRZ Investigative Unit

A Louisiana woman was recently ordered to give up custody of her daughter to her alleged rapist and then pay child support.

Crysta Abelseth, now 32, was allegedly raped at age 16 by John Barnes, a man nearly twice her age who she had never previously met, after accepting a ride home from him after a night out at a restaurant with friends, and the sexual assault resulted in a pregnancy, reported WBRZ-TV.

"Instead of bringing me home, he brought me to his house," Abelseth recalled. "Once inside, he raped me on his living room couch."

Abelseth said other people assumed a boyfriend was the father and she never corrected them, but sometime in 2011 Barnes learned that he might have a daughter and pursued custody.

Stacie Triche, of the non-profit organization Save Lives, is started helping Abelseth with her legal fight after Barnes challenged her custodial rights, and she said it's hard to understand why a judge would give Barnes full custody and force Abelseth to pay child support to her rapist.

"When I found out she was a rape victim, and this rapist could potentially get full custody, that's when I stepped in and said something has to be done about this," Triche said. "She's been forced to pay her perpetrator, forced to pay her rapist child support and legal fees and give up custody of the child that's a product of the rape. It makes no sense."

Judge Jeffrey Cashe granted Barnes custody, but an employee in his office said judicial canons would prevent him from explaining the decision, which was placed under seal, and an attorney from the Louisiana Foundation Against Sexual Assault (LFASA) said the decision was egregious.

"It seems pretty straightforward that not only did a crime take place, but as a result of the crime, this person should not have custody of the child," said LFASA attorney Sean Cassidy.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xSjkBSArfVA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xSjkBSArfVA</a>
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,313
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1453 on: Yesterday at 07:41:47 pm »
So, the child (I'm going to assume female child) is now 15/16, the same age as her mother when was raped by this guy. Since the mother was 16 when she was impregnated, there is irrefutable evidence of statutory rape at the very least. America is a very strange country, with some right lunatic judges who seem to do what the fuck they like.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 591
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1454 on: Yesterday at 08:26:02 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:41:47 pm
So, the child (I'm going to assume female child) is now 15/16, the same age as her mother when was raped by this guy. Since the mother was 16 when she was impregnated, there is irrefutable evidence of statutory rape at the very least. America is a very strange country, with some right lunatic judges who seem to do what the fuck they like.

It is Louisiana,have ya ever been down there. barely in the 20th century,let alone the 21st in a big chunk of that place.New Orleans is great but ya get in the backwoods :o.So who knows what was what with that defo fucked up though.
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 591
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1455 on: Yesterday at 08:40:31 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:28:08 pm
Yep, absolute gang of scum. Mobbed up and geared up with the single objective to harm people at the Pride event. I've no bout the Police intervention avoided horrendous scenes. Since which Police have received death threats.
 

There are a few of em round these parts.They showed up at the St Patricks days parade playing Dropkick Murphys stuff And ya man Ken Casey called em out to meet, they didn't show.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1456 on: Today at 02:57:37 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on June 13, 2022, 06:00:36 pm
Nice to see the cops go after these white power fuckers instead of protecting them.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/white-supremacists-from-patriot-front-detained-en-masse-near-idaho-pride-event?ref=wrap

Madness that the authorities didn't know this was being planned considering they'd all be on some sort of watch list. If it wasn't for 1 person spotting something dubious and calling the cops.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,153
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1457 on: Today at 12:51:58 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:30:09 pm
Good to see a man take up responsibility for a child  :butt :butt :butt

That story has made me feel physically sick
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,313
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1458 on: Today at 03:39:39 pm »
https://www.newsweek.com/lauren-boebert-abortion-escort-claims-explained-muckrakers-1715956

Apologies for the source.

Brought to you by the American Muckrakers PAC (the same people who took down Madison Cawthorn).
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,682
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1459 on: Today at 04:23:16 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:39:39 pm
https://www.newsweek.com/lauren-boebert-abortion-escort-claims-explained-muckrakers-1715956

Apologies for the source.

Brought to you by the American Muckrakers PAC (the same people who took down Madison Cawthorn).

Wait for it to get verified by major media organisations of course, but if legit...

 No surprise when you let in this level of candidate.  Not even the prostitution work,  but the hypocrisy,  not letting others have the opportunities you benefitted from. 
Logged

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,029
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1460 on: Today at 04:27:53 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:39:39 pm
https://www.newsweek.com/lauren-boebert-abortion-escort-claims-explained-muckrakers-1715956

Apologies for the source.

Brought to you by the American Muckrakers PAC (the same people who took down Madison Cawthorn).

There was also something about her having hooked up with Ted Cruz, which is a bridge too far for me. I can believe the abortions and the escort work but nobody would fuck Ted.
Logged

Online SOHC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 195
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1461 on: Today at 06:38:24 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:39:39 pm
https://www.newsweek.com/lauren-boebert-abortion-escort-claims-explained-muckrakers-1715956

Apologies for the source.

Brought to you by the American Muckrakers PAC (the same people who took down Madison Cawthorn).

Oh please let this be true.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Up
« previous next »
 