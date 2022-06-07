If we're dredging up memories from Trump's term, then can I just say that I miss "The Mooch" ?







Turned up, fired some guy it would have been politically inconvenient for Trump to fire (Reince Priebus, Trump's first chief of staff and part of the Republican establishment), then got fired by the guy's replacement a few days later.



It`s absolutely incredible the coterie of weirdos who are/were drawn to Trump`s orbit: Roger Stone, Avenatti, Manafort, Cohen, Flynn, Eastman & Powell, Giuliani, that hungarian fascist whose name i`ve forgotten, MyPillowGuy, Tulsi Gabbard, all of his family...and those are just the opportunists who wanted in on the grift. There`s also the whole MAGAnaut zealot contingent who actually believe there is some kind of political movement beyond Trump`s massive demand for respect and relevance.The whole thing reminds me of the rise of the Nazis: some of them were political zealots with an agenda, but a whole lot more of them just (literally) joined the party to get ahead in life without considering the bigger picture that it might actually fuck them for life.