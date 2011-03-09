« previous next »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 05:00:44 pm
Im not being pedantic, its a really important point.  If abortion really is a right, they couldnt overturn Roe. 

Sorry, Iska, for battering you on this point but...

"Alito's draft opinion explicitly criticizes Lawrence v. Texas (legalizing sodomy) and Obergefell v. Hodges (legalizing same-sex marriage). He says that, like abortion, these decisions protect phony rights that are not "deeply rooted in history."

https://twitter.com/mjs_DC/status/1521296185977417732

This is only the beginning for conservatives.
Thats referring to hypothetical rights to illicit drug-use and prostitution, surely.
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 05:00:44 pm
If abortion really is a right,

 :rash :duh
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 05:25:36 pm
Thats referring to hypothetical rights to illicit drug-use and prostitution, surely.

Not following you there?
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 05:27:05 pm
Behave.

Good luck getting a straight answer.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:30:03 pm
Good luck getting a straight answer.

Maybe but name calling won't get us anywhere.
This is a long-term project mate and it's only getting started. Roe v Wade is just one of the targets for these people.

Here's another one that's with SCOTUS at the moment. Kennedy v. Bremerton School District.

Issues: (1) Whether a public-school employee who says a brief, quiet prayer by himself while at school and visible to students is engaged in government speech that lacks any First Amendment protection; and (2) whether, assuming that such religious expression is private and protected by the free speech and free exercise clauses, the establishment clause nevertheless compels public schools to prohibit it.

Sounds reasonable doesn't it. A coach says a quiet prayer and the school sack him for it. Dreadful over reach.

Except it's all garbage. The coach insisted on holding his 'quiet prayer' in the middle of the field and pressured the whole team to take part, regardless of their religious affiliations.



And he wasn't fired. He was suspended and his one-year contract ran out. This was six-years ago and the coach now lives in Florida. But it's reached the Supreme Court because religious conservative groups are using it to break down the separation of Church and State. All of the staff and pupils of the school who made representations were against the coach. Even local religious leaders were against him. He had no supporters apart from his lawyers, no doubt paid for by right wing groups.

I heard a clip of Alito questioning one of the lawyers for the school district and it was staggering. The lawyer clearly could not believe the absolute shite that Alito was coming out with.

And that's how this works. Iska saying the specific Mississippi case is irrelevant is true, only in that it's a Trojan Horse that was always intended to give the 6-3 conservative majority the opportunity to do what they were appointed to do. What is not true is that it's a horrendous law, like many more that will be in the pipeline.

There will be a constant stream that will remove or dilute existing rights like the right to vote. This is now a political and religious body operating on behalf of the GOP and the Federalist Society. If the GOP win the Senate in 2022 and the Presidency in 2024 because 'the Democrats didn't do enough for me' then expect all kinds of horrors.

Because for all of the bollocks in that ruling about 'sending it back to the States' which will allow those red states to ban abortion, the next step would be a nationwide ban.

The GOP Christian Right playbook is now clear and in progress. The primary law-making body in the US is now the Supreme Court. Because laws will be introduced at state level by activists that can be overturned in lower appeal courts but once they reach the Supreme Court they are now judged politically and religiously with a cobbled together opinion to justify it.

And there's fuck all anyone can do unless people vote against the GOP in enough numbers and stop moaning that the Democrats aren't radical enough or because Biden isn't Bernie.
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 05:26:38 pm
Not following you there?

This is the text that tweet is talking about.  Alitos referring either to those hypothetical rights or (perhaps more likely) very general hypothetical rights to autonomy or defining ones concept of existence.  Not to the two things actually mentioned in the tweet.
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 05:32:22 pm

This is the text that tweet is talking about.  Alitos referring either to those hypothetical rights or (perhaps more likely) very general hypothetical rights to autonomy or defining ones concept of existence.  Not to the two things actually mentioned in the tweet.

Fair point but you have to read down the thread.

But Alito actually makes it extremely clear that he is *not* including Lawrence or Obergefell in his category of safe precedents! Instead, he appears to include them as an example of illegitimate rights like abortion, which he is overruling in this very opinion!

https://twitter.com/mjs_DC/status/1521335542067220480

Alito cited shit from before America was America.

There's no low that scumbag wouldn't stoop.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:37:47 pm
Alito cited shit from before America was America.

There's no low that scumbag wouldn't stoop.

While simultaneously referencing and relying on modern changed attitudes to single motherhood and parental rights.

Nothing to do with law and everything to do with conservative repression.
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 05:31:14 pm
Maybe but name calling won't get us anywhere.

Fair enough, but neither did questions. My lack of legal expertise may have given him an out, when the ethos of the question was pretty obvious.
The Hill
Biden declares right to abortion fundamental after leak of draft Supreme Court opinion
Morgan Chalfant - 2h ago

Quote
President Biden declared Tuesday that a womans right to have an abortion is fundamental and called on voters to elect more pro-abortion rights officials at the federal level in November so that Democrats can pass legislation protecting abortion rights. 

I believe that a womans right to choose is fundamental, Roe has been the law of the land for almost fifty years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned, Biden said in a written statement released by the White House in response to a shocking leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting the high court is poised to overturn the decision in Roe v. Wade. 

If the Court does overturn Roe, it will fall on our nations elected officials at all levels of government to protect a womans right to choose, Biden continued. And it will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November.

Biden acknowledged in the statement, issued just before he was scheduled to depart the White House for a trip to Alabama, that its unclear whether the leaked draft represents the courts final decision. 

We do not know whether this draft is genuine, or whether it reflects the final decision of the Court, he said.

Biden also noted that the White House counsels office and the Gender Policy Council have been working on options to respond to potential outcomes in the Supreme Court case, work that began in the wake of bills restricting abortions in states like Texas.

Biden said the bills represent a continued attack on abortion and reproductive rights, a notable line given that official Biden White House statements have often veered away from using the word abortion.

In an extraordinary development, Politico reported late Monday on a leaked draft majority opinion written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito indicating the high court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that established a constitutional right to an abortion. 

The 67-page draft opinion, said to have been drafted in February, concludes that Roe and the Supreme Courts 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey are not grounded in the Constitution. 

We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives, the draft opinion states. 

The justices could change their votes up until a final opinion is publicly released, which is expected sometime in the next two months. 

Nevertheless, the leaked opinion sent shockwaves through Washington, with Democrats condemning the forthcoming decision as an assault on womens rights. Some also revived a push to eliminate the legislative filibuster to pass abortion protections. 

The leak of the draft opinion itself was highly unusual, representing an unprecedented breach of the high courts inner workings. 

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/biden-declares-right-to-abortion-fundamental-after-leak-of-draft-supreme-court-opinion/ar-AAWSDPM?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=2e2be60fca5345d6abdbb945b72281b9
Roe has been the law of the land for almost fifty years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned, Biden said in a written statement


Pretty much what I was driving at with the questions Iska kept avoiding
Where they're heading:


Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:47:33 pm
Where they're heading:




That's all fine - just an extension of Barrett's 'safe haven' idea. But instead of 'dropping off' unwanted babies, the mothers get looked after by the loving foster parents. What could be wrong with that?
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 05:32:04 pm
And there's fuck all anyone can do unless people vote against the GOP in enough numbers and stop moaning that the Democrats aren't radical enough or because Biden isn't Bernie.


That really isn't the biggest problem demographic. People moaning most about the Biden administration not doing enough for them are the disaffected masses, those whom the globalised corporate-capitalism consensus has failed. The blue-collar demographic that turned to 'disrupter' Trump in 2016 (leading to this shitfest) before drifting back to Biden in 2020 in the hope that the Democrats would change things for the better. Of course, most don't have the realisation that it's globalised corporate-capitalism (which creates a handful of winners, and millions of losers) that has failed them. Increasingly gaslit by various right-wing media (even the 'liberal' media like MSNBC, CNN, etc are very right-of-centre from an economic perspective), they direct their blame crosshairs elsewhere.

But this Biden administration has been woeful. After an initial burst of promise, it's slunk back into inaction. It's let the oppressive far-right grab and keep the initiative. I appreciate that their wafer-thin House majority has made matters tricky, but they've been straightjacketed by two Repugs-in-Democrat-clothing. Two.

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:14:39 pm
Also,every Justice that is in favour of forcing child rape victims to carry to term was placed on the bench by somebody who lost the popular vote.

And confirmed by a Senate that by its very nature is biased towards those states who tend to be more conservative and anti-abortion.
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 05:00:44 pm
If abortion really is a right

It fucking well is, sweetheart x
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 05:32:04 pm
This is a long-term project mate and it's only getting started. Roe v Wade is just one of the targets for these people.

Here's another one that's with SCOTUS at the moment. Kennedy v. Bremerton School District.

Issues: (1) Whether a public-school employee who says a brief, quiet prayer by himself while at school and visible to students is engaged in government speech that lacks any First Amendment protection; and (2) whether, assuming that such religious expression is private and protected by the free speech and free exercise clauses, the establishment clause nevertheless compels public schools to prohibit it.

Sounds reasonable doesn't it. A coach says a quiet prayer and the school sack him for it. Dreadful over reach.

Except it's all garbage. The coach insisted on holding his 'quiet prayer' in the middle of the field and pressured the whole team to take part, regardless of their religious affiliations.



And he wasn't fired. He was suspended and his one-year contract ran out. This was six-years ago and the coach now lives in Florida. But it's reached the Supreme Court because religious conservative groups are using it to break down the separation of Church and State. All of the staff and pupils of the school who made representations were against the coach. Even local religious leaders were against him. He had no supporters apart from his lawyers, no doubt paid for by right wing groups.

I heard a clip of Alito questioning one of the lawyers for the school district and it was staggering. The lawyer clearly could not believe the absolute shite that Alito was coming out with.

And that's how this works. Iska saying the specific Mississippi case is irrelevant is true, only in that it's a Trojan Horse that was always intended to give the 6-3 conservative majority the opportunity to do what they were appointed to do. What is not true is that it's a horrendous law, like many more that will be in the pipeline.

There will be a constant stream that will remove or dilute existing rights like the right to vote. This is now a political and religious body operating on behalf of the GOP and the Federalist Society. If the GOP win the Senate in 2022 and the Presidency in 2024 because 'the Democrats didn't do enough for me' then expect all kinds of horrors.

Because for all of the bollocks in that ruling about 'sending it back to the States' which will allow those red states to ban abortion, the next step would be a nationwide ban.

The GOP Christian Right playbook is now clear and in progress. The primary law-making body in the US is now the Supreme Court. Because laws will be introduced at state level by activists that can be overturned in lower appeal courts but once they reach the Supreme Court they are now judged politically and religiously with a cobbled together opinion to justify it.

And there's fuck all anyone can do unless people vote against the GOP in enough numbers and stop moaning that the Democrats aren't radical enough or because Biden isn't Bernie.

Obama says abortion rights law not a top priority

APRIL 30, 20092:51 AMUPDATED 13 YEARS AGO

https://www.reuters.com/article/obama-abortion-idUKN2946642020090430

On that date, the Democrats had control of the House of Representatives, 59 Senators and were on the brink of having 60 senators/a filibuster-proof majority pending confirmation of Al Franken's victory in Minnesota. Voters had done their part and voted "blue no matter who" yet this is how Obama, the darling of liberals the world over responds?

He was evidently OK with filibuster carve-outs as the Democrats did that for non-Supreme Court judicial appointments during his presidency. If there wasn't even 50 votes (plus Biden's vote as the vice-president at the time), even if you include the possible votes of Republicans like Susan Collins and Murkowski, for the codification of abortion then surely questions should be asked as to why Dem voters were and continue to be asked to support anti-choice candidates? You can't have it both ways and act (and fundraise) as if you're the only party who can protect women's rights when there's enough people on your own side to prevent enshrining them in legislation even after landslide victories over the supposed opposition.
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 05:32:22 pm

This is the text that tweet is talking about.  Alitos referring either to those hypothetical rights or (perhaps more likely) very general hypothetical rights to autonomy or defining ones concept of existence.  Not to the two things actually mentioned in the tweet.

You might as well take yourself to a lawyers' messageboard to have this argument, it's just obnoxious. Nobody here is interested in the legal validity of Roe, or nitpicking through legalese. And this hasn't happened because there was some legislative wrong that needed to be fixed, it's happened because they want to ban abortion. You're either on board or you're not
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 06:42:35 pm
You might as well take yourself to a lawyers' messageboard to have this argument, it's just obnoxious. Nobody here is interested in the legal validity of Roe, or nitpicking through legalese. And this hasn't happened because there was some legislative wrong that needed to be fixed, it's happened because they want to ban abortion. You're either on board or you're not

Exactly - the whole argument that it's about law is undermined because exactly the same argument about abortion not being in the Constitution could be used for marriage, inter-racial marriage etc. Alito tries to negate that by referring to illicit drugs etc and then the paragraph that Iska cites about abortion being unique because when you get married, nobody dies. Either Roe v Wade is about baby murder or it's about law.

It's shockingly stupid.
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 05:23:37 pm
Sorry, Iska, for battering you on this point but...

"Alito's draft opinion explicitly criticizes Lawrence v. Texas (legalizing sodomy) and Obergefell v. Hodges (legalizing same-sex marriage). He says that, like abortion, these decisions protect phony rights that are not "deeply rooted in history."

https://twitter.com/mjs_DC/status/1521296185977417732

This is only the beginning for conservatives.
So one of the reasons for changing it is that these are things not deeply rooted in history?

Thats really very close to the Russian Traditional values argument agents banning homosexuality.


Your posts on this have been really interesting for someone like me who doesnt understand the legal back ground
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:17:23 pm
So one of the reasons for changing it is that these are things not deeply rooted in history?

Thats really very close to the Russian Traditional values argument agents banning homosexuality.


Your posts on this have been really interesting for someone like me who doesnt understand the legal back ground
Notwithstanding how true or not that fact is, I think the argument is taking that element into account and that elected representatives would have the responsibility of legislating around things not deeply rooted in history, instead of the judiciary.
Quote from: The 1989 Brit Awards on Yesterday at 08:48:10 pm
Notwithstanding how true or not that fact is, I think the argument is taking that element into account and that elected representatives would have the responsibility of legislating around things not deeply rooted in history, instead of the judiciary.

What is the meaning of elected representatives when you have legislatures passing legislation to exclude certain people from voting? Or, elected representative ignoring the outcome of elections?

Anyways, elected representatives come up with all sorts of shit laws and the courts are supposed to be our protection against such laws.

Case in point, a law requiring married women to tell their husbands before they got an abortion.

Quote
Alito's disgust for Planned Parenthood v. Casey obscures the fact that Casey struck down exactly one law: a mandate that married women notify their husbands before terminating a pregnancy.
When Casey is formally overruled, states will be free to enact such laws once again.

Quote
To say "Planned Parenthood v. Casey was wrongly decided" is to concede that you believe states should be allowed to force married women into notifying their husbands before obtaining an abortion. It's something Casey's critics often try to paper over when condemning the ruling.

Quote
Which lower court judge wrote an opinion defending the Pennsylvania law that forced women to notify their spouses before terminating a pregnancy?
That would be then-Judge Sam Alito ... who has now written the opinion that will overturn Roe v. Wade. http://law2.umkc.edu/faculty/projec

All three quotes from Mark Joseph Stern: https://twitter.com/mjs_DC/status/1521528253504270342

I know Iska was going on about reading the decision, but unless you're an American constitutional law expert, you're not going to get how wrong the decision truly is. So read some good ones!



The leaked Supreme Court Opinion is deeply troubling on its own merits of course. But it is a symptom the highly flawed US legal system. I wrote this four years ago when I lived in the US:
Quote
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=322375.msg16123018#msg16123018

The legal system is completely fucked up over here. We moan about the UK courts, but they are paragons of fairness, rectitude and impartiality compared to the US system. The very idea that we have 'Republican' and 'Democratic' SCJ's doesn't appear to the cause any concern over here. The legal system is completely skewed and politicised at all levels in the US.
There needs to be root and branch reform the US constitution and legal system. It simply does not work - and especially so when half the population now seem to be completely OK with doing anything for 'the win'. I just do not see the required large systemic changes occurring anytime in the foreseeable future.
Quote from: Mimi on Yesterday at 10:45:59 pm
What is the meaning of elected representatives when you have legislatures passing legislation to exclude certain people from voting? Or, elected representative ignoring the outcome of elections?

Anyways, elected representatives come up with all sorts of shit laws and the courts are supposed to be our protection against such laws.

Case in point, a law requiring married women to tell their husbands before they got an abortion.

All three quotes from Mark Joseph Stern: https://twitter.com/mjs_DC/status/1521528253504270342

I know Iska was going on about reading the decision, but unless you're an American constitutional law expert, you're not going to get how wrong the decision truly is. So read some good ones!
I agree with everything you said. More often than not, lawmakers have no clue about 99% of things they're legislating on, and with republicans they repeatedly go into dangerous -kill us all in 30 years- territory. Gerrymandering by republicans is also absolutely terrible for democracy, as well as pretty much every single intent on their part to limit voting rights.

But the legislative branch is still invested with that strong power of legislating, including on matters not previously legislated upon.

Democracy in the US is rotten, and maybe some kind of revolution needs to take place to transfigure everything including the electoral college. But as much as this SCOTUS' decision may have every ulterior right-wing motive behind it, I think it's still rooted on legal reasons and principles.

If you ask me, what I hope with this imminent decision is that it will bring pro-choice voter turnout in masse in the midterms, even against the gerrymandering and other difficulties in place. Sheer numbers that crush the obstacles imposed by republicans.

Afterwards, have enough legislative clout to do away with lifetime appointments.
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 05:32:04 pm
This is a long-term project mate and it's only getting started. Roe v Wade is just one of the targets for these people.

Here's another one that's with SCOTUS at the moment. Kennedy v. Bremerton School District.

Issues: (1) Whether a public-school employee who says a brief, quiet prayer by himself while at school and visible to students is engaged in government speech that lacks any First Amendment protection; and (2) whether, assuming that such religious expression is private and protected by the free speech and free exercise clauses, the establishment clause nevertheless compels public schools to prohibit it.

Sounds reasonable doesn't it. A coach says a quiet prayer and the school sack him for it. Dreadful over reach.

Except it's all garbage. The coach insisted on holding his 'quiet prayer' in the middle of the field and pressured the whole team to take part, regardless of their religious affiliations.



And he wasn't fired. He was suspended and his one-year contract ran out. This was six-years ago and the coach now lives in Florida. But it's reached the Supreme Court because religious conservative groups are using it to break down the separation of Church and State. All of the staff and pupils of the school who made representations were against the coach. Even local religious leaders were against him. He had no supporters apart from his lawyers, no doubt paid for by right wing groups.

I heard a clip of Alito questioning one of the lawyers for the school district and it was staggering. The lawyer clearly could not believe the absolute shite that Alito was coming out with.

And that's how this works. Iska saying the specific Mississippi case is irrelevant is true, only in that it's a Trojan Horse that was always intended to give the 6-3 conservative majority the opportunity to do what they were appointed to do. What is not true is that it's a horrendous law, like many more that will be in the pipeline.

There will be a constant stream that will remove or dilute existing rights like the right to vote. This is now a political and religious body operating on behalf of the GOP and the Federalist Society. If the GOP win the Senate in 2022 and the Presidency in 2024 because 'the Democrats didn't do enough for me' then expect all kinds of horrors.

Because for all of the bollocks in that ruling about 'sending it back to the States' which will allow those red states to ban abortion, the next step would be a nationwide ban.

The GOP Christian Right playbook is now clear and in progress. The primary law-making body in the US is now the Supreme Court. Because laws will be introduced at state level by activists that can be overturned in lower appeal courts but once they reach the Supreme Court they are now judged politically and religiously with a cobbled together opinion to justify it.

And there's fuck all anyone can do unless people vote against the GOP in enough numbers and stop moaning that the Democrats aren't radical enough or because Biden isn't Bernie.
Is the case where they argued that was the same as Mo Salah praying after a goal?
Coaches are not allowed to lead prayer and be forced, Players can do it and you don't have  participate, as it your individual choice.
I did listen to the podcast you recommended but Im afraid I didnt find it all impressive.  I have to caveat what I say because at least one of the two guys on it is an American lawyer and I am not, but my basic problem is that its a long series of disagreements with the draft decision rather than an exposition of why the draft is wrong.  What Id been looking for was an analysis of why the decision is wrong on its own terms, but the nearest it gets is by discounting the reasoning that the unborn is a life attracting protection.  Thats the nub of the dispute, obviously.  But then the podcast (at around 44 minutes), even though it acknowledges that that is the point of distinction relied upon to distinguish this case from the other issues like contraception etc, just goes on to say that those other rights are under threat.  Thats hopeless stuff.

I should emphasise that its fine to disagree - the court will have been furnished with very good arguments that disagree with each other after all - but your podcast needed to present something that was more robust and more compelling than the draft, and it doesnt do that.  Which isnt even to criticise it - its a flash reaction to a leak that happened only a couple of hours previously -  I listened because I took your zing seriously and thought what if Im the one being closed-minded here?.  But no, absolutely not, if youre parroting that as proof that this is a terrible decision, its because it agrees with your priors.  Im sure the podcast will be able to do a better job once it has time to think, but as of now, no.
Quote from: Iska on Today at 08:37:36 am
What Id been looking for was an analysis of why the decision is wrong on its own terms...
Well, there's this:
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 05:09:34 pm
The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ninth_Amendment_to_the_United_States_Constitution

You might want to do some light reading on unenumerated rights.
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 05:11:59 pm
That's possibly the stupidest line in the whole thing. The Constitution and the Bill of Rights are not exact lists of all the things that are rights. In fact, as a legal scholar you would know that the Ninth Amendment addressed that very issue:

The Ninth Amendment (Amendment IX) to the United States Constitution addresses rights, retained by the people, that are not specifically enumerated in the Constitution. It is part of the Bill of Rights. The amendment was introduced during the drafting of the Bill of Rights when some of the American founders became concerned that future generations might argue that, because a certain right was not listed in the Bill of Rights, it did not exist...
Ive pointed out already that abortion isnt one of those rights, only to get toddler-level responses like this:
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:26:21 pm
:rash :duh
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 06:16:54 pm
It fucking well is, sweetheart x
so I really dont think theres any point in our ploughing on.
Quote from: Iska on Today at 09:12:29 am
Ive pointed out already that abortion isnt one of those rights, only to get toddler-level responses like this:so I really dont think theres any point in our ploughing on.

No you ignored that fact that it was twice ruled a right under the 9th amendment. 
Quote from: Iska on Today at 08:37:36 am
I did listen to the podcast you recommended but Im afraid I didnt find it all impressive.  I have to caveat what I say because at least one of the two guys on it is an American lawyer and I am not, but my basic problem is that its a long series of disagreements with the draft decision rather than an exposition of why the draft is wrong.  What Id been looking for was an analysis of why the decision is wrong on its own terms, but the nearest it gets is by discounting the reasoning that the unborn is a life attracting protection.  Thats the nub of the dispute, obviously.  But then the podcast (at around 44 minutes), even though it acknowledges that that is the point of distinction relied upon to distinguish this case from the other issues like contraception etc, just goes on to say that those other rights are under threat.  Thats hopeless stuff.

I should emphasise that its fine to disagree - the court will have been furnished with very good arguments that disagree with each other after all - but your podcast needed to present something that was more robust and more compelling than the draft, and it doesnt do that.  Which isnt even to criticise it - its a flash reaction to a leak that happened only a couple of hours previously -  I listened because I took your zing seriously and thought what if Im the one being closed-minded here?.  But no, absolutely not, if youre parroting that as proof that this is a terrible decision, its because it agrees with your priors.  Im sure the podcast will be able to do a better job once it has time to think, but as of now, no.

With all due respect mate, it's evident that you don't actually understand the opinion or the context. You are not an American constitutional lawyer but you choose to put your view of the case over someone who is.

I hope you don't take this personally but I am not going to waste my time discussing this with someone who clearly has no understanding of the history, the context and the legal issues in question.

Tara...
Quote from: Iska on Today at 09:12:29 am
Ive pointed out already that abortion isnt one of those rights

YES it is. I couldnt give a fuck. how flimsy the Roe v Wade decision is. Women should have access to abortion.

Roe could be a devil worshiping perjurer and women should have the right to chose.

Quote from: Iska on Today at 09:12:29 am
:so I really dont think theres any point in our ploughing on.
Absolutely, I will leave you to your thinking that its ok to challenge womens fundamental rights. :wave
