This is a long-term project mate and it's only getting started. Roe v Wade is just one of the targets for these people.Here's another one that's with SCOTUS at the moment. Kennedy v. Bremerton School District.Issues: (1) Whether a public-school employee who says a brief, quiet prayer by himself while at school and visible to students is engaged in government speech that lacks any First Amendment protection; and (2) whether, assuming that such religious expression is private and protected by the free speech and free exercise clauses, the establishment clause nevertheless compels public schools to prohibit it.Sounds reasonable doesn't it. A coach says a quiet prayer and the school sack him for it. Dreadful over reach.Except it's all garbage. The coach insisted on holding his 'quiet prayer' in the middle of the field and pressured the whole team to take part, regardless of their religious affiliations.And he wasn't fired. He was suspended and his one-year contract ran out. This was six-years ago and the coach now lives in Florida. But it's reached the Supreme Court because religious conservative groups are using it to break down the separation of Church and State. All of the staff and pupils of the school who made representations were against the coach. Even local religious leaders were against him. He had no supporters apart from his lawyers, no doubt paid for by right wing groups.I heard a clip of Alito questioning one of the lawyers for the school district and it was staggering. The lawyer clearly could not believe the absolute shite that Alito was coming out with.And that's how this works. Iska saying the specific Mississippi case is irrelevant is true, only in that it's a Trojan Horse that was always intended to give the 6-3 conservative majority the opportunity to do what they were appointed to do. What is not true is that it's a horrendous law, like many more that will be in the pipeline.There will be a constant stream that will remove or dilute existing rights like the right to vote. This is now a political and religious body operating on behalf of the GOP and the Federalist Society. If the GOP win the Senate in 2022 and the Presidency in 2024 because 'the Democrats didn't do enough for me' then expect all kinds of horrors.Because for all of the bollocks in that ruling about 'sending it back to the States' which will allow those red states to ban abortion, the next step would be a nationwide ban.The GOP Christian Right playbook is now clear and in progress. The primary law-making body in the US is now the Supreme Court. Because laws will be introduced at state level by activists that can be overturned in lower appeal courts but once they reach the Supreme Court they are now judged politically and religiously with a cobbled together opinion to justify it.And there's fuck all anyone can do unless people vote against the GOP in enough numbers and stop moaning that the Democrats aren't radical enough or because Biden isn't Bernie.