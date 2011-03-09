This is exactly backwards, imo. While the case is about abortion, the decision is really about the proper way of making law in a democracy. The Court (if this decision is legit) is saying that Roe was wrong to put this divisive issue beyond the political process - it took the role of legislature when it shouldntve, on the flimsiest constitutional basis, and in so doing created terrible political tensions. The right level is for local populations to decide for themselves. Its Roe that did the things you are saying - thats why it was bad law.



Id recommend reading the full judgement fwiw. Its a terrific piece of work - very clear, and deals with complicated principles and history in a straightforward way. Should take about an hour. If you dont have that long, read from page 40 onwards on why Roe should not be allowed to stand.



It's a horrendous piece of work. It's a cobbled together justifictation of a political/religious optinion wrapped up in legalese. If you think this wasn't about abortion you havent been paying attention. It's a right-wing Christian decision that has been years in the making. And this won't be the end - there are other decisions mentioned in the leaked opinion that signal where these right wing religious nutters will go next - same-sex marriage, contraception (yes, the right to use contraception is in the sights of this religious court) and many more. The opinion may say that they won't be revisiting Obergefeld but they also said Roe v Wade was settled law.Let's just start with the the Mississippi Act that is the basis for the review. On page 6 it states, without question, that there is a 'fetal heartbeat' at 5-6 weeks. That is utter fucking bullshit. There can't be a heartbeat because there isnt a fucking heart at 5 weeks.The Mississippi Act is shite, the 'science' is shite and it bodes really, really badly for America. If enough people don't vote in the mid-terms and the next Presidential elecion there is a real prospect of America becoming a one-party religious/fascist state.