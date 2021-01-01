« previous next »
Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 53315 times)

Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1120 on: Today at 06:26:48 am »
What terrible news to wake up to.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1121 on: Today at 06:43:09 am »
Still dont believe they will do it.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1122 on: Today at 06:48:09 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:43:09 am
Still dont believe they will do it.

I know nothing about how it works over there. Cant the Democrats stop them anyway?

Is this all coming down to that old Jewish lady dying and Trump replacing her with a Right Wing, misanthropic twat?
Offline killer-heels

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1123 on: Today at 06:55:11 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:48:09 am
I know nothing about how it works over there. Cant the Democrats stop them anyway?

Is this all coming down to that old Jewish lady dying and Trump replacing her with a Right Wing, misanthropic twat?

I mean, she should have retired ages ago and allowed Obama to replace her. Selfishness on her part.

Democrats can’t stop them, but I think eventually the judges will settle on precedent and not do it.

Really, Biden should abolish or completely change the Supreme Court. Go to war with it and simultaneously tell every Republican and every GOP voter to fuck off and die.
Online Mimi

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1124 on: Today at 07:00:13 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:48:09 am
I know nothing about how it works over there. Cant the Democrats stop them anyway?

Is this all coming down to that old Jewish lady dying and Trump replacing her with a Right Wing, misanthropic twat?

Yes, they can pass the Womens Health Protection Act, which will enact federal protections for abortion. Essentially codifying Roe v Wade. But this requires getting rid of the filibuster, which they were not prepared to do for voting rights. They can also federalize abortion care.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1125 on: Today at 07:00:38 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:55:11 am
I mean, she should have retired ages ago and allowed Obama to replace her. Selfishness on her part.

Democrats cant stop them, but I think eventually the judges will settle on precedent and not do it.

Really, Biden should abolish or completely change the Supreme Court. Go to war with it and simultaneously tell every Republican and every GOP voter to fuck off and die.

Brilliantly put again KH  :wellin
Offline Snail

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1126 on: Today at 07:03:01 am »
Fuck.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1127 on: Today at 07:03:48 am »
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 07:00:13 am
Yes, they can pass the Womens Health Protection Act, which will enact federal protections for abortion. Essentially codifying Roe v Wade. But this requires getting rid of the filibuster, which they were not prepared to do for voting rights. They can also federalize abortion care.

Also, how many secret service hit jobs does a President get? Asking for a friend.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1128 on: Today at 07:04:13 am »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 07:03:01 am
Fuck.

Off right wing Christians
