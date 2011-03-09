« previous next »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
March 29, 2022, 10:01:56 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on March 29, 2022, 08:26:48 pm
If there's one person who can change the right's mind, it's AOC.

Fair point.

But what she said needed to be, and too many of the conservative Democrats hide behind the desire to "work with" political and Republican conservatives instead of calling them out on their biblical hypocrisy...
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
March 29, 2022, 11:28:55 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on March 29, 2022, 08:26:48 pm
If there's one person who can change the right's mind, it's AOC.

Watch Repugs cry racist.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
March 30, 2022, 09:32:51 am
Putting this here as it's more about perceptions of US society than Trump's legal situation:

https://twitter.com/JuliaDavisNews/status/1508943310483767302

(According to the translation) political TV host on Russian state TV (is there even another kind?) calls on the US people to rise up and replace Biden with "their partner" Trump ASAP - explicitly before his term ends, at least, so not a call for action in the 2024 election.

"No puppet, no puppet. You're the puppet."

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
March 30, 2022, 10:59:27 am
Quote from: Riquende on March 30, 2022, 09:32:51 am
Putting this here as it's more about perceptions of US society than Trump's legal situation:

https://twitter.com/JuliaDavisNews/status/1508943310483767302

(According to the translation) political TV host on Russian state TV (is there even another kind?) calls on the US people to rise up and replace Biden with "their partner" Trump ASAP - explicitly before his term ends, at least, so not a call for action in the 2024 election.

"No puppet, no puppet. You're the puppet."



seems more like a sarcastic reaction to Biden calling for regime change in Moscow (before rapidly retracting it)
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
March 30, 2022, 11:30:47 am
Quote from: AndyInVA on March 30, 2022, 10:59:27 am
seems more like a sarcastic reaction to Biden calling for regime change in Moscow (before rapidly retracting it)

The security agencies need to release the Kraken on Trump. Fuck the blowback.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
March 30, 2022, 04:37:50 pm
Got no prob with Sleepy Joe letting one go, one in a while.  He's #1, in his last job and doesn't have to kowtow to the standard bullshit that Job 1 is get re-elected.

He doesn't pretend to be the smartest or even the most alert.  He listens, gets a consensus and puts it in the hands of the pros.

Unlike Rump.

On that subject, anyone notice how the use of the word 'hate' in the news seems to be lessening?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
March 31, 2022, 03:30:57 am
WNCN Raleigh
No evidence' for Cawthorn's orgy allegations, McCarthy says
Emily Brooks - 4h ago

Quote
(The Hill)  House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Wednesday said Rep. Madison Cawthorn's (R-N.C.) allegations of being invited to orgies and seeing people do cocaine were unfounded and that he would not rule out further disciplinary action for the 26-year-old freshman member.

"He's got to turn himself around," McCarthy told reporters, addressing a meeting he had with Cawthorn that morning.

Cawthorn frustrated GOP colleagues after he appeared on the "Warrior Poet Society" podcast last week and said that racy elements of the Netflix television drama House of Cards are not far from reality.

"All of the sudden you get invited to, Well hey, we're going to have kind of a sexual get together at one of our homes, you should come'  You realize they are asking you to come to an orgy," Cawthorn said. He added that he has seen people who advocate against addiction doing "key bumps of cocaine."

McCarthy said Cawthorn gave him no evidence to back up that characterization. The explanation for the cocaine allegation was that "he thinks he saw maybe a staffer in the parking garage from 100 yards away."

"This is unacceptable, there's no evidence to this," McCarthy said. "Thats not becoming of a congressman. He did not tell the truth."

The Republican leader mentioned a number of other recent statements and actions from Cawthorn that he found unbecoming of a member of Congress.

Earlier this month, Cawthorn called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a thug," which McCarthy had previously said was "wrong." Cawthorn also likely broke House rules when he brought Tennessee Republican House candidate Robby Starbuck onto the House floor in February. And he was recently charged for driving with a revoked license, as well as for speeding in two different counties.

Asked if Cawthorn could face penalties from the House Republican conference such as being removed from his committee posts, McCarthy said that there are "a lot of different things that could happen."

"Hes lost my trust, and hes gonna have to earn it back," McCarthy said. "You cant just say, You cant do this again.' I mean, hes got - he's got a lot of members very upset. He cant just make statements."

McCarthy's discussion with Cawthorn came after members complained about his most recent comments in a House GOP Conference meeting on Tuesday. Members said that Cawthorn prompted questions about whether they were participating in those activities, and that the 26-year-old needs to provide evidence if he makes those kinds of public allegations. Cawthorn was not in attendance at the meeting, having stayed in his district due to a wildfire.

Both Republican North Carolina senators also expressed frustration with Cawthorn. Sen. Richard Burr told NBC News that Cawthorn has "been an embarrassment at times." Sen. Tom Tillis told CNN that the orgy comment was the latest "silly statement" from Cawthorn, and that he has accomplished "not a lot" for his district.

Cawthorn declined to answer additional questions from reporters on Wednesday.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/no-evidence-for-cawthorn-s-orgy-allegations-mccarthy-says/ar-AAVGBNg?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=d8459307098a469b83892e1752e500c4
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
April 3, 2022, 11:44:27 am
There is a private golf course in DC where the boys who make the wheels turn in DC gather and whatever happens there stays there.Apparently makes Las Vegas looks like a centre for choir boys. Actually choir boys are more than welcome at this club at one time im sure. 🙈
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
April 3, 2022, 04:25:38 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on April  3, 2022, 11:44:27 am
There is a private golf course in DC where the boys who make the wheels turn in DC gather and whatever happens there stays there.Apparently makes Las Vegas looks like a centre for choir boys. Actually choir boys are more than welcome at this club at one time im sure. 🙈
 

Is it near that pizza shop?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
April 4, 2022, 10:54:26 am
Daily Beast
Trumps Truth Social Is Doing Even Worse Than You Thought
LOW-ENERGY
The engagement numbers are truly awful.

Adam Rawnsley
Senior Researcher
Asawin Suebsaeng
Senior Political Reporter
Published Apr. 04, 2022 4:46AM ET

The app that Donald Trump once hoped would avenge his exile from social media and make him a MAGA Mark Zuckerberg has instead plummeted to the 28th most popular social media platform in Apples App Store, lagging behind the likes of more obscure social networks like Wizz, BeReal, and Bloomer-random video chat.

Soon after the start of the soft launch of his social media company Truth Social in late February, Donald Trump grew deeply annoyed with the anemic growth and the lackluster rollout of the website. Though Trump and his team were expecting the new app to be a huge hit with his political base, the site was handily trounced in recent weeks by competitor MAGA social networks, including one that caters primarily to neo-Nazis.

But this month, the situation has only gotten worse for Trumps latest large-scale business venture, according to data analyses reviewed by The Daily Beast, and sources close to Trump say he has recently complained about the low-energy activity on the app and appears disengaged from trying to turn the platform around, much less post on it.

Download data shared by the analytics firm Apptopia shows that downloads of the app have plummeted from a peak of 170,000 downloads a day to just 8,000 now. The app is now just the 355th most popular app on Apple devices overall. And those who have downloaded it dont seem to be using it that much.

Daily active usersa metric that social media and tech companies use to measure how many engaged users an app hasstood at just 513,000 as of last week. By contrast, daily active users at TwitterTrumps erstwhile and beloved social media homewere around 217 million, according to the companys last quarterly earnings report.

Trump and Truth Social officials have presented the launch of the platform with plenty of caveats. In a speech at a Conservative Political Action Committee event, Trump himself said the company is rolling out the app very slowlythe app has been only available via a waiting list and even then only in Apples AppStore.

But that soft launch has come with a series of technical glitches and user complaints. Former Rep. Devin Nunes, who retired from Congress to take a job as the leader of Trump Media and Technology Group, Truth Socials parent company, had promised in February that the app would be fully up and running by the end of March.

But users have repeatedly complained about error messages and a convoluted registration process that has left even diehard MAGA fans frustrated. Ive been waiting for this. Its finally released, and it doesnt work, one user wrote in an AppStore review.

Spokespeople for Trump and Truth Social did not provide comment for this story.

As The Daily Beast reported early last month, the twice-impeached former president has in the past several weeks privately fumed about the blisteringly negative media coverage of the apps rollout and number of users and visitors. What the fuck is going on? Trump was repeatedly heard snapping into his phone, demanding to know why Truth Social wasnt a runaway success.

The former president had wished the website, which was backed by big money and significant partnerships, would be another tool for bringing in revenue, and yet another way to help keep Trump relevant and constantly in the national conversation. Trump also hoped Truth Social would help him achieve his fully realized vengeance against his supposedly Trump-hating, Big Tech adversaries.

Instead, less than two months into the launch, Trump has all but given up on his own high-profile MAGA app, and has barely even touched his personal account on Truth Social. According to people familiar with the matter, Trump continued throughout the rest of March to sporadically complain about how poorly his website was performing.

One person whos known the ex-president for years said that when Truth Social was recently brought up with Trump in a relaxed social setting, the former president instead kept rambling on about Hunter Bidens laptop.

In a statement accompanying the announcement of TruthSocial in October 2021, Trump declared himself excited for the opportunity to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soo and begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech. So far, however, Trump has only posted once on the app with yet another tease that "Your favorite President will see you soon!"

Asked by The Daily Beast why the ex-president wasnt prolifically using the app himself these days, another sourcewho has spoken to Trump about his floundering social-media company in the past few weekssimply replied, He wants it to be a hit first.

It is not, currently, a hit by reasonable and objective metrics.



https://www.thedailybeast.com/trumps-truth-social-is-doing-even-worse-than-you-thought
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
April 5, 2022, 01:10:13 pm
Entrepreneur
Ken Burns: 'Mark Zuckerberg Should Be in Jail'
Dan Bova - Yesterday 10:32 AM

Quote
Entrepreneur · Ken Burns
Ken Burns is the preeminent documentary filmmaker working in American history today. His incredible work has spanned topics from the Civil War to Baseball to Muhammad Ali, and his latest work is a two-part series titled Benjamin Franklin that airs April 4 and 5 on PBS and their streaming platforms.

Burns spoke with Entrepreneur on the Get a Real Job podcast about his new opus, outlining Franklins indelible impact on the birth of America and the lessons he can teach us about the divisive times we find ourselves in today. Here are some excerpts from that conversation, which have been edited for length and clarity.

The first American
He's the first one who invents the idea of an American," says Burns. "He's a postmaster. He controlled social media, right? He was a printer. He was a newspaper publisher. He printed money. He printed acts of government and he delivered the mail. So he was the one who controlled the equivalent of the web back then.

Social media and the age of misinformation
First of all, social media isn't [social]," Burns insists. "Full stop. It's not. And if you need proof of that, just go into a room of teenagers who are together but are not together because they're all on their individual devices. And let's not blame it on teenagers. Let's go into a room of adults or let's walk down a city block and see how many people are buried in their phones  myself included. In nature, a web is a trap. You get stuck in it, and then you get killed. Throughout history, it is not uncommon to spread lies, but the pace it multiplies at is exponentially greater on the web. Theres the old dictum that a lie goes around the world three times before the truth gets started. It is extraordinarily frustrating because when we are making these films, we spend a lot of time making sure we get it right in our films. And none of that bothers any of these malicious gossip mongers on social media.

Cancel culture
The problem with cancel culture is that it leaves us feeling lonely," Burns says. "We feel bereft of ideals and heroes. But we have to remember that a hero was never perfect. The Greeks were telling us that here are these imperfect people. Achilles had his heel and his hubris to match his great powers. It is so easy to dispense with somebody when you discover, Aha, you did this! It is much more difficult to sit with those contradictions and to not accept them, but to try, as Benjamin Franklin would say, to improve on them. To get better. He did enslave people, but he also became an abolitionist and proposed in the United States Congress the first attempt to outlaw slavery. He was completely ignored in the Senate and voted down in the house, but he tried. And so this is what we have to do. We're too static right now. Everything is frozen because of this interest in ourselves. We have become focused on the transactional, rather than the transformational.

Can America heal its wounds?
"Let's not throw the baby out with the bathwater," advises Burns. "This is, as Lincoln said, is the last best hope of earth. This, I believe, was the greatest country on earth, and I'm tough on it. Its like a team, right? If you're the best team, you always are honest about where you still need to improve. And every team always needs to improve. And that's why I find Texas mandating how history is taught so crazy. Their religion in Texas is football, and every Friday night in high school and every Saturday afternoon in college, you got a coach standing up there saying, 'Look, we sucked on special teams today.' Or, 'We were good on offense, but terrible on defense.' Whatever it is, you're honest about it. And the idea that you would limit any aspect of learning historyWe have got to understand that all of these people are flawed individuals, and we must also learn about the people who are not boldface names who are responsible for our Republic. And what makes our nation strong."

Why Ben Franklin matters now
"Benjamin Franklin is an amazing figure," Burns says. "He's as compelling a personality as Muhammad Ali, the subject of my last film; they're both born on the same day. He's the most important diplomat in all of American history. He is a world-class scientist on the level of Isaac Newton, but he doesn't take out patents on his many inventions; he feels theyre gifts to mankind. And he's human in a way that our other founding fathers don't seem to be. He's got appetites, he's got failings  they're big failings. He owned other human beings. He's into all these virtues, and he knows how flawed he is.

Ken Burns in the metaverse?
"I've already said that I thought that Zuckerberg should be in jail," Burns says plainly. "That he's an enemy of the people. I still believe that, so I don't think they'll let me into the metaverse! Maybe I will sneak in surreptitiously. No. You know what? This world here is so beautiful in its natural components and even in its built components. Other people in our lives are so compelling. We've got as big a job as possible as to submit ourselves  literally surrender  to the larger thing of creation and to try to treat other people as we would like to be treated."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/news/ken-burns-mark-zuckerberg-should-be-in-jail/ar-AAVQkNA?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnbfcL
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
April 5, 2022, 05:09:54 pm
Luna-bitch MTG whipping up hate.

This time ranting that  "Disney wants to...take your children and...indoctrinate them into sexual immoral filth."

https://twitter.com/AccountableGOP/status/1511020659660447746

Hopefully Disney sue her.


This in response to Disney criticising the Florida Repugs for signing through the 'don't say gay' Bill, which is similar to the pernicious 'Section 28' legislation of the Thatcher government.

There's apparently YouTube vids of far-right/'Christian' nutjobs destroying Disney merchandise in protest at Disney.





Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
April 6, 2022, 01:04:56 pm
Newsweek
Trump Told to 'Face Reality' on GOP Radio Show as Georgia Candidate Slips
Alexandra Hutzler - Yesterday 12:12 PM

Quote
A conservative radio host offered some advice to Donald Trump, who recently visited Georgia to stump for gubernatorial candidate David Perdue.

John Fredericks, host of The John Fredericks Show, told Trump on Tuesday to "face reality" as polls show Perdue behind incumbent Governor Brian Kemp in the Republican primary.

"You've got to get to another rally in Georgia," Fredericks said during the interview. "I think if you do that, Perdue can turn the corner and, sir, win this election. But we're behind. You've got to face reality. But we need you in Georgia again."

Trump replied that the press will "blame" him and no one else if Perdue loses.

Trump's influence in the Peach Statewhich he lost to Joe Biden during the 2020 electionwill be tested this year as he has endorsed several candidates.

The former president encouraged Perdue to challenge Kemp in large part due to Kemp's refusal to overturn Georgia's election results. Several audits and recounts of the race conducted by state officials reaffirmed Biden's victory in 2020, the first time a Democratic presidential candidate won the state in 28 years.

Trump continued to rail against the state's handling of the election in a rally in Commerce last month.

"We're going to save your state from the RINOs," Trump said, referring to Kemp as a "coward" and "Republican in name only."

Perdue repeated Trump's claims, stating the elections in 2020 were "absolutely stolen."

A recent Fox News poll showed Kemp leading Perdue by 11 points in the GOP primary. The current governor received 50 percent of the vote from Republicans primary voters while Perdue garnered 39 percent.

A Quinnipiac University poll from earlier this year showed Kemp with a 7-point advantage over Perdue.

Trump told Fredericks that he thinks Perdue has "a very good shot" and that his poll numbers might go up following the rally in Commerce.

While Perdue has lagged in the polls, one of Trump's other picks is leading a primary race. Senate candidate Herschel Walker is far ahead of any other Republican seeking the nomination to challenge Democrat Raphael Warnock.

In the Fox News survey, Walker received 66 percent support from GOP primary voters. The closest candidate to Walker was Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, who received just 8 percent.

Trump again teased a 2024 White House run during the rally in Georgia, telling the crowd: "The truth is I ran twice, I won twice and I did much better the second time. And now we just may have to do it again."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-told-to-face-reality-on-gop-radio-show-as-georgia-candidate-slips/ar-AAVTj6Y?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=5eed01af599e4733a1b4954013fc021b
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
April 6, 2022, 07:25:47 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April  5, 2022, 05:09:54 pm
Luna-bitch MTG whipping up hate.

This time ranting that  "Disney wants to...take your children and...indoctrinate them into sexual immoral filth."

https://twitter.com/AccountableGOP/status/1511020659660447746

Hopefully Disney sue her.


This in response to Disney criticising the Florida Repugs for signing through the 'don't say gay' Bill, which is similar to the pernicious 'Section 28' legislation of the Thatcher government.

There's apparently YouTube vids of far-right/'Christian' nutjobs destroying Disney merchandise in protest at Disney.

They should join their Russian chums, who have a beef with Chanel;

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/fuming-russian-socialites-cut-up-26648217
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
April 7, 2022, 10:48:13 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April  5, 2022, 05:09:54 pm
Luna-bitch MTG whipping up hate.

This time ranting that  "Disney wants to...take your children and...indoctrinate them into sexual immoral filth."

https://twitter.com/AccountableGOP/status/1511020659660447746

Hopefully Disney sue her.


This in response to Disney criticising the Florida Repugs for signing through the 'don't say gay' Bill, which is similar to the pernicious 'Section 28' legislation of the Thatcher government.

There's apparently YouTube vids of far-right/'Christian' nutjobs destroying Disney merchandise in protest at Disney.

Free speech warrior MTG reports Jimmy Kimmel to the police for a joke

https://www.thepoke.co.uk/2022/04/07/mtg-reports-jimmy-kimmel-for-a-joke/
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
April 7, 2022, 03:49:08 pm
I'd like to see a political billboard up everywhere in Rump Country with pics of MTG, Boebert, Gaetz, and Cawthorn and a simple logo - "Are you weary of trying to defend these people?"
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
April 8, 2022, 06:32:43 pm
Headline news? Would be if he was a dem butI can't find it on CNN yet.
https://thehill.com/news/3262400-ex-gop-senate-staffer-sentenced-to-more-than-12-years-in-child-porn-case/.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
April 8, 2022, 08:10:32 pm
I inadvertently see a lot of Boebert stuff on my Twitter feed lately due to cross contamination from the Ukrainian situation. I never really paid any attention to her stuff before.

After skimming the top of a few of her tweets, I think she is probably the dumbest politician ever to have taken office in the US, in my lifetime. Worse than George W, worse than Sarah Palin.

Just some dumb ass shit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
April 8, 2022, 08:51:31 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on April  8, 2022, 08:10:32 pm
I inadvertently see a lot of Boebert stuff on my Twitter feed lately due to cross contamination from the Ukrainian situation. I never really paid any attention to her stuff before.

After skimming the top of a few of her tweets, I think she is probably the dumbest politician ever to have taken office in the US, in my lifetime. Worse than George W, worse than Sarah Palin.

Just some dumb ass shit.

She don't need brains, she got a gun.

Durr.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
April 9, 2022, 09:12:52 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on April  8, 2022, 08:10:32 pm
I inadvertently see a lot of Boebert stuff on my Twitter feed lately due to cross contamination from the Ukrainian situation. I never really paid any attention to her stuff before.

After skimming the top of a few of her tweets, I think she is probably the dumbest politician ever to have taken office in the US, in my lifetime. Worse than George W, worse than Sarah Palin.

Just some dumb ass shit.

MTG & Mo Brooks would like to contest that.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
April 10, 2022, 10:07:44 pm
EX NASCAR driver running for office steps up to the dumbass plate,twitter is so so shite for the spread of this madness.
https://uproxx.com/indie/dee-snider-laughs-conservative-view-were-not-gonna-take-it/

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
April 12, 2022, 02:37:19 pm
There's an ongoing incident  in NY,several people shot and they've found uxb.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
April 13, 2022, 11:12:10 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 12, 2022, 02:37:19 pm
There's an ongoing incident  in NY,several people shot and they've found uxb.

Fireworks and smoke bombs.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
April 13, 2022, 12:48:09 pm
NBC New York
Manhunt for Brooklyn Subway Gunman Intensifies as Mass Transit Shooting Rocks NYC
Jonathan Dienst, Myles Miller, Jennifer Millman, Tom Shea and Melissa Russo - 33m ago

Quote
An all-out manhunt continued Wednesday for the gunman who opened fire Tuesday onboard a Brooklyn subway, an apparently premeditated attack that injured at least 23 people, 10 of them by gunfire and some of them children, and once again interrupted New York City's rocky journey to post-pandemic normalcy.

Investigators were laser-focused on a man who rented a U-Haul van that may have been linked to the rush-hour violence. They stressed they weren't sure whether the man, Frank R. James, was responsible for the shooting. But they're examining social media videos in which the 62-year-old decried the United States as a racist place awash in violence and sometimes railed against the citys mayor, Eric Adams.

This nation was born in violence, its kept alive by violence or the threat thereof and its going to die a violent death. Theres nothing going to stop that, James said in one video.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell called the posts concerning" and officials tightened security for Adams as investigators turn their attention to the U-Haul van.

Cops believe the van found parked on Kings Highway in Gravesend Tuesday afternoon is linked to the shootings. It had a table, chairs and memory foam pillows inside, senior law enforcement sources said. The key and the credit card used to rent the van were both found at the Sunset Park station. That's what yielded James' name.

They say his physical description could match that of the subway shooter, who was said to be a Black man about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 170 pounds. He was wearing a gas mask and green construction vest, along with a construction helmet, when he tossed two smoke canisters on the floor of a northbound N car and opened fire.

While the car filled with smoke, he fired at least 33 times, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig, striking 10 people. It's not clear how the shooter fled the scene. Cops were looking into reports he may have jumped onto the subway tracks and escaped through the tunnels, but all searches for him have come up empty.

James has ties to Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to police, and was said to have past criminal records in those states, as well as ties to New York, law enforcement sources said. As investigators search for him, they continue to meticulously comb through evidence and witness interviews for insight.

One rider's video, shot through a closed door between subway cars, shows a person in a hooded sweatshirt raising an arm and pointing at something as five bangs sound. In another video, smoke and people pour out of a subway car, some limping.

Greenish smoke spewed from the subway doors when the Manhattan-bound train stopped at the platform, according to officials. Throngs of panicked people were seen running, bleeding  in total, 23 were hurt, police said, most of them in the chaos.

Someone call 911! a person could be heard shouting.

Five of the gunshot victims were critically injured, with details on the nature of their wounds not immediately clear. No fatalities were reported.

One source close to the investigation says the gunman's weapon may have jammed, potentially preventing further tragedy.

The gun was recovered at the scene, as was a bag with smoke canisters and fireworks, along with a hatchet, a spray bottle of gasoline and a fuse  lending further credence to the theory of a premeditated attack on New York City transit riders.

Three extended magazines of ammunition were also recovered at the scene: one still in the handgun, one in a backpack and one under his subway seat. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives completed an urgent trace to identify the guns manufacturer, seller and initial owner.

An MTA surveillance camera in the station wasn't working at the time of the shooting, three sources say. It's not clear why, but officials say there were a lot of different options from cameras elsewhere on the subway line to get a glimpse of the shooter.

More than a dozen victims who weren't hit by gunfire were injured in the crowd response to the chaos, Essig said, with injuries including smoke inhalation, panic attacks and falling. Some of the wounded were in the same train car as the suspect, while others were on the platform, authorities said.

All described a terrifying scene.

"You start seeing faces against the glass, and it's people, several women, banging against the glass, screaming," said Kenneth Foote-Smith, who was in the next subway car over. "

"I did see a gentleman who was shot in lower stomach, laying out the ground, being treated by three or four people  bystanders, not EMS," he added. "I wasnt the one who was injured or shot. Those are the people I think about, who I cant stop thinking about. The people I couldnt help."

The injured were taken to at least three city hospitals, including NYU Langone, Maimonides Medical Center, NYP-Brooklyn Methodist and Kings County Hospital.

The youngest victims in the shooting, four children between 12 and 16 years old, were taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where they were visited by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in the evening.

Houari Benkada was one of the gunshot victims, telling CNN in an interview that she actually sat next to the shooter before smoke filled the car, sending people running. He said he was trying to shield a pregnant woman when he was hit.

"She said 'I'm pregnant with a baby,' I hugged her, then the bum rush continued, and that's when I got shot in the back of my knee," the 27-year-old said.

All of the victims are expected to survive.

The New York City Unified Victim Identification System (UVIS) was activated in response to the NYPD activity located near 36th Street and 4th Avenue in Brooklyn.

Police are asking for tips from the public, videos in particular, that could help them track down the suspect, as well as the person of interest, James. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

A reward of $50,000 from police, the MTA and Transport Workers Union is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment of the shooter.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/manhunt-for-brooklyn-subway-gunman-intensifies-as-mass-transit-shooting-rocks-nyc/ar-AAWauXb?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=1f8337b8bab041efa123d695d3830b6d
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
April 13, 2022, 01:11:00 pm
CNBC
Jack Dorsey regrets that hes partially to blame for the state of the internet today
Tom Huddleston Jr. - Apr 6
Quote
Jack Dorsey says he has regrets about the social media giant he co-founded.

Dorsey, who announced plans to leave Twitter in November, recently tweeted that he feels guilty about the role the company has played in creating a centralized internet, where a small handful of companies and platforms claim an outsized proportion of users and their data. With 217 million daily users, Twitter certainly qualifies as one of those platforms, along with other tech giants like Meta, Alphabet and Amazon.

"I realize I'm partially to blame, and regret it," Dorsey wrote in his April 2 tweet.

The rueful admission comes amid Dorsey's attempts to extricate himself from Twitter: He stepped down as the company's CEO last year, and will leave its board of directors next month.

In his tweet, Dorsey referenced a few nostalgic elements from the early days of the internet, including online public bulletin board and discussion network Usenet, text-based chat platform Internet Relay Chat (IRC) and email encrypted with the Pretty Good Privacy (PGP) software program.

Dorsey called those types of features "amazing" and lamented that "centralizing discovery and identity into corporations really damaged the internet." Twitter is one example of internet centralization: It's a popular source of information and news at least partially because hundreds of millions of users already have accounts.

Similarly, Alphabet-owned Google captures more than 90% of the online search market, according to StatCounter. Research from eMarketer shows that roughly 64% of all digital ad spending going to Amazon, Facebook and Google.

Dorsey has said before that he regretted not having a plan for how Twitter's growth could affect the way people use the internet and share information online. The company was founded, in part, as a way to "decentralize" information sources online by allowing a wider range of people to connect and share posts, Dorsey noted in 2019.

A year later, Dorsey told The New York Times that a lack of foresight by Twitter's founders, including himself, meant they weren't prepared for the effects of seemingly small decisions  like including "like" counters on tweets, which he said incentivized "the most salacious or controversial tweets."

Dorsey, who ran Twitter from 2006 to 2008 and again from 2015 to 2021, has also argued that the platform should be more transparent about how it displays and promotes tweets by publishing its algorithms. Such a move could be gaining popularity inside the company: Last month, billionaire and new Twitter board member Elon Musk tweeted that Twitter's algorithms should be "open source."

Publishing Twitter's algorithms could have a side-effect that Dorsey might like: People would be able to create their own versions of Twitter, and communicate across all of them, potentially encouraging a less centralized internet. It's even possible that such a result is the primary goal for Dorsey, who launched a team at Twitter called Bluesky in 2019 to research long-term decentralized standards for social media.

Bluesky's leader was none other than Parag Agrawal, who was then Twitter's CTO and is now the company's CEO. And with Musk now getting included in Bluesky's direction, according to Reuters, Dorsey's vision of decentralized social media is unlikely to diminish once he leaves Twitter's board  potentially helping ease some of those regrets about the internet landscape he helped create.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/companies/jack-dorsey-regrets-that-he-s-partially-to-blame-for-the-state-of-the-internet-today/ar-AAVWhNX?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=7f44fba5e3b84d25acd17a39e78f5038
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
April 14, 2022, 05:03:58 pm
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
April 15, 2022, 09:32:35 am
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
April 16, 2022, 01:08:39 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on March 29, 2022, 08:26:48 pm
If there's one person who can change the right's mind, it's AOC.

Good one.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
April 16, 2022, 07:48:46 pm
Maher:  "MTG, star of the Real Housewives of Karen County, is a mood swing away from getting naked at a Target."

"Guiliani - Cops raided his apartment at 630a.m, just as he was getting into his coffin."

Cancel culture and Wokeism: "My message to liberals - 'Attention Home Food shoppers - you're not smarter, you just came later."

"Everyone in both bibles had slaves if they could afford them.  No one thought it was bad. Should we cancel God?"

"Evolution, it means we evolve."

"Democrats should stop being the Party of no common sense.  Trans women have a right to an abortion?  They have no uterus!"
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
April 16, 2022, 08:20:18 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on April  3, 2022, 04:25:38 pm
 

Is it near that pizza shop?

LOL not quite. Let's say both parties, their backers and anyone else who fancy a game of golf and a boys night out behind closed doors hang out at this private club. It's where Bill probably learned that cigars can be fun when not smoked and the wives are not invited.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
April 25, 2022, 08:37:59 am
CBS News
Inside the documents obtained from Osama bin Laden's compound
Sharyn Alfonsi - Yesterday 6:58 PM
Quote
Eleven years ago, a team of two dozen Navy SEALs flew under the cover of darkness into Abbottabad, Pakistan to carry out one of the most important counter-terrorism missions in history  to capture or kill Osama bin Laden. 

Thirty minutes into that mission, the SEALs had their man and something they were not expecting, thousands of pages of Osama bin Laden's personal letters and notes.

In 2017, the CIA declassified most of those letters without context and little translation.

Author and Islamic scholar Nelly Lahoud wanted to read it all. She's spent much of her career researching al Qaeda with stints at Harvard and Cambridge Universities and she's fluent in Arabic. So she dug in. Carefully examining many of those documents, line by line. 

Tonight, we'll hear what she found, gaining a rare glimpse into the inner sanctum of al Qaeda through the "bin Laden Papers."

This is the bustling city of Abbottabad, Pakistan.

From overhead, you can still see the scar in the landscape. This vacant lot  where boys now play cricket  is where Osama bin Laden's home once stood and where the world's most wanted terrorist hid until the evening of May 1, 2011.

President Obama in speech on May 2, 2011: Tonight I can report to the American people and to the world, that the United States has conducted an operation that killed Osama bin Laden.

The operation, called Neptune Spear, took 30 minutes. But then one SEAL alerted command that they'd found a ton of computers and electronics and needed more time.

The SEALs were granted ten more minutes that stretched into 18.

They grabbed computers, VHS tapes, books, thumb drives, hard drives and notebooks, carrying them out in bags strung around their neck.

Sharyn Alfonsi: How important was that last-minute decision by the SEAL team to take those documents?

Nelly Lahoud: Bin Laden's greatest fear was about exposing al Qaeda's secrets. And so the fact that the SEALs decided to recover these letters ensured that al Qaeda's secrets were exposed.

In 2012, Nelly Lahoud was teaching at West Point when the CIA declassified the first 17 documents from the raid. She was asked to lead the analysis of those documents for West Point's Combatting Terrorism Center.

For the last five years she's been reading, translating and analyzing the remaining declassified documents. Consulting with U.S. generals, admirals and members of the special forces community to make sense of it all.

There are home videos, like this one, of Osama bin Laden's son, Hamza, getting married in Iran.

Family photos, audio files, and letters. 500,000 files in all. Nelly Lahoud focused on 6,000 pages of them for her book, "The bin Laden Papers."

Sharyn Alfonsi: So you were creating kind of a narrative based on all of the documents?

Nelly Lahoud: And you couldn't do it any other way. You couldn't have a division of labor where several people will take [it] on because they're all so connected. Vague references in one letter can only be explained if you looked at several other letters. So really to get a grasp of what was really going on, you really need to be able to have read them all together.

Letters were the only way Osama bin Laden communicated with al Qaeda associates for nearly a decade because he was trying to evade capture.

Bin Laden had television in his compound, but didn't have access to the internet or phone, so everything was written by hand or on computers, and encrypted on flash drives that were given to couriers to deliver. All the letters were backed up on hard drives. 

Nelly Lahoud: We see in the letters diminutive bin Laden, somebody who is very different from this powerful figure that we were reading about daily in the newspapers for over a decade. And the disconnect between his ambitions and between his capabilities is confounding.

That "disconnect" was clear immediately after the 9/11 attacks.   

Nelly Lahoud: Al Qaeda did not anticipate that the United States would go to war.

Sharyn Alfonsi: What did they think was going to happen?

Nelly Lahoud: A limited airstrike, but they didn't think that they would go beyond that.

Documents: bin Laden wanted to charter planes for 9/11 style attacks, target rail lines, blow up international oil tankers
But as the war raged on in Afghanistan, Lahoud says, these letters show that Osama bin Laden was surprised by how Americans reacted to 9/11.

Nelly Lahoud: He thought that the American people would take to the streets, replicate the anti-Vietnam war protests and they would put pressure on their government to withdraw from Muslim majority states.

Sharyn Alfonsi: A large miscalculation.

Nelly Lahoud: Huge miscalculation. 

In November of 2002, U.S. intelligence officials warned al Qaeda might be planning, "spectacular attacks" that could cause "mass casualties."

But Lahoud says letters show, that by that time, al Qaeda was weak. Top leaders had been killed or forced into hiding and the terrorist organization was rudderless.

Sharyn Alfonsi: There is definitely a narrative that bin Laden was still controlling al Qaeda from behind the scenes, "the puppet master" somewhere hidden away. But is that what the papers show?

Nelly Lahoud: Far from it.

Sharyn Alfonsi: So he was not calling the shots (at that point)?

Nelly Lahoud: Absolutely not.

She says Osama bin Laden didn't communicate with his al Qaeda associates for three years because he was on the run. It's still unknown exactly where he was hiding.

But in 2004, he reconnects with al Qaeda in this letter, offering surviving members his new plan to attack America.

Nelly Lahoud: He's very eager to replicate the 9/11 attacks in the United States. You know he is mindful that now the security conditions are very difficult at airports.

She read us part of a chilling letter from Osama bin Laden to the head of al Qaeda's international terror unit.

Bin Laden writes that rather than hijack a plane, operatives should charter one for their next attack on the U.S. And adds if that's too difficult, they should target U.S. railways. 

Then, bin Laden, who had a degree in civil engineering explains exactly how to do it. 

Nelly Lahoud: He wanted to have 12 meters of steel rail removed so that, this way, the train could be derailed. And we find him, explaining the simple toolkit that they could use. You know, he said, "You're-- you could use a compressor. You could use a smelting iron tool."

Sharyn Alfonsi: He's in-- in those small details.

Nelly Lahoud: At the granular-- most granular level, yes.

Sharyn Alfonsi: What does that say to you?

Nelly Lahoud: He's very methodical, very methodical. He thinks-- he doesn't want to leave anything for chance.

Fortunately, he was never able to execute his plan.   

Because Lahoud says al Qaeda had been gutted by the war. She read us this letter from Tawfiq, a young associate who was running operations for al Qaeda in Afghanistan and Pakistan. He is telling Osama bin Laden just how incapacitated the terror organization had become.

Nelly Lahoud: "The weakness, failure, and aimlessness that befell us were harrowing. We Muslims were defiled and desecrated. Our state was ripped asunder, our lands were occupied, our resources were plundered."

Sharyn Alfonsi: And so he's giving the state of al Qaeda to Osama bin Laden, who-- probably hasn't heard this at this point?

Nelly Lahoud: He didn't know. He didn't know the reality. And he actually warns him, that "I'm gonna tell you the truth as it is. And I know that some of the brothers here are not telling you everything in detail because they don't want to upset you, particularly because of the delicate situations in which you find yourself with"

That delicate situation, is bin Laden's life in hiding. 

By 2005, Osama bin Laden was living behind the 18 foot walls of the Abbottabad compound he shared with some of his wives, children, and grandchildren.

In one clip, bin Laden's 22-year-old son, Khaled, is showing off the compound's meager gardens and animals he tends to.

Khalid also recorded his fathers public statements that were intended to be seen around the world.

You can hear him giggling as the lights malfunction.

But Nelly Lahoud says it was actually two of bin Laden's daughters who played the greater role in crafting their father's messages and jihad missions.

Nelly Lahoud: The people who really worked on Osama's public statements were mostly his-- daughters, Miriam and Sumaiya. And one of the pages, you know-- we find Osama soliciting explicitly, "Start preparing, start thinking about the ideas that need to go into the public statement." That's his own words.

Sharyn Alfonsi: Is this surprising how involved they were?

Nelly Lahoud: Yes, it was. It was surprising to me. In the world of al Qaeda, and of jihadism broadly, women are not part of the public face of jihad.

But privately, the bin Laden women were very involved. In this letter to a relative, bin Laden's wife, Siham, is mourning the loss of a daughter who died in childbirth but then the tone quickly changes.     

Nelly Lahoud: And then she goes on to shame and at the same time incite the men to take up jihad. And she says, you know, "Our women and children are suffering, while the men are being servile and coward." So that's the kind of personality that we are encountering about the women in the compound, yes.

Sharyn Alfonsi: Wow.

Al Qaeda was also running low on cash. Lahoud says documents show that in 2006, al Qaeda had just $200,000 in its coffers and was unable to support or control an increasingly fractious jihad.

Still, she says Osama bin Laden kept plotting. Lahoud showed us one letter to another young associate, Younis, who'd impressed bin Laden with his sharp intellect.

Nelly Lahoud: It says: "This is specifically addressed to you, top secret, do not share it with anyone."

It is Osama bin Laden's plan for another terror attack in 2010. This time, he wanted to target multiple crude oil tankers and major shipping routes around the Middle East and Africa.

Nelly Lahoud: He says, "It does not escape you, the importance of oil for industrialized economy today. And it is similar to blood for human beings. So, if you cause somebody to bleed excessively, even if you don't kill him you will at least weaken him." And that's-- he really-- what he really wanted to do to the American economy.

She says bin Laden details how al Qaeda operatives should integrate themselves into those port areas as fishermen. He instructs them exactly where to buy a specific kind of wooden boat to evade radar and then, once again, goes into the granular details of his plan.

Nelly Lahoud: "The boats need to carry a large volume of explosives, preferably placed in an arch position, facing the vessel."

Sharyn Alfonsi: So he is not only telling them what explosives to buy, he's telling them how to place the explosives.

Nelly Lahoud: In an arch position.

But his final plan to attack seems to have been halted by something he never saw coming, the Arab Spring. According to a family notebook, a unique item seized in the raid, the peaceful protests were confusing and concerning to the Bin Ladens.

Nelly Lahoud: On one level they were very excited by the fact that the people were able to bring down dictators. But at the same time there were all these question marks about, 'What is the value of jihad at the moment?' And we find this really throughout this notebook. 'Is jihad still necessary?'

Lahoud says Bin Laden was struggling with the answer to that question before he was killed. 

U.S. intelligence agencies say most al Qaeda terrorist activity is now being carried out by smaller al Qaeda offshoots.

Bin Laden's second in command, Ayman al-Zawahiri, now heads al Qaeda.

This month, he appeared in a new video denouncing the enemies of Islam.

Cbs.com/cbs-all-access/signin/
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
April 28, 2022, 03:56:36 pm
This is beautiful.

Margery Taylor Greene saying that the American 'church' is being controlled by Satan because they show compassion and support from immigrants

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/qOEh95kB6Hc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/qOEh95kB6Hc</a>


Quote
The church is not doing its job, and its not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and its not adhering to what the word of God says were supposed to do and how were supposed to live. And what they're doing by saying "Oh, we have to love these people, and take care of these migrants and love one another."

Yes, we're supposed to love one another, but their definition of what love one another means, means destroying our laws. It means completely perverting what our Constitution says. It means taking unreal advantage of the American taxpayer. And it means pushing a globalist policy on the American people and forcing America to become something that we are not supposed to be.

Loving one another means... is.... is.... the true meaning of loving one another and loving others means... that you also have to uphold the law; you have to uphold the rules. And you say 'no'. There's times you say 'no'.


Now, I'm hardly a theologian, but I know enough to understand that the entire message of Jesus is one of compassion and helping those less fortunate and/or in need. I also remember stories of Jesus being a bit bolshy toward the laws and rules, like him kicking off on the money-lenders in the Temple.

Unless the Council of Nicea accidentally left out 'The Book of Adolf' and forgot to include 'The Parable of why bigoted nationalism takes precedence over all that other shite I waffled on about for the past few years', then I think she's just making a complete twat of herself. Again.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
April 28, 2022, 03:58:46 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 28, 2022, 03:56:36 pm
This is beautiful.

Margery Taylor Greene saying that the American 'church' is being controlled by Satan because they show compassion and support from immigrants

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/qOEh95kB6Hc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/qOEh95kB6Hc</a>



Now, I'm hardly a theologian, but I know enough to understand that the entire message of Jesus is one of compassion and helping those less fortunate and/or in need. I also remember stories of Jesus being a bit bolshy toward the laws and rules, like him kicking off on the money-lenders in the Temple.

Unless the Council of Nicea accidentally left out 'The Book of Adolf' and forgot to include 'The Parable of why bigoted nationalism takes precedence over all that other shite I waffled on about for the past few years', then I think she's just making a complete twat of herself. Again.

Alleged christian wrongly uses bible and jesus to push political narrative.

*shocker
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1113 on: April 28, 2022, 04:11:03 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on April 28, 2022, 03:58:46 pm
Alleged christian wrongly uses bible and jesus to push political narrative.

*shocker


Fair point  ;D

Although they're usually more subtle than openly contradicting the fundamental core message of Jesus's teachings; effectively saying 'Jesus got that whole 'do unto others' bullshit so wrong. He really meant to say 'migrants and others who need help can go fuck themselves and, actually, the rule of law and the rules trump everything'.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1114 on: Yesterday at 01:28:58 pm »
Madison Cawthorn.  Paraplegic frat boy, was handed voting enthusiast Mark Meadows' NC congressman seat.



Meadows now is like WTF?   :lmao
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1115 on: Yesterday at 05:21:57 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 01:28:58 pm
Madison Cawthorn.  Paraplegic frat boy, was handed voting enthusiast Mark Meadows' NC congressman seat.



Meadows now is like WTF?   :lmao

Just seen The Daily Show piece on this guy. Never heard of him until now. He seems like an absolute piece of shit. even reading between the lines of his wiki entry just makes you wonder how do people get elected iin the States. Although Congress can be a fairly low bar, was there really no one better suited in his district than this guy. Twice busted for twice driving without a license. Twice busted for trying to carry a gun on a plane. Plenty of references to alleged sexual aggressiveness at school and then dropped out of college. Seems like an all around scum bag who I hope will not be voted in next time and the same for Marjorie Taylor Green who I also feel is some kind of sick joke for being elected to congress.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1116 on: Yesterday at 10:53:58 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 05:21:57 pm
Seems like an all around scum bag who I hope will not be voted in next time and the same for Marjorie Taylor Green who I also feel is some kind of sick joke for being elected to congress.

Candidates have a tendency to reflect the opinions of a majority of their constituents, no?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1117 on: Today at 02:36:26 am »
This is going to massively incentivise the GOP base to get out and vote in the mid-terms and potentially 2024. They'll use it to state that only party that can reinstate true American 'values'.

Roe v Wade US abortion law to be overturned, leaked court decision suggests

Washington: A leaked initial draft majority opinion suggests the US Supreme Court has voted to overturn the Roe v Wade decision that legalised abortion nationwide, Politico reported on Monday.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the draft independently.

Roe was egregiously wrong from the start, Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the draft opinion, according to Politico.

Four of the other Republican-appointed justices  Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett - voted with Alito in the conference held among the justices, the report added.

The opinion will not be final until it is released by the court and the justices could change their position.

Reuters

more to come

https://www.smh.com.au/world/north-america/leaked-us-supreme-court-decision-suggests-majority-set-to-overturn-roe-v-wade-politico-reports-20220503-p5ai2m.html
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1118 on: Today at 04:17:48 am »
Have the GOP ever stayed at home?  What a sad day for Americans. Freedom for me but not for thee, and the relegation of people who can give birth to second class citizens. It will not stop with abortion either. Contraception and same sex marriage also on the line.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1119 on: Today at 05:35:27 am »
You know, part of me always believed they'd never actually overturn Roe because it'd rob them of the biggest weapon in their get-out-the-vote arsenal. I guess we can add that one to the list of parts of me that are idiots.

My wife just got her green card a few months ago, and is looking to start on a very expensive graduate degree that will only be useful here in the US. I, on the other hand, have dual citizenship with an EU country and can also get her a spousal visa for there. More and more I wonder if we should talk about leaving before it's too late.
