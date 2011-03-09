« previous next »
Tobelius

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
February 26, 2022, 08:00:00 am
Quote from: Riquende on February 17, 2022, 07:54:02 pm


Even more to the point than the Brexit bus.

Jesus! What a fucking world.Been over 30 years since i read much of the bible last but maybe it's time to start again.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
February 26, 2022, 02:58:56 pm




Quote
Legislation introduced in the Tennessee state legislature this month is raising alarms from the state's police union and gun control advocates who say it could turn the streets into the "old West."

Two bills in the state assembly and state senate, HB 254 and SB 2523, would amend Tennessee law and designate "a person who has been issued an enhanced handgun carry permit" as a member of law enforcement.

"As introduced, expands the definition of 'law enforcement officer' to include a person who has been issued an enhanced handgun carry permit; provided, that the permit is not suspended, revoked, or expired, for purposes of authority to carry a firearm under certain circumstances," the summary for the bill reads on the Tennessee General Assembly website.

https://abcnews.go.com/US/tennessee-bill-designate-gun-owners-law-enforcement/story?id=82757071&cid=social_twitter_abcn
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
February 26, 2022, 03:38:47 pm
Riquende

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
February 26, 2022, 04:45:09 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on February 26, 2022, 08:00:00 am
Jesus! What a fucking world.Been over 30 years since i read much of the bible last but maybe it's time to start again.

I wouldn't worry about it, I doubt any of that lot have ever bothered.
Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
February 26, 2022, 05:47:34 pm
Boston always unofficial

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
February 26, 2022, 06:11:06 pm
BarryCrocker

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
February 26, 2022, 10:03:22 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on February 26, 2022, 06:11:06 pm
WOW,10 years ago today.RIP Trayvon Martin.
https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/02/26/metro/trayvon-martins-black-life-mattered/

Worth remembering some of the other names.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wVQdXB9xgpw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wVQdXB9xgpw</a>
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
February 26, 2022, 10:24:23 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on February 26, 2022, 06:11:06 pm
WOW,10 years ago today.RIP Trayvon Martin.
https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/02/26/metro/trayvon-martins-black-life-mattered/
It really does not seem that long. I watched aftermath and legal situation play out in detail - I lived in the US at the time. Zimmerman has not gone away either, with his cuntish lawsuits.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Zimmerman#Lawsuits

A loathsome creature.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
February 26, 2022, 10:42:06 pm
This was at a Repug-linked conference of America First Political Action Conference (Afpac) in Florida. It's a far-right, white-nationalist organisation.

Margery Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar were speakers.

In the clip below, another speaker has a baby-whinge about white men suffering because of equality, he praises Putin and Russia, then leads a round of applause for them.

https://twitter.com/EdGreenberger/status/1497446966787067904

Article: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/feb/26/republican-congresswoman-marjorie-taylor-greene-cpac

Far-right twat McCarthy is unlikely to do anything.
Boston always unofficial

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
February 27, 2022, 02:54:48 pm
Fucking twitter is so responsible for alot of that right-wing shit.The endless list of blue ticks spouting hate under some twisted version of freedom of speech.$$$$$ just keeps rolling in and twitter just laughs.
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
February 27, 2022, 03:53:39 pm
The Hill
Romney on Greene, Gosar: 'I have morons on my team'
Dominick Mastrangelo - 29m ago

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Sunday slammed a pair of House Republicans after they attended a conference hosted by a prominent white nationalist over the weekend.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar, I don't know them," Romney said during an appearance on CNN. "I'm reminded of the old line from the Butch Cassidy and Sundance Kid movie where one character says, 'Morons, I have morons on my team.'"

The senator added there is "no place" in either political party for white nationalism or racism, calling it "simply wrong" for elected leaders associated themselves with white nationalists.

Romney's statements came after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) attended a conference hosted by Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist leader, at the Orlando World Center Marriott. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz) also appeared at the event via pre-recorded video, HuffPost reported.

"I don't know what his views are, so I'm not aligned with anything that may be controversial," Greene told CBS News. "I went to his event last night to address his very large following because that is a young, very young, following and a generation I am extremely concerned about."

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.) also slammed her fellow House Republicans for attending the conference.

"As Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep Paul Gosar speak at this white supremacist, anti-Semitic, pro-Putin event, silence by Republican Party leaders is deafening and enabling," Cheney said in a tweet. "All Americans should renounce this garbage and reject the Putin wing of the GOP now."

"I would think that anybody that would sit down with a white nationalist and speak at their conference would certainly be missing a few IQ points," Romney said.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/romney-on-greene-gosar-i-have-morons-on-my-team/ar-AAUnnGR?ocid=msedgntp
Earthbound64

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
February 27, 2022, 08:02:45 pm
I really wish you lot would rescue me from this shite.

I'll just fit in some carry-on luggage or summit.
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
February 27, 2022, 08:45:40 pm
Quote from: Earthbound64 on February 27, 2022, 08:02:45 pm
I really wish you lot would rescue me from this shite.

I'll just fit in some carry-on luggage or summit.

I don't think there's a problem getting out.

Would you go back to Clowning Street?
John C

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
February 28, 2022, 06:48:43 pm
Good on Romney for saying that, although most of his own policies would be aligned with those two.
Even Paul Gosar's own family hates him.
Alan_X

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 07:00:20 pm
Locked for a clear up. Won't be done tonight - I have better things to do. Re=open in the morning.

Play nice.
John C

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 09:32:41 pm
I've deleted everything from the last few days when I think it all started Al.
rushyman

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 11:31:26 pm
What have you all been up to 😂
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 08:55:16 am
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 09:00:56 am
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:31:26 pm
What have you all been up to 😂

This is a gif made to re-enact the excitement from yesterday



"They're [REDACTED]"

"You can't say that!"

"Yes I can!"

"NO you can't!"

"YES I can't"



... mods...





.. RAWK...

rushyman

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 10:49:06 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:00:56 am
This is a gif made to re-enact the excitement from yesterday



"They're [REDACTED]"

"You can't say that!"

"Yes I can!"

"NO you can't!"

"YES I can't"



... mods...





.. RAWK...



Ah, the usual then ;D
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 12:01:32 pm
It's a big joke calling someone a bigot.

If you're wearing one of Andy's Amazing Technicolour Woke Cloaks.
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 12:10:55 pm
The Washington Post
Opinions | The bond that explains why some on the Christian right support Putins war
Opinion by Bethany Moreton - 1h ago

Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers (R) was only one of the speakers at the Feb. 25 America First Political Action Conference to voice support for Russias invasion of Ukraine. But her meme-ready remark  urging more tanks and using a crude term to call for fewer transgender people  reminds us that many on the American right see Russia as an ally in the culture wars. This long-standing alliance has forced a rift within the Republican Party since Russian President Vladimir Putins invasion of Ukraine. Even with mounting civilian casualties this week and a growing humanitarian crisis, former president Donald Trumps most ardent supporters refuse to condemn his remarks about the smart invasion.

But there is another dimension to this rift, illustrated by the audience to which Rogers spoke: how this alliance of cultural conservatives in the United States and Russia has also embraced racial and ethnic bigotry. White evangelicals once saw Russia as an existential threat to traditional gender roles and sexual morality, but over the past three decades, they have forged a partnership in a global family values movement that not only embraces sexual and gender traditionalism but sees these practices as a solution to demographic changes around the globe.

In fact, GOP-proposed state-level anti-transgender and Dont Say Gay bills actually echo Russian laws  which isnt surprising since U.S. conservatives contributed to the Russian legal prohibitions. Thats become a real problem for Republican leaders, who over the past week have rejected not only AFPACs support for Putins war but also the groups explicit white nationalism, antisemitism and incitements to violence.

American critics condemned the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution in overtly sexual terms: Collectivizing farms and factories, they charged, inevitably meant collectivizing women. A Senate committee found that by destroying a wifes dependency on her husband, communists stripped men of their masculine prerogatives and blurred gender roles  to the detriment of social order.

Anti-radical crusaders charged that Soviet women were forced to register at a national Bureau of Free Love, where any man had the right of sexual access. The sexual threat of Russias red menace galvanized organizations such as the Womens Christian Temperance Union in defense of both private property and private family life. They monitored textbooks, compiled blacklists of subversives and defeated liberal legislation on maternal health and child welfare. Economic bolshevism is destructive, warned a conservative editor in 1922, but it is nothing as compared with sexual bolshevism.

Christian missionaries to the U.S.S.R. walked a fine line in these years. Some initially hailed the Russian Revolution as an opportunity to win souls from the shackles of what they considered the authoritarian, superstitious Russian Orthodox Church.

But Russia under the Bolsheviks challenged the very nuclear family that American Christians saw as the bedrock of civilization and property relations. The 1918 Family Code predicted that by turning domestic labor into a public service rather than a private duty, socialism would eliminate the fetters of husband and wife.

Over the next decade, Soviet authorities did their best to fulfill that prediction. They shuttered churches, secularized schools and removed Bibles from libraries while decriminalizing abortion, liberalizing divorce and recognizing de facto marriage. In 1929, new laws barred foreign proselytizers. Atheists organized in the League of the Militant Godless pledged to eradicate religion in the Soviet Union by 1937.

Nothing could have alarmed believers in the United States more. With atheistic Russian Communism as the enemy, Christianity and sexual and gender conservatism became crucial fronts in the Cold War.

As the United States experienced a religious revival after World War II, Republicans such as Sen. Joseph McCarthy (Wis.) latched onto the supposed security threat posed by sexual perversion and gender confusion for their own political gain. The Lavender Scare linked homosexuality to Russian spying, with Christianity the only bulwark against both. Sexually tinged spy scandals spurred the Truman administration to purge suspected gay and lesbian people from federal employment because they were security risks, a project that continued for two decades. I do not know what homosexuals are, sighed a congressman in 1950, but I never saw anybody get so much free advertising in the Congress of the United States in all my life.

Conservative Christian animosity toward the Soviet Union only grew when Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev launched a new round of religious suppression in the 1960s. For conservative believers, the Communist persecution of Christians became the starting point for interpreting global politics. When glasnost began to relax curbs on communication and travel to the Soviet Union in the late 1980s, hundreds of Christian organizations quickly mobilized to take advantage of what seemed like a miracle  the opportunity for evangelism in the heart of atheism.

From 1992 to 1997, a consortium of major U.S. evangelical organizations raised $60 million to bring former Soviets to Jesus through Bible studies, Christian video courses, biblical marriage conferences and public school curriculums.

As in the 1920s, the connection between Christian sexual morality and private property relations was self-evident: The Christian College Coalition joined Russian counterparts to create a Christian business degree. And they did this with the approval of the Russian Ministry of Education, which invited the American evangelical ministry Campus Crusade for Christ to teach Christian Ethics and Morality to tens of thousands of Russian educators. American Christians, it seemed, could help the former atheist libertines find their way to market values and family values, for the two were mutually dependent.

What these missionaries could not have foreseen, however, was that the conversions would run both ways: Eastern Orthodox Christianity would attract Americans searching for a robustly conservative faith. In 1987, pastors from within the heart of U.S. evangelicalism officially incorporated 2,000 American evangelicals into the Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America. The mass conversion stemmed from White Protestant disillusionment with the freestyle worship, therapeutic ethos and perceived feminine emotionalism of their old church homes  what one influential critic labeled The Church Impotent. Evangelical churches call men to be passive and nice (think Mr. Rogers), explained a convert. Orthodox Churches call men to be courageous and act (think Braveheart). Such celebration of masculinity is one reason Orthodoxy is majority male, unlike any other American Christian denomination.

As right-wing religious Americans discovered Orthodoxy, so did the leaders in Moscow. First Boris Yeltsin and then Vladimir Putin found in the Russian Orthodox Church an important symbol of national unity. Their governments increasingly gave the church semiofficial status, and its Moscow Patriarchate oversaw a dramatic renaissance in the 1990s and 2000s.

These developments encouraged new forms of cooperation between Russian and American advocates of sexual conservatism, revealing the unacknowledged connection to surging global authoritarianism and ethnonationalism. Their concern with gender rigidity and sexual purity could not be disentangled from concern over racial purity. The connection was explicit in the shared panic over demographic winter  falling birthrates among people of European descent.

In 1995, Russian demographers met with the American Howard Center for the Family, Religion and Society, a project of the paleoconservative movement that mixed Holocaust deniers, Neo-Confederates and racist anti-immigrant activists. They agreed that low White birthrates were caused by the decline of traditional family forms and gender roles  and therefore the answer was the official suppression of sexual and gender dissent.

Their efforts produced the World Congress of Families, which combines funding from conservative Russian oligarchs with the organizing know-how of groups like the National Organization for Marriage  a key player in Californias 2008 same-sex marriage ban (which was later overturned in the courts). At its annual meetings, religious traditionalists coordinate policies to promote the natural family and combat LGBTQ and reproductive rights around the world.

Russian Orthodox leadership in the global family values movement makes Eastern Christianity an appealing symbol for some of the most repugnant representatives of the racist right  again demonstrating the racial subtext of overt sexual conservatism. Neo-Confederates champion Orthodoxy as the spiritual home of white nationalism. Converts have played roles in the Charlottesville riot of 2017 and the Capitol insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021. The terrorist who took nine Black lives in a Charleston church had an Eastern Orthodox priest as a spiritual adviser. At the same time, the American alt-right embraced Russia as the land of unapologetic whiteness and unreformed masculinity. To the concern of many Orthodox believers, such converts are having an impact within branches of Orthodoxy in the United States.

As Russian tanks roll toward Kyiv and AFPAC speakers cheer, Putin can count on the respect many Christian conservatives in the United States have for Orthodox Russia as the international standard-bearer for family values. Certainly not all the ties between American Republicans and Russian interests are based on long-standing religious visions of traditional families and White Christian supremacy. But there is no making sense of them without that context.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/opinions-the-bond-that-explains-why-some-on-the-christian-right-support-putins-war/ar-AAUE6db?li=BBnb7Kz
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 12:40:48 pm
MSN
Russian restaurants in New York report harassment, loss of business after invasion in Ukraine: "We have nothing to do with the war"
- Yesterday 6:23 PM

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers are showing their support for Ukrainian businesses across the city, but many Russian-cuisine restaurants are empty.

Their owners tell CBS2's Ali Bauman they stand passionately with Ukraine.

The line wrapped around the block Friday for Veselka, a beloved Ukrainian restaurant in the East Village.

"People are coming out in droves to eat and commiserate, sympathize and purchase whatever we can," restaurant owner Jason Birchard said.

Birchard says he and his staff are touched by the support. They're donating proceeds from sales of their borsch to Ukrainian relief efforts.

"As of today, we've raised $25,000 from the sales of borsch in these last two weeks," Birchard said.

It was a much different Friday night at Russian Samovar in Hell's Kitchen, where business is down 60%.

"Business is hurt beyond belief right now, especially coming out of COVID. We have nothing to do with the war. We want the war to end," restaurant co-owner Misha von Shats said.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/foodanddrink/foodnews/russian-restaurants-in-new-york-report-harassment-loss-of-business-after-invasion-in-ukraine-we-have-nothing-to-do-with-the-war/ar-AAUDDka?ocid=msedgntp
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 12:50:57 pm
I can count Conservatives I respect on one hand.  The brilliant George Will is at the top of the list.


Newsweek
Trump Is 'Stray Orange Hair To Be Flicked Off Nation's Sleeve,' Says Writer
Justin Klawans - Yesterday 5:47 PM

Political commentator George Will says in a scathing new opinion piece that Donald Trump is "the suppurating wound on American life," predicting the end of the former president's political career.

Will, a libertarian-conservative author, serves as a regular columnist for the Washington Post, providing an opposing view for the typically liberal newspaper. Will was also a contributing editor for Newsweek until 2011.

Many Republicans continue to stand behind former President Trump. Will argued in a Post op-ed published Friday, though, that Trump's influence over the party was waning, saying that he was "faltering at the business of commanding outcomes that are...independent of his interventions."

"Floundering in his attempts to wield political power while lacking a political office, Donald Trump looks increasingly like a stray orange hair to be flicked off the nation's sleeve," Will wrote. "His residual power, which he must use or lose, is to influence his party's selection of candidates for state and federal offices."

Trump Accused Of 'Criminal Conspiracy' By Jan. 6 Committee: What To Know
"This is, however, perilous because he has the power of influence only if he is perceived to have it. That perception will dissipate if his interventions in Republican primaries continue to be unimpressive," Will said.

Will used the example of former Georgia Senator David Perdue as an example of what he said was Trump's detriment to Republicans.

"Trump, harping on the cosmic injustice of his November loss in 2020, confused and demoralized Georgia Republicans enough to cause Perdue's defeat by 1.2 percentage points in the January 2021 runoff," Will said. "Nevertheless, Trump talked Perdue into running in this year's gubernatorial primary...in a February poll, [current Georgia Governor Brian Kemp] led Perdue by 10 points."

A number of Trump's other political endorsements for the upcoming 2022 midterms are also trailing in their respective polls, Will noted. This includes the case of Idaho Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachen, who, despite the former president's endorsement, trailed in the primary by 41 percent in a January poll.

Another person pointed out by Will was Representative Ted Budd (R-N.C.), a Trump-backed candidate for a North Carolina Senate seat that is currently also behind in the polls.

Will continued by analyzing the current situation in Ukraine, where Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion remains ongoing.

"A European war is unhelpful for Trump because it reminds voters that [poet Henry Wadsworth] Longfellow was right: Life is real, life is earnest," Will said. "Trump's strut through presidential politics was made possible by an American reverie; war in Europe has reminded people that politics is serious."

"We are the sum of our choices, and Vladimir Putin has provoked some Trump poodles to make illuminating ones," Will wrote. "J.D. Vance, groveling for Trump's benediction (Vance covets Ohio's Republican Senate nomination), two weeks ago said: "I don't really care what happens to Ukraine."

Will ended his piece by saying: "For Trump, the suppurating wound on American life, and for those who share his curdled venom, war is a hellacious distraction from their self-absorption. Fortunately, their ability to be major distractions is waning."

While Will does identify as a libertarian-conservative, his lambasting of Trump is not the first time that he has criticized the former president, along with other Republicans.

In 2012, Will wrote of former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, who at the time was one of the top contenders in the GOP presidential primaries: "[Gingrich]... embodies almost everything disagreeable about modern Washington." He also heavily criticized Sarah Palin's vice-presidential candidacy in the lead up to her 2008 electoral loss.

Notably, Will also wrote of his dislike for Trump several times throughout the 2016 presidential campaign, later saying in an interview that year that he was no longer a registered member of the Republican Party.

Will additionally told USA Today in 2020 that he would vote for then-candidate Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-is-stray-orange-hair-to-be-flicked-off-nation-s-sleeve-says-writer/ar-AAUD3kP?ocid=msedgntp
rafathegaffa83

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 06:32:02 pm
What a fucking shithead Rubio is sharing a screenshot of a Zoom meeting with Zelensky after explicitly being told not to :wanker
