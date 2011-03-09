« previous next »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
February 26, 2022, 08:00:00 am
Quote from: Riquende on February 17, 2022, 07:54:02 pm


Even more to the point than the Brexit bus.

Jesus! What a fucking world.Been over 30 years since i read much of the bible last but maybe it's time to start again.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
February 26, 2022, 02:58:56 pm




Quote
Legislation introduced in the Tennessee state legislature this month is raising alarms from the state's police union and gun control advocates who say it could turn the streets into the "old West."

Two bills in the state assembly and state senate, HB 254 and SB 2523, would amend Tennessee law and designate "a person who has been issued an enhanced handgun carry permit" as a member of law enforcement.

"As introduced, expands the definition of 'law enforcement officer' to include a person who has been issued an enhanced handgun carry permit; provided, that the permit is not suspended, revoked, or expired, for purposes of authority to carry a firearm under certain circumstances," the summary for the bill reads on the Tennessee General Assembly website.

https://abcnews.go.com/US/tennessee-bill-designate-gun-owners-law-enforcement/story?id=82757071&cid=social_twitter_abcn
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
February 26, 2022, 03:38:47 pm
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
February 26, 2022, 04:45:09 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on February 26, 2022, 08:00:00 am
Jesus! What a fucking world.Been over 30 years since i read much of the bible last but maybe it's time to start again.

I wouldn't worry about it, I doubt any of that lot have ever bothered.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
February 26, 2022, 05:47:34 pm
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
February 26, 2022, 06:11:06 pm
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
February 26, 2022, 10:03:22 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on February 26, 2022, 06:11:06 pm
WOW,10 years ago today.RIP Trayvon Martin.
https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/02/26/metro/trayvon-martins-black-life-mattered/

Worth remembering some of the other names.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wVQdXB9xgpw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wVQdXB9xgpw</a>
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
February 26, 2022, 10:24:23 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on February 26, 2022, 06:11:06 pm
WOW,10 years ago today.RIP Trayvon Martin.
https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/02/26/metro/trayvon-martins-black-life-mattered/
It really does not seem that long. I watched aftermath and legal situation play out in detail - I lived in the US at the time. Zimmerman has not gone away either, with his cuntish lawsuits.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Zimmerman#Lawsuits

A loathsome creature.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
February 26, 2022, 10:42:06 pm
This was at a Repug-linked conference of America First Political Action Conference (Afpac) in Florida. It's a far-right, white-nationalist organisation.

Margery Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar were speakers.

In the clip below, another speaker has a baby-whinge about white men suffering because of equality, he praises Putin and Russia, then leads a round of applause for them.

https://twitter.com/EdGreenberger/status/1497446966787067904

Article: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/feb/26/republican-congresswoman-marjorie-taylor-greene-cpac

Far-right twat McCarthy is unlikely to do anything.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
February 27, 2022, 02:54:48 pm
Fucking twitter is so responsible for alot of that right-wing shit.The endless list of blue ticks spouting hate under some twisted version of freedom of speech.$$$$$ just keeps rolling in and twitter just laughs.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
February 27, 2022, 03:53:39 pm
The Hill
Romney on Greene, Gosar: 'I have morons on my team'
Dominick Mastrangelo - 29m ago

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Sunday slammed a pair of House Republicans after they attended a conference hosted by a prominent white nationalist over the weekend.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar, I don't know them," Romney said during an appearance on CNN. "I'm reminded of the old line from the Butch Cassidy and Sundance Kid movie where one character says, 'Morons, I have morons on my team.'"

The senator added there is "no place" in either political party for white nationalism or racism, calling it "simply wrong" for elected leaders associated themselves with white nationalists.

Romney's statements came after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) attended a conference hosted by Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist leader, at the Orlando World Center Marriott. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz) also appeared at the event via pre-recorded video, HuffPost reported.

"I don't know what his views are, so I'm not aligned with anything that may be controversial," Greene told CBS News. "I went to his event last night to address his very large following because that is a young, very young, following and a generation I am extremely concerned about."

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.) also slammed her fellow House Republicans for attending the conference.

"As Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep Paul Gosar speak at this white supremacist, anti-Semitic, pro-Putin event, silence by Republican Party leaders is deafening and enabling," Cheney said in a tweet. "All Americans should renounce this garbage and reject the Putin wing of the GOP now."

"I would think that anybody that would sit down with a white nationalist and speak at their conference would certainly be missing a few IQ points," Romney said.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/romney-on-greene-gosar-i-have-morons-on-my-team/ar-AAUnnGR?ocid=msedgntp
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
February 27, 2022, 08:02:45 pm
I really wish you lot would rescue me from this shite.

I'll just fit in some carry-on luggage or summit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
February 27, 2022, 08:45:40 pm
Quote from: Earthbound64 on February 27, 2022, 08:02:45 pm
I really wish you lot would rescue me from this shite.

I'll just fit in some carry-on luggage or summit.

I don't think there's a problem getting out.

Would you go back to Clowning Street?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
February 28, 2022, 06:48:43 pm
Good on Romney for saying that, although most of his own policies would be aligned with those two.
Even Paul Gosar's own family hates him.
« Reply #1054 on: Yesterday at 07:00:20 pm »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 09:32:41 pm
I've deleted everything from the last few days when I think it all started Al.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 11:31:26 pm
What have you all been up to 😂
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 08:55:16 am
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 09:00:56 am
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 10:49:06 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:00:56 am
This is a gif made to re-enact the excitement from yesterday



"They're [REDACTED]"

"You can't say that!"

"Yes I can!"

"NO you can't!"

"YES I can't"



... mods...





.. RAWK...



