Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 42592 times)

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1080 on: Yesterday at 04:56:33 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:13:42 am

Don't different states have different methods of running primaries? (or have I got that wrong?) Meaning that in some states it's easier for MAGAloon activists to get their extremist nutcase selected?

You wouldn't believe how strange and archaic some of State caucuses can be. 
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1081 on: Yesterday at 04:57:37 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 02:04:15 pm
They are also members of the Republican party in good standing.

A pub owner and a gym owner.

Both white trash.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1082 on: Yesterday at 05:13:52 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 04:57:37 pm
A pub owner and a gym owner.

Both white trash.
Heads-up: That phrase sounds dreadful to non-Americans (and an increasing number of Americans). To us, the use of the qualifier 'white' suggests that all non-Whites are 'trash', since no qualifier is ever used for them. It is also demeaning to people of limited means, as it is often used interchangeably with 'trailer trash'.

https://text.npr.org/605084163

https://www.npr.org/2018/07/30/633891473/why-its-time-to-retire-the-disparaging-term-white-trash?t=1646241279822

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/White_trash
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1083 on: Yesterday at 06:42:52 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:13:52 pm
Heads-up: That phrase sounds dreadful to non-Americans (and an increasing number of Americans). To us, the use of the qualifier 'white' suggests that all non-Whites are 'trash', since no qualifier is ever used for them. It is also demeaning to people of limited means, as it is ift6en used interchangeably with 'trailer trash'.

https://text.npr.org/605084163

https://www.npr.org/2018/07/30/633891473/why-its-time-to-retire-the-disparaging-term-white-trash?t=1646241279822

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/White_trash
   

Nah,white trash is fine.And probs the nicest thing to say about those two.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1084 on: Yesterday at 06:48:24 pm »


I know white trash when I see or hear it.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1085 on: Yesterday at 07:05:03 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:13:52 pm
Heads-up: That phrase sounds dreadful to non-Americans (and an increasing number of Americans). To us, the use of the qualifier 'white' suggests that all non-Whites are 'trash', since no qualifier is ever used for them. It is also demeaning to people of limited means, as it is often used interchangeably with 'trailer trash'.

https://text.npr.org/605084163

https://www.npr.org/2018/07/30/633891473/why-its-time-to-retire-the-disparaging-term-white-trash?t=1646241279822

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/White_trash

Gonna have to agree to disagree on that one.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1086 on: Yesterday at 07:23:41 pm »
Giving it a little more thought.

I'd probably consider a preponderance of the insurrectionists as white trash.

It reflects an attitude of obnoxiousness and disdain for the rights of others.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1087 on: Yesterday at 08:44:18 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:13:52 pm
Heads-up: That phrase sounds dreadful to non-Americans (and an increasing number of Americans). To us, the use of the qualifier 'white' suggests that all non-Whites are 'trash', since no qualifier is ever used for them. It is also demeaning to people of limited means, as it is often used interchangeably with 'trailer trash'.



Never heard that before,another case of people trying to get offended.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1088 on: Yesterday at 09:07:08 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 10:43:29 am
As someone said these MAGA loons are likely one term representatives trying to make a mark. Opportunists.!However some of them are actual Trump zealots with all that entails. It would be good if the RNC got back to putting forward actual republicans (with their awful economic ideas & abhorrent social ones) rather than these lunatics.

Overton window and all that; these are actual republicans
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1089 on: Yesterday at 11:19:14 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:13:52 pm
Heads-up: That phrase sounds dreadful to non-Americans (and an increasing number of Americans). To us, the use of the qualifier 'white' suggests that all non-Whites are 'trash', since no qualifier is ever used for them. It is also demeaning to people of limited means, as it is often used interchangeably with 'trailer trash'.

https://text.npr.org/605084163

https://www.npr.org/2018/07/30/633891473/why-its-time-to-retire-the-disparaging-term-white-trash?t=1646241279822

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/White_trash

Jesus

White trash is a term for white poor people in America

Its pretty offensive towards those people, but I think thats it.

That particular phrase Being offensive to non whites is a pretty hard leap
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1090 on: Yesterday at 11:24:35 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:46:34 am
The state of them.

They look like a pair of drunken slappers howling at a male stripper.

The Black guy sitting between them is doing his best to pretend hes not there. :D
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1091 on: Yesterday at 11:28:12 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 06:48:24 pm


I know white trash when I see or hear it.

Ah yes, the American Mark Francois.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1092 on: Today at 12:10:16 am »
Is there an echo in here?


Business Insider
DNC chair says Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert 'might as well' have been wearing trash bags during their State of the Union antics
gpanetta@businessinsider.com (Grace Panetta) - 6h ago

Jaime Harrison said Boebert and Greene "might as well" have been wearing trash bags at the State of the Union.

"It was that sitting in the garage for a week type of trash," the DNC chair said of their antics.

They chanted "build the wall," and Boebert heckled Biden as he discussed his dead son.

The reviews are coming in for GOP Reps. Lauren Boebert's and Marjorie Taylor Greene's antics during President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday  and Jaime Harrison, the chair of the Democratic National Committee, was among those less than impressed.

In response to a tweet from the former South Carolina state lawmaker Mandy Powers Norrell calling the congresswomen "trashy," Harrison said: "They might as well have been wearing hefty bags it was that sitting in the garage for a week type of trash."

Boebert and Greene heckled Biden at various points during his first State of the Union address. They also turned their backs and refused to applaud as Biden entered the chamber. The two congresswomen tried to start a "build the wall" chant as Biden spoke about immigration reform, but other Republican lawmakers refused to join in, and one person on the Democratic side of the aisle told them to sit down.

Boebert heckled Biden as he was discussing the health effects of toxic burn pits on US service members and veterans, including the role burn pits may have played in his son Beau's death at 46 from brain cancer.

"When they came home, many of the world's fittest and best-trained warriors were never the same. Headaches. Numbness. Dizziness. A cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin. I know," Biden said.

Boebert then shouted, "You put them in, 13 of them."

"One of those soldiers was my son Maj. Beau Biden," Biden continued. "We don't know for sure if a burn pit was the cause of his brain cancer or the diseases of so many of our troops. But I'm committed to finding out everything we can."

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, a leading House Democrat, told Insider after the speech that Boebert's outburst was "disgraceful."

"I don't know that I belong to the same human race as someone who thinks it makes sense to yell at someone when they're talking about their dead son," he said.

Harrison compared the outburst to when GOP Rep. Joe Wilson shouted "You lie!" at President Barack Obama during a joint address of Congress in 2009.

"After Joe Wilson's 'You Lie' embarrassment a few years ago you would have thought the GOP would have potty trained their unruly toddlers but I guess after last night's disrespectful antics some of the toddlers have become juvenile delinquents," Harrison tweeted.

The two far-right congresswomen, both elected in 2020, are known for making inflammatory statements and derisive comments and getting into confrontations with their colleagues in the Capitol.

Greene, who last year was removed from her committee assignments and was recently permanently suspended from Twitter, is under scrutiny for speaking on Friday at a white-nationalist conference headlined by Nick Fuentes, whom the Anti-Defamation League has described as a "well-known white supremacist pundit and organizer."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/dnc-chair-says-reps-marjorie-taylor-greene-and-lauren-boebert-might-as-well-have-been-wearing-trash-bags-during-their-state-of-the-union-antics/ar-AAUw74N?li=BBnb7Kz

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1093 on: Today at 12:17:40 am »
CNN
Donald Trump isn't getting any more popular
Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large - 45m ago

Usually when presidents leave office, they almost immediately get more popular. The longer they are out of office, the more kindly the public tends to think of them.

Donald Trump is breaking that mold, at least according to a new Marquette Law School poll of Wisconsin voters.

What's remarkable is that those numbers are virtually unchanged from how Wisconsin voters viewed Trump in August 2021 (38% favorable/55% unfavorable) and October 2021 (38%/57%).

There's been no softening in the public's attitude toward Trump -- even in a swing state like Wisconsin, which he won in 2016 and lost in 2020.

Why is that? Here are two theories (which are not mutually exclusive of the other):

1) Trump has never really gone away. Past presidents like Barack Obama and George W. Bush went out of their way to remove themselves from the public eye in the early days of their successors' terms. In fact, despite having been out of office for an extended time, both men still keep relatively low profiles publicly.

Trump does just the opposite. He craves the spotlight -- constantly injecting himself into high-profile fights while continuing to insist the 2020 election was stolen from him.

You can't really miss someone who has never gone away.

2) There are no on-the-fence voters when it comes to Trump. We've never had a more polarizing president in the White House, so it makes sense that we never have had a more polarizing ex-president either.

What usually happens is that people who are not closely attached to a party tend to mellow on an ex-president first. But Trump may left very few voters unsure what they thought of him. Either you love him or you hate him -- in office or out.

The Point: While the electoral outlook for Democrats in 2022 is full of doom and gloom, if Trump is the GOP nominee in 2024 and his numbers stay close to where they are in a swing state like Wisconsin, then President Joe Biden has a solid chance at a second term.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/donald-trump-isn-t-getting-any-more-popular/ar-AAUwZLu?ocid=msedgntp
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1094 on: Today at 08:06:26 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:13:52 pm
Heads-up: That phrase sounds dreadful to non-Americans (and an increasing number of Americans). To us, the use of the qualifier 'white' suggests that all non-Whites are 'trash', since no qualifier is ever used for them. It is also demeaning to people of limited means, as it is often used interchangeably with 'trailer trash'.

https://text.npr.org/605084163

https://www.npr.org/2018/07/30/633891473/why-its-time-to-retire-the-disparaging-term-white-trash?t=1646241279822

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/White_trash

Hahaha this fucking guy.
