The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
I don't know whether it's a right place, but :lmao :lmao :lmao

https://twitter.com/donwinslow/status/1490894592849285122
Re: Sarah Palin and Michele Bachmann
Figure that this the appropriate thread for good ole Marj

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/marjorie-taylor-greene-gazpacho-gestapo-b2011749.html

Quote
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has been mocked online for a video in which she confuses the name of the Nazi secret police with a chilled tomato soup.

In the video, the Republican lawmaker from Georgia first calls the Washington, DC jail the DC gulag and then complains about Nancy Pelosis gazpacho police spying on members of Congress.
Re: Re: Sarah Palin and Michele Bachmann
Quote from: Jshooters on February 10, 2022, 09:25:09 am
Figure that this the appropriate thread for good ole Marj
Quote
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has been mocked online for a video in which she confuses the name of the Nazi secret police with a chilled tomato soup.

In the video, the Republican lawmaker from Georgia first calls the Washington, DC jail the DC gulag and then complains about Nancy Pelosis gazpacho police spying on members of Congress.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/marjorie-taylor-greene-gazpacho-gestapo-b2011749.html

Re: Re: Sarah Palin and Michele Bachmann
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
^^^^^
Says everything.



The Wrap
Marjorie Taylor Greene Ruthlessly Mocked for Calling Capitol Officers 'Gazpacho Police' (Video)
Andi Ortiz - Yesterday 6:40 PM

Marjorie Taylor Greene meant to compare the police officers on Capitol Hill to a brutal Nazi police force on Wednesday  instead, she compared them to a soup dish. And the people of the internet won't be letting her forget it any time soon.

"Not only do we have the DC jail, which is the DC gulag, now we have Nancy Pelosi's Gazpacho Police spying on members of Congress," Greene said during an appearance on "Real America with Dan Ball." You can watch the moment in the video above.

Obviously, Greene meant to say "gestapo police," in reference to the German state police that operated in secret during the Nazi regime, which was notorious for its violent methods and operations. Instead, she said "gazpacho," which is in fact a classic Spanish soup that is served cold.

Naturally, Twitter users were quick to notice and subsequently mock the mistake. Some went for word play; "the use of gazpacho tactics by Nancy Pelosi is chilling" one person joked.

CNN political commentator Alyssa Farrah Griffin piled on as well, joking that she was happy the same mistake wasn't made at her wedding recently.

"Thank goodness my wedding caterers knew the difference between gazpacho and the gestapo," she wrote, followed by a soup bowl emoji. "Coulda gotten weird."

Shortly thereafter, "soup nazis" started trending on Twitter, as people drew the comparison to one of the most beloved jokes/characters from "Seinfeld."

"Someone please stop Nancy Pelosi's Gazpacho henchmen," one person tweeted, alongside the Soup Nazi himself. You can check out more incredulous reactions and savage mocking below.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/tv/news/marjorie-taylor-greene-ruthlessly-mocked-for-calling-capitol-officers-gazpacho-police-video/ar-AATFudD?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnb7Kz
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
It's International Pizza Day so "Favourite toppings on pizza by States".  ;D

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
^ Is that meant to be funny because there's no way it's true. Avocado and corn?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Look at these pathetic Repug House representatives:

Taylor Greene - Gym owner
Bobert -  Pistol Packin pub owner
Cawthorn - 26 year old serial molester frat boy paralysed on Spring break after being appointed to and rejected by Annapolis, claims his accident derailed his Navy Seal career, worked part time for Mark Meadows and got elected.  Work experience?  Chik-a-fil counter.
Jordan - wrestling coach at Penn State during the Paterno scandal.

The list of anti-social, mean spirited scumbags is endless.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: jambutty on February 10, 2022, 04:13:59 pm
Look at these pathetic Repug House representatives:

Taylor Greene - Gym owner
Bobert -  Pistol Packin pub owner
Cawthorn - 26 year old serial molester frat boy paralysed on Spring break after being appointed to and rejected by Annapolis, claims his accident derailed his Navy Seal career, worked part time for Mark Meadows and got elected.  Work experience?  Chik-a-fil counter.
Jordan - wrestling coach at Ohio State during the Paterno scandal.

The list of anti-social, mean spirited scumbags is endless.

Paterno was Penn State
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on February 10, 2022, 04:13:22 pm
^ Is that meant to be funny because there's no way it's true. Avocado and corn?

It's the yanks, would you be surprised?  ;D
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
It's clear some of you have never had a BBQ chicken pizza in all its wondrous glory.  ;)

But really, I don't know where the corn comes from, those kinds of maps with "favorite x by state" are always a little sus.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: Samie on February 10, 2022, 04:15:06 pm
It's the yanks, would you be surprised?  ;D

Avocado being the favorite topping of Californians might actually be true.  I have a bit harder time seeing tuna and corn as a favorite topping
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
No one talking about carrots!?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: Jshooters on February 10, 2022, 05:57:05 pm
No one talking about carrots!?

This was my thought too and was scrolling down to say the same....  :o
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on February 10, 2022, 04:13:22 pm
^ Is that meant to be funny because there's no way it's true. Avocado and corn?

Rather than being a map of responses to the specific question "what is your favourite pizza topping", I instead expect that's recording Walmart sales of pizzas that include said toppings. Hence mushroom, olives, corn etc. all 'secondary' toppings on a wider variety of pizzas.

Would the avocado be on pizzas with a lot of Mexican-style toppings maybe?

Carrots though, can't see it. Sliced, grated?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Never seen carrot or avocado on a pizza ever. I suppose this is the future the liberals wanted, thanks Joe :/

Got no problem with a bbq chicken pizza thats fairly standard
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: Riquende on February 10, 2022, 06:21:18 pm
Rather than being a map of responses to the specific question "what is your favourite pizza topping", I instead expect that's recording Walmart sales of pizzas that include said toppings. Hence mushroom, olives, corn etc. all 'secondary' toppings on a wider variety of pizzas.

Yep!

But this is funny though.  My Minnesota friend had a look on his face that I had committed a crime when I had basil pesto on my pizza (according to him, red sauce, cheese, and meat are the only acceptable items  ;D ).  The entire Midwest should be having meat.  Also, why the hell are Pennsylvanians and West Virginians buying pizzas with corn on them when not even Iowans, Nebraskans, etc have corn as their favorite topping?

And carrots?  We have a new state nominated for getting kicked out of the union.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: skipper757 on February 10, 2022, 06:37:32 pm
Yep!

But this is funny though.  My Minnesota friend had a look on his face that I had committed a crime when I had basil pesto on my pizza (according to him, red sauce, cheese, and meat are the only acceptable items  ;D ).  The entire Midwest should be having meat.  Also, why the hell are Pennsylvanians and West Virginians buying pizzas with corn on them when not even Iowans, Nebraskans, etc have corn as their favorite topping?

And carrots?  We have a new state nominated for getting kicked out of the union.

Especially for a state known for their exquisite Hatch Chile, which is fantastic on many pizzas.

Kick 'em out, I say.
Re: Re: Sarah Palin and Michele Bachmann
I may have mentioned her on RAWK already, and she doesn't strictly fit into this thread as she isn't a politician or media type, but in yet more "crazy women across North America" news, the self-proclaimed Queen of Canada, her majesty Romana Didulo, has tried to involve herself in the Truck Convoy protest in Ottawa.



Who is Romana Didulo? Well, to put it frankly, she's either an internet crackpot or an alt-right grifter who claimed a while ago that she'd been appointed by the US military as the new Queen of the "Kingdom of Canada", replacing Trudeau's government entirely. I'm not clear on the exact timeline but she came out very strongly against any Covid restrictions quite early on, and one of the major alt-right US personalities found her channel (on Telegram I think) and her following exploded from there.

She apparently now has 70,000 followers, and frequently tells them online about proclamations she's made and how police or military services have been directed to do certain things. A common theme is calling for the summary execution of anyone involved in administering Covid measures. Medical personal, obviously, but also people like teachers if they don't protect their students from getting vaccines etc. Death is the punishment meted out for anything like this in Queen Romana's "peaceful" Kingdom.

A few months ago, she was detained by the authorities (she claims) and was made to undergo psychiatric testing, which she apparently passed and was released. I'm not sure if it was ever confirmed any of that happened.

Cut to the last few days, and she (and a coterie of followers) have been stalking Ottawa, presumably trying to maneouver her into being the figurehead of the movement and further bolstering her royal credentials. She'd even published a timeline of exactly when she would appear and raise her own flag (on the subject of flags, one video was doing the rounds last week of her group burning the current Canadian flag for some reason).



But her efforts don't seem to be leading anywhere. Having finally stepped away from the comfort of broadcasting her possible mental illness from her own apartment and receiving nothing but positive reinforcement in the comments, her 'Majesty' is finding that royal commands given on the streets don't seem to have the same weight as the make believe ones she posts online. She's recorded a video of herself threatening to come back and shut down a car rental, because they won't let her hire transportation (I assume Queen Liz has the same daily struggle). She wandered up to a Fox News TV crew and demanded to be interviewed but the poor tech guys setting up the camera just shrugged.

https://www.reddit.com/r/Qult_Headquarters/comments/sox1us/after_telling_her_cultists_that_fox_news_arranged/

Hopefully, her followers can now see all her claims are bogus as they follow her aimlessly around the streets, ignored rather than at the head of a column of tanks and Mounties. It seems that her IT guy (perhaps the royal chamberlain in charge of technology) has now quit on her, taking with him the passwords of her official accounts and even the RV that the royal procession had rented to travel to Ottawa.

This is his latest post on what is supposedly the official YT channel of her Kingdom of Canada - essentially "Don't donate to her, it's a scam".

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o8FKodUOW9E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o8FKodUOW9E</a>

This sort of thing is fascinating to me. I've been online since the mid 90s and remember how many weirdos had their own websites making grand claims back in the day, though without centralised social media it was hard for any of them to gain traction. It's impossible to know how many of the 70,000 followers are true believers, how many are there just to share her mad content, and how many might just be bot accounts to artificially inflate the numbers, but the ones who are out walking with her must represent some of the hardcore, so there are at least some people buying into this lunacy.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
No pineapple?

These must be secondary choices as suggested above? Chicken/sweet corn, ham & mushroom, pineapple & carrot etc. All the classics.
Re: Re: Sarah Palin and Michele Bachmann
With regards to the Canada stuff we need to remember it's the home of Rumble which has grown from 1.6m users in July 2020 to 31.9m users by mid-2021. It's also funded by Peter Thiel (PayPal, Facebook) and J. D. Vance.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 11, 2022, 09:14:57 am
It's also funded by (Trump Tool) Peter Thiel
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 11, 2022, 09:14:57 am
With regards to the Canada stuff we need to remember it's the home of Rumble which has grown from 1.6m users in July 2020 to 31.9m users by mid-2021. It's also funded by Peter Thiel (PayPal, Facebook) and J. D. Vance.

Rebel Media True North, Millennial Post. It's an alt-media hotbed that has fed stuff globally.

These blockades at the Detroit-Windsor border, which is the busiest in North America, have likely done irreparable damage to U.S.-Canada trade. There's already loads of calls from U.S. lawmakers to relocate some of the Canadian factories that serve the auto industry back to the United States. Around $400 million worth of trade goes through that border every single day. And it's taken less than a 100 people to fuck it up. There's already talk of these far-right shitheads using trucks to cause a disturbance at the Super Bowl and going to D.C.. These convoys have been a fucking Trojan horse for every anti-government and insurrectionist dipshit under the guise of protesting vaccine mandates. And it's appalling on both sides of the border how many conservative politicians are quite happy to ride on the coat tails for minimal short-term gains.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Sandy Hook victims awarded $73m for reckless marketing techniques which will bankrupt Remington.  :wellin

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: jambutty on February 15, 2022, 10:08:46 pm
Sandy Hook victims awarded $73m for reckless marketing techniques which will bankrupt Remington.  :wellin



It is a good start. If congress will not legislate the arms industry then maybe they can be regulated through the courts. I am sure this judgement will have an affect on all manufacturers. I heard that when the Remington lawyers subpoenaed the school records of the children to see if they actually went to the school was a particular low point for them in the court room.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 09:45:57 am
It is a good start. If congress will not legislate the arms industry then maybe they can be regulated through the courts. I am sure this judgement will have an affect on all manufacturers. I heard that when the Remington lawyers subpoenaed the school records of the children to see if they actually went to the school was a particular low point for them in the court room.


Lower than saying that the Children would be alive today had they not been unruly and known when to just shut the fuck up ?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Even more to the point than the Brexit bus.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 07:54:02 pm


Even more to the point than the Brexit bus.

I'll take what does the republican party stand for for 200 Alex.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 07:54:02 pm


Even more to the point than the Brexit bus.

She's definitely NOT 'the one' Nick Cave was singing about.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Some sorta late term abortion right? Jesus guns babies? so many fucking weirdos in this country,it's really fucking draining my will to stay.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 11:12:13 pm
Some sorta late term abortion right? Jesus guns babies? so many fucking weirdos in this country,it's really fucking draining my will to stay.

Every place has weirdo's it's just that they get elected to positions of power in the US.
