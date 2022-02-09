<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o8FKodUOW9E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o8FKodUOW9E</a>

I may have mentioned her on RAWK already, and she doesn't strictly fit into this thread as she isn't a politician or media type, but in yet more "crazy women across North America" news, the self-proclaimed Queen of Canada, her majesty Romana Didulo, has tried to involve herself in the Truck Convoy protest in Ottawa.Who is Romana Didulo? Well, to put it frankly, she's either an internet crackpot or an alt-right grifter who claimed a while ago that she'd been appointed by the US military as the new Queen of the "Kingdom of Canada", replacing Trudeau's government entirely. I'm not clear on the exact timeline but she came out very strongly against any Covid restrictions quite early on, and one of the major alt-right US personalities found her channel (on Telegram I think) and her following exploded from there.She apparently now has 70,000 followers, and frequently tells them online about proclamations she's made and how police or military services have been directed to do certain things. A common theme is calling for the summary execution of anyone involved in administering Covid measures. Medical personal, obviously, but also people like teachers if they don't protect their students from getting vaccines etc. Death is the punishment meted out for anything like this in Queen Romana's "peaceful" Kingdom.A few months ago, she was detained by the authorities (she claims) and was made to undergo psychiatric testing, which she apparently passed and was released. I'm not sure if it was ever confirmed any of that happened.Cut to the last few days, and she (and a coterie of followers) have been stalking Ottawa, presumably trying to maneouver her into being the figurehead of the movement and further bolstering her royal credentials. She'd even published a timeline of exactly when she would appear and raise her own flag (on the subject of flags, one video was doing the rounds last week of her group burning the current Canadian flag for some reason).But her efforts don't seem to be leading anywhere. Having finally stepped away from the comfort of broadcasting her possible mental illness from her own apartment and receiving nothing but positive reinforcement in the comments, her 'Majesty' is finding that royal commands given on the streets don't seem to have the same weight as the make believe ones she posts online. She's recorded a video of herself threatening to come back and shut down a car rental, because they won't let her hire transportation (I assume Queen Liz has the same daily struggle). She wandered up to a Fox News TV crew and demanded to be interviewed but the poor tech guys setting up the camera just shrugged.Hopefully, her followers can now see all her claims are bogus as they follow her aimlessly around the streets, ignored rather than at the head of a column of tanks and Mounties. It seems that her IT guy (perhaps the royal chamberlain in charge of technology) has now quit on her, taking with him the passwords of her official accounts and even the RV that the royal procession had rented to travel to Ottawa.This is his latest post on what is supposedly the official YT channel of her Kingdom of Canada - essentially "Don't donate to her, it's a scam".This sort of thing is fascinating to me. I've been online since the mid 90s and remember how many weirdos had their own websites making grand claims back in the day, though without centralised social media it was hard for any of them to gain traction. It's impossible to know how many of the 70,000 followers are true believers, how many are there just to share her mad content, and how many might just be bot accounts to artificially inflate the numbers, but the ones who are out walking with her must represent some of the hardcore, so there are at least some people buying into this lunacy.