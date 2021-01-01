« previous next »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
I don't know whether it's a right place, but :lmao :lmao :lmao

https://twitter.com/donwinslow/status/1490894592849285122
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
^^^^^
Says everything.



The Wrap
Marjorie Taylor Greene Ruthlessly Mocked for Calling Capitol Officers 'Gazpacho Police' (Video)
Andi Ortiz - Yesterday 6:40 PM

Marjorie Taylor Greene meant to compare the police officers on Capitol Hill to a brutal Nazi police force on Wednesday  instead, she compared them to a soup dish. And the people of the internet won't be letting her forget it any time soon.

"Not only do we have the DC jail, which is the DC gulag, now we have Nancy Pelosi's Gazpacho Police spying on members of Congress," Greene said during an appearance on "Real America with Dan Ball." You can watch the moment in the video above.

Obviously, Greene meant to say "gestapo police," in reference to the German state police that operated in secret during the Nazi regime, which was notorious for its violent methods and operations. Instead, she said "gazpacho," which is in fact a classic Spanish soup that is served cold.

Naturally, Twitter users were quick to notice and subsequently mock the mistake. Some went for word play; "the use of gazpacho tactics by Nancy Pelosi is chilling" one person joked.

CNN political commentator Alyssa Farrah Griffin piled on as well, joking that she was happy the same mistake wasn't made at her wedding recently.

"Thank goodness my wedding caterers knew the difference between gazpacho and the gestapo," she wrote, followed by a soup bowl emoji. "Coulda gotten weird."

Shortly thereafter, "soup nazis" started trending on Twitter, as people drew the comparison to one of the most beloved jokes/characters from "Seinfeld."

"Someone please stop Nancy Pelosi's Gazpacho henchmen," one person tweeted, alongside the Soup Nazi himself. You can check out more incredulous reactions and savage mocking below.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/tv/news/marjorie-taylor-greene-ruthlessly-mocked-for-calling-capitol-officers-gazpacho-police-video/ar-AATFudD?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnb7Kz
It's International Pizza Day so "Favourite toppings on pizza by States".  ;D

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
^ Is that meant to be funny because there's no way it's true. Avocado and corn?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Look at these pathetic Repug House representatives:

Taylor Greene - Gym owner
Bobert -  Pistol Packin pub owner
Cawthorn - 26 year old serial molester frat boy paralysed on Spring break after being appointed to and rejected by Annapolis, claims his accident derailed his Navy Seal career, worked part time for Mark Meadows and got elected.  Work experience?  Chik-a-fil counter.
Jordan - wrestling coach at Penn State during the Paterno scandal.

The list of anti-social, mean spirited scumbags is endless.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 04:13:59 pm
Look at these pathetic Repug House representatives:

Taylor Greene - Gym owner
Bobert -  Pistol Packin pub owner
Cawthorn - 26 year old serial molester frat boy paralysed on Spring break after being appointed to and rejected by Annapolis, claims his accident derailed his Navy Seal career, worked part time for Mark Meadows and got elected.  Work experience?  Chik-a-fil counter.
Jordan - wrestling coach at Ohio State during the Paterno scandal.

The list of anti-social, mean spirited scumbags is endless.

Paterno was Penn State
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
^ Is that meant to be funny because there's no way it's true. Avocado and corn?

It's the yanks, would you be surprised?  ;D
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
It's clear some of you have never had a BBQ chicken pizza in all its wondrous glory.  ;)

But really, I don't know where the corn comes from, those kinds of maps with "favorite x by state" are always a little sus.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
It's the yanks, would you be surprised?  ;D

Avocado being the favorite topping of Californians might actually be true.  I have a bit harder time seeing tuna and corn as a favorite topping
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
No one talking about carrots!?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
No one talking about carrots!?

This was my thought too and was scrolling down to say the same....  :o
