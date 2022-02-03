« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 36256 times)

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,773
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #960 on: February 3, 2022, 12:01:57 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on February  2, 2022, 03:24:13 pm
I highly, highly doubt that.

Trump is worst case scenario in 24, by some distance.

Imagine a competent fascist with a plan. Thats much worse than the schoolyard bully with a rich daddy that the disgraced former President is. Trump is largely neutered without his Twitter megaphone, but hes put down a blueprint as to how the far right minority can continue to run the country.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,076
  • Never Forget
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #961 on: February 3, 2022, 03:21:52 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on February  3, 2022, 12:01:57 pm
Imagine a competent fascist with a plan. Thats much worse than the schoolyard bully with a rich daddy that the disgraced former President is. Trump is largely neutered without his Twitter megaphone, but hes put down a blueprint as to how the far right minority can continue to run the country.

I don't see Trump happening in 2024 at all. He's way too extreme now with the January 6 hearings and the stuff coming out of how he tried to interfere with the election results. I do see someone like the new Virginia governor happening on a Presidential level. Someone who spouts Trump type stuff but isn't anywhere as loudly extreme.
Logged

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,113
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #962 on: February 3, 2022, 03:45:47 pm »
I dont see Trump happening in 24 either. Mind you, Trump being the petulant 5yr old twat that he is, whoever else the GOP nominate he will cause issues for them because Trump just wont/cant accept irrelevance. So Im sure hell do his best to try and galvanise his right wing groupies to attack pretty much anyone else who isnt him . simply because theyre not Donald Trump. So anyone who is evenly modestly a level 8 fascist will be called out by Trump and his groupies for not being a full on 10.
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,579
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #963 on: February 3, 2022, 03:52:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on February  3, 2022, 03:45:47 pm


He wants to be Kingmaker.  Florida is huge in every election.
Logged
Tis better to say nowt and have people think you're an arsehole, than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,935
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #964 on: February 3, 2022, 05:44:27 pm »
We've got 6 different US based threads at the moment

Trump
Biden
This (the states)
Tucker
Fox news
Sarah Palin

Do we agree some can be merged.

Tucker + Fox
Trump + Palin + this
Leave Biden as it is for now.

Leaving 3. What do people think?

And leave the video thread as it is.
« Last Edit: February 3, 2022, 05:47:42 pm by John C »
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,789
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #965 on: February 3, 2022, 06:00:26 pm »
Good point.

This thread was created with the discussion on the state of the country (separate from Biden/Trump), but as the mid-terms approach, wonder if it makes sense to combine this with the Biden thread as election talk will start up soon, and it can go in either as the storylines emerge.  What does everyone think?

Maybe Tucker, Fox News, and Palin/Bachmann could be one thread?

The Trump legal one could remain a separate thread as it's a very specific focus area.

Agreed on video thread being separate as is.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,579
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #966 on: February 3, 2022, 06:11:41 pm »
1. He Who Shall Not Be Named But Excoriated in A Revolving Thread Title

2. The state Of America. How Did It Get To This?

3.  Biden

4.  Fucker, Painil, Fox, all the Conservative clowns in one box

5.  Political vids.
Logged
Tis better to say nowt and have people think you're an arsehole, than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,935
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #967 on: February 3, 2022, 07:42:58 pm »
Do we need Andy to do a poll?
Logged

Offline Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,027
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #968 on: February 4, 2022, 12:03:57 am »
Quote from: jambutty on February  2, 2022, 04:15:13 pm
Sadly, I'm afraid many Dems would vote for Romney rather than a black or female candidate with a progressive agenda.

Quote
Dems may never have another male President unless he's gay.

Jam, how do you reconcile both these statements? You have made this statement about a gay candidate before. Do you really think that gay guys are somehow inherently incapable of committing sexual harassment?

Btw there are some decent straight Democratic candidates - Sherrod Brown and Jamie Raskin are the two that spring to mind.

Quote
Mimi will be gutted.  Back to the crime family with his brother, eh?

Not really. I have distinguished between what is appropriate for politics and what a criminal standard of proof requires. How many times does it have to be said especially in the context of sex-related abuses - the fact that a criminal burden of proof is not met, does not mean that the abuse did not take place.

Is it really too much to expect that a candidate not abuse their power over subordinates? Sexual harassment is only one form of abuse. If people think what Franken and Andrew Cuomo did was not serious, please have a look at your own behaviour towards those over who you have power and realize that your perception may not match the reality of those who work for you.

As for ongoing sleaze, it appears to be entrenched in their DNA. Not surprisingly, both Cuomos are involved in the fallout resulting from Zucker leaving CNN. I'm sure I'll continue to be enraged by both Cuomos for many years to come.

For John C - I agree that 3 threads is a good idea.

Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,579
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #969 on: February 4, 2022, 01:28:48 am »
Quote from: Mimi on February  4, 2022, 12:03:57 am
If people think what Franken and Andrew Cuomo did was not serious, please have a look at your own behaviour towards those over who you have power and realize that your perception may not match the reality of those who work for you.

The T chart on the accomplishments/transgressions of the indicted is off the charts in the public's favour.  Not to mention the lack of criminal charges. 

But not any more. Thanks to chickenshit (imo).

And I'd still like to know your crime family evidence or anecdote for either of the brothers.
Logged
Tis better to say nowt and have people think you're an arsehole, than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,634
  • Dutch Class
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #970 on: February 4, 2022, 08:25:45 pm »
What a world we live in. The GOP is irreparably broken

The New York Times@nytimes
Breaking News: The Republican Party officially declared the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol legitimate political discourse and censured two of its own members, Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, for investigating it.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #971 on: February 4, 2022, 10:58:02 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on February  4, 2022, 08:25:45 pm
What a world we live in. The GOP is irreparably broken

The New York Times@nytimes
Breaking News: The Republican Party officially declared the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol legitimate political discourse and censured two of its own members, Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, for investigating it.

That's because they know the chances of a left/Democrat supporting crowd probably wouldn't get pissed off enough to march on the Capitol when they regain power so there's no need to condemn it. Also, opens up the chances of a repeat if they lose the next Presidential Election.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,579
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #972 on: February 5, 2022, 12:57:44 am »
FWIW, Cheney might not be the dead Donald Duck people think.

They like mavericks out West.
Logged
Tis better to say nowt and have people think you're an arsehole, than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,917
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #973 on: February 5, 2022, 02:07:10 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on February  4, 2022, 08:25:45 pm
What a world we live in. The GOP is irreparably broken

The New York Times@nytimes
Breaking News: The Republican Party officially declared the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol legitimate political discourse and censured two of its own members, Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, for investigating it.
Its strange how casual the media are reporting it. Almost like an afterthought. Oh, by the way. One of the major political forces in the USA have just labeled a direct and violent attack on democracy as viable discourse.
Im not even angry or shocked, only confused.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,086
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #974 on: February 5, 2022, 02:11:19 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on February  5, 2022, 02:07:10 pm
Its strange how casual the media are reporting it. Almost like an afterthought. Oh, by the way. One of the major political forces in the USA have just labeled a direct and violent attack on democracy as viable discourse.
Im not even angry or shocked, only confused.

Not really when you consider where the country is regarding politics. Trump, Cruz, Taylor Greene, Johnson, the other bunch of fuckwits.

I mean theyve made the shocking seem normal.

Its the same as school shootings now, only 5 dead in a mass shooting? Ho hum yawn.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,587
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #975 on: February 5, 2022, 02:23:06 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on February  5, 2022, 02:07:10 pm
Its strange how casual the media are reporting it. Almost like an afterthought. Oh, by the way. One of the major political forces in the USA have just labeled a direct and violent attack on democracy as viable discourse.
Im not even angry or shocked, only confused.
I wonder how much thought these nutters give to how this will effect the future generations in their family. I know many in the south have always been religious nutcases but I would like to think the US will turn away from all this extreme right populism. Trump+co great great grandchildren will be ashamed of them, imagine some will change their surname to break all links.
« Last Edit: February 5, 2022, 02:28:45 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
Jacob Rees Mogg has submitted a letter to the 1822 committee .

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,527
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #976 on: February 5, 2022, 02:50:10 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on February  5, 2022, 02:11:19 pm
Not really when you consider where the country is regarding politics. Trump, Cruz, Taylor Greene, Johnson, the other bunch of fuckwits.

I mean theyve made the shocking seem normal.

Its the same as school shootings now, only 5 dead in a mass shooting? Ho hum yawn.


Not just them, Manchin and Sinema have enabled the Republicans so much and caused irreparable damage
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,634
  • Dutch Class
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #977 on: February 5, 2022, 08:50:55 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on February  5, 2022, 02:23:06 pm
I wonder how much thought these nutters give to how this will effect the future generations in their family. I know many in the south have always been religious nutcases but I would like to think the US will turn away from all this extreme right populism. Trump+co great great grandchildren will be ashamed of them, imagine some will change their surname to break all links.

Populists kick off the fringe elements and then think they control them and place them under their thumb. They can't. The thing this crowd must love is you don't need to promise anything with monetary implications (i.e bread and land) they just need to push endless cultural war shit and continually move goalposts to appease the rabid base.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,885
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #978 on: February 5, 2022, 09:51:43 pm »
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,587
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #979 on: February 5, 2022, 10:12:25 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on February  5, 2022, 08:50:55 pm
Populists kick off the fringe elements and then think they control them and place them under their thumb. They can't. The thing this crowd must love is you don't need to promise anything with monetary implications (i.e bread and land) they just need to push endless cultural war shit and continually move goalposts to appease the rabid base.
You may well be right but am talking more about history will view them and the shame it will bring to their family in generations to come. there will still be some who still view them as a positive but they will be in the minority,History will not be kind to these Charlatans.
Logged
Jacob Rees Mogg has submitted a letter to the 1822 committee .

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,397
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #980 on: February 5, 2022, 10:23:23 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on February  5, 2022, 02:07:10 pm
Its strange how casual the media are reporting it. Almost like an afterthought. Oh, by the way. One of the major political forces in the USA have just labeled a direct and violent attack on democracy as viable discourse.
Im not even angry or shocked, only confused.

That was my take. It's very difficult to understand how politicians in a mature democracy aren't heeding the lessons of history.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,579
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #981 on: February 5, 2022, 10:58:02 pm »
The Hill
Murkowski criticizes RNC calling Jan. 6 attack 'legitimate political discourse'
Caroline Vakil - 1h ago

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) criticized the Republican National Committee's (RNC) apparent characterization of the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as "legitimate political discourse" in a resolution to formally censure Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.).The RNC on Friday voted to censure both lawmakers, with the resolution saying that they have been engaged in the "persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse" by participating in the House select panel investigating the insurrection at the Capitol. The two were also censured for their past criticism of former President Trump.

"What happened on January 6, 2021 was an effort to overturn a lawful election resulting in violence and destruction at the Capitol. We must not legitimize those actions which resulted in loss of life and we must learn from that horrible event so history does not repeat itself," Murkowski, one of seven senators who voted to convict Trump following the Jan. 6 attack, said on Twitter on Saturday.

"As Americans we must acknowledge those tragic events, and we cannot allow a false narrative to be created. We cannot deny the truth-to suggest it was 'legitimate political discourse' is just wrong," she added.

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel on Friday tweeted a photo of a story by The New York Times regarding the RNC's censure, the headline of which read "G.O.P. Declares Jan. 6 Attack 'Legitimate Political Discourse.' "

A subhead underneath it could be shown reading, "The Republican National Committee voted to censure Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for participating in the inquiry into the deadly riot at the Capitol."

McDaniel suggested the newspaper's story was false and called it "baseless political propaganda."

"Cheney and Kinzinger chose to join Pelosi in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens who engaged in legitimate political discourse that had nothing to do with violence at the Capitol," the RNC chair tweeted, doubling down on the committee's language.

But not all Republicans saw the censure that way, including a handful of moderate Republicans and those previously affiliated with the RNC who either questioned the move or outright criticized it.

"Shame falls on a party that would censure persons of conscience, who seek truth in the face of vitriol. Honor attaches to Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for seeking truth even when doing so comes at great personal cost," tweeted Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who also voted to convict Trump last year and who is McDaniel's uncle.

The remarks from Murkowski come as she faces a Senate reelection bid against Trump-backed challenger Kelly Tshibaka, previously Alaska's commissioner of administration.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the chair of the Senate GOP campaign arm, however, said back in November that he would support Murkowski's reelection efforts despite the challenge from Tshibaka.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/murkowski-criticizes-rnc-calling-jan-6-attack-legitimate-political-discourse/ar-AATvIc2?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnb7Kz
Logged
Tis better to say nowt and have people think you're an arsehole, than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #982 on: Yesterday at 08:29:53 am »
Quote from: jambutty on February  5, 2022, 10:58:02 pm
The Hill
Murkowski criticizes RNC calling Jan. 6 attack 'legitimate political discourse'
Caroline Vakil - 1h ago

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) criticized the Republican National Committee's (RNC) apparent characterization of the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as "legitimate political discourse" in a resolution to formally censure Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.).The RNC on Friday voted to censure both lawmakers, with the resolution saying that they have been engaged in the "persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse" by participating in the House select panel investigating the insurrection at the Capitol. The two were also censured for their past criticism of former President Trump.

"What happened on January 6, 2021 was an effort to overturn a lawful election resulting in violence and destruction at the Capitol. We must not legitimize those actions which resulted in loss of life and we must learn from that horrible event so history does not repeat itself," Murkowski, one of seven senators who voted to convict Trump following the Jan. 6 attack, said on Twitter on Saturday.

"As Americans we must acknowledge those tragic events, and we cannot allow a false narrative to be created. We cannot deny the truth-to suggest it was 'legitimate political discourse' is just wrong," she added.

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel on Friday tweeted a photo of a story by The New York Times regarding the RNC's censure, the headline of which read "G.O.P. Declares Jan. 6 Attack 'Legitimate Political Discourse.' "

A subhead underneath it could be shown reading, "The Republican National Committee voted to censure Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for participating in the inquiry into the deadly riot at the Capitol."

McDaniel suggested the newspaper's story was false and called it "baseless political propaganda."

"Cheney and Kinzinger chose to join Pelosi in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens who engaged in legitimate political discourse that had nothing to do with violence at the Capitol," the RNC chair tweeted, doubling down on the committee's language.

But not all Republicans saw the censure that way, including a handful of moderate Republicans and those previously affiliated with the RNC who either questioned the move or outright criticized it.

"Shame falls on a party that would censure persons of conscience, who seek truth in the face of vitriol. Honor attaches to Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for seeking truth even when doing so comes at great personal cost," tweeted Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who also voted to convict Trump last year and who is McDaniel's uncle.

The remarks from Murkowski come as she faces a Senate reelection bid against Trump-backed challenger Kelly Tshibaka, previously Alaska's commissioner of administration.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the chair of the Senate GOP campaign arm, however, said back in November that he would support Murkowski's reelection efforts despite the challenge from Tshibaka.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/murkowski-criticizes-rnc-calling-jan-6-attack-legitimate-political-discourse/ar-AATvIc2?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnb7Kz
Murkowski will be not get primaried it a top 4 then Rank Choice for elections in Alaska now. SHe will be in the top 4 and likely wins
Logged

Offline ShatnersBassoon

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #983 on: Yesterday at 10:05:32 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on February  5, 2022, 02:23:06 pm
I wonder how much thought these nutters give to how this will effect the future generations in their family. I know many in the south have always been religious nutcases but I would like to think the US will turn away from all this extreme right populism. Trump+co great great grandchildren will be ashamed of them, imagine some will change their surname to break all links.

im sure people said the same thing in the 1940s/50s but people have very short memories. Not to mention gaslighting and doublespeak to try and rewrite history
Logged

Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,511
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #984 on: Today at 03:54:30 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on February  5, 2022, 10:23:23 pm
That was my take. It's very difficult to understand how politicians in a mature democracy aren't heeding the lessons of history.

There's a quote on death: you die twice.  First,  your physical death.  Second,  when the last one who remembers you dies.

Any lesson from history is the same imo.  First,  the strongest impact of it ends when the event ends.  Second,  when the last person who remembers the lived through detail and the conclusions, dies.  Usually it's two generations.

These lessons have to be learned anew by every generation through their own lives,  as accurate and relevant as historical comparisons may be,  that impact simply isn't there.  Which is why you need to ironclad the mechanisms to pick the best quality to manage and lead others.  You start from zero every time,  so much room to go  wrong for every cycle.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:04:26 am by surfer. Fuck you generator. »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 