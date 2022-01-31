« previous next »
The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 24, 2022, 11:41:57 am
ABC News
House Republicans tout infrastructure funding they voted against
35m ago

In November, Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Virginia, was one of 205 House Republicans to vote against the bipartisan, $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill, calling it irresponsible and the "Green New Deal in disguise."

On Friday, he took to Twitter to tout funding from the bill he voted against -- highlighting a $70 million expansion of the Port of Virginia in Norfolk -- one of the busiest and deepest ports in the United States.

Wittman, who deleted the tweet Friday shortly after ABC News reached out to his office for comment, is the latest member of a growing group of Republicans celebrating new initiatives they originally opposed on the floor.

Last week, Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, touted new funding for a flood control project from the package, which she opposed last year, decrying it at the time as a "so-called infrastructure bill."

Thirteen House Republicans and 19 Senate Republicans -- including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky -- voted with Democrats to approve the package, with many working with Democrats and the Biden White House on the details and legislative language.

"When I voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, I was voting for exactly this type of federal support for critical infrastructure that Iowans depend on, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said in a statement about the new lock and dam funding that Hinson also recognized.

Democrats have been quick to call out Republicans who voted against the infrastructure deal and recent COVID-19 relief package while praising elements of the legislation, criticizing them for "voting no and taking the dough."

When these Republicans had the chance to actually do something good for their constituents, they refused, Nebeyatt Betre, a spokesperson for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said in a statement. Were not going to let them get away with this blatant attempt to rewrite history.

Republicans have pushed back on the characterizations of their votes, arguing that they had issues with Democrats' larger agenda that included the bipartisan package, called the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Congresswoman Hinson opposed the infrastructure package because it was tied to trillions of other spending in the House. Since the bill was signed into law, this money was going to be spent regardless. If theres federal money on the table she is, of course, going to do everything she can to make sure it is reinvested in Iowa," a spokesperson for Hinson told ABC News.

A spokesperson for Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, the No. 2 House Republican who touted a $1 billion investment in flood protection and hurricane repairs in his home state funded by the package he opposed, told ABC News that the GOP whip has "consistently supported these flood protection projects" and approved earlier legislation to pave the way for them.

"What he did not support is tying necessary infrastructure needs to unrelated, Green New Deal policies Democrats put in their $1.2 trillion dollar bill -- very little of which was dedicated to traditional infrastructure -- that would cripple Louisianas energy economy and hurt workers and families in his state," the spokesperson said.

"You can see why the Obama administration insisted on signage" for projects funded by the American Recovery Act, Jeff Davis, a senior fellow with the Eno Center for Transportation, told ABC News.

"People will be claiming these things for years, and it's going to be hard to tell five years from now which projects were funded mostly or entirely with IIJA money or money out of the annual budget, he said.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/house-republicans-tout-infrastructure-funding-they-voted-against/ar-AAT576e?ocid=msedgntp
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 25, 2022, 01:00:34 am
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 25, 2022, 01:10:33 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January 25, 2022, 01:00:34 am
Gus on Campus,what could go wrong.


Wisconsin Republicans vote to lower age to carry concealed weapons to 18

You just couldnt make this shit up. Concealed guns at high school football games, as you say, what could go wrong.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 25, 2022, 01:37:31 am
Quote from: Riquende on December 23, 2021, 04:09:07 pm
Long and sobering read:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/dec/22/america-fascism-legal-phase

AMERICA IS NOW IN FASCISM'S LEGAL PHASE


Im way late to this party, but I have book suggestion for anyone interested in this line of historical jurisprudence: Whitmans Hitlers American Model. It is an excellent work of scholarship. Damned uncomfortable read if youre an American, though.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 25, 2022, 02:41:00 pm
No words. Pure lunacy.

Anthony Michael Kreis@AnthonyMKreis
Legislation has been introduced in the Georgia Senate with to ban any public entity from requiring *any* vaccination as a precondition for services or facility access, wiping out the preexisting standards
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 25, 2022, 03:00:25 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on January 25, 2022, 02:41:00 pm
No words. Pure lunacy.

Anthony Michael Kreis@AnthonyMKreis
Legislation has been introduced in the Georgia Senate with to ban any public entity from requiring *any* vaccination as a precondition for services or facility access, wiping out the preexisting standards

And people wonder why the world is so fucked up.

Honestly.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 27, 2022, 11:46:37 am
Newsweek
Trump Tells Lou Dobbs There Isn't Enough Glue, Paper or Ink for His "Very Successful" Book
Justin Klawans - Yesterday 11:14 PM

Former President Donald Trump claimed during a podcast Wednesday with former Fox Business host Lou Dobbs that he was unable to get the necessary supplies to print his book due to supply chain issues.

While the former president never mentioned a book by name, Trump appeared to be referring to his new publication Our Journey Together. The book contains over 300 images of Trump's time as president, and the publisher called it his "first official book since leaving the White House."

"I just did a book, which is very successful, they sold 240,000 copies and we just ordered another 240,000, I guess, or more," Trump told Dobbs. "The publisher, the printer, who is one of the biggest in the country, I think he said he has eight plants, he said, well we have one problemwe can't get paper, we can't get ink."

"We can't get glue," Trump added. "We can't get leather for the covers. [The publisher] said, 'I've been doing this for 40 years, I've never had a problem getting anything.'"

Hardcover copies of Our Journey Together are listed on Amazon for $160 and on Trump's official bookselling website for $75. A signed copy of the book is also listed on the former president's website for $230.

However, no version of the book with a leather-bound cover appeared to exist online, as Trump claimed.

The books have not begun to ship, but the former president's website is advertising a February delivery for current orders.

The publisher that Trump is apparently referring to, Winning Team Publishing, was co-founded in 2021 by his son, Donald Trump Jr. It calls itself "the nation's premier conservative publishing house."

Our Journey Together is currently the only book listed for sale by the publishing house. It is unclear when more titles will become available.

Beyond speaking about his book, Trump talked to Dobbs about the state of the economy. He notably claimed that the economic supply chain was something that most people didn't know about before President Joe Biden took office.

"Well, nobody ever even heard the term supply chain," Trump told Dobbs. "The supply chain, it was automatic. It just was embedded. It was embedded in a free country, in a democracy. It was embedded in our country."

"We didn't sit around talking about the supply chain," Trump continued. "Now, that's all of a sudden, that's all, the two words people are using most because you can't get anything."

This is despite the fact that significant supply chain issues did affect the economy during the beginning of the pandemic, when Trump was still in office, according to Business Insider. This included reported issues with the production of medical supplies and equipment.

As the podcast went on, Trump spoke to Dobbs about the current issues with groceries in the United States.

"Big grocery stores, big chains, they have empty shelves. Sixty, 70 percent of their shelves are empty in some cases," Trump claimed. "In some cases more than that. They can't get food, they can't get clothing."

However, Geoff Freeman, the president and CEO of the Consumer Brands Association, told the Associated Press on January 11 that the rate of unavailable goods for grocers was around 15 percent. Under normal, pre-pandemic conditions, Freeman stated that that number was typically from 5 to 10 percent.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-tells-lou-dobbs-there-isn-t-enough-glue-paper-or-ink-for-his-very-successful-book/ar-AATbtMp?ocid=msedgntp

If his lips are moving, he's lying.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 27, 2022, 11:52:06 am
I don't think the glue shortage is a supply chain issue
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 27, 2022, 02:34:31 pm
Quote
"The publisher, the printer, who is one of the biggest in the country, I think he said he has eight plants"


Quote
The publisher that Trump is apparently referring to, Winning Team Publishing, was co-founded in 2021 by his son, Donald Trump Jr. It calls itself "the nation's premier conservative publishing house."

Our Journey Together is currently the only book listed for sale by the publishing house. It is unclear when more titles will become available.


Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 27, 2022, 05:44:28 pm
Business Insider
Nikki Haley says Biden should 'step down and take Kamala with him' because the US looks 'weak' on foreign policy heading into the Beijing Olympics
jlahut@insider.com (Jake Lahut) - 1h ago

In a Fox News radio interview, Haley said Biden should "step down and take Kamala with him."
Haley also said she's worried the US will look "weak" on foreign policy at the Beijing Olympics.
Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley in a Fox News Radio interview on Wednesday called on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to "step down."

"If Biden loved our country, he would step down and take Kamala with him because the foreign policy situation is beyond dangerous at this point," Haley said on the "Guy Benson Show."

If both Biden and Harris were to leave office, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would become president.

Haley, a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate who was appointed to her UN post by former President Donald Trump in 2017, presented her critique of Biden's foreign policy in the context of the upcoming Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

"The reason I pushed so hard for a boycott of the Beijing Olympics is because if they get a pass and we get past these Olympics and we still look weak, they're going to do whatever they want because they can," Haley said in part, referring to the Chinese government.

Biden has called for a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics  meaning no US government officials or dignitaries will be in attendance  while still allowing the athletes to compete. Unlike Haley, Trump has not called for a boycott either.

Earlier in the interview, Haley ticked through a series of qualms she has with the Biden administration on the international stage.

"We're suffering with the fact that, with the fall of Afghanistan, I mean you've got anywhere from Putin, Xi, Kim Jong Un in North Korea to the Ayatollahs in Iran, they all get what an amazing opportunity this is," she said. "They know that they've never had a weak president like this before. They know they probably never will have another one again, so they are trying to get everything they can."

During his lone term in office, Trump spoke fondly about each of the Russian, Chinese and North Korean leaders Haley mentioned, part of a broader pattern experts have described as enabling and emboldening strongmen and dictators who want to hold onto their power for life  or be "president for life," in Trump's words.

Haley added that she doesn't think Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to invade Ukraine because it would be unpopular domestically, and that he is simply "trying to leverage."

While Haley has been the subject of 2024 speculation, she is one of several high-profile Republicans who have come out to say they won't challenge Trump if he runs again.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/winter-olympics/nikki-haley-says-biden-should-step-down-and-take-kamala-with-him-because-the-us-looks-weak-on-foreign-policy-heading-into-the-beijing-olympics/ar-AATcVSa?li=BBnb7Kz

Hopefully, this ridiculous public fantasy of hers should put paid to any Presidential aspirations she has.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 27, 2022, 05:46:01 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on January 25, 2022, 02:41:00 pm


If you've got loonies in your State Senate you can propose anything, including mandatory silly walks.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 27, 2022, 06:31:08 pm
Quote from: jambutty on January 27, 2022, 05:46:01 pm
If you've got loonies in your State Senate you can propose anything, including mandatory silly walks.

Took me three times before I read silly walks.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 28, 2022, 04:22:19 pm
Uncle Tom posed to strike against minorities yet again.

The Guardian
Why Clarence Thomas faces calls to recuse himself from affirmative action case (Cos' he's a partisan dick?)
Ed Pilkington - 4h ago

Clarence Thomas, the hardline conservative supreme court justice, is facing calls for his recusal in the case over race-based affirmative action in college admissions that the court agreed to hear this week.

The case, which is being brought against Harvard and the University of North Carolina, is the latest potential conflict of interest involving Thomas and his wife Virginia Thomas. Ginni, as she is known, is a prominent rightwing activist who speaks out on a raft of issues that frequently come before the nations highest court.

A one-person conservative powerhouse, she set up her own lobbying company Liberty Consulting in 2010. By her own description, she has battled for conservative principles in Washington for over 35 years.

The challenge to the two universities race-conscious admissions policies is being brought by Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA). Its leader Edward Blum has been a relentless opponent of affirmative action and voting rights laws.

His argument that race-based affirmative action is a quota system that discriminates against Asian students is framed with the supreme courts newly-embolded rightwing majority in mind. A central player in that new six-justice conservative supermajority is Clarence Thomas, who is the longest-serving of the justices and at 73 will be the oldest once Stephen Breyer retires.

Justice Thomass influence has soared in recent months with the rightward shift of the court following Donald Trumps three nominations, to the extent that some pundits now dub him the unofficial chief justice of the court.

SFFAs lawsuit seeking to strike down affirmative action has received the enthusiastic backing of the conservative National Association of Scholars. It filed an amicus brief in support of the suit, accusing Harvard admissions officials of being prejudiced against Asian students and stereotyping them as uninteresting, uncreative and one-dimensional.

Ginni Thomas sits on the advisory board of the National Association of Scholars. Observers are concerned that her position with a group that has intervened in the affirmative action case could present appearances of conflict of interest.

Noah Bookbinder, president of the government ethics watchdog Crew, told the Guardian that while supreme court regulations may not legally require Thomas to recuse himself, there were serious questions to answer.

Ginni Thomas is an advisory board member of an organization that has taken a very specific position on a case in front of her husband. That will make it hard for the public to be confident that hes going to be totally unbiased.

Bookbinder said that in the circumstances the better course of action would be for him to recuse or for her to cease her involvement in that organization.

The potential appearance of a conflict of interest over the Harvard case was noted in a recent investigation by the New Yorker reporter Jane Mayer that takes a deep dive into the overlapping interests of the couple. The article chronicles in devastating detail the many instances where Ginnis political activism appears to present problems for the image and integrity of the court.

Ginni Thomas has held so many leadership or advisory positions at conservative pressure groups that its hard to keep track of them, Mayer concluded. Many, if not all, of these groups have been involved in cases that have come before her husband.

In the most troubling recent instance, Ginni Thomas lent her voice to Trumps big lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. She was vocal on the subject in the buildup to the violent insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6 last year that led to the deaths of five people and left more than 100 police officers injured.

On the morning of the January 6 itself, Mark Joseph Stern of Slate reported, Thomas posted on her Facebook page words of encouragement for the Stop the Steal marchers in Washington. LOVE MAGA people!!!!, she said., GOD BLESS EACH OF YOU STANDING UP or PRAYING!

Soon after the insurrection, Thomas was forced to apologise to her husbands former supreme court law clerks for comments she made privately to them that appeared to lament Trumps defeat in the 2020 election. The remarks were sent to a private email list called Thomas Clerk World.

In the emails, disclosed by the Washington Post, she wrote: Many of us are hurting, after leaving it all on the field, to preserve the best of this country. I feel I have failed my parents who did their best and taught me to work to preserve liberties.

An even more direct intervention in the politics surrounding Trump and the big lie was made last December when Thomas joined 62 other influential conservatives in signing an open letter to the leader of the Republicans in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy. It urged him to expel the Congress members Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger from the Republican party.

Their sin, the letter writers opined, was to serve on the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection. They described the committee as an overtly partisan political persecution that brings disrespect to our countrys rule of law [and] legal harassment to private citizens who have done nothing wrong.

Since the Capitol insurrection, the Department of Justice has arrested more than 725 defendants in relation to the storming of the building. Federal prosecutors have charged 225 with assaulting, resisting or impeding police officers, including over 75 charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily harm to an officer.

Last week the supreme court rejected attempts by Trump to block the January 6 committee from acquiring his White House records from the time of the attack. There was only one dissent from the bench to that 8-to-1 decision: it came from Clarence Thomas.

Ginni Thomass activities are unprecedented in supreme court history in terms of a spouse engaging in issues that are constantly before the court, said Gabe Roth, executive director of Fix the Court, a non-partisan group which advocates supreme court reform. The appearance of impropriety is in itself impropriety  all the supreme court has is the trust of the public, and once you chip away at that you are in trouble.

Roth added that Thomass comments in the days before January 6 were clearly problematic given her husbands vote on the Trump documents. Its possible that the January 6 committee has emails between Ginni Thomas and administration officials from that day or the days leading up to it given how vocal she was. Thats definitely a place where Justice Thomas should have recused himself.

Should the rightwing majority around Thomas use its newfound muscle to ban affirmative action, as is widely predicted, it would mark the negation of more than 30 years of settled constitutional law on the matter. What lies ahead bears strong resemblance to Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that made abortion legal which the court is probably poised to weaken or even overturn outright.

Mayer points out in the New Yorker that an amicus brief was filed in the supreme court case challenging Roe by Robert George who also sits on the advisory board of the National Association of Scholars alongside Ginni Thomas.

Roth told the Guardian that a simpler solution to the full recusal of Clarence Thomas from the affirmative action case might exist. That would be to remove the National Association of Scholars amicus brief.

There is an easy way to deal with this perceived conflict of interest  strike the amicus brief, he said.

It is established practice in all federal appeals courts, though not in the supreme court, that amicus briefs brought by anybody with a connection to a judge hearing a case are routinely thrown out.

The president of the National Association of Scholars, Peter Wood, told the Guardian that he knew of no conflict of interest relating to Thomass position on the advisory board. Ms Thomass role is to provide advice to NAS in response to questions I put to her about NAS policy and initiatives. I have never discussed with her any NAS matter that was likely to come before the Supreme Court, he said.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/why-clarence-thomas-faces-calls-to-recuse-himself-from-affirmative-action-case/ar-AATeMrN?ocid=msedgntp

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 28, 2022, 06:26:41 pm

^ ^ ^Impeach the c*nt.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 28, 2022, 07:25:41 pm
The Hill
72 percent of West Virginia voters back Manchin's call to suspend Build Back Better talks: poll
Karl Evers-Hillstrom - Yesterday 3:00 PM

Seventy-two percent of West Virginia voters support Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-W.Va.) decision to walk away from Democrats' Build Back Better negotiations over concerns about inflation, according to a new poll obtained first by The Hill.

The survey, conducted by Remington Research Group on behalf of the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW), a business group that is lobbying lawmakers to abandon the bill, found that 66 percent of voters in key swing states including Nevada and Arizona believe that the $2.2 trillion plan would make inflation worse.

"It's clear: Americans are feeling the pressure of inflation, and they want Congress to focus on relief - not massive new spending bills that could make inflation worse and stall our economic recovery," NAW CEO Eric Hoplin said in a statement.

The House in November passed the Build Back Better Act - which would accelerate the nation's clean energy transition and expand child care and pre-K, among other measures - but Manchin doomed its chances in the 50-50 Senate when he announced his opposition last month.

He recently restarted discussions over the bill and has indicated that he might support a scaled-back plan.

The NAW poll found that 66 percent of swing state voters have seen their finances hurt by higher prices at grocery stores or gas stations. Another 9 in 10 voters said that they were either "somewhat concerned" or "very concerned" about rising costs.

Consumer prices increased 7 percent in December from the same month the previous year, the fastest annual increase in almost four decades.

The poll surveyed voters in Arizona, West Virginia, New Hampshire, Nevada, Colorado and Montana, all of which are home to senators who have either expressed reservations about President Biden's signature social spending package or face a tough reelection battle this November.

Corporate lobbying groups that oppose the plan over its tax provisions have hit the airwaves with ads warning that it would worsen inflation. Economists have largely predicted that the Build Back Better Act would have minor and brief inflationary impacts but wouldn't make a big difference on already soaring prices.

NAW's poll also found that 82 percent of West Virginia voters believe that new social spending programs in Build Back Better should ensure that money goes only to low-income and middle class families. Manchin has taken issue with the fact that the bill's expanded child tax credit applies to families earning up to $400,000.

The NAW poll surveyed 1,145 likely 2022 general election voters in battleground states between Jan. 19-20 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/72-percent-of-west-virginia-voters-back-manchin-s-call-to-suspend-build-back-better-talks-poll/ar-AATdr5T?ocid=msedgntp
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 28, 2022, 09:19:49 pm
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 28, 2022, 09:45:29 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on January 28, 2022, 09:19:49 pm
La Roña fatigue is real. Dem lockdowns + mask mandates must be stifling, both for the airways and for the soul.

https://twitter.com/NateSilver538/status/1487098409018400768?s=20&t=VbJgD1sz1iaZDiO0aG-y7w

https://twitter.com/_cingraham/status/1487094406159110147?s=20&t=VbJgD1sz1iaZDiO0aG-y7w

The gap in happiness isn't that large (it's been larger before), and both Republicans and Democrats are unhappy during a generational pandemic.  It doesn't say much more than that.  Republican happiness is also trending down.

I mean, you could easily be a left-wing hack and say "lack of education and healthcare must be getting grating for GOPers in red states" or some other eye-catching phrase.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 29, 2022, 05:01:13 am
Newsweek
Jim Justice Tells Bette Midler to Kiss Dog's 'Hiney' Over West Virginia Comments
Zoe Strozewski - 9h ago

After West Virginia Governor Jim Justice delivered his State of the State speech on Thursday, he used his English bulldog to deliver a message to Bette Midler after the entertainer called the state "poor, illiterate and strung out" in a tweet late last year.

"Babydog tells Bette Midler and all those out there, kiss her hiney," Justice said during a press conference as he lifted up the dog to show its backside.

Midler took aim at Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, as well as the rest of the state, in a tweet in late December.

"What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible. He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out," Midler tweeted.

Justice responded to the criticism during a COVID-19 press conference, calling her comments "cruel" and "really, really unfair."

"You know, we've had a struggle, just like anybody's had a struggle, but just think about what we've done," he said. "In the last few years, we have become the diamond in the rough that everybody's missed. We have the four most beautiful seasons on the planet. Absolutely, we have the very best people, and I would welcome you to come and see these people. See these people that really care. People that love and appreciate what others by what they do.

"To say 'illiterate and poor and strung out' it's cruel and unnecessary, and I wish to goodness you would make many, many open apologies for just doing that. This state has become a leader and this state produces the greatest people on the planet."

Members of the West Virginia legislature responded to the message and gesture with laughter and a standing ovation, but the action has also spurred backlash and criticism.

Shawn Fluharty, a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, was among those who responded to Justice's display.

"The @WVGovernor brought his Babydog and pony show to the State of the State and pulled this stunt as some bold statement. It was nothing short of embarrassing and beneath the office. Jim Justice habitually lowers the bar of our state. They don't laugh with us, but at us," he tweeted.

"Ahhh, West Virginia. Let's check in and see how their classy Republican Governor Jim Justice is doing," tweeted Mike Sington, a former senior executive at NBCUniversal. "Yes, that's his poor dog's a** he's sticking in your face."

Jared Walczak, vice president of state projects at the Tax Foundation, also commented on the gesture.

"In one rhetorical flourish, Gov. Jim Justice has completely put to rest any stereotypes people may have about West Virginia," he tweeted.

Midler, who is known for her singing career and acting roles in films like Hocus Pocus and The Rose but is also vocal about the news and politics, tweeted again with an apology to the state shortly after her initial post.

"I apologize to the good people of WVA for my last outburst. I'm just seeing red; #JoeManchin and his whole family are a criminal enterprise. Is he really the best WV has to offer its own citizens? Surely there's someone there who has the state's interests at heart, not his own!" the tweet read.



https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/jim-justice-tells-bette-midler-to-kiss-dog-s-hiney-over-west-virginia-comments/ar-AATfwrr?ocid=msedgntp



A dog's ass displayed by a horse's ass.

Guinness Book?
« Last Edit: January 29, 2022, 05:02:55 am by jambutty »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 29, 2022, 06:28:01 am
Midler's a c*nt for saying that, though. Thanks Hollywood for once again enabling the MAGA cult.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 29, 2022, 08:32:04 am
Quote from: Lone Star Red on January 28, 2022, 09:19:49 pm
La Roña fatigue is real. Dem lockdowns + mask mandates must be stifling, both for the airways and for the soul.

https://twitter.com/NateSilver538/status/1487098409018400768?s=20&t=VbJgD1sz1iaZDiO0aG-y7w

https://twitter.com/_cingraham/status/1487094406159110147?s=20&t=VbJgD1sz1iaZDiO0aG-y7w
Or you could view it a different way. Sensible people may be getting weary of wearing masks, but Republican voting, selfish gobshites have always just got on with their lives not giving two fucks and don't notice any difference.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 29, 2022, 08:42:19 am
These people are all for personal freedoms , but do they really want to live in the Wild West where everyone is armed & its dog eat dog. They forget that its community thats created & protects the way they live. If people paid no taxes & just did whatever ever they want theyd have no infrastructure, no armed forces to idolise, no law enforcement to protect them from the random purges etc. Perhaps thinking about that need for community terrifies them with the notion that its all a bit socialistAmericans are really just spoiled children who want their cake & to eat it. Its hard to tell which country is in a worse state theirs or ours.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 29, 2022, 03:25:44 pm
Perhaps, Nate Silver should go back and read his own site: https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/maybe-conservatives-just-think-theyre-happier-than-liberals/

Quote
SW: All of the data on the happiness gap relies on self-reports, and when we measured it in a different way, we got a different result. What we did in our study is look at differences in the way that liberals and conservatives evaluate themselves in general  not just on happiness, but on all kinds of traits and abilities. For this part of the study, we recruited over 1,400 participants from YourMorals.org, a psychological research website that I and several of my co-authors help run. We asked people to evaluate their life satisfaction using the most commonly used measure in psychology. We also assessed their self-enhancement tendency in other domains.

What we found is that conservatives evaluate themselves in a more favorable way across the board. In psychology, we call this self-enhancement, and most people engage in some degree of it. Theres a study from the 1980s that asked Americans to rate their driving ability compared to other Americans, and something like 91 percent of the people say they are above-average drivers, which is impossible.

Im not saying that conservatives are the only ones doing this, but they did show more self-enhancement in our study, and that tendency seemed to explain why they were reporting greater happiness.

Like what is happiness really?

But for party affiliation, I dont think you need to refer to a graph to see that many within the Democratic Party are unhappy with leadership. I dont think it is Covid-19 per se, but the inequality that Covid-19 exposed and continues to be unaddressed.

Your country is losing the equivalent of 9/11 everyday so I bet the pandemic isnt over for the majority of people, even those who live in Republican controlled states. People just dont care about these deaths.

Mask mandates? This is considered an infringement of freedom? In a country which has the greatest access to vaccines and masks in the entire world.

I wonder what sort of infringement is the banning of books? The banning of abortion? Theres a hell of a lot bigger problems than masks coming. I dont think the leadership of the Democrats  is taking those issues as seriously as they could. Maus is banned so people buy all copies on Amazon. This is essentially the response from the Democrats - we will buy our way out of the  incoming fascism.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 29, 2022, 06:06:07 pm
Business Insider
Donald Trump should not lead the country again, says the Republican leader of the National Governors Association
ngaudiano@insider.com (Nicole Gaudiano) - 1h ago

The Republican chairman of the National Governors Association said on Saturday that Donald Trump should not lead Republicans or the country again.

"I do not believe Trump is the one to lead our party and our country again, as president," Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson told Insider on the sidelines of the NGA Winter Meeting in Washington, DC.

Insider asked Hutchinson whether he wants Trump to run following a video that recently surfaced in which Trump declares on the golf course that he is "the 45th and the 47th" president.

Asked who should lead instead, Hutchinson said "that's what the election is all about."

There's many choices out there,  he added.

"And, you know, the Republican Party has many different voices," Hutchinson said. "And it's important in this time to have those voices and they should be concentrating on this election cycle."

Hutchinson, a two-term governor, was one of the first Republican governors to publicly push Trump to start a transition process with President Joe Biden after the 2020 election. He has said that Trump's continued attempts to discredit the 2020 election results could be a "disaster" for Republican candidates running for office this year.

"I've made it clear: This is about the future," he told Insider. "It's not about the past elections."

Earlier, he told reporters, "I don't believe the election was stolen. I respect the results."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/donald-trump-should-not-lead-the-country-again-says-the-republican-leader-of-the-national-governors-association/ar-AAThnDw?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 06:41:29 am
Intelligencer
Kyrsten Sinemas New Republican Friends Arent Going to Vote for Her
Ed Kilgore - Yesterday 12:19 PM

Throughout much of 2021, left-of-center political analysts often asked themselves, What is Kyrsten Sinemas deal? As she battled all year against simple Senate passage of the Build Back Better legislation, and against the filibuster reforms needed to enact other Biden priorities like voting rights, it became quite the parlor game. Sinemas Democratic partner in Senate obstruction, Joe Manchin, had the obvious excuse of representing one of the reddest states in the country. Sinemas Arizona is a battleground state that is trending blue. The fact that her centrist Arizona Senate colleague Mark Kelly, who is up for reelection this very year, did not follow Sinema down the road to perdition, became a real sign of her extraordinary path off the trail of party orthodoxy.

As Sinema consummated her heresy or apostasy  depending on how you looked at it  with her January 13 speech defending the filibuster, the issue became less a matter of how her colleagues felt about her than whether her constituents would hand her an anchor and point her to the nearest cliff. Polling in Arizona shows her support levels among fellow Democrats dropping like a rock. According to one state poll from Civiqs, Sinemas favorability ratio among the Democrats who sent her to the Senate is now an incredible 8-80, a ten-to-one negative margin. And it sure looks like if any regular Democrat challenges her when her term is up in 2024, Sinema will get her butt kicked. According to Data for Progress polling, U.S. Representative Reuben Gallego would defeat Sinema by an astounding 74-16 margin if they met today.

All this Democratic angst, some believe, will be countered by Sinemas new Republican friends. And when she made her final stand in defense of the filibuster clear, GOP joy overflowed. Mitch McConnell said she had saved the Senate as an institution. Meanwhile, back home in Arizona, the same polls showing Democrats despising Sinema showed Republicans beginning to admire her, as The Hill reported:

New polling from OH Predictive Insights, a Phoenix-based nonpartisan pollster, finds 44 percent of Arizona Republican voters surveyed said they see Sinema favorably, compared with just 42 percent of Arizonas Democratic voters.

Trouble is, smiling upon a pol for screwing up the hated opposition partys agenda is not the same as voting to reelect her. According to FiveThirtyEights analysis of Sinemas voting during her two years in the Senate when Trump was president, she voted with the 45th president half the time. That was about the same as Manchins level, but far lower than nearly all Republicans. The GOP is a party with extremely low tolerance for dissidence. The Republican voters who give Sinema favorable ratings cant cross over to support her in a Democratic primary, and arent going to vote for her in a general election against an actual Republican. And why should they? Whatever else she isnt, Sinema is a bisexual, religiously indifferent, pro-choice politician. By definition she is anathema to many, perhaps a majority of, Arizona Republicans. Sure, she could run for reelection in 2024 as an independent, but thats a difficult row to hoe against two major-party nominees in a closely contested state where voters feel no need to create coalitions across party lines.

Whether you view her as a brave and principled dissident or a scurrilous traitor, Sinema is probably, from a political point of view, toast. Yes, its a long time until 2024, but unless she turns herself and Manchin around quickly, memories will last of the eccentric Arizonan who had no compelling political motives for dropping a hammer on her president and her party but did so anyway for what appeared to be an extended act of exhibitionism. Few members of either of Americas major parties like a turncoat in this era of partisan polarization. Republicans wont save Sinema for professing an independence none of them profess for a single minute.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/kyrsten-sinema-s-new-republican-friends-aren-t-going-to-vote-for-her/ar-AATiIu4?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 12:18:21 pm
We now have a situation where one party in a supposedly stable 2 party democracy no longer believes in democracy...or science for that matter. The current situation also proves how fragile any system of governance is when the people who are in charge of formulating, interpreting or enforcing the rules no longer act in good faith from state officials all the way up to Supreme Court justices. If the Left in established democracies think the system can continue running if they largely take the high road, l believe that hope will be proven to be misplaced. Western Europe and for that matter, the rest of the world, should be making plans for a right wing dictatorship to take hold in the US.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 12:21:09 pm
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 12:18:21 pm
We now have a situation where one party in a supposedly stable 2 party democracy no longer believes in democracy...or science for that matter. The current situation also proves how fragile any system of governance is when the people who are in charge of formulating, interpreting or enforcing the rules no longer act in good faith from state officials all the way up to Supreme Court justices. If the Left in established democracies think the system can continue running if they largely take the high road, l believe that hope will be proven to be misplaced. Western Europe and for that matter, the rest of the world, should be making plans for a right wing dictatorship to take hold in the US.


Great post, and sums it up perfectly.

But you've also got to factor in the voters. Even though both Hilary Clinton & Biden won the popular vote, there were tens of millions who voted for Trump, and tens of millions will vote Repugnican in the mid-terms.

Many of these are people who consider themselves 'left behind' and ignored by mainstream and 'metropolitan' politicians, certainly economically, so vote on the basis of social/'culture war' issues.

We see a similar phenomenon in the UK. The arena is different, not least because in the UK there are traditionally solid differences between Tory & Labour from an economic perspective (much less so between the Dems and Repugs in the US), but the blueprint is familiar. I think New Labour, by adopting core Tory economic policy (low taxation, chummy toward big-business and 'the City', a shift away from progressive/direct and toward regressive/indirect taxation, privatisation of public services, weak financial regulation, weakish workers' rights) has sown the seed that, whether Tory or Labour, the economic outcomes are going to be little different. So a number of people turn instead to social/cultural issues to decide where their vote will go. With the nationalism of Brexit, the inferred racism/xenophobia, and whipping up of a 'culture war', the Tories have harnessed a big chunk of that vote.

« Last Edit: Today at 12:33:18 pm by Nobby Reserve »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 01:36:24 pm
Biden vs. Trump: The Makings of a Shattering Constitutional Crisis

January 2025 could make January 2021 seem tame by comparison.

Donald Trump is already signaling that he will run for president in 2024. A Biden-Trump rematch risks worsening our countrys already deep divisions. But theres more to be worried about: The next election will provoke a genuine constitutional crisis, unless decisive steps are taken soon to prevent it.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment  the Disqualification Clause  expressly bars any person from holding any office, civil or military, under the United States if he engaged in insurrection against the Constitution after previously swearing to uphold it as an officer of the United States. These terms definitely apply to Trump, and some Democrats are exploring the use of Section 3 against him.


The text is framed in exceptionally broad terms  prohibiting service in any of the states as well as the federal government. It does permit a candidate for future office to escape disqualification  but only by obtaining a vote of two-thirds of each House. These congressional supermajorities, however, are obviously beyond Trumps grasp. Which means, once he announces his presidential campaign, it wont be possible for him to avoid a confrontation with the 14th Amendment. Before he can run for the Republican nomination in the primaries, he must convince each states election authorities that Section 3 doesnt bar him from the White House.

A lawsuit filed in January in North Carolina provides a model for future proceedings against Trump. A group of registered voters have invoked the 14th Amendment to disqualify Rep. Madison Cawthorn from running again for a seat in the House in 2022, based on his support for the January 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. They are relying on a provision of state law that authorizes them to raise a reasonable suspicion that a would-be candidate is legally unqualified for the office he is seeking. If the voters can convince the states election authorities that their suspicions are reasonable, the burden of proof will shift to Cawthorn  who must establish, by a preponderance of the evidence, that he is eligible. The congressman will have a full and fair opportunity to demonstrate, before an impartial fact-finder, that the charges against him dont have the necessary support.

Trumps case is no different  except that he will be facing similar challenges in all 50 states. While not all states will address this issue the way North Carolina does, they all require their election authorities to make an evidence-based decision about whether candidates are eligible to run for a particular office. It isnt necessary to delve into these complexities, however, to know that once Trump announces his candidacy, his lawyers will be confronting multiple challenges to his qualifications on a nationwide basis.

One thing is clear. It is virtually impossible that all 50 states will come to the same decision. Instead, some election authorities will disqualify him while others will conclude that the facts are insufficiently compelling to justify his exclusion under the 14th Amendment.

This means that in 2023 the nation will be split into two parts. In the constitutionalist region, Trump will be disqualified. In the insurrectionist region, the electoral authorities will validate him as a legitimate candidate for the Republican nomination.

You can imagine the scene: For the rest of the campaign season, Trump will organize massive rallies in the insurrectionist states while the democratic opposition in these states will respond with counter-demonstrations.Violent confrontations may well result. At the same time, Democrats will mobilize against Trump in the constitutionalist states and Republicans will passionately defend him.

This will dramatically reinforce the polarization dividing Americans. Election Day will escalate these tensions. Trump supporters in constitutionalist states wont see his name on their ballots. Instead, they will likely see the name of a proxy candidate whom Trump has designated as his stand-in to deprive Biden of his electoral college majority. The stand-ins name will be proof to Republicans that the vote count has been rigged against Trump from the start. In contrast, Bidens supporters in insurrectionist states will be outraged by Trumps defiance of the 14th Amendment.

The constitutional crisis will escalate further once the polls close and each state decides who won the election. Under the Constitution, the states send their electoral college reports directly to the vice president. Once she receives them, Kamala Harris will preside over a Joint Session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2025  the fourth anniversary of the insurrection  to count the votes.

Once she inspects the ballots, she is likely to find that none of the leading candidates  neither Biden nor Trump nor Trumps proxy  has won a majority of the electoral votes. At that point, she will confront little-known provisions of the Constitution that will make Mike Pences predicament on Jan. 6, 2021, seem modest by comparison. They involve the 12th Amendment, ratified when Thomas Jefferson was in the White House to remedy serious difficulties that arose in his presidential contest with John Adams four years before. Yet the rules ratified two centuries ago will have devastating consequences in 2025.

For starters, the amendment gives the job of choosing the president exclusively to the House while assigning the vice presidency to the Senate. It explicitly provides, moreover, that the House will apply a special rule for selecting a president if no candidate gets an Electoral College majority. When this happens, the votes shall be taken by states, the representation from each state having one vote. This gives the single representative from Wyoming (population 600,000) the same voting power as the 50-plus representatives from California (population 40 million). And this rule will certainly be invoked when Harris opens each states ballots. She will report that the electoral vote is split three ways, with no candidate receiving the necessary 270 votes.

That wont be the end of the matter. Democrats will immediately challenge all the votes coming from insurrectionist states, while Republicans will be denouncing the constitutionalist submissions. Simply obtaining a decision from the Joint Session may well be a long, drawn-out affair. After that, the House may need repeated invocations of the one-state, one vote rule to choose a president, which could take months. And a Senate minority could filibuster the selection of a vice president indefinitely, especially if Trumps running mate is also subject to disqualification under Section 3.

And what will happen to the presidency in the meantime? The Presidential Succession Act of 1947, passed at the insistence of Harry Truman, provides the answer. It says that if, by reason of death, resignation, removal from office, inability, or failure to qualify, there is neither a President nor Vice President to discharge the powers and duties of the office of President, then the Speaker of the House of Representatives shall, upon his resignation as Speaker and as Representative in Congress, act as President.

So, if Joe Bidens term expires on Jan. 20, 2025 before Congress has designated a clear successor, the speaker becomes acting president until the House acts decisively.

This is a recipe for disaster. America will be governed by a temporary caretaker president while Democrats and Republicans denounce each others nominee on Capitol Hill. Not only will this provoke massive street demonstrations by militants on both sides, but it will also invite foreign adversaries to take advantage of American paralysis with aggressive power plays.

Two scenarios are possible if the House eventually chooses a winner. Both are terrible.

Under the first, all House Republicans will vote for Trump. Since Democrats are concentrated in highly populated states, this means that Trump may go to the White House under the special one-state, one vote procedure, even if Biden has won a clear majority in the eyes of neutral observers. The House will then degenerate into chaos as Democrats accuse Republicans of stealing the election  provoking bloody battles throughout the country.

The other grim possibility is that Democrats will simply walk out of the House proceedings in protest against the Republicans failure to respect the Disqualification Clause. Then Trump and Biden will both present themselves to Chief Justice John Roberts on Jan. 20 to take the oath of office  but so will the speaker of the House. How will Roberts resolve his trilemma?

American history provides no precedent  yet he must choose. But will other government officials accept his choice?

Most importantly, the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff must agree with him. Otherwise, the armed forces will recognize a different president as their commander in chief. Unless he and Roberts agree, Democratic and Republican loyalists will demonstrate throughout the nation, insisting that their candidate rightfully belongs in the White House. American democracy may never recover from this collapse of the rule of law.

In an ideal world, Congress would enact federal legislation to create a special judicial panel to determine, after a full and fair hearing, whether Trump led an insurrection in 2021. Rather than waiting for him to declare his candidacy, the tribunal should be convened immediately and make its decision expeditiously  so that it could be reviewed by the Supreme Court by the end of this year. Even if the panel or the court decided in favor of Trump, this would be far better than to split America in two.

Yet, under real-world conditions, a Senate filibuster will doom any such statute. Only the Supreme Court is in a serious position to intervene in a decisive and timely fashion by granting expedited review in a case, like Cawthorns, that could serve as a vehicle for a broad-ranging opinion defining the standards that apply to Trump as well. This will permit a timely challenge to his qualifications to proceed in federal court.

To be sure, this will require the conservatives on the Supreme Court to confront their own moment of truth.

If they live up to their originalist creed, they cannot allow Trump to escape scrutiny under the Disqualification Clause. The Framers of the 14th Amendment repeatedly made it clear that Section 3 raised a matter of fundamental principle: No man who broke his official oath with the nation can be again be permitted to hold a position in the national government  said Rep. John Bingham, the principal framer of the 14th Amendment. These Framers refused to allow leading insurrectionists like Jefferson Davis to escape disqualification. At the very least, Trump should be required to make his case before a judicial tribunal in a fact-based fashion. Indeed, Justice Neil Gorsuch authored an opinion in 2012 that explicitly upheld a states legitimate interest in excluding presidential primary candidates who are constitutionally prohibited from assuming office.

Will he and his fellow conservatives redeem their own commitment to the Framers of the 14th Amendment by taking a case onto their docket that makes it clear that Trump cannot put himself above the Constitution?

Or will the court pretend that nothing extraordinary is happening and allow the country to stumble into the abyss? 

https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2022/02/01/biden-trump-constitutional-crisis-00003959
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 01:37:11 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:21:09 pm


As with ALL democracies, how do we make it truly representative and able to bring the majority of the people forward without creating dangerous pockets of citizens who can disrupt the system? As its been proven many times in different countries, every model has advantages and deficiencies.

We all think periodic free and fair elections are a good way to gauge how the people feel. However, that only works if information is freely available AND the electorate has access and is able to interpret said information. Thats a tall order even in generally well informed and knowledgeable societies but especially so in parts of the US. As we have seen with arguments over Brexit, vested interests through manipulation of information, affect the way the electorate PERCEIVES any given situation. Its human nature to resist any change that a person whos benefited from one particular system, feels is going to chip away at that persons advantages.

The US system, in my opinion at least, tries to bring the ENTIRE country forward. That gives a really disproportionate amount of control to rural sparsely populated states. Vested interests like the fossil fuel industry and the gun lobby, to name just two, in cahoots with Fox and other sources are able to convince people in these states and elsewhere that their advantages or values are under threat if the Left has its way. They can be convinced to act even against their own economic and environmental self interest.

Thomas Friedman tried recently in an article in the NYT that a right wing take over in the US is ultimately bad for business and to actually plead with businesses not to contribute to the Republican party. Do businesses actually feel that way? I dont know. Maybe the so called military-industrial complex there really WANTS a right wing administration. Theyre protected by oceans on both sides and so far have had to contend with very few repercussions for actions in conflicts that theyve been heavily involved in.

Looking at all this, l really admire Northern European socialist democracies like those in Scandinavia and perhaps even Germany. How did nations like Norway and Denmark evolve fairly strong socialist ethos even with capitalist systems? Having said that, I know for many people there the reality may be very different from what l as an outsider perceive.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:30:18 pm by The_Nomad »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 02:57:04 pm
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 01:37:11 pm
As with ALL democracies, how do we make it truly representative and able to bring the majority of the people forward without creating dangerous pockets of citizens who can disrupt the system? As its been proven many times in different countries, every model has advantages and deficiencies.

Its human nature to resist any change that a person whos benefited from one particular system, feels is going to chip away at that persons advantages. We all think periodic free and fair elections are a good way to gauge how the people feel. However, as we have seen with arguments over Brexit, vested interests through manipulation of information, affect the way the electorate PERCEIVES any given situation.

The US system, in my opinion at least, tries to bring the ENTIRE country forward. That gives a really disproportionate amount of control to rural sparsely populated states. Vested interests like the fossil fuel industry and the gun lobby, to name just two, in cahoots with Fox and other sources are able to convince people in these states and elsewhere that their advantages or values are under threat if the Left has its way. They can be convinced to act even against their own economic and environmental self interest.

Thomas Friedman tried recently in an article in the NYT that a right wing take over in the US is ultimately bad for business and to actually plead with businesses not to contribute to the Republican party. Do businesses actually feel that way? I dont know. Maybe the so called military-industrial complex there really WANTS a right wing administration. Theyre protected by oceans on both sides.

Looking at all this, l really admire Northern European socialist democracies like those in Scandinavia and perhaps even Germany. How did nations like Norway and Denmark evolve fairly strong socialist ethos even with capitalist systems? Having said that, I know for many people there the reality may be very different from what l as an outsider perceive.

Good post, particularly the point in bold.

For proof, look no further than DeSantis's "agenda" for Florida, which focuses on election fraud investigation, banning Critical Race Theory, and opposing any COVID-related vaccines. In theory, a family living paycheck-to-paycheck should care very little about these three "goals" with the potential exception of the first - that is, if any proof of widespread voter fraud existed, which to-date it does not. Yet many of these households will have voted for DeSantis and will approve of this to-do list even though it does nothing to address their day-to-day challenges.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 07:18:52 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:36:24 pm
Biden vs. Trump: The Makings of a Shattering Constitutional Crisis



Good presentation, but I don't believe either of these old coots will be running in '24.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 07:33:16 pm
Newsweek
Final Sexual Harassment Case Against Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Dropped
BY CHARLOTTE TRATTNER ON 1/31/22 AT 4:56 PM EST

A New York district attorney said on Monday that he will not criminally charge former Governor Andrew Cuomo after a woman accused him of running his fingers over her chest at an event in 2017.

This was the fifth and final case dropped against Cuomo. Oswego County District Attorney Gregory Oakes says he believes Virginia Limmiatis' account, but "there is not a sufficient legal basis" for charges, according to the Associated Press. Limmiatis is one of several women named in New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by Cuomo.

"To be clear, this decision is based solely upon an assessment of the law and whether the people can establish a legally sufficient case under controlling precedent," Oakes said in a statement quoted by WSYR-TV.

According to the attorney general's report, Limmiatis attended an event in upstate New York. She joined a rope line to meet the governor, who then "said something along the lines of, 'I'm going to say I see a spider on your shoulder,'" before brushing his hands over her shoulder, breast and collarbone.

The report also mentions that Limmiatis approached other event attendees and told them about the occurrence. She later reported it to her boss.

"Cuomo not only touched my chest inappropriately but whispered in my ear afterwards to make up a patently ridiculous excuse to cover up his behavior," Limmiatis said in a statement released to the AP by her attorney.

However, she did not come forward until Cuomo's news conference last year when he denied any inappropriate touching, according to the AP.

Oakes said in a statement he found Limmiatis "reliable and reasonable," the AP reported, and that the decision to drop the case shouldn't reflect her character.

The former governor tweeted a statement via Rich Assopardi, a Cuomo spokesman, that included images from the 2017 event. The statement refers to the accusations as a "farce." It reads, "As now five DAs have verified none of the accusations in Tish James' fraud of a report have stood up to any level of real scrutiny. This has always been a political hit job to further the attorney general's own ambitions."

Earlier this year, an Albany judge dismissed the single criminal charge filed against Cuomo by an aide, according to the AP.

Although Albany County District Attorney David Soares said he believed the aide was credible and there was evidence to support her claims, he thought he wouldn't be able to meet the burden of proof at a trial.

https://www.newsweek.com/final-sexual-harassment-case-against-former-new-york-governor-andrew-cuomo-dropped-1674721

Mimi will be gutted.  Back to the crime family with his brother, eh?

In reality: 8 years as U.S. Under Secretary and Secretary of Housing, 3 years as NYS Attorney General and 10 VERY productive years as NY Governor and an extremely competent administrator and possible President, all undone by a couple of women who accused him of copping a feel.

Dems may never have another male President unless he's gay.


Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 07:35:45 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 07:33:16 pm
Newsweek
Final Sexual Harassment Case Against Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Dropped
BY CHARLOTTE TRATTNER ON 1/31/22 AT 4:56 PM EST

A New York district attorney said on Monday that he will not criminally charge former Governor Andrew Cuomo after a woman accused him of running his fingers over her chest at an event in 2017.

This was the fifth and final case dropped against Cuomo. Oswego County District Attorney Gregory Oakes says he believes Virginia Limmiatis' account, but "there is not a sufficient legal basis" for charges, according to the Associated Press. Limmiatis is one of several women named in New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by Cuomo.

"To be clear, this decision is based solely upon an assessment of the law and whether the people can establish a legally sufficient case under controlling precedent," Oakes said in a statement quoted by WSYR-TV.

According to the attorney general's report, Limmiatis attended an event in upstate New York. She joined a rope line to meet the governor, who then "said something along the lines of, 'I'm going to say I see a spider on your shoulder,'" before brushing his hands over her shoulder, breast and collarbone.

The report also mentions that Limmiatis approached other event attendees and told them about the occurrence. She later reported it to her boss.

"Cuomo not only touched my chest inappropriately but whispered in my ear afterwards to make up a patently ridiculous excuse to cover up his behavior," Limmiatis said in a statement released to the AP by her attorney.

However, she did not come forward until Cuomo's news conference last year when he denied any inappropriate touching, according to the AP.

Oakes said in a statement he found Limmiatis "reliable and reasonable," the AP reported, and that the decision to drop the case shouldn't reflect her character.

The former governor tweeted a statement via Rich Assopardi, a Cuomo spokesman, that included images from the 2017 event. The statement refers to the accusations as a "farce." It reads, "As now five DAs have verified none of the accusations in Tish James' fraud of a report have stood up to any level of real scrutiny. This has always been a political hit job to further the attorney general's own ambitions."

Earlier this year, an Albany judge dismissed the single criminal charge filed against Cuomo by an aide, according to the AP.

Although Albany County District Attorney David Soares said he believed the aide was credible and there was evidence to support her claims, he thought he wouldn't be able to meet the burden of proof at a trial.

https://www.newsweek.com/final-sexual-harassment-case-against-former-new-york-governor-andrew-cuomo-dropped-1674721

Mimi will be gutted.  Back to the crime family with his brother, eh?

In reality: 8 years as U.S. Under Secretary and Secretary of Housing, 3 years as NYS Attorney General and 10 VERY productive years as NY Governor and an extremely competent administrator and possible President, all undone by a couple of women who accused him of copping a feel.

Dems may never have another male President unless he's gay.


Get a grip will you for fuck sake.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 07:41:18 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 07:35:45 pm

Get a grip will you for fuck sake.
Care to elaborate, Flashman?

Give us the privilege of your informed opinion.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 07:41:28 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 07:38:29 pm
Care to elaborate, Flashman?

The Dems may never have a non-gay male President ever again? I think it's you that needs to elaborate, because in a forum full of hyperbolic ramblings that's got to be up there as one of the worst.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 07:43:53 pm
So this isn't about Cuomo?  It's about straight Yank Dems trying to beat a Trump candidate in '24.  Who's your candidate?  Cuomo could've beaten anyone.
Logged
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 07:46:10 pm
I'm sorry but what the fuck are you about here? It's just word after word of nonsense.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 07:52:33 pm
The U.S. is the world capital of hypocrisy.

A Dem can't get nominated unless he's devout, not divorced, no history of scandal of ANY kind, nothing shady anywhere.  Anything and everything negative will be targeted by their fellow Dems and consequently used by their Republican opponents.  There are always loads of Dem contenders for every big position.

Repugs on the other hand have few candidates to run against each other.  As believers in small government they tend to be business people that become local pols after achieving success.  Dems tend to be career poiiticians because they tend to be policy wonks trying to improve life rather than cut taxes/services.

Dems eat their own.  Repugs pardon theirs.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 07:53:53 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 07:46:10 pm
I'm sorry but what the fuck are you about here? It's just word after word of nonsense.

Run along, lad.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 07:54:49 pm
So you're sticking by what you said, that the Dems will never have a non-gay male President again?
