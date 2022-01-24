« previous next »
Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #920 on: January 24, 2022, 11:41:57 am »
ABC News
House Republicans tout infrastructure funding they voted against
35m ago

In November, Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Virginia, was one of 205 House Republicans to vote against the bipartisan, $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill, calling it irresponsible and the "Green New Deal in disguise."

On Friday, he took to Twitter to tout funding from the bill he voted against -- highlighting a $70 million expansion of the Port of Virginia in Norfolk -- one of the busiest and deepest ports in the United States.

Wittman, who deleted the tweet Friday shortly after ABC News reached out to his office for comment, is the latest member of a growing group of Republicans celebrating new initiatives they originally opposed on the floor.

Last week, Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, touted new funding for a flood control project from the package, which she opposed last year, decrying it at the time as a "so-called infrastructure bill."

Thirteen House Republicans and 19 Senate Republicans -- including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky -- voted with Democrats to approve the package, with many working with Democrats and the Biden White House on the details and legislative language.

"When I voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, I was voting for exactly this type of federal support for critical infrastructure that Iowans depend on, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said in a statement about the new lock and dam funding that Hinson also recognized.

Democrats have been quick to call out Republicans who voted against the infrastructure deal and recent COVID-19 relief package while praising elements of the legislation, criticizing them for "voting no and taking the dough."

When these Republicans had the chance to actually do something good for their constituents, they refused, Nebeyatt Betre, a spokesperson for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said in a statement. Were not going to let them get away with this blatant attempt to rewrite history.

Republicans have pushed back on the characterizations of their votes, arguing that they had issues with Democrats' larger agenda that included the bipartisan package, called the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Congresswoman Hinson opposed the infrastructure package because it was tied to trillions of other spending in the House. Since the bill was signed into law, this money was going to be spent regardless. If theres federal money on the table she is, of course, going to do everything she can to make sure it is reinvested in Iowa," a spokesperson for Hinson told ABC News.

A spokesperson for Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, the No. 2 House Republican who touted a $1 billion investment in flood protection and hurricane repairs in his home state funded by the package he opposed, told ABC News that the GOP whip has "consistently supported these flood protection projects" and approved earlier legislation to pave the way for them.

"What he did not support is tying necessary infrastructure needs to unrelated, Green New Deal policies Democrats put in their $1.2 trillion dollar bill -- very little of which was dedicated to traditional infrastructure -- that would cripple Louisianas energy economy and hurt workers and families in his state," the spokesperson said.

"You can see why the Obama administration insisted on signage" for projects funded by the American Recovery Act, Jeff Davis, a senior fellow with the Eno Center for Transportation, told ABC News.

"People will be claiming these things for years, and it's going to be hard to tell five years from now which projects were funded mostly or entirely with IIJA money or money out of the annual budget, he said.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/house-republicans-tout-infrastructure-funding-they-voted-against/ar-AAT576e?ocid=msedgntp
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #921 on: January 25, 2022, 01:00:34 am »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #922 on: January 25, 2022, 01:10:33 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January 25, 2022, 01:00:34 am
Gus on Campus,what could go wrong.


Wisconsin Republicans vote to lower age to carry concealed weapons to 18

You just couldnt make this shit up. Concealed guns at high school football games, as you say, what could go wrong.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #923 on: January 25, 2022, 01:37:31 am »
Quote from: Riquende on December 23, 2021, 04:09:07 pm
Long and sobering read:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/dec/22/america-fascism-legal-phase

AMERICA IS NOW IN FASCISM'S LEGAL PHASE


Im way late to this party, but I have book suggestion for anyone interested in this line of historical jurisprudence: Whitmans Hitlers American Model. It is an excellent work of scholarship. Damned uncomfortable read if youre an American, though.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #924 on: January 25, 2022, 02:41:00 pm »
No words. Pure lunacy.

Anthony Michael Kreis@AnthonyMKreis
Legislation has been introduced in the Georgia Senate with to ban any public entity from requiring *any* vaccination as a precondition for services or facility access, wiping out the preexisting standards
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #925 on: January 25, 2022, 03:00:25 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on January 25, 2022, 02:41:00 pm
No words. Pure lunacy.

Anthony Michael Kreis@AnthonyMKreis
Legislation has been introduced in the Georgia Senate with to ban any public entity from requiring *any* vaccination as a precondition for services or facility access, wiping out the preexisting standards

And people wonder why the world is so fucked up.

Honestly.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #926 on: January 27, 2022, 11:46:37 am »
Newsweek
Trump Tells Lou Dobbs There Isn't Enough Glue, Paper or Ink for His "Very Successful" Book
Justin Klawans - Yesterday 11:14 PM

Former President Donald Trump claimed during a podcast Wednesday with former Fox Business host Lou Dobbs that he was unable to get the necessary supplies to print his book due to supply chain issues.

While the former president never mentioned a book by name, Trump appeared to be referring to his new publication Our Journey Together. The book contains over 300 images of Trump's time as president, and the publisher called it his "first official book since leaving the White House."

"I just did a book, which is very successful, they sold 240,000 copies and we just ordered another 240,000, I guess, or more," Trump told Dobbs. "The publisher, the printer, who is one of the biggest in the country, I think he said he has eight plants, he said, well we have one problemwe can't get paper, we can't get ink."

"We can't get glue," Trump added. "We can't get leather for the covers. [The publisher] said, 'I've been doing this for 40 years, I've never had a problem getting anything.'"

Hardcover copies of Our Journey Together are listed on Amazon for $160 and on Trump's official bookselling website for $75. A signed copy of the book is also listed on the former president's website for $230.

However, no version of the book with a leather-bound cover appeared to exist online, as Trump claimed.

The books have not begun to ship, but the former president's website is advertising a February delivery for current orders.

The publisher that Trump is apparently referring to, Winning Team Publishing, was co-founded in 2021 by his son, Donald Trump Jr. It calls itself "the nation's premier conservative publishing house."

Our Journey Together is currently the only book listed for sale by the publishing house. It is unclear when more titles will become available.

Beyond speaking about his book, Trump talked to Dobbs about the state of the economy. He notably claimed that the economic supply chain was something that most people didn't know about before President Joe Biden took office.

"Well, nobody ever even heard the term supply chain," Trump told Dobbs. "The supply chain, it was automatic. It just was embedded. It was embedded in a free country, in a democracy. It was embedded in our country."

"We didn't sit around talking about the supply chain," Trump continued. "Now, that's all of a sudden, that's all, the two words people are using most because you can't get anything."

This is despite the fact that significant supply chain issues did affect the economy during the beginning of the pandemic, when Trump was still in office, according to Business Insider. This included reported issues with the production of medical supplies and equipment.

As the podcast went on, Trump spoke to Dobbs about the current issues with groceries in the United States.

"Big grocery stores, big chains, they have empty shelves. Sixty, 70 percent of their shelves are empty in some cases," Trump claimed. "In some cases more than that. They can't get food, they can't get clothing."

However, Geoff Freeman, the president and CEO of the Consumer Brands Association, told the Associated Press on January 11 that the rate of unavailable goods for grocers was around 15 percent. Under normal, pre-pandemic conditions, Freeman stated that that number was typically from 5 to 10 percent.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-tells-lou-dobbs-there-isn-t-enough-glue-paper-or-ink-for-his-very-successful-book/ar-AATbtMp?ocid=msedgntp

If his lips are moving, he's lying.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #927 on: January 27, 2022, 11:52:06 am »
I don't think the glue shortage is a supply chain issue
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #928 on: January 27, 2022, 02:34:31 pm »
Quote
"The publisher, the printer, who is one of the biggest in the country, I think he said he has eight plants"


Quote
The publisher that Trump is apparently referring to, Winning Team Publishing, was co-founded in 2021 by his son, Donald Trump Jr. It calls itself "the nation's premier conservative publishing house."

Our Journey Together is currently the only book listed for sale by the publishing house. It is unclear when more titles will become available.


Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #929 on: January 27, 2022, 05:44:28 pm »
Business Insider
Nikki Haley says Biden should 'step down and take Kamala with him' because the US looks 'weak' on foreign policy heading into the Beijing Olympics
jlahut@insider.com (Jake Lahut) - 1h ago

In a Fox News radio interview, Haley said Biden should "step down and take Kamala with him."
Haley also said she's worried the US will look "weak" on foreign policy at the Beijing Olympics.
Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley in a Fox News Radio interview on Wednesday called on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to "step down."

"If Biden loved our country, he would step down and take Kamala with him because the foreign policy situation is beyond dangerous at this point," Haley said on the "Guy Benson Show."

If both Biden and Harris were to leave office, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would become president.

Haley, a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate who was appointed to her UN post by former President Donald Trump in 2017, presented her critique of Biden's foreign policy in the context of the upcoming Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

"The reason I pushed so hard for a boycott of the Beijing Olympics is because if they get a pass and we get past these Olympics and we still look weak, they're going to do whatever they want because they can," Haley said in part, referring to the Chinese government.

Biden has called for a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics  meaning no US government officials or dignitaries will be in attendance  while still allowing the athletes to compete. Unlike Haley, Trump has not called for a boycott either.

Earlier in the interview, Haley ticked through a series of qualms she has with the Biden administration on the international stage.

"We're suffering with the fact that, with the fall of Afghanistan, I mean you've got anywhere from Putin, Xi, Kim Jong Un in North Korea to the Ayatollahs in Iran, they all get what an amazing opportunity this is," she said. "They know that they've never had a weak president like this before. They know they probably never will have another one again, so they are trying to get everything they can."

During his lone term in office, Trump spoke fondly about each of the Russian, Chinese and North Korean leaders Haley mentioned, part of a broader pattern experts have described as enabling and emboldening strongmen and dictators who want to hold onto their power for life  or be "president for life," in Trump's words.

Haley added that she doesn't think Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to invade Ukraine because it would be unpopular domestically, and that he is simply "trying to leverage."

While Haley has been the subject of 2024 speculation, she is one of several high-profile Republicans who have come out to say they won't challenge Trump if he runs again.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/winter-olympics/nikki-haley-says-biden-should-step-down-and-take-kamala-with-him-because-the-us-looks-weak-on-foreign-policy-heading-into-the-beijing-olympics/ar-AATcVSa?li=BBnb7Kz

Hopefully, this ridiculous public fantasy of hers should put paid to any Presidential aspirations she has.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #930 on: January 27, 2022, 05:46:01 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on January 25, 2022, 02:41:00 pm


If you've got loonies in your State Senate you can propose anything, including mandatory silly walks.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #931 on: January 27, 2022, 06:31:08 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on January 27, 2022, 05:46:01 pm
If you've got loonies in your State Senate you can propose anything, including mandatory silly walks.

Took me three times before I read silly walks.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #932 on: Yesterday at 04:22:19 pm »
Uncle Tom posed to strike against minorities yet again.

The Guardian
Why Clarence Thomas faces calls to recuse himself from affirmative action case (Cos' he's a partisan dick?)
Ed Pilkington - 4h ago

Clarence Thomas, the hardline conservative supreme court justice, is facing calls for his recusal in the case over race-based affirmative action in college admissions that the court agreed to hear this week.

The case, which is being brought against Harvard and the University of North Carolina, is the latest potential conflict of interest involving Thomas and his wife Virginia Thomas. Ginni, as she is known, is a prominent rightwing activist who speaks out on a raft of issues that frequently come before the nations highest court.

A one-person conservative powerhouse, she set up her own lobbying company Liberty Consulting in 2010. By her own description, she has battled for conservative principles in Washington for over 35 years.

The challenge to the two universities race-conscious admissions policies is being brought by Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA). Its leader Edward Blum has been a relentless opponent of affirmative action and voting rights laws.

His argument that race-based affirmative action is a quota system that discriminates against Asian students is framed with the supreme courts newly-embolded rightwing majority in mind. A central player in that new six-justice conservative supermajority is Clarence Thomas, who is the longest-serving of the justices and at 73 will be the oldest once Stephen Breyer retires.

Justice Thomass influence has soared in recent months with the rightward shift of the court following Donald Trumps three nominations, to the extent that some pundits now dub him the unofficial chief justice of the court.

SFFAs lawsuit seeking to strike down affirmative action has received the enthusiastic backing of the conservative National Association of Scholars. It filed an amicus brief in support of the suit, accusing Harvard admissions officials of being prejudiced against Asian students and stereotyping them as uninteresting, uncreative and one-dimensional.

Ginni Thomas sits on the advisory board of the National Association of Scholars. Observers are concerned that her position with a group that has intervened in the affirmative action case could present appearances of conflict of interest.

Noah Bookbinder, president of the government ethics watchdog Crew, told the Guardian that while supreme court regulations may not legally require Thomas to recuse himself, there were serious questions to answer.

Ginni Thomas is an advisory board member of an organization that has taken a very specific position on a case in front of her husband. That will make it hard for the public to be confident that hes going to be totally unbiased.

Bookbinder said that in the circumstances the better course of action would be for him to recuse or for her to cease her involvement in that organization.

The potential appearance of a conflict of interest over the Harvard case was noted in a recent investigation by the New Yorker reporter Jane Mayer that takes a deep dive into the overlapping interests of the couple. The article chronicles in devastating detail the many instances where Ginnis political activism appears to present problems for the image and integrity of the court.

Ginni Thomas has held so many leadership or advisory positions at conservative pressure groups that its hard to keep track of them, Mayer concluded. Many, if not all, of these groups have been involved in cases that have come before her husband.

In the most troubling recent instance, Ginni Thomas lent her voice to Trumps big lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. She was vocal on the subject in the buildup to the violent insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6 last year that led to the deaths of five people and left more than 100 police officers injured.

On the morning of the January 6 itself, Mark Joseph Stern of Slate reported, Thomas posted on her Facebook page words of encouragement for the Stop the Steal marchers in Washington. LOVE MAGA people!!!!, she said., GOD BLESS EACH OF YOU STANDING UP or PRAYING!

Soon after the insurrection, Thomas was forced to apologise to her husbands former supreme court law clerks for comments she made privately to them that appeared to lament Trumps defeat in the 2020 election. The remarks were sent to a private email list called Thomas Clerk World.

In the emails, disclosed by the Washington Post, she wrote: Many of us are hurting, after leaving it all on the field, to preserve the best of this country. I feel I have failed my parents who did their best and taught me to work to preserve liberties.

An even more direct intervention in the politics surrounding Trump and the big lie was made last December when Thomas joined 62 other influential conservatives in signing an open letter to the leader of the Republicans in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy. It urged him to expel the Congress members Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger from the Republican party.

Their sin, the letter writers opined, was to serve on the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection. They described the committee as an overtly partisan political persecution that brings disrespect to our countrys rule of law [and] legal harassment to private citizens who have done nothing wrong.

Since the Capitol insurrection, the Department of Justice has arrested more than 725 defendants in relation to the storming of the building. Federal prosecutors have charged 225 with assaulting, resisting or impeding police officers, including over 75 charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily harm to an officer.

Last week the supreme court rejected attempts by Trump to block the January 6 committee from acquiring his White House records from the time of the attack. There was only one dissent from the bench to that 8-to-1 decision: it came from Clarence Thomas.

Ginni Thomass activities are unprecedented in supreme court history in terms of a spouse engaging in issues that are constantly before the court, said Gabe Roth, executive director of Fix the Court, a non-partisan group which advocates supreme court reform. The appearance of impropriety is in itself impropriety  all the supreme court has is the trust of the public, and once you chip away at that you are in trouble.

Roth added that Thomass comments in the days before January 6 were clearly problematic given her husbands vote on the Trump documents. Its possible that the January 6 committee has emails between Ginni Thomas and administration officials from that day or the days leading up to it given how vocal she was. Thats definitely a place where Justice Thomas should have recused himself.

Should the rightwing majority around Thomas use its newfound muscle to ban affirmative action, as is widely predicted, it would mark the negation of more than 30 years of settled constitutional law on the matter. What lies ahead bears strong resemblance to Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that made abortion legal which the court is probably poised to weaken or even overturn outright.

Mayer points out in the New Yorker that an amicus brief was filed in the supreme court case challenging Roe by Robert George who also sits on the advisory board of the National Association of Scholars alongside Ginni Thomas.

Roth told the Guardian that a simpler solution to the full recusal of Clarence Thomas from the affirmative action case might exist. That would be to remove the National Association of Scholars amicus brief.

There is an easy way to deal with this perceived conflict of interest  strike the amicus brief, he said.

It is established practice in all federal appeals courts, though not in the supreme court, that amicus briefs brought by anybody with a connection to a judge hearing a case are routinely thrown out.

The president of the National Association of Scholars, Peter Wood, told the Guardian that he knew of no conflict of interest relating to Thomass position on the advisory board. Ms Thomass role is to provide advice to NAS in response to questions I put to her about NAS policy and initiatives. I have never discussed with her any NAS matter that was likely to come before the Supreme Court, he said.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/why-clarence-thomas-faces-calls-to-recuse-himself-from-affirmative-action-case/ar-AATeMrN?ocid=msedgntp

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #933 on: Yesterday at 06:26:41 pm »

^ ^ ^Impeach the c*nt.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #934 on: Yesterday at 07:25:41 pm »
The Hill
72 percent of West Virginia voters back Manchin's call to suspend Build Back Better talks: poll
Karl Evers-Hillstrom - Yesterday 3:00 PM

Seventy-two percent of West Virginia voters support Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-W.Va.) decision to walk away from Democrats' Build Back Better negotiations over concerns about inflation, according to a new poll obtained first by The Hill.

The survey, conducted by Remington Research Group on behalf of the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW), a business group that is lobbying lawmakers to abandon the bill, found that 66 percent of voters in key swing states including Nevada and Arizona believe that the $2.2 trillion plan would make inflation worse.

"It's clear: Americans are feeling the pressure of inflation, and they want Congress to focus on relief - not massive new spending bills that could make inflation worse and stall our economic recovery," NAW CEO Eric Hoplin said in a statement.

The House in November passed the Build Back Better Act - which would accelerate the nation's clean energy transition and expand child care and pre-K, among other measures - but Manchin doomed its chances in the 50-50 Senate when he announced his opposition last month.

He recently restarted discussions over the bill and has indicated that he might support a scaled-back plan.

The NAW poll found that 66 percent of swing state voters have seen their finances hurt by higher prices at grocery stores or gas stations. Another 9 in 10 voters said that they were either "somewhat concerned" or "very concerned" about rising costs.

Consumer prices increased 7 percent in December from the same month the previous year, the fastest annual increase in almost four decades.

The poll surveyed voters in Arizona, West Virginia, New Hampshire, Nevada, Colorado and Montana, all of which are home to senators who have either expressed reservations about President Biden's signature social spending package or face a tough reelection battle this November.

Corporate lobbying groups that oppose the plan over its tax provisions have hit the airwaves with ads warning that it would worsen inflation. Economists have largely predicted that the Build Back Better Act would have minor and brief inflationary impacts but wouldn't make a big difference on already soaring prices.

NAW's poll also found that 82 percent of West Virginia voters believe that new social spending programs in Build Back Better should ensure that money goes only to low-income and middle class families. Manchin has taken issue with the fact that the bill's expanded child tax credit applies to families earning up to $400,000.

The NAW poll surveyed 1,145 likely 2022 general election voters in battleground states between Jan. 19-20 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/72-percent-of-west-virginia-voters-back-manchin-s-call-to-suspend-build-back-better-talks-poll/ar-AATdr5T?ocid=msedgntp
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #935 on: Yesterday at 09:19:49 pm »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #936 on: Yesterday at 09:45:29 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 09:19:49 pm
La Roña fatigue is real. Dem lockdowns + mask mandates must be stifling, both for the airways and for the soul.

https://twitter.com/NateSilver538/status/1487098409018400768?s=20&t=VbJgD1sz1iaZDiO0aG-y7w

https://twitter.com/_cingraham/status/1487094406159110147?s=20&t=VbJgD1sz1iaZDiO0aG-y7w

The gap in happiness isn't that large (it's been larger before), and both Republicans and Democrats are unhappy during a generational pandemic.  It doesn't say much more than that.  Republican happiness is also trending down.

I mean, you could easily be a left-wing hack and say "lack of education and healthcare must be getting grating for GOPers in red states" or some other eye-catching phrase.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #937 on: Today at 05:01:13 am »
Newsweek
Jim Justice Tells Bette Midler to Kiss Dog's 'Hiney' Over West Virginia Comments
Zoe Strozewski - 9h ago

After West Virginia Governor Jim Justice delivered his State of the State speech on Thursday, he used his English bulldog to deliver a message to Bette Midler after the entertainer called the state "poor, illiterate and strung out" in a tweet late last year.

"Babydog tells Bette Midler and all those out there, kiss her hiney," Justice said during a press conference as he lifted up the dog to show its backside.

Midler took aim at Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, as well as the rest of the state, in a tweet in late December.

"What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible. He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out," Midler tweeted.

Justice responded to the criticism during a COVID-19 press conference, calling her comments "cruel" and "really, really unfair."

"You know, we've had a struggle, just like anybody's had a struggle, but just think about what we've done," he said. "In the last few years, we have become the diamond in the rough that everybody's missed. We have the four most beautiful seasons on the planet. Absolutely, we have the very best people, and I would welcome you to come and see these people. See these people that really care. People that love and appreciate what others by what they do.

"To say 'illiterate and poor and strung out' it's cruel and unnecessary, and I wish to goodness you would make many, many open apologies for just doing that. This state has become a leader and this state produces the greatest people on the planet."

Members of the West Virginia legislature responded to the message and gesture with laughter and a standing ovation, but the action has also spurred backlash and criticism.

Shawn Fluharty, a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, was among those who responded to Justice's display.

"The @WVGovernor brought his Babydog and pony show to the State of the State and pulled this stunt as some bold statement. It was nothing short of embarrassing and beneath the office. Jim Justice habitually lowers the bar of our state. They don't laugh with us, but at us," he tweeted.

"Ahhh, West Virginia. Let's check in and see how their classy Republican Governor Jim Justice is doing," tweeted Mike Sington, a former senior executive at NBCUniversal. "Yes, that's his poor dog's a** he's sticking in your face."

Jared Walczak, vice president of state projects at the Tax Foundation, also commented on the gesture.

"In one rhetorical flourish, Gov. Jim Justice has completely put to rest any stereotypes people may have about West Virginia," he tweeted.

Midler, who is known for her singing career and acting roles in films like Hocus Pocus and The Rose but is also vocal about the news and politics, tweeted again with an apology to the state shortly after her initial post.

"I apologize to the good people of WVA for my last outburst. I'm just seeing red; #JoeManchin and his whole family are a criminal enterprise. Is he really the best WV has to offer its own citizens? Surely there's someone there who has the state's interests at heart, not his own!" the tweet read.



https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/jim-justice-tells-bette-midler-to-kiss-dog-s-hiney-over-west-virginia-comments/ar-AATfwrr?ocid=msedgntp



A dog's ass displayed by a horse's ass.

Guinness Book?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #938 on: Today at 06:28:01 am »
Midler's a c*nt for saying that, though. Thanks Hollywood for once again enabling the MAGA cult.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #939 on: Today at 08:32:04 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 09:19:49 pm
La Roña fatigue is real. Dem lockdowns + mask mandates must be stifling, both for the airways and for the soul.

https://twitter.com/NateSilver538/status/1487098409018400768?s=20&t=VbJgD1sz1iaZDiO0aG-y7w

https://twitter.com/_cingraham/status/1487094406159110147?s=20&t=VbJgD1sz1iaZDiO0aG-y7w
Or you could view it a different way. Sensible people may be getting weary of wearing masks, but Republican voting, selfish gobshites have always just got on with their lives not giving two fucks and don't notice any difference.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #940 on: Today at 08:42:19 am »
These people are all for personal freedoms , but do they really want to live in the Wild West where everyone is armed & its dog eat dog. They forget that its community thats created & protects the way they live. If people paid no taxes & just did whatever ever they want theyd have no infrastructure, no armed forces to idolise, no law enforcement to protect them from the random purges etc. Perhaps thinking about that need for community terrifies them with the notion that its all a bit socialistAmericans are really just spoiled children who want their cake & to eat it. Its hard to tell which country is in a worse state theirs or ours.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #941 on: Today at 03:25:44 pm »
Perhaps, Nate Silver should go back and read his own site: https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/maybe-conservatives-just-think-theyre-happier-than-liberals/

Quote
SW: All of the data on the happiness gap relies on self-reports, and when we measured it in a different way, we got a different result. What we did in our study is look at differences in the way that liberals and conservatives evaluate themselves in general  not just on happiness, but on all kinds of traits and abilities. For this part of the study, we recruited over 1,400 participants from YourMorals.org, a psychological research website that I and several of my co-authors help run. We asked people to evaluate their life satisfaction using the most commonly used measure in psychology. We also assessed their self-enhancement tendency in other domains.

What we found is that conservatives evaluate themselves in a more favorable way across the board. In psychology, we call this self-enhancement, and most people engage in some degree of it. Theres a study from the 1980s that asked Americans to rate their driving ability compared to other Americans, and something like 91 percent of the people say they are above-average drivers, which is impossible.

Im not saying that conservatives are the only ones doing this, but they did show more self-enhancement in our study, and that tendency seemed to explain why they were reporting greater happiness.

Like what is happiness really?

But for party affiliation, I dont think you need to refer to a graph to see that many within the Democratic Party are unhappy with leadership. I dont think it is Covid-19 per se, but the inequality that Covid-19 exposed and continues to be unaddressed.

Your country is losing the equivalent of 9/11 everyday so I bet the pandemic isnt over for the majority of people, even those who live in Republican controlled states. People just dont care about these deaths.

Mask mandates? This is considered an infringement of freedom? In a country which has the greatest access to vaccines and masks in the entire world.

I wonder what sort of infringement is the banning of books? The banning of abortion? Theres a hell of a lot bigger problems than masks coming. I dont think the leadership of the Democrats  is taking those issues as seriously as they could. Maus is banned so people buy all copies on Amazon. This is essentially the response from the Democrats - we will buy our way out of the  incoming fascism.
