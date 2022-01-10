« previous next »
The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 10, 2022, 02:38:18 pm
As long as we're discussing cultural evolution:


Rolling Stone
APRIL 26, 2017 1:21PM ET
Studio 54: 10 Wild Stories From Clubs Debauched Heyday
Horses on the dance floor, an orgy in the street, Andy Warhol and Donald Trump sightings, and other tales from NYCs most legendary nightspot

By JORDAN RUNTAGH

For 33 months, Studio 54 was the American bacchanal, an unprecedented mix of glamorous sophistication and primal hedonism. The brainchild of Steve Rubell and Ian Schrager, the club opened in a onetime CBS soundstage on April 26th, 1977, and immediately became the epicenter of nightlife in New York City  and the world. The sex, drugs and disco on offer at Studio 54 served as the perfect release for a generation raised under the pressures of Watergate and the Vietnam War. Though the club was ultimately destroyed by vice and greed, its short reign defined the flashy exuberance of the late Seventies, before the scourge of AIDS ended the party forever.

In the four decades since Studio 54 first opened its doors, tales of what went on behind the velvet rope have become modern myths. Whats more, theyre almost all true. Read on for 10 of the craziest stories from the clubs legendary heyday.

1. Donald and Ivana Trump attended the opening  while a Quaalude-fueled orgy occurred outside in the street.
Among the first to appear outside the doors of Studio 54 on opening night was Donald Trump, accompanied by his new wife, Ivana. The couple had been enjoying dinner a short time earlier with socialite Nikki Haskell and her date at the iconic Upper East Side eatery Elaines. I said, Cmon! Theres this new club opening tonight. Why dont we go?' Haskell remembered in Anthony Haden-Guests book The Last Party. So we got to Studio 54 and there was nobody there. We were like the first. We knocked on the door. Donald hadnt built Trump tower. Nobody knew him in those days. Their knocks went unanswered. About fifteen minutes later we were just getting ready to leave, and they opened one of the doors. They didnt even know we were waiting out there.

The atmosphere was hardly better inside, as the couples wandered through the empty disco. They were still adjusting the lights and fixing the music, says Haskell. Workers had been laying down black flooring less than an hour before, and when the bulbs behind the bar suddenly stopped working, gofers were frantically dispatched to the nearest bodega to purchase armloads of votive candles. DJ Richie Kaczor dropped the needle on the first record of the night, Devils Gun by C.J. and Company, but the party was initially dead. About a half an hour later there were 50 or 60 people in there. We kept saying, Gee, I wonder where everybody is?'

The flow of revelers grew from a trickle to a torrent after 11 oclock, and soon thousands swarmed the building. Traffic on 54th Street was brought to a standstill as both celebrities and humble ravers struggled to approach. Frank Sinatra was stranded in his limousine, unable to get near. Cher, Margaux Hemingway and a young Brooke Shields made it inside, but Warren Beatty, Kate Jackson and Henry Winkler did not.

With nowhere else to go, the party spilled onto the street. One clubgoer waited outside with a group of friends, including a doctor packing a jumbo bottle of Quaaludes. The doctor started handing them out, he told Haden-Guest. About 30 people standing around us took them, and then everybody started having this mad sexual orgy. All the men had their dicks out  the women were showing their tits  everybody was feeling everybody else  the crowd was moving in waves  all of a sudden you would find yourself next to someone you didnt know.

Meanwhile, the future president was up to less scandalous shenanigans inside. No one remembered him being there the first night. He was a non-entity. He was never on the dance floor, Studio 54 busboy Richie Notar recalled in a 2017 BBC radio documentary. Nonetheless, Trump became something of a regular at the venue. Id go there a lot with dates and with friends, and with lots of people, he told The Washington Post in 2016. According to Haskell, the non-drinking, non-dancing mogul had business reasons for making the scene. He understood it was an opportunity to be grabbed. He was not there for the drug-fueled disco deliria. He was there to be seen with the famous people, to network, to cut the deal; whilst everyone else cut the coke.

https://www.rollingstone.com/feature/studio-54-10-wild-stories-from-clubs-debauched-heyday-198626/



Click the link for the other 9 stories.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 10, 2022, 02:56:47 pm

I like the line he realised it was an opportunity to be grabbed. Or from what we know of him grab.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
January 10, 2022, 11:00:37 pm
Reuters
New York man threatened to kill Donald Trump, prosecutors charge
By Jonathan Stempel - 6h ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) -A New York man upset with what he perceived as Donald Trump's threats to democracy was criminally charged on Monday with threatening to kill the former U.S. president, who he once referred to as Hitler.

Prosecutors said the defendant, Thomas Welnicki, 72, of Rockaway Beach, threatened to do "everything I can" to ensure Trump's death, and once inquired about Secret Service protection for former presidents and their children.

Welnicki was accused in a criminal complaint of discussing Trump's demise in several voluntary communications with U.S. Capitol Police and the Secret Service between July 2020 and December 2021, during and after Trump's presidency.

The case was brought as Trump, a Republican, continues pressing https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trumps-false-claims-debunked-2020-election-jan-6-riot-2022-01-06 false claims that widespread voting fraud caused him to lose the November 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden.

"Mr. Welnicki intended no harm to anyone," his lawyer Deirdre von Dornum, attorney-in-charge of the federal defender's office in Brooklyn, said in an email. "He was expressing how distraught he was at what he saw as the threats to our democracy posed by former President Trump."

Lawyers and spokespeople for Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Vera Scanlon set bail at $50,000, and ordered Welnicki to undergo alcohol and mental health treatment and submit to GPS monitoring.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Victor Zapana said there remained "lingering concern" about the defendant following his "very concrete and scary threats."

Von Dornum countered that Welnicki had not left New York City for 15 years, and that if he were a danger "they would have arrested him sooner."

According to the criminal complaint, Welnicki told Capitol Police in July 2020 that if Trump lost the election and refused to step down, he would "acquire weapons" and "take him down."

Welnicki allegedly later called the Secret Service around Jan. 4, 2021, threatening to kill Trump and 12 unnamed congressional supporters, and referring to a $350,000 bounty.

"I will do anything I can to take out (Trump) and his 12 monkeys," Welnicki was quoted as saying. "Tomorrow (Trump) will be in Georgia, maybe I will."

Trump visited Georgia that day https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-promises-new-day-trump-heads-georgia-eve-pivotal-senate-runoffs-2021-01-04 to campaign for two incumbent Republican senators who sought unsuccessfully to win re-election and keep the U.S. Senate under Republican control.

Two days later, on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters assaulted the U.S. Capitol in a failed bid to overturn the presidential election.

Prosecutors said Welnicki's threats continued into the autumn of 2021, when he likened Trump to Adolf Hitler and referred to Trump's children.

He also allegedly told the Secret Service on Dec. 2, 2021 that "the new Civil War could break out and taking up arms against the government is justified when ballots don't matter."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/new-york-man-threatened-to-kill-donald-trump-prosecutors-charge/ar-AASDbp9?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 10:11:57 am
it's dead funny for those of us outside the UK to watch the shitshow that's going on over there.

While it's lighter than the 1/6 investigation and the impending Yank Civil War, between Brexit, Andy's Antics and Boris' Garden Party, you lot look a shambles.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 10:45:39 am
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 10:11:57 am
it's dead funny for those of us outside the UK to watch the shitshow that's going on over there.

While it's lighter than the 1/6 investigation and the impending Yank Civil War, between Brexit, Andy's Antics and Boris' Garden Party, you lot look a shambles.

It's been like yearls long game of one-upmanship to see which country can be the biggest shitshow.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 11:16:32 am
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:45:39 am
It's been like yearls long game of one-upmanship to see which country can be the biggest shitshow.

There's no contest there, mate.

The U.S. has had it in spades for 5 years and counting.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 11:21:44 am
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 11:16:32 am
The U.S. has had it in spades for 5 years and counting.

Its more than just 5 years mate.

I would say, around 25-26 years since the political shitshow made its ugly appearance in the US politics.

But in the community and amongst the people, its probably older than that.

Its definitely become unbearable and cringe in the last 5 years.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 11:29:36 am
We were moving in the right direction during the Obama years.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 01:42:16 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 11:29:36 am
We were moving in the right direction during the Obama years.

In retrospect, that's when the right totally lost their goddam minds.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 01:57:34 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 01:42:16 pm
In retrospect, that's when the right totally lost their goddam minds.

And as a result you have to wonder if they've gone so far off the deep end that the damage is irreparable
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 02:18:58 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 10:11:57 am
you lot look a shambles.


We are a fucking shambles.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 02:34:04 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 01:42:16 pm
In retrospect, that's when the right totally lost their goddam minds.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 01:57:34 pm
And as a result you have to wonder if they've gone so far off the deep end that the damage is irreparable

It's a political pendulum, innit.


Btw, If you're unaware of Bassem Youssef, you're missing something.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 04:32:43 pm
A judge has just given a former prison guard,who basically kidnapped a prisoner and committed rape,30 days to either join the military or go to jail.

The actual state of that actually being an option.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 05:27:08 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 01:42:16 pm
In retrospect, that's when the right totally lost their goddam minds.

So much basic respect to the political institution I felt went in the rubbish bin when Trump started questioning if Obamas birth certificate was real. Its been total bullshit after that.

I liked Trump for his 'America First' approach, but good grief I don't miss all the other bull shit that went with it
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 05:31:35 pm
I wonder how many Trump movies are in the pipeline.

Maybe in a few years he'll actually confess to the con of Trump Cuntry.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 07:35:24 pm
More apparent poppycock from the weekend gone that I forgot to copy in here. Something new for the usual suspects to laugh off.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/jan/09/the-epic-struggle-for-americas-soul-is-just-getting-started

Quote
January 6 is not in the past; it is every day. It is regular citizens who threaten election officials, who ask when can we use the guns?, who vow to murder politicians who dare to vote their conscience. It is Republican lawmakers scrambling to make it harder for people to vote and subvert their will if they do. It is Trump who stokes the flames of conflict.

No one is talking about a remake of the 1861-65 US civil war. Instead, as in Ukraine or Libya, an open insurgency would probably involve (at least initially), disparate militias and their supporters pursuing forms of asymmetrical warfare  typically terrorist acts, bombings, assassinations, kidnappings. That said, worrying echoes of Confederate-era secessionism are once again heard in Texas and elsewhere.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jan/09/is-the-us-really-heading-for-a-second-civil-war

Quote
Not even the gloomiest pessimist is predicting a rerun of the 1861-65 civil war with a blue army and red army fighting pitched battles. It would look more like Northern Ireland and what Britain experienced, where its more of an insurgency. It would probably be more decentralized than Northern Ireland because we have such a large country and there are so many militias all around the country.

They would turn to unconventional tactics, in particular terrorism, maybe even a little bit of guerrilla warfare, where they would target federal buildings, synagogues, places with large crowds. The strategy would be one of intimidation and to scare the American public into believing that the federal government isnt capable of taking care of them.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 10:45:15 pm
I wonder if there's a US sports forum somewhere with a parallel thread to this but for the UK  :o
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 12:01:46 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:45:15 pm
I wonder if there's a US sports forum somewhere with a parallel thread to this but for the UK  :o


Aghast that we don't allow sex offenders into our Armed forces  ;D
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 12:18:52 am
FFS

Quote
The US Supreme Court has blocked President Joe Biden's rule requiring workers at large companies to be vaccinated or masked and tested weekly.

The justices at the nation's highest court said the mandate exceeded the Biden administration's authority.

Separately they ruled that a more limited vaccine mandate could stand for staff at government-funded healthcare facilities.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-59989476
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 12:21:42 am
