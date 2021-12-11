« previous next »
Quote from: Caligula? on December 11, 2021, 10:09:00 pm
Every time I see the aftermath of one of those I can't for the life of me understand why they insist on building using timber and other materials that just shatter into a million pieces. On the other hand all the concrete structures are still intact.

Will go on record as the longest track tornado in history. Approx 227 miles. And in December - for those unaware, tornadoes in US are normal in the Spring, and very rare this time of year.

Of course people in that part of the country deny climate change, so...your guys' wrath of god jokes are pretty spot on...

update - reports it it broke the wind-speed record at 304 mph...
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on December 10, 2021, 09:48:45 pm
Rev. Jacques DeGraff: 

"Im here because these colors do not run. 80 years ago this week, they tried to extinguish the darkness in a place called Pearl Harbor. We didnt fold then, and we won't fold now!"


USA TODAY
About 30% of American adults are now religiously unaffiliated, Pew Research study finds
Celina Tebor, USA TODAY - Wednesday

The coronavirus pandemic pushed Americans out of the pews and into their homes. But for much longer, U.S. adults have increasingly made the conscious decision to leave or forgo organized religion, and the trend is showing no signs of slowing down.

About 3 in 10 American adults now self-identify as religiously unaffiliated, a new study from the Pew Research Center found, reinforcing the notion that Americans are becoming more secular in the 21st century.

They are referred to as religious "nones"  people who self-describe as atheists, agnostics or "nothing in particular" when asked about their religious identity. And their numbers have been growing for some time: In 2007, only about 16% of Americans identified as religious nones, but that percentage has almost doubled since, according to the Pew study, which was released Tuesday.

More than a quarter of Americans said the coronavirus pandemic has made their personal faith grow stronger, according to another Pew Research Center study. But COVID-19 wasn't enough to reverse the trend of Americans leaving organized religion.

There's not a singular explanation for why Americans are becoming less religious. Some sociologists say it's more socially acceptable today to identify as religiously unaffiliated, while others believe the trend of delaying marriage and having children has decreased devotion to traditional religion.

What is known is that the religious nones are largely a youth movement. A survey of a half-million Americans released in July found just over a third of adults under 30 were unaffiliated. In 1986, it was just 10%, according to the nonprofit Public Religion Research Institute.

Christianity still dominates U.S. religion in 2021, with 63% of adults identifying as such. But its historically iron grip on American society has slipped in the 21st century.

Christians of all denominations, including Protestants, Catholics, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Orthodox Christians, outnumbered religious nones by almost 5-to-1 in 2007. Now, the ratio is closer to 2-to-1, the Pew study says.

The Christian decline is concentrated among Protestants, a broadly defined group including nondenominational Christians and people who describe themselves as just Christian as well as Baptists, Methodists, Lutherans, Presbyterians and members of other denominations.

Forty percent of Americans are Protestants today, a drop from when more than half of the population identified as such in 2007.

The percentage of Catholics has held steady in recent years, notwithstanding a slow downward trickle since 2007. Twenty-one percent of Americans are Catholics in 2021, the same percentage as in 2014.

Only a quarter of Americans attend weekly religious services now, with Black evangelicals leading at 57%. Half of Protestants and about one-third of Catholics said they attend religious services at least monthly.

Twenty-seven percent of Americans said they never attend religious services, and nearly a third seldom or never pray. Fewer than half pray daily today.

Non-Christian faiths, including Jews, Muslims, Buddhists and Hindus, make up about 6% of the American adult population in 2021.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: About 30% of American adults are now religiously unaffiliated, Pew Research study finds

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/about-30percent-of-american-adults-are-now-religiously-unaffiliated-pew-research-study-finds/ar-AARP2Xw?li=BBnbfcL
Just how fucked up are the States? This fucked up

https://twitter.com/az_rww/status/1473084860004593666?s=20
Where are the weirdos on here claiming he's not some alt-right freak gone? Very quiet.
Probably never has to do a proper day's work in his life again. All these nutty conferences and right wing nuts are going to throw money his way for an appearance. All he had to do was kill some people to be set for life.  ::)
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on December 21, 2021, 10:13:56 am
Just how fucked up are the States? This fucked up

https://twitter.com/az_rww/status/1473084860004593666?s=20
There's a few videos in that thread I genuinely wish I hadn't clicked on. Stomach churning evilness, I despair of the human race sometimes.
« Reply #807 on: December 23, 2021, 12:17:05 pm »
CBS News
Billionaire resigns from Mormon church, says it is "doing harm in the world"
Christopher Brito - Yesterday 4:22 PM

One of the wealthiest people from Utah said he is officially resigning from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, saying the church has "hindered global progress in women's rights, civil rights and racial equality, and LGBTQ+ rights."

Jeff Green, the CEO and chairman of the online advertising company Trade Desk, will also reportedly donate $600,000 to LGBTQ rights group, Equality Utah.

Green, who is believed to be worth more than $5 billion, wrote a scathing letter to Mormon church president Russel Nelson and requested the LDS church, as it is also known, to remove his records, admitting he had not been part of it for over a decade. The letter, first published by the Salt Lake Tribune earlier this week, was obtained by CBS News.

"While most members are good people trying to do right, I believe the church is actively and currently doing harm in the world.  The church leadership is not honest about its history, its finances, and its advocacy," he said.

In the letter dated December 23, he attributed his exit in part because of how church leaders have created "unhealthy paradigms around gender roles (exacerbated by canonized doctrines on polygamy)."

 "This paradigm, coupled with the sex-negative teachings and policies, has a series of immeasurably negative impacts on nearly all participating members and their neighbors and communities," he wrote.

He said most Mormons are "good people" and many are born into the religion, saying the decision to leave is "difficult." Ultimately, after years of reflection, he said he made the decision to leave because he wanted to live a "life of honesty, morality, truth, and a desire to pursue a more socially just world."

"I feel deep empathy for those who have been ostracized from the Mormon community or who choose to leave because of their beliefs, values, or even just who they are," he added. "Leaving almost always means losing some amount of family harmony."

The 44-year-old tech executive said he hopes the church becomes more inclusive for "different views and beliefs among Mormons" in the future, saying it will benefit "the lives of millions of people."

Because of his views on LGBTQ rights, Green donated $600,000 to Equality Utah, a nonprofit that leads efforts for LGBTQ civil rights at the state and local levels. The group acknowledged the donation on Twitter on Tuesday.

"We are tremendously grateful to Jeff Green for believing in our work. We are firm believers that despite our political differences, we always must seek common ground. Thank you Jeff, for supporting our work," the organization tweeted.

In his letter, Green also took aim at the LDS church's wealth, which he alleges owns more than $100 billion in assets. He criticized them for not doing enough to "help the world and its members with its wealth."

"This money comes from people, often poor, who whole-heartedly believe you represent the will of Jesus... Instead, I think the church has exploited its members and their need for hope to build temples, build shopping malls, cattle ranches, fund Ensign Peak Advisors investment funds, and own mortgage-backed securities, rather than alleviating human suffering in or out of the church," he wrote.

The church did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/billionaire-resigns-from-mormon-church-says-it-is-doing-harm-in-the-world/ar-AAS40Ix?ocid=msedgntp

The Mormons "Angel" is named Moroni (Bony Moroni?). Why aren't they called morons?
Long and sobering read:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/dec/22/america-fascism-legal-phase

AMERICA IS NOW IN FASCISM'S LEGAL PHASE

The history of racism in the US is fertile ground for fascism. Attacks on the courts, education, the right to vote and womens rights are further steps on the path to toppling democracy
Jason Stanley
Wed 22 Dec 2021 10.00 GMT

Let us be reminded that before there is a final solution, there must be a first solution, a second one, even a third. The move toward a final solution is not a jump. It takes one step, then another, then another.

So began Toni Morrisons 1995 address to Howard University, entitled Racism and Fascism, which delineated 10 step-by-step procedures to carry a society from first to last.

Morrisons interest was not in fascist demagogues or fascist regimes. It was rather in forces interested in fascist solutions to national problems. The procedures she described were methods to normalize such solutions, to construct an internal enemy, isolate, demonize and criminalize it and sympathizers to its ideology and their allies, and, using the media, provide the illusion of power and influence to ones supporters.

Morrison saw, in the history of US racism, fascist practices  ones that could enable a fascist social and political movement in the United States.

Writing in the era of the super-predator myth (a Newsweek headline the next year read, Superpredators: Should we cage the new breed of vicious kids?), Morrison unflinchingly read fascism into the practices of US racism. Twenty-five years later, those forces interested in fascist solutions to national problems are closer than ever to winning a multi-decade national fight.

The contemporary American fascist movement is led by oligarchical interests for whom the public good is an impediment, such as those in the hydrocarbon business, as well as a social, political, and religious movement with roots in the Confederacy. As in all fascist movements, these forces have found a popular leader unconstrained by the rules of democracy, this time in the figure of Donald Trump.

My father, raised in Berlin under the Nazis, saw in European fascism a course that any country could take. He knew that US democracy was not exceptional in its capacity to resist the forces that shattered his family and devastated his youth. My mother, a court stenographer in US criminal courts for 44 years, saw in the anti-Black racism of the American legal system parallels to the vicious antisemitism she experienced in her youth in Poland, attitudes which enabled eastern European complicity with fascism. And my grandmother, Ilse Stanley, wrote a memoir, published in 1957, of her experiences in 1930s Berlin, later appearing on the US television show This is Your Life to discuss it. It is a memoir of the normalization years of German fascism, well before world war and genocide. In it, she recounts experiences with Nazi officers who assured her that in nazisms vilification of Jews, they certainly did not mean her.

Philosophers have always been at the forefront in the analysis of fascist ideology and movements. In keeping with a tradition that includes the philosophers Hannah Arendt and Theodor Adorno, I have been writing for a decade on the way politicians and movement leaders employ propaganda, centrally including fascist propaganda, to win elections and gain power.

Often, those who employ fascist tactics do so cynically  they do not really believe the enemies they target are so malign, or so powerful, as their rhetoric suggests. Nevertheless, there comes a tipping point, where rhetoric becomes policy. Donald Trump and the party that is now in thrall to him have long been exploiting fascist propaganda. They are now inscribing it into fascist policy.

Fascist propaganda takes place in the US in already fertile ground  decades of racial strife has led to the United States having by far the highest incarceration rate in the world. A police militarized to address the wounds of racial inequities by violence, and a recent history of unsuccessful imperial wars have made us susceptible to a narrative of national humiliation by enemies both internal and external. As WEB Du Bois showed in his 1935 masterwork Black Reconstruction, there is a long history of business elites backing racism and fascism out of self-interest, to divide the working class and thereby destroy the labor movement.

The novel development is that a ruthless would-be autocrat has marshalled these fascist forces and shaped them into a cult, with him as its leader. We are now well into the repercussions of this latter process  where fascist lies, for example, the big lie that the 2020 election was stolen, have begun to restructure institutions, notably electoral infrastructure and law. As this process unfolds, slowly and deliberately, the medias normalization of these processes evokes Morrisons tenth and final step: Maintain, at all costs, silence.

Constructing an enemy

To understand contemporary US fascism, it is useful to consider parallels to 20th century history, both where they succeed and where they fail.

Hitler was a genocidal antisemite. Though fascism involves disregard for human life, not all fascists are genocidal. Even Nazi Germany turned to genocide only relatively late in the regimes rule. And not all fascists are antisemitic. There were Italian Jewish fascists. Referring to the successful assimilation of Jews into all phases of Weimar era German life, my father warned me, if they had chosen someone else, some of us would have been among the very best Nazis. We American Jews feel firmly at home. Now, where the fascist movements internal enemies are leftists and movements for Black racial equality, there certainly could be fascist American Jews.

Germanys National Socialist party did not take over a mainstream party. It started as a small, radical, far-right anti-democratic party, which faced different pressures as it strove to achieve greater electoral success.

Despite its radical start, the Nazi party dramatically increased its popularity over many years in part by strategically masking its explicit antisemitic agenda to attract moderate voters, who could convince themselves that the racism at the core of Nazi ideology was something the party had outgrown. It represented itself as the antidote to communism, using a history of political violence in the Weimar Republic, including street clashes between communists and the far right, to warn of a threat of violent communist revolution. It attracted support from business elites by promising to smash labor unions. The Nazis portrayed socialists, Marxists, liberals, labor unions, the cultural world and the media as representatives of, or sympathizers with, this revolution. Once in power, they bore down on this message.

In his 1935 speech, Communism with its Mask Off, Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels described Bolshevism carrying on a campaign, directed by the Jews, with the international underworld, against culture as such. By contrast, National Socialism sees in all these things  in [private] property, in personal values and in nation and race and the principles of idealism  these forces which carry on every human civilization and fundamentally determine its worth.

The Nazis recognized that the language of family, faith, morality and homeland could be used to justify especially brutal violence against an enemy represented as being opposed to all these things. The central message of Nazi politics was to demonize a set of constructed enemies, an unholy alliance of communists and Jews, and ultimately to justify their criminalization.

Contrary to popular belief, the Nazi government of the 1930s was not genocidal, nor were its notorious concentration camps packed with Jewish prisoners, at least until the November pogrom of 1938. The main targets of the regimes concentration camps were, initially, communists and socialists. The Nazi regime urged vigilante violence against its other targets, such as Jews, separating themselves from this violence by obscuring the role of agents of the state. During this time, it was possible for many non-Jewish Germans to deceive themselves about the brutal nature of the regime, to tell themselves that its harsh means were necessary to protect the German nation from the insidious threat of communism.

Violent militias occupied an ambiguous role between state and non-state actors. The SS began as violent Nazi supporters, before becoming an independent arm of the government. The message of violent law and order created a culture that influenced all the Nazi states institutions. As Yale historian Timothy Snyder writes in On Tyranny, for violence to transform not just the atmosphere but also the system, the emotions of rallies and the ideology of exclusion have to be incorporated into the training of armed guards.

In the US, the training of police as warriors, together with the unofficial replacement of the American flag by the thin blue line flag, augur poorly about the democratic commitments of this institution.

For a far-right party to become viable in a democracy, it must present a face it can defend as moderate, and cultivate an ambiguous relationship to the extreme views and statements of its most explicit members. It must maintain a pretense of the rule of law, characteristically by projecting its own violations of it on to its opponents.

In the case of the takeover of the mainstream rightwing party by a far-right anti-democratic movement, the pretense must be stronger. The movement must contend with members of that party who are faithful to procedural elements of democracy, such as the principle of one voter one vote, or that the loser of a fair election give up power  in the United States today, figures such as Adam Kinzinger and Elizabeth Cheney. A fascist social and political party faces pressure both to mask its connection to and to cultivate violent racist supporters, as well as its inherently anti-democratic agenda.

In the face of the attack on the US capital on 6 January, even the most resolute skeptic must admit that Republican politicians have been at least attempting to cultivate a mass of violent vigilantes to support their causes. Kyle Rittenhouse is becoming a hero to Republicans after showing up in Kenosha, WI as an armed vigilante citizen, and killing two men. Perhaps there are not enough potential Kyle Rittenhouses in the US to justify fear of massive armed vigilante militias enforcing a 2024 election result demanded by Donald Trump. But denying that Trumps party is trying to create such a movement is, at this point, deliberate deception.

Black rebellion, white backlash

Street violence proved invaluable to the National Socialists in their path to power. The Nazis instigated and exacerbated violence in the streets, then demonized their opponents as enemies of the German people who must be dealt with harshly. Trumps rise followed Black protest, at times violent, of police brutality in Ferguson and Baltimore. More recently, the murder of George Floyd and a historic protest movement in the US in the late spring has given fuel to fascist misrepresentation.

All of these recent developments take place as only the latest in a long US history of Black rebellion against white supremacist ideology and structures, and a parallel history of white backlash.

White vigilante groups regularly formed in reaction to Black rebellions, to defend their families and property against Black rebellion, the historian Elizabeth Hinton writes in her recent history of these rebellions. Hinton shows that police often acted in concert with these groups. For decades, the instigator of these rebellions has typically been an incident or incidents of police violence against members of the community, following a long period of often violent over-policing that exacerbated these communities grievances.

Street movements in the US have often been accompanied by vigorous campus protests, from the protests against the Vietnam war of the 1960s, to recent campus protests for racial justice that attracted media rebuke (paradoxically, for chilling free speech). Politicians in both parties have feasted on these moments, using them to troll for votes. During these episodes of protest and rebellion, US politicians from Barry Goldwater onwards, placing campus protests together with Black rebellion against over-policing, have encouraged harsh law and order policing and crackdowns on leftists. John Ehrlichman, one of Nixons top advisers, said that Nixons campaign and administration had two enemies: the anti-war left and Black people, and invented the drug war to target both:

    "You understand what Im saying? We knew we couldnt make it illegal to be either against the war or black, but by getting the public to associate the hippies with marijuana and blacks with heroin. And then criminalizing both heavily, we could disrupt those communities. We could arrest their leaders, raid their homes, break up their meetings, and vilify them night after night on the evening news. Did we know we were lying about the drugs? Of course we did."

Politicians have shown less interest in addressing the underlying conditions that lead to violence in poor Black urban communities  the widespread availability of guns, the massive and persistent racial wealth gap and the effects of violent policing and mass incarceration. And why should they? As long as these underlying conditions persist, politicians of either party can run for office by milking fear and promising a harsh law and order response. Morrisons 1995 address is a warning that these conditions are ripe for harnessing by a fascist movement, one targeting democracy itself.

In its most recent iteration, in the form of the reaction against Black Lives Matter protesters and the demonization of antifa and student activists, a fascist social and political movement has been avidly stoking the flames for mass rightwing political violence, by justifying it against these supposed internal enemies.

Rachel Kleinfield, in an October 2021 article, documents the rise of the legitimation of political violence in the US. According to the article, the bedrock idea uniting right-wing communities who condone violence is that white Christian men in the United States are under cultural and demographic threat and require defending  and that it is the Republican Party and Donald Trump, in particular, who will safeguard their way of life.

This kind of justification of political violence is classically fascist  a dominant group threatened by the prospect of gender, racial and religious equality turning to a leader who promises a violent response.

How to topple a democracy

We are now in fascisms legal phase. According to the International Center for Not for Profit Law, 45 states have considered 230 bills criminalizing protest, with the threat of violent leftist and Black rebellion being used to justify them. That this is happening at the same time that multiple electoral bills enabling a Republican state legislature majority to overturn their states election have been enacted suggests that the true aim of bills criminalizing protest is to have a response in place to expected protests against the stealing of a future election (as a reminder of fascisms historical connection to big business, some of these laws criminalize protest near gas and oil lines).

The Nazis used Judeo-Bolshevism as their constructed enemy. The fascist movement in the Republican party has turned to critical race theory instead. Fascism feeds off a narrative of supposed national humiliation by internal enemies. Defending a fictional glorious and virtuous national past, and presenting its enemies as deviously maligning the nation to its children, is a classic fascist strategy to stoke fury and resentment. Using the bogeyman of critical race theory, 29 states have introduced bills to restrict teaching about racism and sexism in schools, and 13 states have enacted such bans.

The key to democracy is an informed electorate. An electorate that knows about persisting racial injustice in the United States along all its dimensions, from the racial wealth gap to the effects of over-policing and over-incarceration, will be unsurprised by mass political rebellion in the face of persistent refusal to face up to these problems. An electorate ignorant of these facts will react not with understanding, but with uncomprehending fear and horror at Black political unrest.

Sometimes, you trace a fascist movement to its genesis in Nazi influence on its leaders, as with Indias RSS. In the United States, the causal relations run the other way around. As James Whitman shows in his 2017 book, Hitlers American Model: The United States and the Making of Nazi Race Law, the Jim Crow era in the United States influenced Nazi law. In 2021, legislators in 19 states passed laws making access to the ballot more difficult, some with specific (and clearly intentional) disparate impact on minority communities (as in Texas). By obscuring in our education system facts about this era, one can mask the reemergence of legislation that borrows from its strategies.

Indeed, the very tactic of restricting politically vital information to schoolchildren is itself borrowed from the Jim Crow era. Chapter 9 of Carter G Woodsons 1933 book, The Mis-Education of the Negro, is called Political Education Neglected. In it, Woodson describes how history was taught to enslave the Negroes mind, by whitewashing the brutality of slavery and the actual roots and causes of racial disparities. In Fugitive Pedagogy: Carter G Woodson and the Art of Black Teaching, Jarvis Givens documents the strategies Black educators used to convey real history in the constricted environments of Jim Crow schools, strategies that, tragically, will again become necessary for educators to take up again today.

Fascist ideology strictly enforces gender roles and restricts the freedom of women. For fascists, it is part of their commitment to a supposed natural order where men are on top. It is also integral to the broader fascist strategy of winning over social conservatives who might otherwise be unhappy with the endemic corruption of fascist rule. Far-right authoritarian leaders across the world, such as Brazils Jair Bolsonaro, Hungarys Viktor Orbán, and Russias Vladimir Putin, have targeted gender ideology, as nazism targeted feminism. Freedom to choose ones role in society, when it goes against a supposed natural order, is a kind of freedom fascism has always opposed.

According to National Socialist ideology, abortion, at any point in pregnancy, was considered to be murder. Just as it was acceptable to murder disabled people and other groups whose identities were considered dangerous to the health of the Aryan race, it was acceptable to perform abortions on members of these groups. In the first six years of Nazi rule, from 1933 to 1939, there was a harsh crackdown on the birth control movement. Led by the Gestapo, there was a punitive campaign against doctors who performed abortions on Aryan women. The recent attack on abortion rights, and the coming attack on birth control, led by a hard-right supreme court, is consistent with the hypothesis that we are, in the United States, facing a real possibility of a fascist future.

If you want to topple a democracy, you take over the courts. Donald Trump lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton in 2016 by almost 3m votes, and yet has appointed one-third of supreme court, three youthful far-right judges who will be spending decades there. The Roberts court has for more than a decade consistently enabled an attack on democracy, by hollowing out the Voting Rights Act over time, unleashing unlimited corporate money into elections, and allowing clearly partisan gerrymanders of elections. There is every reason to believe that the court will allow even the semblance of democracy to crumble, as long as laws are passed by gerrymandered Republican statehouses that make anti-democratic practices, including stealing elections, legal.

There has been a growing fascist social and political movement in the United States for decades. Like other fascist movements, it is riddled with internal contradictions, but no less of a threat to democracy. Donald Trump is an aspiring autocrat out solely for his own power and material gain. By giving this movement a classically authoritarian leader, Trump shaped and exacerbated it, and his time in politics has normalized it.

Donald Trump has shown others what is possible. But the fascist movement he now leads preceded him, and will outlive him. As Toni Morrison warned, it feeds off ideologies with deep roots in American history. It would be a grave error to think it cannot ultimately win.
« Reply #809 on: December 23, 2021, 10:31:24 pm »
There are far too many people living in America willing to fight and die to prevent anything like Nazi Germany from happening there.  Hitler killed his enemies without consequence.  There was no dissemination of events. These days everything leaves a trail and mobs can be summoned with a phone call.

Plus there's way more of us than there are of them.

Don't worry, be happy.

Merry Christmas.  ;D

Quote from: jambutty on December 23, 2021, 10:31:24 pm
There are far too many people living in America willing to fight and die to prevent anything like Nazi Germany from happening there. 

Are you sure? What is that claim based on?
Quote from: Riquende on December 23, 2021, 11:55:39 pm
Are you sure? What is that claim based on?

1.  Biden won the popular vote by millions.

2.  Trumpets are mostly fat old bastards.
Quote from: jambutty on December 23, 2021, 10:31:24 pm
Plus there's way more of us than there are of them.

Don't worry, be happy.

Merry Christmas.  ;D

Yep.
Quote from: jambutty on December 23, 2021, 10:31:24 pm
There are far too many people living in America willing to fight and die to prevent anything like Nazi Germany from happening there.  Hitler killed his enemies without consequence.  There was no dissemination of events. These days everything leaves a trail and mobs can be summoned with a phone call.

Plus there's way more of us than there are of them.

Don't worry, be happy.

Merry Christmas.  ;D



Yeah but are the opposition gun-toting evil psychos?
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on December 24, 2021, 10:48:04 am
Yeah but are the opposition gun-toting evil psychos?

They're punkarses without their guns and will only come out to take pot shots at Commies.

Plus their kids and grandkids are all dating minorites.
Watched the Movie "Don't look up" on Netflix last night,  brilliant, only reason am posting this in this thread is anyone whose been following what's been happening in the US over the last 5 yrs or so will enjoy it. more than a disaster movie, more about how Politicians, media, celebrities and public would react to a planet ending meteor hitting today.
Quote from: oldfordie on December 28, 2021, 11:19:39 am
Watched the Movie "Don't look up" on Netflix last night,  brilliant, only reason am posting this in this thread is anyone whose been following what's been happening in the US over the last 5 yrs or so will enjoy it. more than a disaster movie, more about how Politicians, media, celebrities and public would react to a planet ending meteor hitting today.

I watched that yesterday as well. It was pretty easy to see how many of the film sequences could easily appear in real life. I was looking at it thinking that if that was real it couldn't possibly happen like that could it. Surely counteires would work together etc etc. It was probably written when Trump was president so a lot of the story lines are easily understandable.
Quote from: oldfordie on December 28, 2021, 11:19:39 am
Watched the Movie "Don't look up" on Netflix last night,  brilliant,

We got about an hour in, I realised I hadn't been paying attention for about 10 minutes, we agreed it was a bit pants and just turned it off. Utter dreck. The trailer made it look like a comedy (of sorts), but it was just boring and took extremely lazy 'satirical' swipes at some pretty low-hanging fruit.
Quote from: AndyInVA on December 28, 2021, 04:46:40 pm
I watched that yesterday as well. It was pretty easy to see how many of the film sequences could easily appear in real life. I was looking at it thinking that if that was real it couldn't possibly happen like that could it. Surely counteires would work together etc etc. It was probably written when Trump was president so a lot of the story lines are easily understandable.
Yeah, I don't think the intention was about making a entertaining disaster movie, as you say it would be flawed as other countries would have become more involved. I don't want to spoil it for anyone who hasn't watched it yet but some of the scenes were very clever. typical of the US today. Scientists giving them solid evidence but banging their heads in despair as media and politicians spinning it all into different theories. vox pops views were brilliant.
I would hope it makes the media. politicians +people think a bit more about some of the weird dangerous theories they hold.
I suspect most of you will have seen them, but The Big Short & Vice are in the same vein.
Quote from: Riquende on December 28, 2021, 04:54:31 pm
We got about an hour in, I realised I hadn't been paying attention for about 10 minutes, we agreed it was a bit pants and just turned it off. Utter dreck. The trailer made it look like a comedy (of sorts), but it was just boring and took extremely lazy 'satirical' swipes at some pretty low-hanging fruit.
First half of the movie is about the scientists and then politicians reacting. the story develops just as it took time for Q and all the other weird CTs to develop in the US today, 1 hour in wasn't enough to judge. enjoyed it myself if you found it boring then we must have a different sense of humour.
Quote from: oldfordie on December 28, 2021, 05:13:59 pm
First half of the movie is about the scientists and then politicians reacting. the story develops just as it took time for Q and all the other weird CTs to develop in the US today, 1 hour in wasn't enough to judge. enjoyed it myself if you found it boring then we must have a different sense of humour.

Likely. My sense of political humour was mostly honed by 90s era Ianucci/Morris etc.

I think an hour in is well enough time to judge whether you're enjoying a movie or not. The concept it had was flimsy and a 2.5 hour runtime was the only joke to be found in this 'comedy'. There's a famous saying about brevity and wit that has obviously passed the filmmakers by.

But anyway, this isn't the Media & Arts board. To get back to topic, Rand Paul has accused the Democrats of stealing elections by "convicing potential voters to complete ballots". The swines!

https://twitter.com/RandPaul/status/1475542595673763848


Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -Atko-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,447
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #822 on: December 29, 2021, 06:39:14 pm »
Newsweek
Garbage Being Thrown to Suicides: COVID Nurse Describes Abuse From the Unvaccinated
Katherine Fung - Thursday

Health care workers have faced constant uncertainty over the last 20 monthsthe ebb and flow of COVID waves, changing health guidance, newly-discovered variantsbut few could have predicted there would come a time when people would turn against them for staying in the field.

"A year ago, they wanted to throw a ticker-tape parade for the heroes, and now they're throwing garbage at us? We're not the heroes anymore," COVID intensive care unit nurse Mary Turner told Newsweek. "In some communities, we're the ones who are 'perpetuating the myth of COVID.'"

Turner, who is also the president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, has worked at North Memorial Hospital's COVID ward since the beginning of the pandemic.

"I've heard stories of nurses here, in certain communities, getting garbage thrown at them in the grocery stores. I've heard nurses having to put up with the public saying to them, 'You nurses have got to do better,'" she said. "At one hospital, we've had three suicides among the nurses."

"I wish somehow we could just magically get rid of all the politics out of all this," she added.

Since March 2020, 37 percent of Minnesota's COVID ICU nurses have left their posts, either altogether or for other positions at the hospital where there are better hours or positions that offer more breaks.

Turner said that nearly two years into the pandemic, the situation in hospitals is even more frustrating for nurses than it was when the virus initially swept the nation.

In an interview with Newsweek, she described a period when the ICU ward was finally being freed of COVID patients, but suddenly, with the emergence of the Delta variant, unvaccinated people became admitted to the hospitals once again.

"We thought we were done, and then the weekend that the Delta hit, we had bam, bam, bam," Turner recalled. "We had three non-vaxxer, difficult families, all prone, all intubated and I'll tell you what, we had a lot of resentment."

"This was different than the first year where nobody had any hope, we didn't know what medicines would work, we didn't have a vaccine," she said.

"We had to do a lot of talking outside the patients' rooms, asking 'What are we feeling? Are we feeling resentful?' We needed to get those feelings out before we went into the patients' rooms because it is not professional to take it out on the patient," Turner added. "There's been a lot of tough conversations."

These days, almost all the patients Turner sees are unvaccinated and over the last few months, they've continue to file into the hospitals and overwhelm the health care systems.

Data from the Department of Human and Health Services shows that ICUs in Minnesota are at 85 percent capacity.

While the figures are down from the 98 percent reported earlier this month, Turner said the downward trend hasn't made enough of a difference to alleviate the stress health care workers face.

"Here's the sad thing, [patients] stay for a month and a half and they eventually die. This Delta was a vicious, vicious variant," she said. "They come in so sick, they're all prone or laying on their stomach and intubated and like I said, most of them eventually die."

Turner said while some unvaccinated patients leave the ICUs promising to get their shots and encouraging those around them to do the same, others refuse to believe the vaccines could have saved their loved ones. In fact, they oftentimes take out those frustrations on the nurses.

"This other patient I'm taking care of, their family is just convinced that essential oils will cure mom," Turner said. "She wanted to be given ivermectin, that horse parasite medicine, and she refused any other treatments. And you know, she will probably die. She will probably die."

The influx of unvaccinated patients has not only taken a toll on the many nurses and doctors who are desperately trying to save their lives. They have also pushed out many vaccinated people who are waiting on elective surgeries.

When a COVID patient, typically unable to breathe, is admitted to the ICU, they take top priority and bump other surgeries that have been put off, including cardiac and respiratory procedures.

"This is so unnecessary," Turner said. "We had one hospital where one weekend, they had three people die out in triage. You've got all these people sitting in your waiting rooms and they're having heart attacks, strokes and God knows what else. Communities are going to have to start rationing care."

The duration of a COVID patient's stay typically last from a few weeks to two and a half months. Most of them end up dying. Yet while they're being treated, they occupy a bed that others may need.

Turner, who had two knee surgeries done before the pandemic, said when she thinks back to the amount of pain she was in at the time, she couldn't imagine how it would feel to be one of the many Americans who have had their surgeries cancelled multiple times over the last two years.

"I have a fellow nurse who is waiting for back surgeryI can't even imagine what that would be like," she said. "Probably very, very resentful. I'm sure what's crossed their minds is, 'How dare those silly, unvaccinated people take up the bed that I could be using? And I'm vaccinated.'

"It would be human nature to think something like that."

Looking back, Turner wishes the hospital systems had been less reluctant to let in the press during the early days of the pandemic when most Americans were locked down in their homes.

"They missed their chance to come into the ICU and show people what the prone, intubated person looked like," she said. "That was a huge mistake."

"Now people are tired of it, and now the people who are the unvaccinated and the non-believers are even more entrenched in their nonsense," Turner continued. "That's what scares me and that's what makes me realize that this pandemic will indeed go at least three years."

She said she hopes that the light the pandemic has shined on the growing staffing shortages will be enough to push hospital systems to see value in their nurses.

"When our employers seem to value profits over patients, it just doesn't help," she said. "This shortage of staff, the asking us to do more with less was there before the pandemic."

"This isn't some new phenomenon," she added. "When you push nurses so long and then throw something like a pandemic at us, we can only do it for so long."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/garbage-being-thrown-to-suicides-covid-nurse-describes-abuse-from-the-unvaccinated/ar-AAS6ogJ?ocid=msedgntp
'When Desmond Tutu stood up for the rights of Palestinians, he could not be ignored'

After visits to Israel and Palestine, Tutu used his moral authority to speak out and, despite abuse, refused to back down. He wanted liberation for everyone

www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/dec/30/desmond-tutu-palestinians-israel


A snippet - 'Alan Dershowitz, the renowned US constitutional lawyer and ardent defender of Israel, took a moment to brand Tutu as evil and the most influential antisemite of our time. The world is mourning Bishop Tutu, who just died the other day. Can I remind the world that although he did some good things, a lot of good things on apartheid, the man was a rampant antisemite and bigot? he told Fox News.'


How on earth is 'Fox News' still a thing? Or allowed to keep 'News' in the title when even Fox News claim they aren't actually a news channel.

https://www.npr.org/2020/09/29/917747123/you-literally-cant-believe-the-facts-tucker-carlson-tells-you-so-say-fox-s-lawye

Quote from: oojason on December 30, 2021, 01:45:54 pm
'When Desmond Tutu stood up for the rights of Palestinians, he could not be ignored'

After visits to Israel and Palestine, Tutu used his moral authority to speak out and, despite abuse, refused to back down. He wanted liberation for everyone

www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/dec/30/desmond-tutu-palestinians-israel


A snippet - 'Alan Dershowitz, the renowned US constitutional lawyer and ardent defender of Israel, took a moment to brand Tutu as evil and the most influential antisemite of our time. The world is mourning Bishop Tutu, who just died the other day. Can I remind the world that although he did some good things, a lot of good things on apartheid, the man was a rampant antisemite and bigot? he told Fox News.'


How on earth is 'Fox News' still a thing? Or allowed to keep 'News' in the title when even Fox News claim they aren't actually a news channel.

https://www.npr.org/2020/09/29/917747123/you-literally-cant-believe-the-facts-tucker-carlson-tells-you-so-say-fox-s-lawye


The same Alan Dershowitz who stands accused of sexual abuse by those involved in the Epstein scandal?

He's just following the same Modus Operandi that so many apologists for Israel take - brand anyone critical of the apartheid state of Israel as an 'anti-Semite' to try to cow them into silence.

Long and sobering read:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/dec/22/america-fascism-legal-phase

AMERICA IS NOW IN FASCISM'S LEGAL PHASE


We're not far behind.

The latest example:

Quote
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson set to be cleared by Lord Geidt over donation for Downing St flat refurbishment

Geidt makes clear the situation is a total mess but the fundamental conclusion is that the PM did not deceive and did not break the ministerial code

https://twitter.com/SebastianEPayne/status/1476624741876355073


We've seen impartial senior Civil Servants forced out and replaced by Tory/Brexit Party stooges. Right-wing Tories have replaced most of the senior management at our national broadcaster. The vast majority of the print media is already nothing more than a mouthpiece for the Tory Party, for Brexit, and espousing far-right views on issues like immigration and welfare recipients.

Draconian curbs on the ability to protest are on their way. The government can arbitrarily strip citizenship away from those it deems 'undesirable'. The most blatant gerrymandering exercise is going to be in place for the next GE.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on December 30, 2021, 07:39:26 pm

The same Alan Dershowitz who stands accused of sexual abuse by those involved in the Epstein scandal?

He's just following the same Modus Operandi that so many apologists for Israel take - brand anyone critical of the apartheid state of Israel as an 'anti-Semite' to try to cow them into silence.

Bit late trying to cow Tutu into silence now that he's dead.

I know all accused of crimes are entitled to legal representation but Dershovitz has represented Trump, OJ Simpson and Harvey Weinstein.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on December 30, 2021, 07:39:26 pm

The same Alan Dershowitz who stands accused of sexual abuse by those involved in the Epstein scandal?

He's just following the same Modus Operandi that so many apologists for Israel take - brand anyone critical of the apartheid state of Israel as an 'anti-Semite' to try to cow them into silence.



They interviewed Dershbag after the Maxwell verdict came in. 

All he could talk about was when charges would be filed against Guiffre.
 :butt

Quote
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) this week doubled down on his campaign to promote the so-called "natural immunity" that occurs after one has been infected by Covid-19.

During an interview with WCPT, Johnson said that vaccine scientists are wrong to think that they "can create something better than God."

The Wisconsin Republican recalled that he had tested positive for Covid-19 last year while being free of symptoms.

"Why would we just automatically assume that our natural immunity is going to be awful?" he ranted. "You would think the default position would be, if you've already had it, you ought to be pretty well protected. Why do we assume that the body's natural immune system isn't the marvel that it really is?"

"Why do we think that we can create something better than God in terms of combatting disease?" the senator added. "There are certain things we have to do, but we have just made so many assumptions, and it's all pointed toward everybody getting a vaccine."

Public health experts recommended vaccinations for most people regardless of previous Covid-19 infections.

Listen to the audio clip below.

https://twitter.com/HeartlandSignal/status/1478394275973025803
No doubt his medicine cabinet is bursting at the seams.
Something else for our resident US ostriches to scoff at because their neighbours are all right, and gee whizz mister the US is just such a special place that no harm could ever befall it.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jan/04/next-us-civil-war-already-here-we-refuse-to-see-it

The next US civil war is already here  we just refuse to see it
The right has recognized that the system is in collapse, and it has a plan: violence and solidarity with treasonous far-right factions

Nobody wants whats coming, so nobody wants to see whats coming.

On the eve of the first civil war, the most intelligent, the most informed, the most dedicated people in the United States could not see it coming. Even when Confederate soldiers began their bombardment of Fort Sumter, nobody believed that conflict was inevitable. The north was so unprepared for the war they had no weapons.

In Washington, in the winter of 1861, Henry Adams, the grandson of John Quincy Adams, declared that not one man in America wanted the civil war or expected or intended it. South Carolina senator James Chestnut, who did more than most to bring on the advent of the catastrophe, promised to drink all the blood spilled in the entire conflict. The common wisdom at the time was that he would have to drink not a thimble.

The United States today is, once again, headed for civil war, and, once again, it cannot bear to face it. The political problems are both structural and immediate, the crisis both longstanding and accelerating. The American political system has become so overwhelmed by anger that even the most basic tasks of government are increasingly impossible.

The legal system grows less legitimate by the day. Trust in government at all levels is in freefall, or, like Congress, with approval ratings hovering around 20%, cannot fall any lower. Right now, elected sheriffs openly promote resistance to federal authority. Right now, militias train and arm themselves in preparation for the fall of the Republic. Right now, doctrines of a radical, unachievable, messianic freedom spread across the internet, on talk radio, on cable television, in the malls.

The consequences of the breakdown of the American system is only now beginning to be felt. January 6 wasnt a wake-up call; it was a rallying cry. The Capitol police have seen threats against members of Congress increase by 107%. Fred Upton, Republican representative from Michigan, recently shared a message he had received: I hope you die. I hope everybody in your family dies. And its not just politicians but anyone involved in the running of the electoral system. Death threats have become a standard aspect of the work life of election supervisors and school board members. A third of poll workers, in the aftermath of 2020, said they felt unsafe.

Under such conditions, party politics have become mostly a distraction. The parties and the people in the parties no longer matter much, one way or the other. Blaming one side or the other offers a perverse species of hope. If only more moderate Republicans were in office, if only bipartisanship could be restored to what it was. Such hopes are not only reckless but irresponsible. The problem is not who is in power, but the structures of power.

The United States has burned before. The Vietnam war, civil rights protests, the assassination of JFK and MLK, Watergate  all were national catastrophes which remain in living memory. But the United States has never faced an institutional crisis quite like the one it is facing now. Trust in the institutions was much higher during the 1960s. The Civil Rights Act had the broad support of both parties. JFKs murder was mourned collectively as a national tragedy. The Watergate scandal, in hindsight, was evidence of the system working. The press reported presidential crimes; Americans took the press seriously. The political parties felt they needed to respond to the reported corruption.

You could not make one of those statements today with any confidence.

Two things are happening at the same time. Most of the American right have abandoned faith in government as such. Their politics is, increasingly, the politics of the gun. The American left is slower on the uptake, but they are starting to figure out that the system which they give the name of democracy is less deserving of the name every year.

An incipient illegitimacy crisis is under way, whoever is elected in 2022, or in 2024. According to a University of Virginia analysis of census projections, by 2040, 30% of the population will control 68% of the Senate. Eight states will contain half the population. The Senate malapportionment gives advantages overwhelmingly to white, non college educated voters. In the near future, a Democratic candidate could win the popular vote by many millions of votes and still lose. Do the math: the federal system no longer represents the will of the American people.

The right is preparing for a breakdown of law and order, but they are also overtaking the forces of law and order. Hard right organization have now infiltrated so many police forces  the connections number in the hundreds  that they have become unreliable allies in the struggle against domestic terrorism.

Michael German, a former FBI agent who worked undercover against domestic terrorists during the 1990s, knows that the white power sympathies within police departments hamper domestic terrorism cases. The 2015 FBI counter-terrorism guide instructs FBI agents, on white supremacist cases, to not put them on the terrorist watch list as agents normally would do, he says. Because the police could then look at the watchlist and determine that they are their friends. The watchlists are among the most effective techniques of counter-terrorism, but the FBI cannot use them. The white supremacists in the United States are not a marginal force; they are inside its institutions.

Recent calls to reform or to defund the police have focused on officers implicit bias or policing techniques. The protesters are, in a sense, too hopeful. Activist white supremacists in positions of authority are the real threat to American order and security. If you look at how authoritarian regimes come into power, they tacitly authorize a group of political thugs to use violence against their political enemies, German says. That ends up with a lot of street violence, and the general public gets upset about the street violence and says, Government, you have to do something about this street violence, and the government says, Oh my hands are tied, give me a broad enabling power and I will go after these thugs. And of course once that broad power is granted, it isnt used to target the thugs. They either become a part of the official security apparatus or an auxiliary force.

Anti-government patriots have used the reaction against Black Lives Matter effectively to build a base of support with law enforcement. One of the best tactics was adopting the blue lives matter patch. Im flabbergasted that police fell for that, that they actually support these groups, German says. It would be one thing if [anti-government patriots] had uniformly decided not to target police any more. But they havent. Theyre still killing police. The police dont seem to get it, that the people youre coddling, youre taking photographs with, are the same people who elsewhere kill. The current state of American law enforcement reveals an extreme contradiction: the order it imposes is rife with the forces that provoke domestic terrorism.

Just consider: in 2019, 36% of active duty soldiers claimed to have witnessed white supremacist and racist ideologies in the military, according to the Military Times.

At this supreme moment of crisis, the left has divided into warring factions completely incapable of confronting the seriousness of the moment. There are liberals who retain an unjustifiable faith that their institutions can save them when it is utterly clear that they cannot. Then there are the woke, educational and political elites dedicated to a discourse of willed impotence. Any institution founded by the woke simply eats itself  see TimesUp, the Womens March, etc  becoming irrelevant to any but a diminishing cadre of insiders who spend most of their time figuring out how to shred whoevers left. They render themselves powerless faster than their enemies can.

What the American left needs now is allegiance, not allyship. It must abandon any imagined fantasies about the sanctity of governmental institutions that long ago gave up any claim to legitimacy. Stack the supreme court, end the filibuster, make Washington DC a state, and let the dogs howl, and now, before it is too late. The moment the right takes control of institutions, they will use them to overthrow democracy in its most basic forms; they are already rushing to dissolve whatever norms stand in the way of their full empowerment.

The right has recognized what the left has not: that the system is in collapse. The right has a plan: it involves violence and solidarity. They have not abjured even the Oath Keepers. The left, meanwhile, has chosen infighting as their sport.

There will be those who say that warnings of a new civil war is alarmist. All I can say is that reality has outpaced even the most alarmist predictions. Imagine going back just 10 years and explaining that a Republican president would openly support the dictatorship of North Korea. No conspiracy theorist would have dared to dream it. Anyone who foresaw, foresaw dimly. The trends were apparent; their ends were not.

It would be entirely possible for the United States to implement a modern electoral system, to restore the legitimacy of the courts, to reform its police forces, to root out domestic terrorism, to alter its tax code to address inequality, to prepare its cities and its agriculture for the effects of climate change, to regulate and to control the mechanisms of violence. All of these futures are possible. There is one hope, however, that must be rejected outright: the hope that everything will work out by itself, that America will bumble along into better times. It wont. Americans have believed their country is an exception, a necessary nation. If history has shown us anything its that the world doesnt have any necessary nations.

The United States needs to recover its revolutionary spirit, and I dont mean that as some kind of inspirational quote. I mean that, if it is to survive, the United States will have to recover its revolutionary spirit. The crises the United States now faces in its basic governmental functions are so profound that they require starting over. The founders understood that government is supposed to work for living people, rather than for a bunch of old ghosts. And now their ghostly constitution, worshipped like a religious document, is strangling the spirit that animated their enterprise, the idea that you mold politics to suit people, not the other way around.

Does the country have the humility to acknowledge that its old orders no longer work? Does it have the courage to begin again? As it managed so spectacularly at the birth of its nationhood, the United States requires the boldness to invent a new politics for a new era. It is entirely possible that it might do so. America is, after all, a country devoted to reinvention.

Once again, as before, the hope for America is Americans. But it is time to face what the Americans of the 1850s found so difficult to face: The system is broken, all along the line. The situation is clear and the choice is basic: reinvention or fall.
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 01:31:50 am
Something else for our resident US ostriches to scoff at because their neighbours are all right, and gee whizz mister the US is just such a special place that no harm could ever befall it.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jan/04/next-us-civil-war-already-here-we-refuse-to-see-it

Who is Stephen Marche when he's home, questioned the ostrich.
Logged
