Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #720 on: December 2, 2021, 09:57:45 am »
Quote from: Mimi on December  2, 2021, 06:50:42 am
The religious basis for opposing abortion is weak. The religious right didnt start with abortion and it is not going to stop with abortion.

https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2014/05/religious-right-real-origins-107133/

Many white women, knowing the importance of abortion to their own lives, felt safe enough to vote for Trump because they were voting for the real thing which Trump embodies, which is white supremacy.

There is a lot of thought pieces out there arguing that actually, an over-turning of Roe vs Wade this early into Biden's Presidency could really backfire  on the Republican Party - it is estimated that,m at the moment, about 10% of their base treat elections mostly as a single-issue abortion debate, and would be more likely to stay at home if that issue is no longer relevant on the national stage - and couple that with the likelihood that the more apathetic young crowd (of mostly left leaning, pro-choice people) being more likely to turn out to give more chance of the WHPA being passed (currently it is held up by the filibuster, and Sinema/Manchin being assholes and not wanting to remove it).

You could definitely argue that there are still 1 or 2 more issues that the GOP could turn to (things like LGBT rights), but they also look like they could be argued in front of the SC in some way relatively soon (as in next year or 2)
Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #721 on: December 2, 2021, 10:09:48 am »
Giving the GOP the opportunity to appoint 3 SC Justices was inevitably going to lead to something like this.
Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #722 on: December 2, 2021, 10:52:39 am »
'Welcome to Gilead'

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #723 on: December 2, 2021, 10:58:10 am »
Quote from: Garrus on December  2, 2021, 10:09:48 am
Giving the GOP the opportunity to appoint 3 SC Justices was inevitably going to lead to something like this.

"But the lesser of two evils is still evil, they're both just as bad, Bernie or Bust" etc etc

I hope some of those morons have a look at themselves in the mirror and see what their decisions have led to.
Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #724 on: December 2, 2021, 11:20:34 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on December  2, 2021, 10:58:10 am
"But the lesser of two evils is still evil, they're both just as bad, Bernie or Bust" etc etc

I hope some of those morons have a look at themselves in the mirror and see what their decisions have led to.

Hasn't it been proven that it wasn't 'Bernie Bros' not voting for Clinton that got Trump elected?
Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #725 on: December 2, 2021, 11:22:34 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on December  2, 2021, 11:20:34 am
Hasn't it been proven that it wasn't 'Bernie Bros' not voting for Clinton that got Trump elected?


Yes, but...
Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #726 on: December 2, 2021, 12:55:11 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on December  2, 2021, 11:20:34 am
Hasn't it been proven that it wasn't 'Bernie Bros' not voting for Clinton that got Trump elected?

To an extent. There were some who weren't necessarily 'Bernie Bros' who used the same set of excuses. Blame should be laid upon them as well.
Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #727 on: December 2, 2021, 01:18:57 pm »
I'm reminded of that episode in Black Mirror where some male who was anti abortion was fertilised, then used his power and money to get an abortion elsewhere. Obviously those with power and privilege will have the means and resources to do what they want
Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #728 on: December 2, 2021, 01:19:38 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on December  2, 2021, 12:55:11 pm
To an extent. There were some who weren't necessarily 'Bernie Bros' who used the same set of excuses. Blame should be laid upon them as well.

To an extent  ;D Lovely riposte.
Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #729 on: December 2, 2021, 01:21:03 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on December  2, 2021, 11:22:34 am

Yes, but...

What's that saying about a lie travelling half way around the world again?
Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #730 on: December 2, 2021, 01:36:23 pm »
Quote from: Garrus on December  2, 2021, 10:09:48 am
Giving the GOP the opportunity to appoint 3 SC Justices was inevitably going to lead to something like this.

Who gave it?  Kennedy? Ginsburg?
Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #731 on: December 2, 2021, 01:39:10 pm »
Business Insider
How NATO leaders used quiet maneuvers and 'adroit flattery' to keep Trump from blowing up the alliance
insider@insider.com (Constantine Atlamazoglou) - 18m ago

Trump's complaints and criticism of NATO led officials to worry about his intentions for the alliance.
After he took office, NATO officials mounted a campaign of quiet maneuvers and public diplomacy to placate and distract him.
The alliance survived thanks largely to the skills of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, new research shows.
The Trump presidency posed an existential threat to NATO and to transatlantic relations.

Before and during his time in office, former President Donald Trump questioned the necessity of NATO, complained about US spending on the alliance, and criticized the underinvestment of many NATO members.

Trump even seemed to threaten a US withdrawal from NATO if members didn't meet the alliance's 2%-of-GDP spending target.

Trump also wanted to restore relations between NATO and Russia, which other NATO members strongly opposed because of Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and its ongoing proxy conflict in Ukraine's Donbass region.

However, NATO managed to survive Trump thanks to the deft diplomacy and interpersonal skills of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, according to research by Leonard Schuette of the University of Maastricht, who interviewed 23 senior NATO and member-state officials about Stoltenberg's central role in placating Trump and preserving the alliance.

The US was exhorting NATO allies to step up their defense spending even before Trump took office. In 2014, President Barack Obama said "everyone should chip in."

At the 2014 Wales Summit, NATO members formalized what had been a loose expenditure target by agreeing to spend 2% of their GDP on defense  20% of that on new equipment  by 2024.

By the time Trump assumed the presidency, only five of NATO's 28 member-states, including the US, had met that target. Some of NATO's wealthiest members were well below the 2% threshold, including Germany, which became the focus of Trump's ire.

It fell to Jens Stoltenberg and his team to appease Trump and keep the alliance together.

Stoltenberg and senior NATO officials embraced "Trump's demands for greater burden-sharing" because "they promised to generate most goodwill with the U.S. president and were not harmful to the alliance," according to Schuette.

Stoltenberg lobbied allies to increase their defense spending. By making sure to do so publicly, Stoltenberg was able to put more pressure on underpaying members and to signal to Trump that he shared Trump's concerns.

To placate the unpredictable American president and cast him as the main driver of positive change within the alliance, Stoltenberg credited Trump with any success in securing spending commitments.

In May 2018, Stoltenberg visited the White House and, in a clever bit of public diplomacy, thanked Trump for his leadership. "It is impacting allies, because all allies are now increasing defense spending. They're adding billions to their budgets," Stoltenberg said.

Two months later, at NATO's London Summit, which some had feared would spell the alliance's end, Trump announced that "everyone has agreed to substantially up their commitment. They're going to up it at levels that they never thought of before."

Despite Trump's swagger, those increases were the result of efforts by Stoltenberg, who "strategically promoted the view that Trump had prevailed over opposition from other member states," Schuette writes.

Stoltenberg was also always careful to compare "the spending figures to 2016  the year of Trump's election  rather than 2015, when the allies' budgets first showed increases," Schuette notes.

According to one official interviewed by Schuette, Stoltenberg would even present the increases in defense spending to Trump using "very simple bar charts"  playing to Trump's preference for visual aids.

After the London Summit, Stoltenberg continued his efforts. He praised Trump's push for increased expenditures in a Fox News interview while visiting the US in 2019, saying it had resulted in "an extra $100 billion allies would have added to their spending by 2020."

Stoltenberg's tactics paid off, even if they didn't bring all allies up to their spending commitment.

In 2019, only seven out of the then-29 allies met the 2% target and only 15 were planning to meet it by 2024.

Nevertheless, when asked that year if the US would withdraw from NATO, Trump replied, "People are paying and I'm very happy with the fact that they're paying."

The power of connections

The other major point of contention between Trump and NATO allies was Russia. Trump often praised Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin.

In this case, clever public diplomacy would not work, as NATO's approach to Russia "was a matter of concrete policy-making," says Schuette.

Stoltenberg relied on a different tactic to prevent rapprochement with Moscow and maintain NATO's deterrence posture in the face of Russian aggression, Schuette writes.

Firstly, in his interactions with Trump, Stoltenberg kept mentions of Russia to a minimum, instead focusing on burden-sharing to divert Trump's attention.

Secondly, Stoltenberg relied on US officials actually responsible for implementing foreign policy, including Congress, the National Security Council, the State Department, and the Pentagon.

Stoltenberg tapped into those circles "to coordinate policy and maintain US domestic support for the alliance," according to Schuette.

Stoltenberg was helped by his deputy, Rose Gottenmoeller who had previously been the under secretary of state for arms control and international security in the US State Department and whose connections to US policymakers proved vital.

In the end, NATO's posture toward Russia did not change, with the alliance maintaining its operational tempo in the east.

Amid these maneuvers, Stoltenberg managed to maintain a very good relationship with Trump, who often praised the secretary general and supported extending his term for two years.

As a senior official told Schuette, Stoltenberg "was the only one in Europe who had Trump's ear."

Constantine Atlamazoglou works on transatlantic and European security. He holds a master's degree on security studies and European affairs from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/how-nato-leaders-used-quiet-maneuvers-and-adroit-flattery-to-keep-trump-from-blowing-up-the-alliance/ar-AARo7Kf?li=BBnb7Kz
Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #732 on: December 2, 2021, 01:43:30 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on December  2, 2021, 06:50:42 am
Many white women, knowing the importance of abortion to their own lives, felt safe enough to vote for Trump because they were voting for the real thing which Trump embodies, which is white supremacy.

I don't see many white supremacist women.
Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #733 on: December 2, 2021, 03:04:19 pm »
Quote from: Machae on December  2, 2021, 01:18:57 pm
I'm reminded of that episode in Black Mirror where some male who was anti abortion was fertilised, then used his power and money to get an abortion elsewhere. Obviously those with power and privilege will have the means and resources to do what they want

Don't think that was Black Mirror mate, watched them all a couple of times and that's not rininging any bells
Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #734 on: December 2, 2021, 03:35:55 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on December  2, 2021, 09:57:45 am
There is a lot of thought pieces out there arguing that actually, an over-turning of Roe vs Wade this early into Biden's Presidency could really backfire  on the Republican Party - it is estimated that,m at the moment, about 10% of their base treat elections mostly as a single-issue abortion debate, and would be more likely to stay at home if that issue is no longer relevant on the national stage - and couple that with the likelihood that the more apathetic young crowd (of mostly left leaning, pro-choice people) being more likely to turn out to give more chance of the WHPA being passed (currently it is held up by the filibuster, and Sinema/Manchin being assholes and not wanting to remove it).

You could definitely argue that there are still 1 or 2 more issues that the GOP could turn to (things like LGBT rights), but they also look like they could be argued in front of the SC in some way relatively soon (as in next year or 2)

Even if you got rid of the filibuster, are there 50 senators, from either party, who are on-record as being supportive of codifying abortion? Like with the filibuster itself, I wouldn't be surprised if there are other Dem senators who don't receive anywhere near as much attention as Manchin and Sinema who also oppose changes. I completely understand people not feeling enthused to vote knowing there's a chance even if they give Dems 52, 53, 54 etc Senators, enough of them may object to codification to make it not happen. They voted "blue, no matter who" in 2020, did it even harder in 2022 and still nothing changes. Urging people to vote Democrat for change becomes the political version of the boy who cried wolf.
Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #735 on: December 2, 2021, 04:49:08 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on December  2, 2021, 03:04:19 pm
Don't think that was Black Mirror mate, watched them all a couple of times and that's not rininging any bells

You are right, apologies, was Blacklist in season 7
Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #736 on: December 2, 2021, 07:56:02 pm »
Some more good ol' fashioned American policing here. Brave Tucson cop empties 9 rounds into man in a wheelchair for potential shoplifting - no murder charge, but he did get fired. After shooting him 9 times he did handcuff him though, in case he was still a threat, so that's good.

Bodycam footage below, WARNING: EXPLICIT

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rngerMY-WS8&ab_channel=PoliceActivity


Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #737 on: December 2, 2021, 08:03:44 pm »
I was finally able to listen to the oral arguments this morning. I dont think the Justices will overturn Roe. I think they might uphold Mississippis post-15 week ban, but not much more than that. Overturning Roe has serious paradoxes for the right, which the media and evangelical/catholic associations havent mentioned much, but will temper the Supreme Courts conservatives. I dont think they will devolve abortion as a federal (i.e. constitutional) right to the states because it would be a double-edge sword. It might lead to a total ban on abortion in some states, but it would also open up the possibility for liberal states with large populations (California, Illinois, New York, Massachusetts, Oregon, Washington, etc.) to convey even more abortion rights than currently exist from Roe and Casey. It might actually expand abortion services on the whole, even if they are unequally distributed.

The other paradox is that of federal funding used for abortion services. The Hyde Amendment can specify that fed. funds cant be used for abortions because abortion is a federal right. Odd as it sounds, fully devolving the right to legislate and regulate abortion to the states will call the constitutionality of the Hyde Amendment into question. Right, because how can Congress legislate that agencies and states regulate abortion expenditures with federal dollars if the Supreme Court says the right to legislate and regulate abortion belongs only to the states? It would constitute a serious federal overreach. Overturning Roe could very well open the door for federal funds to be used for abortions and greatly expand those services, and do so with tax monies collected from anti-abortion states. At the very least, it would be amusing to hear Thomas, Roberts, Gorsuch, and Kavanaugh hem and haw their way around that one.
Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #738 on: December 2, 2021, 08:05:26 pm »
Yep, I have always felt its highly unlikely Roe vs Wade gets overturned.
Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #739 on: December 2, 2021, 08:08:00 pm »

Quote from: jambutty on December  2, 2021, 01:43:30 pm
I don't see many white supremacist women.

Now, there was a time,
when they used to say,
that behind ev'ry great man,
there had to be a great woman.
But oh, in these times of change,
you know that it's no longer true.
So we're comin' out of the kitchen,
'cause there's something we forgot to say to you.
We say, Sisters are doin' it for themselves
Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #740 on: December 3, 2021, 09:00:07 am »
Quote from: wemmick on December  2, 2021, 08:03:44 pm
I was finally able to listen to the oral arguments this morning. I don’t think the Justices will overturn Roe. I think they might uphold Mississippi’s post-15 week ban, but not much more than that. Overturning Roe has serious paradoxes for the right, which the media and evangelical/catholic associations haven’t mentioned much, but will temper the Supreme Court’s conservatives. I don’t think they will devolve abortion as a federal (i.e. constitutional) right to the states because it would be a double-edge sword. It might lead to a total ban on abortion in some states, but it would also open up the possibility for liberal states with large populations (California, Illinois, New York, Massachusetts, Oregon, Washington, etc.) to convey even more abortion rights than currently exist from Roe and Casey. It might actually expand abortion services on the whole, even if they are unequally distributed.

The other paradox is that of federal funding used for abortion services. The Hyde Amendment can specify that fed. funds can’t be used for abortions because abortion is a federal right. Odd as it sounds, fully devolving the right to legislate and regulate abortion to the states will call the constitutionality of the Hyde Amendment into question. Right, because how can Congress legislate that agencies and states regulate abortion expenditures with federal dollars if the Supreme Court says the right to legislate and regulate abortion belongs only to the states? It would constitute a serious federal overreach. Overturning Roe could very well open the door for federal funds to be used for abortions and greatly expand those services, and do so with tax monies collected from anti-abortion states. At the very least, it would be amusing to hear Thomas, Roberts, Gorsuch, and Kavanaugh hem and haw their way around that one.

Listen to the latest Opening Arguments podcast. Backing the Mississippi case will de facto overturn Roe vs Wade. While the Mississippi case is ostensibly about a 15-week limit it contains a springing law that will ban all abortion throughout the state of Mississippi and there are another 20-odd states that will follow.

And it's also possible that the next few years could see the follow up of banning contraception.

This is not about legal argument. The Supreme Court is now a political and theological body. Kavanaugh, Roberts, Coney-Barrett and Gorsuch won't hem and haw about anything. They'll just lie and ignore precedent that doesn't fit their religious world view. And there's fuck all anyone can do about it.

https://openargs.com/oa548-supreme-court-signals-roe-v-wades-demise/

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #741 on: December 3, 2021, 09:23:59 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on December  2, 2021, 11:20:34 am
Hasn't it been proven that it wasn't 'Bernie Bros' not voting for Clinton that got Trump elected?

It's irrelevant exactly what the specifics were. The general problem, which we have in this country as well, is the inability of progressives to hold their nose and vote for the less than perfect when they are up against conservatives who will be disciplined and vote for anyone that moves their agenda forward.



Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #742 on: December 3, 2021, 09:34:47 am »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on December  1, 2021, 07:57:19 pm
https://news.yahoo.com/klobuchars-big-tent-stance-on-abortion-could-appeal-to-southern-democrats-232930989.html

something something we need more women and less old white men in politics something something yas kween you slay something something

Honestly it knocks me sick reading that.

I've seen people talking about women moving to blue states to get an abortion, but that's only going to be an option for those who can afford to do so. (More) women are going to die, whether it's because of back-room procedures, complications during pregnancy or childbirth, their partner killing them because they don't want to be a father, or suicide. And women who are on the borderline of being poor will become poor, and babies will be neglected and abandoned, and it could well kick off some serious violence.
Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #743 on: December 3, 2021, 10:19:59 am »
Quote from: wemmick on December  2, 2021, 08:03:44 pm
I was finally able to listen to the oral arguments this morning. I dont think the Justices will overturn Roe.

They will frame it as if they haven't but in effect, they will.
Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #744 on: December 3, 2021, 10:48:21 am »
Quote from: Corkboy on December  3, 2021, 10:19:59 am
They will frame it as if they haven't but in effect, they will.

Exactly. Overturning Roe is a long term project and they now have the ideologues on the Court to do it. Conservatives in the US have spent decades setting up TV and radio stations, gerrymandering districts, winning state and local elections and restricting voting rights to get to this point. Anyone who thinks they will suddenly decide that they won't do the thing they've been working towards for fifty years is naive.

And this Conservative Christian Supreme Court could be there for decades so don't expect them to stop at Roe. The originalist argument is that if something's not specifically in the Constitution it doesn't have protection. The fact that argument doesn;t support their own decisions on other matters is irrelevant. SCOTUS is now a political and religious court. Same sex marriage will be on the line, contraception and who knows what else.
Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #745 on: December 3, 2021, 10:56:40 am »
The only thing that might stop them is the fact that abortion has been such a reliable way to turn out voters. They would be like the dog who caught the car.
Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #746 on: December 3, 2021, 10:59:12 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on December  3, 2021, 09:23:59 am
It's irrelevant exactly what the specifics were. The general problem, which we have in this country as well, is the inability of progressives to hold their nose and vote for the less than perfect when they are up against conservatives who will be disciplined and vote for anyone that moves their agenda forward.

Yep. The purity politics shite and lack of pragmatism from some voters has been a key issue in this happening

Quote from: Corkboy on December  3, 2021, 10:56:40 am
The only thing that might stop them is the fact that abortion has been such a reliable way to turn out voters. They would be like the dog who caught the car.

They'll just move on to something new. Gay marriage probably next on the cards. These people always move the goalposts. Remember carbon taxes and Obamacare were ideas originating from conservative thinktanks
Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #747 on: December 3, 2021, 11:19:34 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on December  3, 2021, 10:59:12 am
Yep. The purity politics shite and lack of pragmatism from some voters has been a key issue in this happening

They'll just move on to something new. Gay marriage probably next on the cards. These people always move the goalposts. Remember carbon taxes and Obamacare were ideas originating from conservative thinktanks

LGBTQ+ rights are 100% next in the firing line.

Edit: and birth control.
Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #748 on: December 3, 2021, 01:42:53 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on December  3, 2021, 11:19:34 am
LGBTQ+ rights are 100% next in the firing line.

Edit: and birth control.

Edit: Birth control for the poor.

Can't see many DAR girls having unwanted pregnancies.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #749 on: December 5, 2021, 12:06:20 am »
Is the overturning of same-sex marriage really much of a vote winner? I thought America was a bit like Australia on this one, where it energised the religious right before the law passed, and some hardcore types split from major parties and kept fighting the war like that Japanese guy, but the vast bulk of right-leaning people just seemed to shrug their shoulders and move on to the next cultural battlefield.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #750 on: December 5, 2021, 12:12:32 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December  1, 2021, 06:16:47 am

CNN suspends Chris Cuomo after he helped brother amid sexual harassment reports
Anchor used media contacts to gather information about Andrew Cuomos accusers

CNN has suspended Chris Cuomo indefinitely after details emerged about how he helped his brother, the former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, as he faced accusations of sexual harassment.

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2021/nov/30/cnn-suspends-chris-cuomo

Booted.

Quote
Chris Cuomo fired by CNN for helping brother Andrew fight sexual misconduct charges


https://www.theguardian.com/media/2021/dec/04/chris-cuomo-fired-cnn-brother-andrew-sexual-misconduct-charges
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #751 on: December 5, 2021, 03:34:58 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on December  5, 2021, 12:06:20 am
Is the overturning of same-sex marriage really much of a vote winner? I thought America was a bit like Australia on this one, where it energised the religious right before the law passed, and some hardcore types split from major parties and kept fighting the war like that Japanese guy, but the vast bulk of right-leaning people just seemed to shrug their shoulders and move on to the next cultural battlefield.

Its a vote winner for their voters. The fact that its a minority view is the reason they have spent decades corrupting the electoral system, the legal system and creating propaganda networks like Fox and Sinclair.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #752 on: Yesterday at 04:03:43 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on December  5, 2021, 12:06:20 am
Is the overturning of same-sex marriage really much of a vote winner? I thought America was a bit like Australia on this one, where it energised the religious right before the law passed, and some hardcore types split from major parties and kept fighting the war like that Japanese guy, but the vast bulk of right-leaning people just seemed to shrug their shoulders and move on to the next cultural battlefield.

I don't see it as a vote winner. Now that being gay is not a cause for being shamed by ignorant society members and now almost everyone knows someone who is gay its not a big deal anymore. I feel society has just moved on.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #753 on: Yesterday at 04:19:03 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 04:03:43 pm
I don't see it as a vote winner. Now that being gay is not a cause for being shamed by ignorant society members and now almost everyone knows someone who is gay its not a big deal anymore. I feel society has just moved on.

Yeah I think that front in the culture war has evolved, now it's all about the trans panic
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #754 on: Yesterday at 08:00:30 pm »
I'm trans.  Oceanic.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #755 on: Today at 10:01:32 am »
Did anyone catch the C4 documentary about QAnon?

Fucking hell.

The 'ordinary' adherents to this insane bollocks are one thing, but are the sometime very prominent political figures who have attached themselves to this bullshit just exploiting it for political/populism reasons? Or are they properly down the rabbit hole, too?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #756 on: Today at 12:20:57 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:01:32 am
Did anyone catch the C4 documentary about QAnon?

Fucking hell.

The 'ordinary' adherents to this insane bollocks are one thing, but are the sometime very prominent political figures who have attached themselves to this bullshit just exploiting it for political/populism reasons? Or are they properly down the rabbit hole, too?

It was the bloke who was adamant Michelle Obama is actually a bloke that did it for me, i just burst out laughing....
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #757 on: Today at 12:42
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:20:57 pm
It was the bloke who was adamant Michelle Obama is actually a bloke that did it for me, i just burst out laughing....


I'd not heard that claim until this programme. And you're right - madness. They 'knowingly' asked why there were no pictures of MO pregnant (there are) as some sort of proof.

It's the absolute conviction of some of these people. The women screeching about 8m children go missing every year and asking where they go... then 'explaining' that they're being kept in a subterranean city for the sexual gratification of Democrats and other 'elites'.

When did these people move on from lizard-men?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #758 on: Today at 02:43:54 pm »
It's the fucking Republicans that are the 'elites'. They just dumb themselves down so much to get away with it.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #759 on: Today at 02:46:24 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 02:43:54 pm
It's the fucking Republicans that are the 'elites'. They just dumb themselves down so much to get away with it.


Very much so (although it's not as clear-cut as it is in the UK, where the financial elite are almost universally Tory supporters)
