« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 2587 times)

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,854
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #80 on: Today at 03:24:56 am »
Nothing good here in Texas. Just stay as far away as you can. Total shithouse. :lmao
« Last Edit: Today at 03:28:09 am by Lone Star Red »
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 