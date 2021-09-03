« previous next »
Author Topic: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 1745 times)

Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #40 on: September 3, 2021, 12:40:57 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on September  3, 2021, 11:25:20 am
I thnk we can all agree though that are large number of Americans are pretty stupid. I mean;

Trump loyalists team up with anti-vax doctors for health and freedom tour


Top loyalists to Donald Trump, who frequently push lies about election fraud, have joined forces with conservative doctors touting unproven Covid curesand vaccine skepticism, and like-minded evangelical ministers at a series of events across the US this summer.

The conservative ReAwaken America tour  featuring ex-general Michael Flynn and top Donald Trump loyalist donors  has held events in Florida, Michigan and other states.

It underscores how Trumps allies, anti-vaccine doctors and conservative preachers are amplifying baseless claims that are hurting the nations public health and its democracy with potentially far-reaching impacts, say pandemic and election experts.

Further, Golds group announced in May that it was launching a national RV Uncensored Truth Tour with an initial focus on several states including Arizona, Texas and Florida.

Florida had 5,700 deaths in August.
Offline Corkboy

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #41 on: September 3, 2021, 12:45:42 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on September  2, 2021, 08:13:55 pm
:lmao

Hey, Lone Star. What do you think of your state's abortion bounty law, and do you think any of your votes have contributed to it? Asking for 15 million Texan women.
Offline KillieRed

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #42 on: September 3, 2021, 12:52:06 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on September  3, 2021, 11:44:46 am
You think that evil abortion law would be passed in the UK? I disagree.

I dislike the Tories as much as anyone, but there is a gulf between their biggest nutters and the default right-wing stance in the US

I don`t *think* that would pass here at the moment either, because we don`t have that level of (faux) religious zealotry that is bred into Americans along with their fetishistic love of capitalism.

My point is that we have no real opposition to our government in the UK, and haven`t for a long time. Since i was a wee boy we`ve only had the Blair/Brown Labour Government that had to give at least the impression of being centre right in order to get elected. The establishment and the media are staunch allies and backers of the Tory Party. At least in the United States there are two teams with some semblance of checks and balances to limit excesses. Though as Trump showed these need some work on them. What if a competent autocrat comes along?
Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #43 on: September 3, 2021, 01:24:41 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on September  3, 2021, 12:52:06 pm
I don`t *think* that would pass here at the moment either, because we don`t have that level of (faux) religious zealotry that is bred into Americans along with their fetishistic love of capitalism.

My point is that we have no real opposition to our government in the UK, and haven`t for a long time. Since i was a wee boy we`ve only had the Blair/Brown Labour Government that had to give at least the impression of being centre right in order to get elected. The establishment and the media are staunch allies and backers of the Tory Party. At least in the United States there are two teams with some semblance of checks and balances to limit excesses. Though as Trump showed these need some work on them. What if a competent autocrat comes along?

I'd argue that there is no real opposition in the States either. Both the Republicans and the Democrat parties seem to be right of anything we have in the UK.

One thing I find strange in the US is that they mark Communism and Fascism as 'Far Left' whereas the rest of the world sees Fascism as far-right. Maybe because it makes the Republicans uncomfortable?



Offline Just Elmo?

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #44 on: September 3, 2021, 01:29:56 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on September  3, 2021, 01:24:41 pm
I'd argue that there is no real opposition in the States either. Both the Republicans and the Democrat parties seem to be right of anything we have in the UK.

I don't disagree that the dems are in many ways to the right of what we have here, but I do find it amusing you are pretty much doing what you spend so much time moaning about your mates on social media doing - claiming that everyone to the right of your views are basically the same and not a proper opposition.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #45 on: September 3, 2021, 01:48:01 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on September  3, 2021, 07:25:46 am
It's a very very angry country full of hate filled right and left leaning organisations. The divide is massive and won't be healed anytime soon.


What's increasingly fuelling that anger is overall economic decline.

Much of industrial USA has been in terminal decline since the 70's. Outsourcing of the manufacturing process (so corporations could make even fatter profits) has amplified that. Many people have done well over there, but an increasing proportion - from birth sold the myth of an American Dream that promised a progressively better standard of living - have found their own lives to be a worsening struggle.

Of course, people don't use logic and identify that the problem is the entire corporate-capitalist economic system, which has thrown Blue Collar America under a bus (again, because they're brainwashed from birth on that free-market, work hard, American Dream bullshit?)

Instead they blame the bogeymen created by the corporation-slave politicians (of both parties) and their media mouthpieces. The right-wing ones create bogeymen of black people, of immigrants, of 'godless liberals' (most are also brainwashed from birth on all that christian skyfairy bollocks). They are fed a comfort blanket of ultra-nationalism (they call it patriotism) and of the right to have guns.


But would they be so accepting and angry if they all had good, secure jobs? If entire cities and towns weren't laid to economic waste? If all had enough money to love comfortably and send their kids to college?

I'm guessing the vast majority wouldn't be.
Offline GBF

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #46 on: September 3, 2021, 01:55:05 pm »
it is easy....countries with poor education, large wealth gap and poor accessibility to essential services do end up in shit

It is not entirely Trump's or any other republican or democratic fault, they just pour petrol to a fire that is already there
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #47 on: September 3, 2021, 02:01:56 pm »
Quote from: GBF on September  3, 2021, 01:55:05 pm
it is easy....countries with poor education, large wealth gap and poor accessibility to essential services do end up in shit

It is not entirely Trump's or any other republican or democratic fault, they just pour petrol to a fire that is already there


The Repugs - and Trump took it to a new level - just exploit the anger for electoral gain, by blaming certain groups that are easy to blame.


We've seen so many parallels in the UK - right wing politicians and the predominantly right-wing media (esp. print media) heaping the blame for the shittiness of people's lives on immigrants, trade unions, loony-lefties, benefits 'scroungers', the EU, etc. They've been hugely successful, too. It both generates support for right-wing parties, and also deflects attention away from the real reasons why people struggle economically (that too much of the wealth generated by the nation's collective endeavours are hoarded by too few people).
Offline Commie Bobbie

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #48 on: September 3, 2021, 02:10:07 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September  3, 2021, 02:01:56 pm

The Repugs - and Trump took it to a new level - just exploit the anger for electoral gain, by blaming certain groups that are easy to blame.


We've seen so many parallels in the UK - right wing politicians and the predominantly right-wing media (esp. print media) heaping the blame for the shittiness of people's lives on immigrants, trade unions, loony-lefties, benefits 'scroungers', the EU, etc. They've been hugely successful, too. It both generates support for right-wing parties, and also deflects attention away from the real reasons why people struggle economically (that too much of the wealth generated by the nation's collective endeavours are hoarded by too few people).


Not just that, but we have seen in the past few decades how Missionary groups connected to the the dangerous wing of the GOP (because I think using such terms such as loony, is offensive to people such as myself who suffer from mental health conditions) - have spread their message across parts of Latin America and Africa.

The means and ways that such right-wing groups have weaponised the internet in the last 20 years has almost certainly meant that acts of violence that would have taken months and months to organise - can be organised in little or no time at all. How Ruby Ridge and Waco would have worked out in the age of social media is any guess, even more so with one of their own in power - and with their foot soldiers in the corridors of Capitol Hill, with some having not so democratic intentions as they say they do. I suspect once the pandemic ends, we may see the 2019 intake of Dangerous Tories start to flex their own warped agendas.

Although England is nowhere near as far down the road as parts of the US are, I have no doubt that we are heading down that road.
Offline skipper757

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #49 on: September 3, 2021, 02:15:37 pm »
America has the same issues as many other developed nations:  the difficulty balancing selfish interests vs. the well-being of society.  The high standard of living overall, growth-focused mindset, and individual interests have made the notion of sacrifice and consequences very difficult to stomach.

Take, for example, student loans.  Over time, people didn't want to pay state taxes and with states facing shortfalls (and public universities needing to compete with private ones), the government began backing loans.  But what outcome was this going to lead to?  People back then wanted to simultaneously pay less in taxes, want schools to be competitive, and want more people to have access to college.  Well, in the real world, that unicorn doesn't exist, so we have a massive amount in student loans.  The thing is, it's basically baked into tuition, expenses, etc.  To truly change the system, we need to address many facets:
-The role of public vs. private institutions:  can public universities keep up if we impose limitations on their budget in exchange for lower tuition?
-The role of public and private lenders:  how should loans be treated?  Can we push students towards cheaper in-state tuition?  Can we make loans based on majors?
-The role of university administration:  can this bureaucracy be trimmed down?
-The role of university departments:  should universities re-evaluate all the departments they have?  Can we focus on departments that can lead to better job prospects for those who take loans?
-The role of the state and taxpayers:  how much more should taxpayers contribute to in-state schools?

In the end, it's multi-faceted and complicated.  We got here through decades of issues.  It's not one quick fix.  But any comprehensive reform is difficult because:
-State universities have oversight at state levels
-All stakeholders have their own vested interests
-Plans will take many years to implement
-Sacrifices and limitations of choice will have to be made.

Will Americans accept that?  Not a chance.  Politicians know that, which is why they try to think of short-term solutions and try their best to ignore long-term effects, knowing that the public focuses on the short-term.

Pretty much every problem in America is the result of many years of actions and policies (supported by voters and politicians alike).  Yet, there's very little stomach for long-term planning.  Take the concept of a "business-friendly mayor" or "business-friendly governor:"
-Tax breaks for corporations to invest
-Keep taxes low even as population grows and need for additional investments increases
-Ignore bourgeoning issues and champion growth only
-Leave office with high approval rating and run for higher office

That city down the road will have $4,000 studio apartments next to homeless tents.  It's an incentive problem.  It is easier to be popular as a politician to not make major decisions that piss people off.  People in America are generally well-off, and growth cities even more so.  Why raise taxes or force infrastructure upgrades (or increase budget for services) when you can just ride the status quo to higher office?  The people that vote in officials obviously love jobs and tax cuts.  But of course,  people will complain about the lack of public transit or affordability down the road.  Some of those are the same people (who will blame budget problems on others) while other people that weren't responsible for past actions are upset they now have to shoulder the burden.  Well, the people and politicians over the years chose not to have a strong foundation, so there are your consequences.  If you built the necessary foundations earlier, it'd be cheaper and more sustainable, but no one is incentivized to behave this way.  In fact, once the city's many issues are exposed, some will actually reminisce about how great it was in the past (without the realization that "how great it was" came at the detriment of sustainability).

It's like a person eating a lot of junk food and not exercising much for decades and then being told by a doctor to eat healthy foods and workout.  You'd probably hate it while at the same time reminisce about the good times (well it's the "good times" that got you here).

Actions have consequences, and it's something Americans cannot fathom to a degree.

We can look at:
-Jobs:  globalization and automation means new opportunities for growth and a whole of great news for many Americans.  But at the same time, if your industry offshores a lot of the work you do or your city of Flint Michigan loses the GM plant employing tens of thousands, you're in trouble.  At the same time, tech and finance is booming (just not in your industry nor your city).  Whose fault is it that we have a major wealth gap and dying towns and less mobility?  It's Americans and the politicians they elected.
-Housing:  draconian zoning laws, supply constraints, and cheap rates have fueled real estate as a "safe" investment, leading to more investors and even corporations partaking in single-family homes.  We essentially have baked in increases in housing prices due to this environment.  About 2/3rds of Americans own homes.  So if you're an older homeowner, this is great news as prices are going up, which is great for when you want to sell and retire.  Politicians know who their base is (hint:  it's not disaffected non-home owning millennials).  At this point, you can't survive a housing crash (or a stock market crash) as a politician.  We can build more houses, but often in less accessible areas, which requires more infrastructure spending (and maybe higher taxes?  Uh oh).  So ultimately, people are worried about home ownership?  Whose fault is that?  It's fellow Americans and the politicians they elected over the years.

Ultimately, America is responsible for America.  Otherwise, it's not a representative democracy.  The people have spoken, and they have chosen to try to have their cake and eat it.  The UK has a similar trend.  For example, someone in the climate thread posted that the majority of people in the UK are willing to eat less meat and travel less to combat climate change, but that reverses drastically when asked if they were willing to take a financial hit to combat climate change.  That's also America in a nutshell.  I want my own selfish interests (aka less taxes, continued growth in assets) but also simultaneously want more infrastructure and better government services.  I also want specific needs (e.g. health) when it suits me.  How do you satisfy those hundreds of millions of people?  Well, you don't.  And reform ends up getting kicked down the road.

There are tradeoffs and long-term consequences to consider, but America hasn't really cared about this.  Any politician that tries on a grand scale is asking for trouble.  It's a feedback loop between voters and politicians.

Politicians have instead resorted to the age-old blame game.  "Immigrants took your jobs.  China/India stole your jobs.  The Chinese are buying up all your houses."  Do you guys remember when the Indian/Chinese military showed up and forced American businesses to give up jobs?  Yea, me neither.

American companies supported globalization for more efficient deployment of capital.
American cities are the ones with zoning restrictions.
Americans are the ones who voted in politicians that didn't address climate, job-training, welfare, etc.
Americans have the power to tell representatives to enact legislation to ban foreign ownership (ask real estate developers, homeowners in wealthy areas, etc if they want this).

In the end, America is responsible for America.  Politicians will blame anyone else but themselves, and it's led to the hyper-partisanship, which makes it even easier too (it's not just the foreigners fault but Obama's too!).

Politicians know that the problems facing the country would take long-term planning and cooperation to solve along with individual sacrifice.  They also know that that is increasingly unlikely.  So kicking the can down the road becomes the norm.  Republican policy is rooted in not straying from the path we're on.  It's also why their most popular federal policy is tax cuts because that is the most popular, short-term action you can take to keep voters happy.  Of course, what about consequences of these actions?  Well....

Climate, mental health/homelessness, gun violence, racism, lack of economic opportunity, etc are long-term problems that require long-term solutions.  But if you're not keen on changing the system, then pointing fingers and playing the blame game is the perfect stalling tactic.  Once you layer in self-interest of voters (many of whom say they care about the issues but do not want to be financially impacted), it is difficult to address things.  Progress gets made in some places, but in others, it is harder to move.

Ultimately, the concept of the individual is fully ingrained in America to the extent it could be detrimental to the country as a whole (the pandemic highlights this perfectly).  But the individual, when it comes to concepts such as freedom, only care about it from a myopic point of view ("Me, me, me").  What about other people's right to exercise their rights (voting, protesting, court actions, etc)?  Even taking into account those who do champion personal liberties (not the hypocritical ones), you still have a problem with consequences.  You can protest at January 6, but even if you can't get arrested under the 1st amendment, you could lose your job.  I've seen comments online from cases in the past where people use "freedom of speech" as a defense even when in the case of employment.

What if the only way to solve America's issues were to make sacrifices?  The actions were taken for many years, but the consequences will have to be dealt with now.  Can people come together to realize that America's problem is Americans and that the only people that can solve it are Americans?  Or will we continue to live in denial about the work we have, kick the can down the road, and waste more time and resources not addressing issues?

The older generation talk about how great things were (without realizing their growth was to the detriment of future).  The younger generation have to make sacrifices, but find it unfair (why do I have to shoulder the burden).

Only way the change things is to work together, but there are plenty of Americans that don't want that change (and that's how we get gridlock and hyper-partisanship).  After all, throughout most of their lives, everything only goes up and growth is the only answer.  We made our bed, and now we have to lie in it.
Offline Chakan

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #50 on: September 3, 2021, 02:21:39 pm »
There's large swaths of the US that has first world technology with 3rd world thinking.

god will save us. jesus christ is the only law in the country.
Offline GBF

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #51 on: September 3, 2021, 03:07:36 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September  3, 2021, 02:01:56 pm

The Repugs - and Trump took it to a new level - just exploit the anger for electoral gain, by blaming certain groups that are easy to blame.


We've seen so many parallels in the UK - right wing politicians and the predominantly right-wing media (esp. print media) heaping the blame for the shittiness of people's lives on immigrants, trade unions, loony-lefties, benefits 'scroungers', the EU, etc. They've been hugely successful, too. It both generates support for right-wing parties, and also deflects attention away from the real reasons why people struggle economically (that too much of the wealth generated by the nation's collective endeavours are hoarded by too few people).


That is what extreme right wings do: poke, put petrol on fire, be a constant opposite to everything.  Not all Repubs are extreme right wings but at the same time not all Democrats are left wings or centrists. 

These days everyone want to have their own identities and to show they are better than the other identities out there.  Before the world was simpler, now we identify as a fridge and will protest if people are eating something others don't like.

In my home country, we call this 1st world problem.  Life is too comfortable so we invent problems and then this become too big to handle 



Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #52 on: September 3, 2021, 04:17:55 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on September  3, 2021, 01:29:56 pm
I don't disagree that the dems are in many ways to the right of what we have here, but I do find it amusing you are pretty much doing what you spend so much time moaning about your mates on social media doing - claiming that everyone to the right of your views are basically the same and not a proper opposition.

That's a fair point. Of course the Democrats seem to be a world away from the Republicans, but they are basically around the Tory Party in their political outlook.

Which always makes it more amusing when they get accused of being zany left-wing commie zealots :)
Offline newrosswaterford

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #53 on: September 3, 2021, 04:22:51 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on September  3, 2021, 02:15:37 pm
America has the same issues as many other developed nations:  the difficulty balancing selfish interests vs. the well-being of society.  The high standard of living overall, growth-focused mindset, and individual interests have made the notion of sacrifice and consequences very difficult to stomach.

Take, for example, student loans.  Over time, people didn't want to pay state taxes and with states facing shortfalls (and public universities needing to compete with private ones), the government began backing loans.  But what outcome was this going to lead to?  People back then wanted to simultaneously pay less in taxes, want schools to be competitive, and want more people to have access to college.  Well, in the real world, that unicorn doesn't exist, so we have a massive amount in student loans.  The thing is, it's basically baked into tuition, expenses, etc.  To truly change the system, we need to address many facets:
-The role of public vs. private institutions:  can public universities keep up if we impose limitations on their budget in exchange for lower tuition?
-The role of public and private lenders:  how should loans be treated?  Can we push students towards cheaper in-state tuition?  Can we make loans based on majors?
-The role of university administration:  can this bureaucracy be trimmed down?
-The role of university departments:  should universities re-evaluate all the departments they have?  Can we focus on departments that can lead to better job prospects for those who take loans?
-The role of the state and taxpayers:  how much more should taxpayers contribute to in-state schools?
*SNIP*
You have a lot of kick back about Universities (spaces, campuses) becoming Left leaning.While some of that comes from the right, a lot of educators are worried politics are becoming to much of a driver in that space.

Thing is they have turned the students into the customer, and as such they start to have an influence on the product. This seems to be totally lost on the educators though. They blame uni boards for bending over for Student demands over professors and what is taught, ignoring the root problem. Colleges have become businesses, the product has become secondary to the money.
Offline ThoroughlyMediocre

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #54 on: September 3, 2021, 06:08:32 pm »
I've lived in the U.S my whole life (mid-30s), specifically in the Midwest. This means I'm young enough to recall the "messaging" that pretty much every American child receives through a combination of education and, particularly, culture. The main points include:

-America is the greatest country in the world (and pay no attention to any statistics that may argue otherwise, i.e. education rankings, financial disparity, homicides, etc.)
-Democracy is the only form of governing that works and capitalism is the only financial institution that works (all others are evil)
-Showing patriotism is a requirement (in this way, we can acknowledge how fortunate we are to be better than everyone else)
-The founding fathers were omniscient
-No level of compromise is acceptable when it comes to personal freedoms

Each one of these is a problem in its own way. There is never any pressure to truly improve the way we do things because we're already the "best", and anyone who says we're not the best is unpatriotic and doesn't love their country. It's acceptable for Wall Street to fuck over low and middle-class Americans because, well, capitalism says that's OK. We can't possibly take a closer look at the 2nd Amendment because the founders of our country obviously foresaw the creation of semi-automatic rifles and were cool with it. And anyways, all guns have to be allowable because it's MY RIGHT to own a weapon capable of mass murder, just as it's MY RIGHT not to wear a mask or get a vaccine or listen to science in general.

Through it all, we've gotten so... fucking... stupid. Donald Trump was absolutely a symptom of this rank idiocy; it started long ago. It's why legitimate pride exists in being a "redneck", which is essentially synonymous with "simple" - as if this is a a badge of honor. There are a myriad of other issues of course, but this "brainwashing" I describe is chief among them.
Offline TSC

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #55 on: September 3, 2021, 07:41:18 pm »
On a pure political level the difference between the US and here is that the US voted their far right extremist administration out. 

Due to the federal nature of government in the US the acts of individual states are amplified, particularly the extreme laws pursued by some Republican states where loyalty to the orange one prevails.  But obviously the majority of the country voted Democrat at the last election.
Offline KillieRed

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 09:18:31 am »
Quote from: ThoroughlyMediocre on September  3, 2021, 06:08:32 pm
I've lived in the U.S my whole life (mid-30s), specifically in the Midwest. This means I'm young enough to recall the "messaging" that pretty much every American child receives through a combination of education and, particularly, culture. The main points include:

-America is the greatest country in the world (and pay no attention to any statistics that may argue otherwise, i.e. education rankings, financial disparity, homicides, etc.)
-Democracy is the only form of governing that works and capitalism is the only financial institution that works (all others are evil)
-Showing patriotism is a requirement (in this way, we can acknowledge how fortunate we are to be better than everyone else)
-The founding fathers were omniscient
-No level of compromise is acceptable when it comes to personal freedoms

Each one of these is a problem in its own way. There is never any pressure to truly improve the way we do things because we're already the "best", and anyone who says we're not the best is unpatriotic and doesn't love their country. It's acceptable for Wall Street to fuck over low and middle-class Americans because, well, capitalism says that's OK. We can't possibly take a closer look at the 2nd Amendment because the founders of our country obviously foresaw the creation of semi-automatic rifles and were cool with it. And anyways, all guns have to be allowable because it's MY RIGHT to own a weapon capable of mass murder, just as it's MY RIGHT not to wear a mask or get a vaccine or listen to science in general.

Through it all, we've gotten so... fucking... stupid. Donald Trump was absolutely a symptom of this rank idiocy; it started long ago. It's why legitimate pride exists in being a "redneck", which is essentially synonymous with "simple" - as if this is a a badge of honor. There are a myriad of other issues of course, but this "brainwashing" I describe is chief among them.

All of that stuff makes it sound like an authoritarian country like North Korea where the Dear Leader can do no wrong and once had a round of golf in 18 strokes.
Online AndyInVA

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #57 on: Today at 02:31:33 am »
Quote from: ThoroughlyMediocre on September  3, 2021, 06:08:32 pm
-America is the greatest country in the world (and pay no attention to any statistics that may argue otherwise, i.e. education rankings, financial disparity, homicides, etc.)
-Democracy is the only form of governing that works and capitalism is the only financial institution that works (all others are evil)
-Showing patriotism is a requirement (in this way, we can acknowledge how fortunate we are to be better than everyone else)
-The founding fathers were omniscient
-No level of compromise is acceptable when it comes to personal freedoms

This is really well put. I see this all the time. People telling me the US is best. I then ask them how many other countries they have been to ?. The answer is pretty much always zero.
Online AndyInVA

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #58 on: Today at 02:36:33 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 09:18:31 am
All of that stuff makes it sound like an authoritarian country like North Korea where the Dear Leader can do no wrong and once had a round of golf in 18 strokes.

Its not particularly about the 'leader'.

It's about the 'American Way' being best and that everyone else is wrong and frankly that God has blessed America. I see this mentality all the time where I live. You will have die hard Americans call Biden an idiot and still say this is the best country in the world.

Its not an authoritarian country, it does seem indocrinate its school kids and it is then supported by TV and Hollywood. They play the national anthem before every sport game, there are flags everywhere and it is such a big country they dont go anywhere else. Brits can drive 8 hours from London and go through three countries. I cant drive 12 hours and leave America.
