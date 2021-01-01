« previous next »
Author Topic: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 679 times)

Offline Commie Bobbie

The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« on: Yesterday at 02:00:56 pm »
As I alluded to in the Biden thread - I have been watching a few of the American Experience series on PBS, and came across both the Oklahoma City Bombing one and the Ruby Ridge one, both of whom are linked as they are part of the narrative pumped on the White Supremacist right as the consequences of state intervention - it is said that the Oklahoma City Atrocity was the Right's response to the Waco Siege and the resulting death toll.

However, there was a thought that came to mind. Do the events in the 90s, bare any responsibility for where America is right now?

Whether it is the radical, hate-filled nonsense that comes out of the GOP's gobs on an hourly basis, the obsession with their guns, the draconian Texas abortion laws and its implications, The voting rights debacle and straight out gerrymandering, and how the GOP have turned the Supreme Court, into toothless goons for an absurd period of time, remembering that the GOP's presidential candidate has lost the popular vote for the last four Presidential cycles?

And what can be done to combat this, because whilst Trump and Trumpism may be gone - albeit temporarily, the actions that the GOP have been allowed to get away with and its consequences are going to last decades.

Let's keep this away from Biden and Trump - this is purely about how America got to this point - and how to get it out of such a dark hole?
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:05:36 pm »
I dont think its just a 2 decade problem. Ever since their independence or the way they forcibly grabbed lands off the natives before 1776, America has embodied the "Im right, you are wrong" attitude. That attitude just multiplied and amplified into their battles and wars and it became so embedded into their politics and way of life that its seen as a natural behaviour in that side of the world. And its more visible now because of social media.
Offline Only Me

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:03:45 pm »
They appear to be a brainwashed, North Korean type cult of a country.

Making large numbers of kids pledge allegiance to a fucking flag every day - knob heads.

And the obsession with religion and God that millions of them seem to go in for. Obviously only the white, English speaking God, like.

And then there's the gun fettish. Something very Freudian about all that nonsense. if you ask me.

There's no hope for them. They are the very definition of a lost cause.

Pity the Atlantic isn't a few thousand miles wider.

Its a real shame. I've been to the US about 10 times on various holidays. But no more. Nutters, the lot of them.
Offline Riquende

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:23:49 pm »
Let's Escape from New York the whole bloody place.

Give the decent ones time to flee to Canada as refugees.
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:27:55 pm »
Commie Bobbie, you should definitely check this podcast out - I finished it recently, very high quality.

https://www.wbez.org/stories/what-to-expect-from-season-3-of-wbezs-motive-podcast/1f7189e5-3bde-4329-88c2-2b42ac70543b?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2vf_3L7g8gIV-gutBh3zNwojEAAYASAAEgLDd_D_BwE

It goes into how the right-wing mobs ditched the skinhead haircuts and morphed into the alt-right we see today, and how they get their hooks into people
Offline Fromola

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:34:45 pm »
You can go back a lot further but Bush stealing/sneaking the election in 2000 was the sliding doors moment in modern times. His presidency was an utter disaster on many fronts (from the economy to foreign policy) but America hasn't really recovered from 9/11 and its repercussions. 9/11 could have been avoided as well had the Bush administration been on the ball.

Reagan did a lot of damage in the 80s as well which Clinton didn't push back enough from (similar to Thatcher and Blair here). JFK's assassination and everything that followed in the 60s leading to loss of innocence and also set the stage for the disastrous Vietnam war.
Offline ShatnersBassoon

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:49:28 pm »
There is a global problem with the far right. The US maybe the most amplified and overt, but they are feeling emboldened everywhere else too.

The constant deluge of misinformation and conflation of fact with opinion/lie is making it a very difficult problem to counter.

I dont think these people are worse than before, they were always this bad. They are just more brazen and blatant about it.
Online rob1966

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:52:14 pm »
That Texas abortion law is one of the worst things I have read about concerning womens rights in I don't know how long. Its the kind of thing you expect from something like the Taliban. I'm surprised they stopped at allowing any individual to sue someone who performs an illegal abortion and just didn't say you can shoot them instead.
Offline oldfordie

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:53:07 pm »
Freedom of speech abuse.
Religion gone mad. add gone given right to anything somebody wants and they think right is on their side.
Add Patriot to any view they support makes then feel are doing something nobel, something they feel they are justified in feeling proud over.
Offline TSC

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:57:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:52:14 pm
That Texas abortion law is one of the worst things I have read about concerning womens rights in I don't know how long. Its the kind of thing you expect from something like the Taliban. I'm surprised they stopped at allowing any individual to sue someone who performs an illegal abortion and just didn't say you can shoot them instead.

Supreme Court decision (to deny a request to freeze the state law) is due to novel and complex procedural questions apparently.  Whatever they may be.
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:12:47 pm »
I think about this topic a lot though - too much, really. How have things got to this point?

I saw this exchange on reddit recently, and agreed with every word - the first quoted block is from a WaPo editorial about the newest GOP psycho Madison Cawthorne, who gave a nazi-esque speech with ominous warnings of more violence to come if elections keep getting 'stolen':

Quote
WaPo editorial: There you have the reigning ethos of todays right wing laid bare: If we keep lying uncontrollably to our supporters about the totalitarian lefts repression of them, they just might resort to violence, and gosh almighty, wouldnt that be just terrible!

The big truth captured here is that for many right-wing personalities, the lying about the left is prior and essential to their radicalization, abandonment of democracy and increasing embrace of authoritarianism. The former inspires and justifies the latter: Once you unshackle yourself entirely from any obligation to reality in depicting the leftist menace, its a short leap to envisioning and then justifying pretty much anything in response to it.

The Cawthorn dust-up captures this nicely. His spokesman says he fears that others will erroneously choose violence, as long as election integrity questions remain unresolved.

But Cawthorn himself cheerfully does all he can to give life to those questions, even though theyre based in lies. He says our elections continue to be rigged and stolen, and that the only way to avert violence is to insist that we have election security in all 50 states.

We do have election security, of course. The 2020 voting was scrutinized to an extraordinary degree, subject to numerous intensive reviews by elections officials and litigated over in dozens of nationally watched court battles.

So at best, theres a vaguely extortive element to this: If you dont give us more election security  i.e., more voter suppression, more audits designed to cast doubt on the elections outcome, more doubling down on counter-majoritarian tactics  the millions of Americans unfairly victimized by the last elections outcome just might resort to bloodshed! And that would be just awful!

You see versions of this constantly from the rights superstars. Remember when Tucker Carlson agreed that virtuous conservatives just might get pushed into fascism if and when the lefts excesses require it? This was justified by the invention that the left is already perilously close to this point, creating a perfect feedback loop of self-justification.

Similarly, when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) flirted with political violence, she did so by seemingly agreeing with the need to combat various leftist tyrannies that were simply invented.

And when Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) sought to justify his lead role in trying to invalidate President Bidens electors in Congress, he claimed to be merely giving voice to constituents who had doubts about the outcome. In reality, of course, he actively fed those doubts, and then used them to reverse-justify his effort to subvert the outcome, an effort that helped inspire Jan. 6.



...and then this response from u/frostfall010:


Quote
This article really gets at what the right wing media machine has been doing for years: creating this absurd and completely detached-from-reality caricature of the left. They legitimize it by cherry-picking examples of the left's hypocrisy or by pretending that extreme examples of behavior from some on the left is representative of everyone on the left. Millions of right wing Americans are fed this daily and they see democrats and people on the left as anti-American and a threat to the "real Americans'" way of life.

They're being radicalized by these insane lies and January 6 and other examples of right wing violence are evidence that they're taking up this "reluctant" mantle of having to defend America from internal enemies. And people like Trump and virtually every other member of the GOP perpetuates this idea, that democrats are extreme, dangerous, and should not govern.

It's not much more of a reach from there to say, the every day democrat is destroying the country and we have to do something about them. Clearly, not one single republican voiced any meaningful rebuke of Trump allowing unmarked officers grabbing protestors off of the street into unmarked vans (which should be the exact thing all these 2nd amendment-obsessed people should be upset about). So long as right wing media is allowed to continue spreading misinformation and propaganda this will only get worse.
Offline Fromola

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:40:38 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 03:53:07 pm
Freedom of speech abuse.
Religion gone mad. add gone given right to anything somebody wants and they think right is on their side.
Add Patriot to any view they support makes then feel are doing something nobel, something they feel they are justified in feeling proud over.

Democracy in general is in a shambles over there. Every Republican president since certainly Reagan has been highly destructive. On the other side you've got all these one-party Democrat cities that are in a shambles and taken over by anarchy, poverty, crime and homelessness, with the solution of 'defund the police' proposed as some kind of solution.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:10:39 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 04:12:47 pm

Quote
This article really gets at what the right wing media machine has been doing for years: creating this absurd and completely detached-from-reality caricature of the left. They legitimize it by cherry-picking examples of the left's hypocrisy or by pretending that extreme examples of behavior from some on the left is representative of everyone on the left. Millions of right wing Americans are fed this daily and they see democrats and people on the left as anti-American and a threat to the "real Americans'" way of life.



You could apply exactly this to the UK
Offline oldfordie

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:46:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:40:38 pm
Democracy in general is in a shambles over there. Every Republican president since certainly Reagan has been highly destructive. On the other side you've got all these one-party Democrat cities that are in a shambles and taken over by anarchy, poverty, crime and homelessness, with the solution of 'defund the police' proposed as some kind of solution. :no


I had a few little arguments on freedom of speech with someone from the US a few years back when discussing Hillsborough trolls. he was making a case of us not seeing the bigger picture, how silencing these trolls will limit our freedom to attack politicians,  :no . why do people accept these ridicules arguments without considering if they are right? the UK has far stricter laws than the US on freedom of speech, I assume anyone who thinks this stops us attacking our politicians never watches the news or reads opinions on UK forums.

The "13th" is brilliant documentary, Clinton should take some of the blame but at least he had the guts to admit he was wrong. yet 3 strikes and out law still in use today in most States. stand your ground law is obscene. I fully support BLM but they have argued a couple of things that have made it easier for the right wing to attack them, made it harder for the center left to endorse a couple of arguments they've made.  which makes it easier for the hard right to exploit to use fear.

Offline Lone Star Red

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:13:55 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 03:03:45 pm
They appear to be a brainwashed, North Korean type cult of a country.

Making large numbers of kids pledge allegiance to a fucking flag every day - knob heads.

And the obsession with religion and God that millions of them seem to go in for. Obviously only the white, English speaking God, like.

And then there's the gun fettish. Something very Freudian about all that nonsense. if you ask me.

There's no hope for them. They are the very definition of a lost cause.

Pity the Atlantic isn't a few thousand miles wider.

Its a real shame. I've been to the US about 10 times on various holidays. But no more. Nutters, the lot of them.

Offline Commie Bobbie

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:33:47 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:10:39 pm



You could apply exactly this to the UK

It's interesting you say that because I see the exact same issues everyday on line and in and around where I live. This utter lack of willingness amongst a sizable chunk of the electorate to see what the Tories have done as criminal and corrupt, almost like the government has utilised the same playbook that the GOP have successfully used in recent years.
Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:45:34 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 03:03:45 pm
They appear to be a brainwashed, North Korean type cult of a country.

Making large numbers of kids pledge allegiance to a fucking flag every day - knob heads.

And the obsession with religion and God that millions of them seem to go in for. Obviously only the white, English speaking God, like.

And then there's the gun fettish. Something very Freudian about all that nonsense. if you ask me.

There's no hope for them. They are the very definition of a lost cause.

Pity the Atlantic isn't a few thousand miles wider.

Its a real shame. I've been to the US about 10 times on various holidays. But no more. Nutters, the lot of them.
Only ten times??!! but no more? jaysus i can imagine how many times you'd have been there if you actually liked the place!
Ten times. 'Pity it's not a few thousand miles further away, place is full of nutters!'. Off he goes, ten times
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:14:11 pm »
America, in the last couple of decades, has been somewhere in between a second/third world nation that's pretending to be first. And people in positions of power don't acknowledge that and/or remain ignorant/oblivious of that.
Offline John C

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:26:39 pm »
I've never been in to US politics at all until recently, but didn't a lot of this shite start with Regan, the extreme right-wing populist?

And of course the whole interpretation of the constitution is bullshit also.
Offline Seebab

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:37:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:52:14 pm
That Texas abortion law is one of the worst things I have read about concerning womens rights in I don't know how long. Its the kind of thing you expect from something like the Taliban. I'm surprised they stopped at allowing any individual to sue someone who performs an illegal abortion and just didn't say you can shoot them instead.

All those people voting for Trump over Hillary in 2016. We are now seeing the fruits of their awful decision-making. Three supreme court picks by Trump in his 4 years of power and Mitch McConnell pretty much helping speed these abortion ban laws through. Disgusting but expected.

If Ruth Ginsberg is looking down at us somehow from the afterlife, she must be screaming at God/life for taking her away at the worst possible time.
Offline Sarge

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:43:38 pm »
The United Staes of America is a failed concept, Land of the Free, Home of the Brave runs well within the confines of the borders that make it a Country but honestly its a mess and one they have made themselves.

I'll go into this more tomorrow as i am now off to bed and only spotted this threada, very good topic btw Bobby.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:46:00 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:34:45 pm
You can go back a lot further but Bush stealing/sneaking the election in 2000 was the sliding doors moment in modern times. His presidency was an utter disaster on many fronts (from the economy to foreign policy) but America hasn't really recovered from 9/11 and its repercussions. 9/11 could have been avoided as well had the Bush administration been on the ball.

Reagan did a lot of damage in the 80s as well which Clinton didn't push back enough from (similar to Thatcher and Blair here). JFK's assassination and everything that followed in the 60s leading to loss of innocence and also set the stage for the disastrous Vietnam war.

America hasn't recovered from the Civil War and all its repercussions.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:47:37 am »
America is where you keep Americans.
Online Mister men

Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:25:46 am »
It's a very very angry country full of hate filled right and left leaning organisations. The divide is massive and won't be healed anytime soon.
