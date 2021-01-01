« previous next »
The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« on: Today at 02:00:56 pm »
As I alluded to in the Biden thread - I have been watching a few of the American Experience series on PBS, and came across both the Oklahoma City Bombing one and the Ruby Ridge one, both of whom are linked as they are part of the narrative pumped on the White Supremacist right as the consequences of state intervention - it is said that the Oklahoma City Atrocity was the Right's response to the Waco Siege and the resulting death toll.

However, there was a thought that came to mind. Do the events in the 90s, bare any responsibility for where America is right now?

Whether it is the radical, hate-filled nonsense that comes out of the GOP's gobs on an hourly basis, the obsession with their guns, the draconian Texas abortion laws and its implications, The voting rights debacle and straight out gerrymandering, and how the GOP have turned the Supreme Court, into toothless goons for an absurd period of time, remembering that the GOP's presidential candidate has lost the popular vote for the last four Presidential cycles?

And what can be done to combat this, because whilst Trump and Trumpism may be gone - albeit temporarily, the actions that the GOP have been allowed to get away with and its consequences are going to last decades.

Let's keep this away from Biden and Trump - this is purely about how America got to this point - and how to get it out of such a dark hole?
Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:05:36 pm »
I dont think its just a 2 decade problem. Ever since their independence or the way they forcibly grabbed lands off the natives before 1776, America has embodied the "Im right, you are wrong" attitude. That attitude just multiplied and amplified into their battles and wars and it became so embedded into their politics and way of life that its seen as a natural behaviour in that side of the world. And its more visible now because of social media.
Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:03:45 pm »
They appear to be a brainwashed, North Korean type cult of a country.

Making large numbers of kids pledge allegiance to a fucking flag every day - knob heads.

And the obsession with religion and God that millions of them seem to go in for. Obviously only the white, English speaking God, like.

And then there's the gun fettish. Something very Freudian about all that nonsense. if you ask me.

There's no hope for them. They are the very definition of a lost cause.

Pity the Atlantic isn't a few thousand miles wider.

Its a real shame. I've been to the US about 10 times on various holidays. But no more. Nutters, the lot of them.
Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:23:49 pm »
Let's Escape from New York the whole bloody place.

Give the decent ones time to flee to Canada as refugees.
Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:27:55 pm »
Commie Bobbie, you should definitely check this podcast out - I finished it recently, very high quality.

https://www.wbez.org/stories/what-to-expect-from-season-3-of-wbezs-motive-podcast/1f7189e5-3bde-4329-88c2-2b42ac70543b?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2vf_3L7g8gIV-gutBh3zNwojEAAYASAAEgLDd_D_BwE

It goes into how the right-wing mobs ditched the skinhead haircuts and morphed into the alt-right we see today, and how they get their hooks into people
Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:34:45 pm »
You can go back a lot further but Bush stealing/sneaking the election in 2000 was the sliding doors moment in modern times. His presidency was an utter disaster on many fronts (from the economy to foreign policy) but America hasn't really recovered from 9/11 and its repercussions. 9/11 could have been avoided as well had the Bush administration been on the ball.

Reagan did a lot of damage in the 80s as well which Clinton didn't push back enough from (similar to Thatcher and Blair here). JFK's assassination and everything that followed in the 60s leading to loss of innocence and also set the stage for the disastrous Vietnam war.
Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:49:28 pm »
There is a global problem with the far right. The US maybe the most amplified and overt, but they are feeling emboldened everywhere else too.

The constant deluge of misinformation and conflation of fact with opinion/lie is making it a very difficult problem to counter.

I dont think these people are worse than before, they were always this bad. They are just more brazen and blatant about it.
Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:52:14 pm »
That Texas abortion law is one of the worst things I have read about concerning womens rights in I don't know how long. Its the kind of thing you expect from something like the Taliban. I'm surprised they stopped at allowing any individual to sue someone who performs an illegal abortion and just didn't say you can shoot them instead.
Re: The State Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:53:07 pm »
Freedom of speech abuse.
Religion gone mad. add gone given right to anything somebody wants and they think right is on their side.
Add Patriot to any view they support makes then feel are doing something nobel, something they feel they are justified in feeling proud over.
