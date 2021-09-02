« previous next »
Listen to this song now!
Thought it might be fun to have a thread where people recommend a song to listen to NOW!

Always looking for new stuff to listen to while I'm working.


I'll start us off with:

Come Dancing (The Kinks) 1982

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6lgzc0axshc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6lgzc0axshc</a>



"Come Dancing" is a tribute to the Davies' older sister Rene. Living in Canada with her reportedly abusive husband, the 31-year-old Rene was visiting her childhood home in Fortis Green at the time of Ray Davies' 13th birthday21 June 1957on which she surprised him with a gift of the Spanish guitar he had tried to persuade his parents to buy him. That evening, Rene, who had a weak heart as a result of a childhood bout of rheumatic fever, suffered a fatal heart attack while dancing at the Lyceum ballroom.



Lyrics:

hey put a parking lot on a piece of land
Where the supermarket used to stand
Before that they put up a bowling alley
On the site that used to be the local Palais
That's where the big bands used to come and play
My sister went there on a Saturday

Come dancing
All her boyfriends used to come and call
Why not come dancing?
It's only natural

Another Saturday, another date
She would be ready but she's always make them wait
In the hallway in anticipation
He didn't know the night would end up in frustration
He'd end up blowing all his wages for the week
All for a cuddle and a peck on the cheek

Come dancing
That's how they did it when I was just a kid
And when they said come dancing
My sister always did

My sister should have come in at midnight
And my mum would always sit up and wait
It always ended up in a big row
When my sister used to get home late
Out of my window I can see them in the moonlight
Two silhouettes saying goodnight by the garden gate

The day they knocked down the Palais
My sister stood and cried
The day they knocked down the Palais
Part of my childhood died, just died

Now I'm grown up and playing in a band
And there's a car park where the Palais used to stand
My sister's married and she lives on an estate
Her daughters go out now it's her turn to wait
She knows they get away with things she never could
But if I asked her I wonder if she would

Come dancing
Come on sister have yourself a ball
Don't be afraid to come dancing
It's only natural

Come dancing
Just like the Palais on a Saturday
And all her friends will come dancing
Where the big bands used to play
Re: Listen to this song now!
Touched by the Hand of God = New Order - 1987



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T9M_bqIB6EU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T9M_bqIB6EU</a>

"Touched by the Hand of God" was a single released by New Order on 7 December 1987. The song was originally recorded for the soundtrack to the film Salvation! and the version released as a single was remixed by Arthur Baker. The B-side was a dub remix, titled "Touched by the Hand of Dub", and the release had the catalogue number FAC 193; its production is credited to New Order.

Although not a track taken from a studio album, "Touched by the Hand of God" appears on the 2008 Collector's Edition of New Order's album Brotherhood in its remix version, on the 1994 compilation The Best of New Order and in remixed form on 1995's The Rest of New Order. In the US, the song was released as the B-side to the group's following single "Blue Monday 1988", though it was billed as a double A-side on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play and Maxi-Singles charts.


Video

The video that accompanied the song was directed by Kathryn Bigelow, and parodied glam metal groups of the same period, with the band miming to the music while wearing long wigs and leather clothing. The video also contains a love scene that is intercut with the performance shots, and stars Femi Gardiner and Bill Paxton. The concept was proposed by manager Rob Gretton, and was inspired by the band having seen the clichés of then-popular videos on MTV while touring America. Bassist Peter Hook said in a 2000 interview that one of the bands that served as inspiration for the spoof video was Mötley Crüe, whose song Girls, Girls, Girls played in heavy rotation on MTV at the time.


Lyrics


[Verse 1]
I was standing by the ocean when I saw your face
I couldn't look at you
I guess you knew it
But I never realized that we were through
And I'm now down here all alone with every feeling that I own
You can't take that away
And with every breath we take
And the illusions we create will come to you someday

[Hook]
And I was touched by the hand of God
Never knew it
But of course I was

[Verse 2]
I never hoped to do the things in this world I wanted to
Because everything I own, it belongs to you
I've never looked at you in a sexual way in my life before
And I've never woken up like this so desperately before

[Hook]
And I was touched by the hand of God
Never knew it
But of course I was
I was touched by the hand of God
Never knew it
But of course I was
Touched by the hand of God
Never knew it
But of course I was
I was touched by the hand of God
Never knew it
But of course I was
I was touched (touched)
I was touched (touched)
Re: Listen to this song now!
Olivia Vedder

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iQ18DXg7b7c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iQ18DXg7b7c</a>
Re: Listen to this song now!
Monkey Gone to Heaven = Pixies 1989



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EHC9HE7vazI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EHC9HE7vazI</a>

"Monkey Gone to Heaven" is a song by the American alternative rock band Pixies. Recorded in November 1988 during the sessions for the band's 1989 album Doolittle, it was released as a single in March, and included as the seventh track on the album when it was released a month later in April. The song was written and sung by frontman Black Francis and was produced by Gil Norton. Referencing environmentalism and biblical numerology, the song's lyrics mirrored themes that were explored in Doolittle. "Monkey Gone to Heaven" was the first Pixies song to feature guest musicians: two cellists, Arthur Fiacco and Ann Rorich, and two violinists, Karen Karlsrud and Corine Metter.

The band had signed to Elektra Records at the end of 1988,[1] so the "Monkey Gone to Heaven" single was their first American and major label release. It was critically well-received; Rolling Stone's David Fricke said "Monkey Gone to Heaven" was "a corrosive, compelling meditation on God and garbage".[2] In the years since its release, the song has received several accolades from music publications.

"Monkey Gone to Heaven"'s main theme is environmentalism. The song mainly deals with humanity's destruction of the ocean and "confusion of man's place in the universe". "On one hand, it's [the ocean] this big organic toilet. Things get flushed and repurified or decomposed and it's this big, dark, mysterious place", Black later said, "It's also a very mythological place where there are octopus's gardens, the Bermuda Triangle, Atlantis, and mermaids."[3] Francis came up with the song's hook, "this monkey's gone to heaven", long before the song itself was written. The line itself forms a basis for the song, which revolves around humanity's relationship with the divine and environmentalism. After Francis set the developing lyrics to music, he rushed to lead guitarist Joey Santiago's apartment to play it to him. Santiago later commented on the nascent performance: "It was early in the morning, I was still so tired. [Francis said] 'Hey Joe, I need to come over. I need to show you something.' [...] It was awesome, really good. He had the 'If man is five' part there, and he was laughing. [...] It was hilarious".

"Monkey Gone to Heaven" includes references to numerology in the lyrics "If man is five/then the Devil is six/and God is seven". Francis later expanded on the significance of the lyrics in an interview to Alternative Press, saying "It's a reference from what I understand to be Hebrew numerology, and I don't know a lot about it or any of it really. I just remember someone telling me of the supposed fact that in the Hebrew language, especially in the Bible, you can find lots of references to man in the 5th and Satan in the 6th and God in the 7th. [...] I didn't go to the library and figure it out". The song's numerology is alluded to on the single's cover, which features figures of five, six and seven, and also a monkey with a halo.

Ben Sisario, author of Doolittle 33⅓, offers a slightly different interpretation of the song: "Neptune, the god of this realm [in reference to Francis' ocean comment], the 'underwater guy who controlled the sea,' hung out down there, the personification of man's relationship with the earth. And what happens to Neptune? He gets 'killed by ten million pounds of sludge from New York to New Jersey.' Same thing with the "creature in the sky," who gets stuck up there in a hole in the ozone layer. Man the divine manifestation effectively dies, and what remains is his degraded animal nature; the chintzy halo stuck on the primate's head is the symbol of that unhappy fall".


Lyrics:


There was a guy
An underwater guy who controlled the sea
Got killed by ten million pounds of sludge
From New York and New Jersey

This monkey's gone to Heaven [x4]

The creature in the sky
Got sucked in a hole
Now there's a hole in the sky
And the ground's not cold
And if the ground's not cold
Everything is gonna burn
We'll all take turns
I'll get mine, too

This monkey's gone to Heaven [x4]

Rock me Joe!

If man is 5 [x3]

Then the devil is 6 [x5]

Then God is 7 [x3]

This monkey's gone to Heaven [x9]



Re: Listen to this song now!
Just over two years ago Neal Casal took his life not long after posting some pictures on instagram, he was 50




Seemed like a lovely guy, got to see him once, a fine guitarist and a flashback to the better type of music of the early mid 70s

I've posted two videos, one after he died (with fellow surfer tribute) and another before (with his dad at the end)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Lyip9AdsVrk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Lyip9AdsVrk</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zcFUrpXr7VE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zcFUrpXr7VE</a>



