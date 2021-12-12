« previous next »
Author Topic: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)  (Read 43560 times)

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:59:11 pm
A bit like they thought it wasn't worth investigating the complaints made about Jimmy Saville or employing Kelvin MacKenzie.

Sorry Al, but as pissed off with McNulty as I am, that's a ridiculous comparison.

Popcorn's Art

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:04:13 pm
As it happens I have written a complaint to the BBC. Depending on the reply I will probably make a FOI request as well.

I respect the energy of people who write emails for causes, and I write to my MPs/MLAs when I feel the need. I don't get the energy you're putting into this non-story, though. What do you hope to achieve? What's a satisfactory outcome for you?

Did you email BBC about Shearer's behaviour on social media and on coms following the Newcastle game?
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
I am genuinely really curious what McNulty has been posting on his burner. We've all heard the likes of "jammy bastards" etc from rival fans, but that random "absolute cnuts" really did strike me as venomous, even when I first read it. I did actually think it was the kind of post Davek would make. It came across as pure hate.

As I've said, my main concern about this was how it illustrates the culture of casual contempt towards all things LFC; and whilst the comment in isolation is easily ignored, it is evidence of that bias.

Everton fans from Liverpool will say something like that and have it mean Liverpool fans. Rival fans and some media personalities will say it and have it mean scousers and the city of Liverpool in general. In that context, it's not banter - it's prejudice.

Like when Everton fans lay on spreads for the Mancs - they don't realise the damage they do to their own city with stunts like this. They see it as getting at us, but what they really do is undermine the city as a whole.

McNulty should know better and realise this. Even if other loons like Davek are happy and ignorant enough to post this kind of bollocks to social media, McNulty shouldn't be, even if he thinks exactly the same. He should keep it to his sodding WhatsApp or his mates down the pub who know him well and won't blurt it out to others.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:59:11 pm
A bit like they thought it wasn't worth investigating the complaints made about Jimmy Saville or employing Kelvin MacKenzie.

Wow  :lmao
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:35:33 am
Sorry Al, but as pissed off with McNulty as I am, that's a ridiculous comparison.



I am not comparing the two and what they did with McNulty in anyway. I brought them up in a reply that suggested because the BBC hadnt issued an apology or a clarification regarding what was posted by McNulty or the hacker that it meant they thought there was nothing worth investigating.

Let's be honest here large public or publicly funded bodies dont have a great track record at deciding what should and should not be investigated.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:31:17 am
I am not comparing the two and what they did with McNulty in anyway. I brought them up in a reply that suggested because the BBC hadnt issued an apology or a clarification regarding what was posted by McNulty or the hacker that it meant they thought there was nothing worth investigating.

Let's be honest here large public or publicly funded bodies dont have a great track record at deciding what should and should not be investigated.

On the contrary, when I worked for them, I found the BBC to be incredibly quick to act on complaints. This isn't the scandal you believe it to be, really.

My closest friends, all wonderful humans despite their suspect taste in football teams, would write something similar (or worse) on our football whatsapp.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:42:03 am
I respect the energy of people who write emails for causes, and I write to my MPs/MLAs when I feel the need. I don't get the energy you're putting into this non-story, though. What do you hope to achieve? What's a satisfactory outcome for you?

Did you email BBC about Shearer's behaviour on social media and on coms following the Newcastle game?

At the very least what I would like is an investigation that sets out to find out if the McNulty tweet was sent from a work device or work IP address. You know exactly the kind of thing that would happen if any of us used a works device or work network to send abusive messages on twitter and were caught.

Given McNulty constantly uses Twitter to post about his job there must be a high liklihood that it was a company device that he used. I mean if he has a separate personal device and he has an alt account to post abuse then why you have both accounts on the one device.

If it was a company device then they should look at what other abusive posts if any have been sent from the device and or company IP addresses.

As for Shearer he is an ex footballer who quite openly shows bias in his job as a pundit. The BBC has a whole host of pundits who show similar bias to towards their club. It is not ideal and personally I am not a fan.

However if Shearer for example had probably gone to the trouble of setting up a burner account and was secretly using it to abuse a Rival club the yes I think it should be investigated.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
He basically said 'lucky Liverpool', that's not abusive.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:35:43 am
On the contrary, when I worked for them, I found the BBC to be incredibly quick to act on complaints. This isn't the scandal you believe it to be, really.

My closest friends, all wonderful humans despite their suspect taste in football teams, would write something similar (or worse) on our football whatsapp.

Why are you comparing posting something in your own name on a closed whatspp group with what McNulty did.

As for it being a scandal who has suggested that. I have indicated that it is something that is worthy of being investigated in exactly the same way it would for any of us who work for a large company.

At the very least they should be checking to see if any social media guidelines have been breached.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:53:11 am
He basically said 'lucky Liverpool', that's not abusive.

Which bit stated or inferred that luck was involved. His post had a pejorative and another word used to clarify what he meant.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:07:56 am
Which bit stated or inferred that luck was involved. His post had a pejorative and another word used to clarify what he meant.

Who were the victims of his 'abuse'?
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:07:56 am
Which bit stated or inferred that luck was involved. His post had a pejorative and another word used to clarify what he meant.

The deflected shot he was commenting on?
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:07:56 am
Which bit stated or inferred that luck was involved. His post had a pejorative and another word used to clarify what he meant.

If someone says 'absolute c*nts' after a deflected equaliser, you can pretty much assume they mean 'jammy bastards.' Context is everything.

You yourself are making the inference that he's calling Liverpool absolute c*nts. He can just as easily be chastising Fulham as absolute c*nts for conceding. I know I would've exclaimed something along the lines of 'absolute c*nts' at Villa when they capitulated against City two seasons ago. I don't hold any animosity to Villa or their supporters ordinarily.

You're also inferring he has a burner account. He might, yes, but it might also have been an attempted DM or misplaced text.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
The lengths some are going to to defend him is really weird though not surprising.

(I know, I'll get the ohh no one is defending him line back, just dont want him sacked) when hardly anyone has asked for that anyway.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:19:56 am
The lengths some are going to to defend him is really weird though not surprising.

Personally, I couldn't give less of a fuck about Phil McNulty, it's more of a reaction to people going completely overboard in the other direction.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:19:56 am
The lengths some are going to to defend him is really weird though not surprising.

(I know, I'll get the ohh no one is defending him line back, just dont want him sacked) when hardly anyone has asked for that anyway.

People are just arguing with Al, who wants a full public enquiry, and namedropped Savile and MacKenzie in a crass attempt to sway the argument.

Personally, I wouldn't be against him being asked to explain himself properly and having to come clean.  But it's not the end of the world if he doesn't, and this is going to stick with him for years now, he's going to be trolled about it for ages.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Saw the thread, entered out of curiosity, immediately got the impression something scandalous happened, scrolled back through the last few pages, finally found out what everyone's cribbing about, read the tweet, thought about it for a second, and drew the conclusion that those getting uppity about this are the bigger fucking pain to society
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:28:43 am
Personally, I wouldn't be against him being asked to explain himself properly and having to come clean. 

Come clean on what exactly?
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:31:41 am
Come clean on what exactly?

He obviously wasn't hacked.  No one hacks a prominent BBC journalist, doesn't change their password, and only makes one post saying 'absolute c*nts' right after Liverpool score a deflected goal.

So he either has a burner, or that was meant to be a private message to a mate or whatever.  His explanation of being hacked doesn't wash at all.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
I think people are missing the point here if McNultys intention was to call us lucky then why go to all the trouble of claiming a criminal act had occurred.

For me McNulty knew exactly what he had posted and why and the liklihood is that once he realised which account he had posted on he consciously decided to lie about it.

Why would he do that if it was an innocent remark made with no malice. This is a man who has spent decades writing for a living and knows full well the implications of what he writes.

He is also fully aware of the downright abuse Liverpool and it's fans have faced for decades. Armed with that knowledge he decides to post a reply on twitter to a post by a national newspaper.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:33:29 am
His explanation of being hacked doesn't wash at all.

So what?

I'm not being facetious here. I'm being serious. What does it actually matter?
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:37:05 am
So what?

I'm not being facetious here. I'm being serious. What does it actually matter?

You don't think someone working for the BBC making a massive error and then lying about how it happened is a problem?
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:34:28 am
I think people are missing the point here if McNultys intention was to call us lucky then why go to all the trouble of claiming a criminal act had occurred.

For me McNulty knew exactly what he had posted and why and the liklihood is that once he realised which account he had posted on he consciously decided to lie about it.

Why would he do that if it was an innocent remark made with no malice. This is a man who has spent decades writing for a living and knows full well the implications of what he writes.

He is also fully aware of the downright abuse Liverpool and it's fans have faced for decades. Armed with that knowledge he decides to post a reply on twitter to a post by a national newspaper.

I would imagine because the Chief BBC Sports Writer calling people c*nts isnt a great look, especially football teams when, as you say, hes meant to at least give the aura of being impartial

If my clients could link my social media presence to my professional presence, I would 100% avoid saying anything which could be deemed to be controversial, this is why people are so full of shite on LinkedIn because theres only a very select few things you can talk about without potentially causing yourself a problem.

If I accidentally posted on an account that could be traced back to me and called someone a c*nt, Id also try and backtrack because its just not a great look.

It doesnt automatically mean hes on some burner account posting malicious hate just because hes tried to cover his tracks on this.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:34:28 am
I think people are missing the point here if McNultys intention was to call us lucky then why go to all the trouble of claiming a criminal act had occurred.

Typing out a quick tweet saying you were hacked isn't really "going to all the trouble" is it? It takes seconds. He was likely just a bit embarrassed and panicked, and didn't think through it first.

It's actually unbelievable this is being treatedas a big deal.  ;D
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Revel in the fact we trigger the blue shite

 :scarf
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:39:22 am
You don't think someone working for the BBC making a massive error and then lying about how it happened is a problem?

No. I don't. Moreover, I'm bemused as to why you or anyone else would think it a "problem"

We're the most successful club in the country. Rival fans hate us because of that. Get over it mate
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:53:11 am
He basically said 'lucky Liverpool', th :duhat's not abusive.

I'm probably the only one on here finds it funny. He basically got caught with his pants down. The names I have called Jose fergie and now Arteta
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:28:43 am
People are just arguing with Al, who wants a full public enquiry, and namedropped Savile and MacKenzie in a crass attempt to sway the argument.

Personally, I wouldn't be against him being asked to explain himself properly and having to come clean.  But it's not the end of the world if he doesn't, and this is going to stick with him for years now, he's going to be trolled about it for ages.

Firstly I have explained why I brought up the pair of scumbags. I did it because just because a publicly funded body refuses to investigate or act doesn't mean something isn't wrong. Large organisations look to protect themselves.

Secondly the answer to a public figure posting an abusive message isn't to abuse them. That is why social media is a cesspit. They should be held to account.

The issue here is that if McNulty had apologised for a lack of judgement and the BBC had issued a statement saying that they had spoken to him and reminded him of his responsibilities then the matter would be closed.

That hasn't happened for me McNulty has denied responsibility come up with a completely implausible excuse and the BBC have played along with it.

For me the way to improve social media is for the BBC to show that abusive messages have consequences. The way to make it worse is for other people to use it as an opportunity to abuse McNulty.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 10:47:47 am
I'm probably the only one on here finds it funny.

You're definitely not mate
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:34:28 am
I think people are missing the point here if McNultys intention was to call us lucky then why go to all the trouble of claiming a criminal act had occurred.

For me McNulty knew exactly what he had posted and why and the liklihood is that once he realised which account he had posted on he consciously decided to lie about it.

Why would he do that if it was an innocent remark made with no malice. This is a man who has spent decades writing for a living and knows full well the implications of what he writes.

He is also fully aware of the downright abuse Liverpool and it's fans have faced for decades. Armed with that knowledge he decides to post a reply on twitter to a post by a national newspaper.

No one is missing that point. Several including me already addressed it. If he did post the original tweet he probably panicked about losing his job. And when you see the Lineker Twitter furore, you can understand that panic. If he lied, it was a daft panicky reaction and for me, not worthy of public enquiry to date a few upset fans.

You can say absolute c*nts without malice. Look in any matchday thread on here. Profanity is not necessarily malicious or nefarious. And nothing in mcnultys writing indicates his dislike for Liverpool, which is to his credit. I dont know how Id dare having to write positively about Everton or United - although both teams have made that task easier of late.


And while I dont believe he was hacked, its not completely implausible as hacked covers a wide range of things.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
I dont want him hung, drawn and quartered (just hung) but it does give a little snapshot as to why its hard for us to compete with City to be honest.

In the last few days McNulty has said this and Antonio has come out to say he doesnt want Liverpool to win the league. Its all a bit interlinked. To Harrys point, it just comes with being a massive club. Probably only United drive equal love/hate comments.

But it all points towards why City quietly get on and win stuff, honestly think most dont give a shit about them and fans of other teams arent annoyed by their cheating because theyre not directly impacted. Definitely think were seen as a bigger scalp, or just players/fans of others would love to derail our title charge more so we have to work twice as hard to win stuff. More of an observation rather than anything else but all these sorts of stories are all linked a bit I think.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 01:04:41 am
FSG has been accused of serious criminal offences for years on RAWK, but I dont see posters clamouring to bring John Henry to justice either 

So mingebaggery is now a serious criminal offence? :o
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:46:55 am
No. I don't. Moreover, I'm bemused as to why you or anyone else would think it a "problem"

We're the most successful club in the country. Rival fans hate us because of that. Get over it mate

I've already said I think it's funny and I'm literally in this thread, arguing that nothing happening off the back of it is fine with me.

But I can also appreciate that the BBC are publicly funded and their aim is to be impartial at all times.  He posted it as a BBC journalist.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Good observation Nick about City. Man u prefer city win it to us. I prefer city win to arsenal. They are cheats boring football not a real rival historically. Small fanbase. Like I hate Chelsea more. Im living in Ireland liverpool man utd arsenal spurs are the only teams the guys on my work teaclub support the banter is between them
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 10:57:51 am
Good observation Nick about City. Man u prefer city win it to us. I prefer city win to arsenal. They are cheats b9r8ng football not a real rival. Like I hate Chelsea more.

You prefer a blood money sports washing enterprise with a horrible fan base to win the league over a traditional club whose fans are generally respectful to us?
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:59:21 am
You prefer a blood money sports washing enterprise with a horrible fan base to win the league over a traditional club whose fans are generally respectful to us?

Yeah, I thought that was a weird take as well.

And I prefer United to City, even though they are now part owned by a tax dodging, Brexitsupporting strike breaker.

At least Ratcliffe is a true English gent. ;D
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Yes I prefer city to win over arsenal because city have robbed us of 2 titles arsenal can suffer too. Cities titles don't count to me 115 charges!?
