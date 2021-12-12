« previous next »
Author Topic: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)  (Read 43206 times)

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:59:11 pm
A bit like they thought it wasn't worth investigating the complaints made about Jimmy Saville or employing Kelvin MacKenzie.

Sorry Al, but as pissed off with McNulty as I am, that's a ridiculous comparison.

Popcorn's Art

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:04:13 pm
As it happens I have written a complaint to the BBC. Depending on the reply I will probably make a FOI request as well.

I respect the energy of people who write emails for causes, and I write to my MPs/MLAs when I feel the need. I don't get the energy you're putting into this non-story, though. What do you hope to achieve? What's a satisfactory outcome for you?

Did you email BBC about Shearer's behaviour on social media and on coms following the Newcastle game?
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
I am genuinely really curious what McNulty has been posting on his burner. We've all heard the likes of "jammy bastards" etc from rival fans, but that random "absolute cnuts" really did strike me as venomous, even when I first read it. I did actually think it was the kind of post Davek would make. It came across as pure hate.

As I've said, my main concern about this was how it illustrates the culture of casual contempt towards all things LFC; and whilst the comment in isolation is easily ignored, it is evidence of that bias.

Everton fans from Liverpool will say something like that and have it mean Liverpool fans. Rival fans and some media personalities will say it and have it mean scousers and the city of Liverpool in general. In that context, it's not banter - it's prejudice.

Like when Everton fans lay on spreads for the Mancs - they don't realise the damage they do to their own city with stunts like this. They see it as getting at us, but what they really do is undermine the city as a whole.

McNulty should know better and realise this. Even if other loons like Davek are happy and ignorant enough to post this kind of bollocks to social media, McNulty shouldn't be, even if he thinks exactly the same. He should keep it to his sodding WhatsApp or his mates down the pub who know him well and won't blurt it out to others.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:59:11 pm
A bit like they thought it wasn't worth investigating the complaints made about Jimmy Saville or employing Kelvin MacKenzie.

Wow  :lmao
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:35:33 am
Sorry Al, but as pissed off with McNulty as I am, that's a ridiculous comparison.



I am not comparing the two and what they did with McNulty in anyway. I brought them up in a reply that suggested because the BBC hadnt issued an apology or a clarification regarding what was posted by McNulty or the hacker that it meant they thought there was nothing worth investigating.

Let's be honest here large public or publicly funded bodies dont have a great track record at deciding what should and should not be investigated.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:31:17 am
I am not comparing the two and what they did with McNulty in anyway. I brought them up in a reply that suggested because the BBC hadnt issued an apology or a clarification regarding what was posted by McNulty or the hacker that it meant they thought there was nothing worth investigating.

Let's be honest here large public or publicly funded bodies dont have a great track record at deciding what should and should not be investigated.

On the contrary, when I worked for them, I found the BBC to be incredibly quick to act on complaints. This isn't the scandal you believe it to be, really.

My closest friends, all wonderful humans despite their suspect taste in football teams, would write something similar (or worse) on our football whatsapp.
