I am genuinely really curious what McNulty has been posting on his burner. We've all heard the likes of "jammy bastards" etc from rival fans, but that random "absolute cnuts" really did strike me as venomous, even when I first read it. I did actually think it was the kind of post Davek would make. It came across as pure hate.



As I've said, my main concern about this was how it illustrates the culture of casual contempt towards all things LFC; and whilst the comment in isolation is easily ignored, it is evidence of that bias.



Everton fans from Liverpool will say something like that and have it mean Liverpool fans. Rival fans and some media personalities will say it and have it mean scousers and the city of Liverpool in general. In that context, it's not banter - it's prejudice.



Like when Everton fans lay on spreads for the Mancs - they don't realise the damage they do to their own city with stunts like this. They see it as getting at us, but what they really do is undermine the city as a whole.



McNulty should know better and realise this. Even if other loons like Davek are happy and ignorant enough to post this kind of bollocks to social media, McNulty shouldn't be, even if he thinks exactly the same. He should keep it to his sodding WhatsApp or his mates down the pub who know him well and won't blurt it out to others.