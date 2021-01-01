« previous next »
Author Topic: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #480 on: Today at 07:21:43 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:51:35 pm
Lineker made a very public principled stand that could easily have affected his career. I really can't see the equivalence with McNulty being caught out. I think it is very wrong to have a public persona of impartiality and then show your true persona.

Would you be okay if McNulty's 'private' comments had been, racist, homophobic, or misogynistic?

I mean Keys and Gray didn't show their misogynistic feelings on live TV so should they be ignored?

The Lineker equivalence is he works for the BBC and showed Bias, the  fact you agree with him should be irrelevant.

 racist, homophobic, or misogynistic. Two of those things are illegal, so its a false equivalence

Keys n Gray dont work for the BBC Im not sure of your point there


Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #481 on: Today at 07:21:44 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:51:35 pm
Lineker made a very public principled stand that could easily have affected his career. I really can't see the equivalence with McNulty being caught out. I think it is very wrong to have a public persona of impartiality and then show your true persona.

Would you be okay if McNulty's 'private' comments had been, racist, homophobic, or misogynistic?

I mean Keys and Gray didn't show their misogynistic feelings on live TV so should they be ignored?

I really dont think its fair to ask whether his comments had been racist, homophobic or misogynistic- the answer to the question is no, of course not, but he wasnt, he called his clubs biggest rivals c*nts and presumably thought he was doing so privately.

If youre asking me would I be fine with an Everton fan privately calling Liverpool c*nts then yeah, absolutely. Obviously he shouldnt be doing it publicly but he clearly didnt realise that he was doing so.

Just think its funny personally.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #482 on: Today at 07:25:41 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:14:29 pm
Yeah I think I'm swayed by these two posts.
Fuck him, the absolute c*nt.

Agree John. In fact, the more I roll it around in my head, the more pissed off I get.

How can McNulty be sombre and respectful over an article he might write over Hillsborough say, when he's openly posted something like this? I'm sure people will say it's a separate issue from football, that you can't draw an equivalence; and that he's just said something in the heat of the moment.

But I for one can't take anything he says at face value now - how can you be respectful towards a group of people on one issue, yet act like that and expect to be taken seriously? It's part of the drip feed anti-Liverpool agenda - one of the tributaries that feeds the river.

It's the casualness of the contempt, along with the idiotic, unbelievable and feeble excuse. We have an entire thread on "the corruption fallacy"; this feeds into that impression - that they really are all out to get us. Because it's just Liverpool fans, and they just keep taking bs like this on the chin.

In isolation, this is a laughable incident and easily dismissed. But when you take in the broader context, it really illustrates the utter contempt LFC is held in on so many levels in the English game, and the media helps feed that contempt. I'm sick of my club being a convenient metaphorical punching bag for knuckle draggers, and it's bs like this that enables them.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #483 on: Today at 07:25:43 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 07:21:44 pm
I really dont think its fair to ask whether his comments had been racist, homophobic or misogynistic- the answer to the question is no, of course not, but he wasnt, he called his clubs biggest rivals c*nts and presumably thought he was doing so privately.

If youre asking me would I be fine with an Everton fan privately calling Liverpool c*nts then yeah, absolutely. Obviously he shouldnt be doing it publicly but he clearly didnt realise that he was doing so.

Just think its funny personally.

Agree with this.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #484 on: Today at 07:32:13 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:25:41 pm
Agree John. In fact, the more I roll it around in my head, the more pissed off I get.

How can McNulty be sombre and respectful over an article he might write over Hillsborough say, when he's openly posted something like this? I'm sure people will say it's a separate issue from football, that you can't draw an equivalence; and that he's just said something in the heat of the moment.

But I for one can't take anything he says at face value now - how can you be respectful towards a group of people on one issue, yet act like that and expect to be taken seriously? It's part of the drip feed anti-Liverpool agenda - one of the tributaries that feeds the river.

It's the casualness of the contempt, along with the idiotic, unbelievable and feeble excuse. We have an entire thread on "the corruption fallacy"; this feeds into that impression - that they really are all out to get us. Because it's just Liverpool fans, and they just keep taking bs like this on the chin.

In isolation, this is a laughable incident and easily dismissed. But when you take in the broader context, it really illustrates the utter contempt LFC is held in on so many levels in the English game, and the media helps feed that contempt. I'm sick of my club being a convenient metaphorical punching bag for knuckle draggers, and it's bs like this that enables them.

I really think youre overthinking this a bit mate.

If someone asked me to write an article on the Munich Air disaster I would be more than capable of doing so in a somber and respectful way, obviously thered be a number of other reasons preventing me from being the ideal candidate such as being born 30 years after the disaster, having little knowledge of the details etc etc, but it wouldnt be the fact that Im a Liverpool fan and it wouldnt be the fact that in a footballing sense I despise Manchester United.

If Manchester United were losing in a cup semi final, had looked like they might concede a second and then scored a deflected goal I suspect theres a fairly high chance that Id be on here typing something very similar to absolute c*nts.

If hed said something derogatory about scousers, or the city, or something along those lines then Id be inclined to agree with your point, but I honestly just think its a fan calling his rivals c*nts because theyve scored a bit of a lucky goal in a big game.

Could be wrong like but thats just my feeling on it.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #485 on: Today at 07:34:42 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:25:41 pm
Agree John. In fact, the more I roll it around in my head, the more pissed off I get.

How can McNulty be sombre and respectful over an article he might write over Hillsborough say, when he's openly posted something like this? I'm sure people will say it's a separate issue from football, that you can't draw an equivalence; and that he's just said something in the heat of the moment.

But I for one can't take anything he says at face value now - how can you be respectful towards a group of people on one issue, yet act like that and expect to be taken seriously? It's part of the drip feed anti-Liverpool agenda - one of the tributaries that feeds the river.

It's the casualness of the contempt, along with the idiotic, unbelievable and feeble excuse. We have an entire thread on "the corruption fallacy"; this feeds into that impression - that they really are all out to get us. Because it's just Liverpool fans, and they just keep taking bs like this on the chin.

In isolation, this is a laughable incident and easily dismissed. But when you take in the broader context, it really illustrates the utter contempt LFC is held in on so many levels in the English game, and the media helps feed that contempt. I'm sick of my club being a convenient metaphorical punching bag for knuckle draggers, and it's bs like this that enables them.

Spot on RB.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #486 on: Today at 07:51:14 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:21:43 pm
The Lineker equivalence is he works for the BBC and showed Bias, the  fact you agree with him should be irrelevant.

It isn't about whether I agree with it or not. Lineker made a principiled stand. He did it publicly knowing that there would be a significant chunk of the population who would be upset about his stand and that it could have repercussions for his career.

That is completely different to pretending to be fair and unbiased in public and then showing that to be an act.

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:21:43 pm
racist, homophobic, or misogynistic. Two of those things are illegal, so its a false equivalence

I was talking about morally not legally so I don't see the false equivalence.


Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:21:43 pm
Keys n Gray dont work for the BBC Im not sure of your point there


Keys and Gray worked for an independent company that has a far lower threshold for fairness and an ability to be unbiased. They still lost their jobs.

McNulty is working for an organisation that requires people to be unbiased. To meet that threshold requires people to be genuinely unbiased. If he is unable or unwilling to do that then for me he shouldn't be in that kind of position. He isn't a pundit who has declared his allegiance. He is supposed to be a serious journalist working for a public broadcasting service.

He knows full well what effect lies and smears have had on the City and Liverpool football club.

He then compounds his hateful comments by lying about what happened.   
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #487 on: Today at 08:00:22 pm
Keys and Gray lost their jobs for making sexist, misogynistic comments, if Gray had been caught off air calling the reds c*nts I highly doubt hed have lost his job and if he did it would be have for foul language not him displaying any level of bias.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #488 on: Today at 08:20:55 pm
Would everyone in here wanting him sacked be doing the same if a known Liverpool fan and journalist had called Everton c*nts in the same circumstances?

Expecting people to just lose any bias they have because they hold a certain role is just unrealistic. He's an Everton fan, he very obviously hates us like we hate them so why can he not join in on the whole football thing?

It's absolutely hilarious. Some of you must never leave the house if you are so offended by this or if you do, you must collapse and cower whenever you hear a naughty word

Here's another one. Would you expect to be sacked from your job if your boss had seen you call Everton a bunch of c*nts on Twitter?
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #489 on: Today at 08:21:31 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:11:19 pm
Imagine wanting someone to lose their job over this.

Agreed! Personally, I thought the whole thing was hilarious and your man's being trolled mercilessly. It's fantastic!
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #490 on: Today at 08:30:45 pm
A question for the posters looking to downplay this. If it is so insignificant and laughable then why has McNulty lied about being hacked?
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #491 on: Today at 08:33:21 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:30:45 pm
A question for the posters looking to downplay this. If it is so insignificant and laughable then why has McNulty lied about being hacked?

How do you know he has lied?
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #492 on: Today at 08:36:26 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 08:20:55 pm
Expecting people to just lose any bias they have because they hold a certain role is just unrealistic.
What like referees
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #493 on: Today at 08:37:02 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:25:41 pm
How can McNulty be sombre and respectful over an article he might write over Hillsborough say, when he's openly posted something like this? I'm sure people will say it's a separate issue from football, that you can't draw an equivalence; and that he's just said something in the heat of the moment.

Nonsense and gross take, sorry. He can be sombre and respectful over Hillsborough while hating Liverpool's football team because Hillsborough is a serious thing that happened to innocent people (who I'm sure a few would have been personally known to McNulty given his age and where he was raised) while football absolutely isn't.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #494 on: Today at 08:38:49 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:33:21 pm
How do you know he has lied?

What are the chances of a hacker going through all the trouble of hacking his account but not changing the password? What are the chances of a journalist not having 2FA activated on his account and above all what are the chances of McNulty being able to recover his account in that timeframe and declare he had been hacked?
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #495 on: Today at 08:48:47 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:51:14 pm
It isn't about whether I agree with it or not. Lineker made a principiled stand. He did it publicly knowing that there would be a significant chunk of the population who would be upset about his stand and that it could have repercussions for his career.

That is completely different to pretending to be fair and unbiased in public and then showing that to be an act.

I was talking about morally not legally so I don't see the false equivalence.


Keys and Gray worked for an independent company that has a far lower threshold for fairness and an ability to be unbiased. They still lost their jobs.

McNulty is working for an organisation that requires people to be unbiased. To meet that threshold requires people to be genuinely unbiased. If he is unable or unwilling to do that then for me he shouldn't be in that kind of position. He isn't a pundit who has declared his allegiance. He is supposed to be a serious journalist working for a public broadcasting service.

He knows full well what effect lies and smears have had on the City and Liverpool football club.

He then compounds his hateful comments by lying about what happened.   

Al apologies but I need to be brief (things to do)
Macnulty has not expressed bias in his writing, nor as he gone on the record and committed bias, unlike Lineker who has.
Mcnulty made a mistake and then backtracked, unlike Lineker who remained steadfast throughout his bias

From a BBC point of view Lineker is far more guilty than Macnulty.

So we are left with Macnulty bemoaning a bit of good fortune for a rival team

For the record I despise the government and their Rwanda policy


Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #496 on: Today at 08:56:33 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:48:47 pm
Al apologies but I need to be brief (things to do)
Macnulty has not expressed bias in his writing, nor as he gone on the record and committed bias, unlike Lineker who has.
Mcnulty made a mistake and then backtracked, unlike Lineker who remained steadfast throughout his bias

From a BBC point of view Lineker is far more guilty than Macnulty.

So we are left with Macnulty bemoaning a bit of good fortune for a rival team

For the record I despise the government and their Rwanda policy




For me the difference is honesty.

Lineker openly broached the subject knowing it would have an adverse effect on his career. It was completely unconnected to what he gets paid to do.

McNulty has pretended to be unbiased in public whilst being clearly biased in private. Even worse in my opinion he has then been dishonest in claiming he was hacked. We deserve higher standards from the chief sports writer for a public service broadcaster.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #497 on: Today at 09:01:42 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 08:20:55 pm
Would everyone in here wanting him sacked be doing the same if a known Liverpool fan and journalist had called Everton c*nts in the same circumstances?

Expecting people to just lose any bias they have because they hold a certain role is just unrealistic. He's an Everton fan, he very obviously hates us like we hate them so why can he not join in on the whole football thing?

It's absolutely hilarious. Some of you must never leave the house if you are so offended by this or if you do, you must collapse and cower whenever you hear a naughty word

Here's another one. Would you expect to be sacked from your job if your boss had seen you call Everton a bunch of c*nts on Twitter?

Oh course not, but thats different. They are c*nts.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #498 on: Today at 09:20:27 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:30:45 pm
A question for the posters looking to downplay this. If it is so insignificant and laughable then why has McNulty lied about being hacked?

Because he knew the furore that it would cause and how the bbc have to be seen to hold journalists to a higher standard. He panicked about losing his job. Look at the posters on rawk sending incandescent emails demanding he lose his job ffs.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #499 on: Today at 09:36:27 pm
Not liking Liverpool is as bad as being homophobic, sexist or racist, I'm reading  :-\ .
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:30:45 pm
A question for the posters looking to downplay this. If it is so insignificant and laughable then why has McNulty lied about being hacked?

because he knows there's a load of numbnuts online who'd love to see him sacked over it
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 08:20:55 pm
Would everyone in here wanting him sacked be doing the same if a known Liverpool fan and journalist had called Everton c*nts in the same circumstances?

Expecting people to just lose any bias they have because they hold a certain role is just unrealistic. He's an Everton fan, he very obviously hates us like we hate them so why can he not join in on the whole football thing?

It's absolutely hilarious. Some of you must never leave the house if you are so offended by this or if you do, you must collapse and cower whenever you hear a naughty word

Here's another one. Would you expect to be sacked from your job if your boss had seen you call Everton a bunch of c*nts on Twitter?
absolutely spot on. I genuinely can't believe what I'm reading here. Some of the same people didn't see a problem with Mane courting a minor yesterday want a bloke sacked over something so trivial. I can't keep up with this place anymore. It might be time to check out  ???
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #500 on: Today at 09:46:15 pm
Football social media is an absolute cesspit.

A respected chief sports writer for a public service broadcaster should know better than to stoke the irrational hatred that permeates football social media.

When did it become okay for rational adults to brand another team absolute c*nts just because they scored a deflected goal?

If no action is taken against McNulty then it will just empower the people who will go much further.

I am old enough to remember when it was okay to be racist, homophobic and sexist. It was just banter.

Then you couldn't be racist, but being homophobic and sexist was fine. It was just banter.

How about having higher standards in public life and having a zero-tolerance approach to hatred? 
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #501 on: Today at 09:49:24 pm
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 08:37:02 pm
Nonsense and gross take, sorry. He can be sombre and respectful over Hillsborough while hating Liverpool's football team because Hillsborough is a serious thing that happened to innocent people (who I'm sure a few would have been personally known to McNulty given his age and where he was raised) while football absolutely isn't.

It's the hypocrisy that is boiling my piss. Albeit I admit I have a very personal issue on this that I won't discuss in here, but I did talk about it in the depression thread. So yeah, maybe it's touched a nerve with me.

People dismiss this remark by McNulty as mere banter. But for me, every article he now writes, no matter how impartial, sympathetic, or even glowing praise, will have that tagline attached. "Absolute cnuts."

As I said, I see it as part of a broader issue of casual contempt towards all things LFC. If it were just about the football, I could deal with it, but tied into all the other discussions we've had recently, it just shows me how two faced the whole industry is. Smiling to your face whilst crossing their fingers behind their back.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #502 on: Today at 09:52:13 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:51:14 pm
It isn't about whether I agree with it or not. Lineker made a principiled stand. He did it publicly knowing that there would be a significant chunk of the population who would be upset about his stand and that it could have repercussions for his career.

That is completely different to pretending to be fair and unbiased in public and then showing that to be an act.

I was talking about morally not legally so I don't see the false equivalence.


Keys and Gray worked for an independent company that has a far lower threshold for fairness and an ability to be unbiased. They still lost their jobs.

McNulty is working for an organisation that requires people to be unbiased. To meet that threshold requires people to be genuinely unbiased. If he is unable or unwilling to do that then for me he shouldn't be in that kind of position. He isn't a pundit who has declared his allegiance. He is supposed to be a serious journalist working for a public broadcasting service.

He knows full well what effect lies and smears have had on the City and Liverpool football club.

He then compounds his hateful comments by lying about what happened.   
Completely agree.
In isolation, yeah its funny that hes been a prick and been caught out then came up with a bullshit excuse. But in the wider context, his tweet is read by people all over the country and probably worldwide. We all know how shit we as a club and city have been treated by the media , now we have a prominent sports journalist calling us absolute c*nts. It just perpetuates the ill feeling many have towards our club because of what the media tells them. Who knows what else this prick has been putting out there with his other accounts, this could be the mildest thing hes posted, he could well have posted much much worse stuff. In my opinion he has no right to report on anything to do with Liverpool fc now.

If hes just wrote something like  lucky bastards then that wouldnt have been a problem. The phrase Absolute c*nts shows a lot of hatred and malice  is just not acceptable for someone in his position.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:59:30 pm by JRed »
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #503 on: Today at 09:58:18 pm


Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:51:14 pm
It isn't about whether I agree with it or not. Lineker made a principiled stand. He did it publicly knowing that there would be a significant chunk of the population who would be upset about his stand and that it could have repercussions for his career.

That is completely different to pretending to be fair and unbiased in public and then showing that to be an act.

I was talking about morally not legally so I don't see the false equivalence.


Keys and Gray worked for an independent company that has a far lower threshold for fairness and an ability to be unbiased. They still lost their jobs.

McNulty is working for an organisation that requires people to be unbiased. To meet that threshold requires people to be genuinely unbiased. If he is unable or unwilling to do that then for me he shouldn't be in that kind of position. He isn't a pundit who has declared his allegiance. He is supposed to be a serious journalist working for a public broadcasting service.

He knows full well what effect lies and smears have had on the City and Liverpool football club.

He then compounds his hateful comments by lying about what happened.   

Al, you're absolutely kidding yourself if you don't accept there are inherent biases in the vast majority of us. He was just stupid enough to get caught out.

There'd be very few people working in the media or public life if you expect people to be entirely non-partisan in their personal beliefs or views.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #504 on: Today at 09:58:50 pm
Someone on Twitter has searched the number of times McNulty uses the word 'absolute' in his tweets, and as it turns out, he uses it a hell of a lot. Specifically in that format, i.e. 'absolute disgrace.', 'absolute fantastic.', 'absolute nonsense.'

Just need someone to find his burner account now.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #505 on: Today at 10:01:22 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:52:13 pm
Completely agree.
In isolation, yeah its funny that hes been a prick and been caught out then came up with a bullshit excuse. But in the wider context, his tweet is read by people all over the country and probably worldwide. We all know how shit we as a club and city have been treated by the media , now we have a prominent sports journalist calling us absolute c*nts. It just perpetuates the ill feeling many have towards our club because of what the media tells them. Who knows what else this prick has been putting out there with his other accounts, this could be the mildest thing hes posted, he could well have posted much much worse stuff. In my opinion he has no right to report on anything to do with Liverpool fc now.

The bolded bit is absolutely spot on.

There are loads of Hillsborough trolls who have been outed that have held positions of power and had highly respectable jobs.

Someone who has the mentality to post on social media and stoke hatred simply shouldn't be working for a public service broadcaster.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #506 on: Today at 10:03:06 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:01:22 pm
The bolded bit is absolutely spot on.

There are loads of Hillsborough trolls who have been outed that have held positions of power and had highly respectable jobs.

Someone who has the mentality to post on social media and stoke hatred simply shouldn't be working for a public service broadcaster.

If there's anything of that nature that can be tied back to him, then absolutely, he should lose his job and career all but over

For now, it's a storm in a tea cup.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #507 on: Today at 10:05:19 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:58:18 pm

Al, you're absolutely kidding yourself if you don't accept there are inherent biases in the vast majority of us. He was just stupid enough to get caught out.

There'd be very few people working in the media or public life if you expect people to be entirely non-partisan in their personal beliefs or views.

That may or not be true.

However, as a public service journalist, you simply shouldn't be going on social media and posting hateful remarks.

If you do and you are caught out there have to be consequences, otherwise you are just enabling and endorsing the idiots who will go further.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #508 on: Today at 10:14:20 pm
Calling a football team c*nts because they scored a fortunate goal isnt posting hateful remarks.

If it was directed at the City, scousers or in a response to a picture of our fans or something Id feel differently. As it is its almost certainly him being annoyed we got a fortunate goal in a big game, as I was when they did in the quarter final.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #509 on: Today at 10:14:31 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:52:13 pm
Completely agree.
In isolation, yeah its funny that hes been a prick and been caught out then came up with a bullshit excuse. But in the wider context, his tweet is read by people all over the country and probably worldwide. We all know how shit we as a club and city have been treated by the media , now we have a prominent sports journalist calling us absolute c*nts. It just perpetuates the ill feeling many have towards our club because of what the media tells them. Who knows what else this prick has been putting out there with his other accounts, this could be the mildest thing hes posted, he could well have posted much much worse stuff. In my opinion he has no right to report on anything to do with Liverpool fc now.

If hes just wrote something like  lucky bastards then that wouldnt have been a problem. The phrase Absolute c*nts shows a lot of hatred and malice  is just not acceptable for someone in his position.

This is the big concern. Why does he feel the need to hide behind a burner account? Most people who do so use it to throw all kinds of toxicity into social media.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #510 on: Today at 10:16:16 pm
Much ado about nothing.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #511 on: Today at 10:18:50 pm
Quote from: mattD on Today at 10:14:31 pm
This is the big concern. Why does he feel the need to hide behind a burner account? Most people who do so use it to throw all kinds of toxicity into social media.

Id like to think its simply because he doesnt want everything he says linked back to him. Theres lots of things I say on social media which I wouldnt want linked to my account if I was a well known journalist, Im not spreading hate but I dunno, maybe he wants to swear, take the piss out of people having mosh pits outside an away end or whatever.

Obviously if it can be shown that he is actually posting hateful messages from a burner account then that should be dealt with but theres absolutely nothing to suggest that is the case.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #512 on: Today at 10:21:19 pm
If calling a team absolute c*nts was a public offence then there's a hell of a lot of us that will be looking for over half of our post counts to be deleted.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #513 on: Today at 10:26:08 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 10:21:19 pm
If calling a team absolute c*nts was a public offence then there's a hell of a lot of us that will be looking for over half of our post counts to be deleted.
True, although Im pretty sure none of us are representing the impartial British broadcaster who have to be held to the highest of standards.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #514 on: Today at 10:28:12 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:26:08 pm
True, although Im pretty sure none of us are representing the impartial British broadcaster who have to be held to the highest of standards.

You say that.

If I was McNulty on a secret burner the last thing Id be doing is telling any of you absolute c*nts.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #515 on: Today at 10:30:18 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 10:21:19 pm
If calling a team absolute c*nts was a public offence then there's a hell of a lot of us that will be looking for over half of our post counts to be deleted.

Yes because as any fool knows, random football fans saying it on a football forum..and the chief football writer of the BBC saying it on the BBC's official website are one and the same thing.

Honestly can't believe some of the complete arsewater I'm reading on here tonight.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #516 on: Today at 10:33:05 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:28:12 pm
You say that.

If I was McNulty on a secret burner the last thing Id be doing is telling any of you absolute c*nts.

Thats absolute Fucking c*nts Ill have you know..or, is it obsolete ..hmmmm🤔..
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Reply #517 on: Today at 10:35:27 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 10:21:19 pm
If calling a team absolute c*nts was a public offence then there's a hell of a lot of us that will be looking for over half of our post counts to be deleted.

For me, it becomes a public offence when you get paid by a public service broadcaster to be impartial. It becomes a public offence when you are in a position of power and your social media posts enable and validate the dickheads who use social media for trolling. 
