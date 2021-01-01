« previous next »
Author Topic: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)  (Read 39926 times)

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #480 on: Today at 07:21:43 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:51:35 pm
Lineker made a very public principled stand that could easily have affected his career. I really can't see the equivalence with McNulty being caught out. I think it is very wrong to have a public persona of impartiality and then show your true persona.

Would you be okay if McNulty's 'private' comments had been, racist, homophobic, or misogynistic?

I mean Keys and Gray didn't show their misogynistic feelings on live TV so should they be ignored?

The Lineker equivalence is he works for the BBC and showed Bias, the  fact you agree with him should be irrelevant.

 racist, homophobic, or misogynistic. Two of those things are illegal, so its a false equivalence

Keys n Gray dont work for the BBC Im not sure of your point there


Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #481 on: Today at 07:21:44 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:51:35 pm
Lineker made a very public principled stand that could easily have affected his career. I really can't see the equivalence with McNulty being caught out. I think it is very wrong to have a public persona of impartiality and then show your true persona.

Would you be okay if McNulty's 'private' comments had been, racist, homophobic, or misogynistic?

I mean Keys and Gray didn't show their misogynistic feelings on live TV so should they be ignored?

I really dont think its fair to ask whether his comments had been racist, homophobic or misogynistic- the answer to the question is no, of course not, but he wasnt, he called his clubs biggest rivals c*nts and presumably thought he was doing so privately.

If youre asking me would I be fine with an Everton fan privately calling Liverpool c*nts then yeah, absolutely. Obviously he shouldnt be doing it publicly but he clearly didnt realise that he was doing so.

Just think its funny personally.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #482 on: Today at 07:25:41 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:14:29 pm
Yeah I think I'm swayed by these two posts.
Fuck him, the absolute c*nt.

Agree John. In fact, the more I roll it around in my head, the more pissed off I get.

How can McNulty be sombre and respectful over an article he might write over Hillsborough say, when he's openly posted something like this? I'm sure people will say it's a separate issue from football, that you can't draw an equivalence; and that he's just said something in the heat of the moment.

But I for one can't take anything he says at face value now - how can you be respectful towards a group of people on one issue, yet act like that and expect to be taken seriously? It's part of the drip feed anti-Liverpool agenda - one of the tributaries that feeds the river.

It's the casualness of the contempt, along with the idiotic, unbelievable and feeble excuse. We have an entire thread on "the corruption fallacy"; this feeds into that impression - that they really are all out to get us. Because it's just Liverpool fans, and they just keep taking bs like this on the chin.

In isolation, this is a laughable incident and easily dismissed. But when you take in the broader context, it really illustrates the utter contempt LFC is held in on so many levels in the English game, and the media helps feed that contempt. I'm sick of my club being a convenient metaphorical punching bag for knuckle draggers, and it's bs like this that enables them.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #483 on: Today at 07:25:43 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 07:21:44 pm
I really dont think its fair to ask whether his comments had been racist, homophobic or misogynistic- the answer to the question is no, of course not, but he wasnt, he called his clubs biggest rivals c*nts and presumably thought he was doing so privately.

If youre asking me would I be fine with an Everton fan privately calling Liverpool c*nts then yeah, absolutely. Obviously he shouldnt be doing it publicly but he clearly didnt realise that he was doing so.

Just think its funny personally.

Agree with this.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #484 on: Today at 07:32:13 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:25:41 pm
Agree John. In fact, the more I roll it around in my head, the more pissed off I get.

How can McNulty be sombre and respectful over an article he might write over Hillsborough say, when he's openly posted something like this? I'm sure people will say it's a separate issue from football, that you can't draw an equivalence; and that he's just said something in the heat of the moment.

But I for one can't take anything he says at face value now - how can you be respectful towards a group of people on one issue, yet act like that and expect to be taken seriously? It's part of the drip feed anti-Liverpool agenda - one of the tributaries that feeds the river.

It's the casualness of the contempt, along with the idiotic, unbelievable and feeble excuse. We have an entire thread on "the corruption fallacy"; this feeds into that impression - that they really are all out to get us. Because it's just Liverpool fans, and they just keep taking bs like this on the chin.

In isolation, this is a laughable incident and easily dismissed. But when you take in the broader context, it really illustrates the utter contempt LFC is held in on so many levels in the English game, and the media helps feed that contempt. I'm sick of my club being a convenient metaphorical punching bag for knuckle draggers, and it's bs like this that enables them.

I really think youre overthinking this a bit mate.

If someone asked me to write an article on the Munich Air disaster I would be more than capable of doing so in a somber and respectful way, obviously thered be a number of other reasons preventing me from being the ideal candidate such as being born 30 years after the disaster, having little knowledge of the details etc etc, but it wouldnt be the fact that Im a Liverpool fan and it wouldnt be the fact that in a footballing sense I despise Manchester United.

If Manchester United were losing in a cup semi final, had looked like they might concede a second and then scored a deflected goal I suspect theres a fairly high chance that Id be on here typing something very similar to absolute c*nts.

If hed said something derogatory about scousers, or the city, or something along those lines then Id be inclined to agree with your point, but I honestly just think its a fan calling his rivals c*nts because theyve scored a bit of a lucky goal in a big game.

Could be wrong like but thats just my feeling on it.
