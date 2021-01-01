It's clear he panicked after he realised what he did and put up a daft excuse without thinking it through. If you've not been hacked, you probably don't realise that the process can be fairly slow. My hacked twitter account took nearly a week to recover. Even though twitter were reasonably quick to stop any further posts, they didn't remove the spammy links etc that were posted from my account. And that was pre-Elon sacking everyone. McNulty managed to recover his account in 7 mins and all the 'hackers' did was write 'absolute c*nts' to a post about Liverpool equalising from a deflection.



With the current cancel-culture (especially for BBC staff) I can understand his panic.



Better options would be to leave the post hanging for a day before posting the hacked line. Or, what I'd have done, just put my hands up and say 'I'm an Everton fan and I'd meant to DM that to a friend. Soz xoxo.'