« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)  (Read 39199 times)

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,677
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #440 on: Today at 08:39:26 am »
Why has everyone assumed the remark was aimed at LFC being c*nts and not the Daily Mail?
Logged

Online Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,625
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #441 on: Today at 08:54:32 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:39:26 am
Why has everyone assumed the remark was aimed at LFC being c*nts and not the Daily Mail?

Good shout.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,123
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #442 on: Today at 09:03:51 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 01:46:42 am
time for internet terrorist to take up arms again?

wonder what bbc will do. oh probably promote him to chief journo or something.  ;D

Honestly, I dont like his writing but it would be shit if he lost his job over it. Id rather he was trolled about it going forward.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,209
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #443 on: Today at 09:12:19 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:39:26 am
Why has everyone assumed the remark was aimed at LFC being c*nts and not the Daily Mail?

That was my reaction after seeing it too.  But he is an Everton fan and it was a deflected goal, so his reaction does make sense in the other context.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,615
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #444 on: Today at 09:13:20 am »
The main thing I find funny is that a BBC journalist would be petty enough to have a burner account they use to post the likes of "Absolute c*nts". Mad :D

Quote from: John C on Today at 08:39:26 am
Why has everyone assumed the remark was aimed at LFC being c*nts and not the Daily Mail?

That would have been a far better excuse. He could have turned a gaff into a tour de force.

Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:03:51 am
Honestly, I dont like his writing but it would be shit if he lost his job over it. Id rather he was trolled about it going forward.

Basically this.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #445 on: Today at 09:20:02 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:39:26 am
Why has everyone assumed the remark was aimed at LFC being c*nts and not the Daily Mail?

Bit of a coincidence that the one time he has decided to voice his opinion of the Daily Mail out of the thousands of monthly tweets they produce happens to be when we get a deflected equaliser in a semi-final.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,123
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #446 on: Today at 11:13:20 am »
It's clear he panicked after he realised what he did and put up a daft excuse without thinking it through. If you've not been hacked, you probably don't realise that the process can be fairly slow. My hacked twitter account took nearly a week to recover. Even though twitter were reasonably quick to stop any further posts, they didn't remove the spammy links etc that were posted from my account. And that was pre-Elon sacking everyone. McNulty managed to recover his account in 7 mins and all the 'hackers' did was write 'absolute c*nts' to a post about Liverpool equalising from a deflection.

With the current cancel-culture (especially for BBC staff) I can understand his panic.

Better options would be to leave the post hanging for a day before posting the hacked line. Or, what I'd have done, just put my hands up and say 'I'm an Everton fan and I'd meant to DM that to a friend. Soz xoxo.'
« Last Edit: Today at 11:15:24 am by thejbs »
Logged

Online emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #447 on: Today at 11:23:14 am »
Being hacked doesn't necessarily mean you lose access, just that somebody else does have access.

But it's still obviously a lie.
Logged

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,254
  • YNWA
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #448 on: Today at 11:24:48 am »
A lot of them are showing their true colours this season eh? Great process.
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #449 on: Today at 11:36:41 am »
If you take any serious offense to this, rather than just laughing at it, then I think you need to stop following football and find something else to do with your free time.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,123
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #450 on: Today at 11:43:48 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 11:36:41 am
If you take any serious offense to this, rather than just laughing at it, then I think you need to stop following football and find something else to do with your free time.

Absolutely this. It's just a nice little comedy gift.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,812
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #451 on: Today at 11:54:39 am »
Why are people bothered about him potentially losing his job? Journalism is even worse than the manager merry go ground. He'll just end up someplace else - the Daily Mail maybe.

I find the situation more laughable than offensive, but he deserves a lot of derision, and I think he should be forced to choke out the truth and an apology at the very least.

We get it from all sides, season after season, from rivals, officials, the PL itself, the media - everyone. We moan that the club doesn't stand up for itself often enough and hard enough. It's petty shit like this that helps normalise the rest of it. So whilst I'm largely indifferent to this, if people want to complain and get their pound of flesh, good on them.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,356
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #452 on: Today at 11:56:28 am »
Hes posted an article on the BBC this morning, a kind of half term report looking back at his summer predictions. The comments are quite amusing. Sort of thing that will follow him around forever more I think.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,763
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #453 on: Today at 11:58:14 am »
I like how now pretty much every other response to his Twitter posts are just Absolute c*nts.
Logged
AHA!

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #454 on: Today at 12:03:32 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:03:51 am
Honestly, I dont like his writing but it would be shit if he lost his job over it. Id rather he was trolled about it going forward.

how about both? ;D


whats the worry about losing his job? there are plenty of other outlets willing to give him another due to his lovely views of us. Old boys club defend their own.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,209
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #455 on: Today at 12:11:19 pm »
Imagine wanting someone to lose their job over this.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,356
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #456 on: Today at 12:33:51 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:11:19 pm
Imagine wanting someone to lose their job over this.

I dont particularly. Certainly not clamouring for it. But imagine him thinking he has any authority or any right to be taken seriously when writing his columns in future when really we know what his real thoughts on us are. Hell carry on as normal, to be honest I do t often read too much of his stuff so wont really make a difference but at best for him, hell be reminded of this hundreds of times underneath everything he ever published again. Which is kind of funny.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,209
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #457 on: Today at 12:37:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:33:51 pm
I dont particularly. Certainly not clamouring for it. But imagine him thinking he has any authority or any right to be taken seriously when writing his columns in future when really we know what his real thoughts on us are. Hell carry on as normal, to be honest I do t often read too much of his stuff so wont really make a difference but at best for him, hell be reminded of this hundreds of times underneath everything he ever published again. Which is kind of funny.

Yeah it's really funny, the mask slipping.  But I don't think he's been particularly unfair to us in his columns, there's plenty of opposition fans who are convinced he's a Liverpool fan.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,990
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #458 on: Today at 12:40:17 pm »
He should have just doubled down and wrote multiple offensive tweets for the next few days and then said he was hacked.
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,346
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #459 on: Today at 01:00:42 pm »
It's just funny to be honest isn't it? If you're into football enough to want to become a football journalist then there's a fair assumption that you must have a team that you support, and therefore a team or two that you cannot stand. The trick is obviously to try not to make those feelings clear. I've always thought he's a decent writer to be honest and didn't realise he was an evertonian until it was posted here this morning. He'll regret the post, presuming it was him, but all you can do is laugh. You can imagine the horror once he realised ;D
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,123
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #460 on: Today at 01:06:41 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 12:03:32 pm
how about both? ;D


whats the worry about losing his job? there are plenty of other outlets willing to give him another due to his lovely views of us. Old boys club defend their own.

Doesnt matter if hed get another job, being sacked for something like this would be utterly shit. Dont know how you can be offended by something like this either - I see people on here are writing complaints, which I find a bit precious. Its hilarious and I look forward to it following him around henceforth.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,708
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #461 on: Today at 01:23:44 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 11:13:20 am
Better options would be to leave the post hanging for a day before posting the hacked line. Or, what I'd have done, just put my hands up and say 'I'm an Everton fan and I'd meant to DM that to a friend. Soz xoxo.'

I know he can't do that but that's absolutely what I'd prefer. I mean, it's funny anyway (both the original tweet which as a fan of a rival isn't anything shocking and the follow up excuse) and I don't want him to lose his job but I'd rather he owned it. Regardless, like others have said, hope it follows him around for a good while.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,067
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #462 on: Today at 01:27:35 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:11:19 pm
Imagine wanting someone to lose their job over this.

Absolute C*nts?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 