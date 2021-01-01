Why are people bothered about him potentially losing his job? Journalism is even worse than the manager merry go ground. He'll just end up someplace else - the Daily Mail maybe.
I find the situation more laughable than offensive, but he deserves a lot of derision, and I think he should be forced to choke out the truth and an apology at the very least.
We get it from all sides, season after season, from rivals, officials, the PL itself, the media - everyone. We moan that the club doesn't stand up for itself often enough and hard enough. It's petty shit like this that helps normalise the rest of it. So whilst I'm largely indifferent to this, if people want to complain and get their pound of flesh, good on them.