« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)  (Read 38342 times)

Offline Aldo1988

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,264
  • Superduperfan & Whopper. Ooh sexist.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #400 on: August 24, 2023, 05:26:29 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on August 24, 2023, 05:23:00 pm
I take it something has happened on the Twatter which is sending the Transfer Thread junkies doolally?

Mo is leaving for Saudi, apparently.
Logged
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,679
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #401 on: August 26, 2023, 11:19:49 am »
Haha I see now Linders is getting it in the neck. Is there any part of this club that people arent annoyed by.
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,399
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #402 on: August 26, 2023, 11:32:30 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on August 26, 2023, 11:19:49 am
Haha I see now Linders is getting it in the neck. Is there any part of this club that people arent annoyed by.

He's the big bad wolf, Grimms fairy tales this site is developing into.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,133
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #403 on: August 26, 2023, 11:57:05 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on August 24, 2023, 02:31:39 pm
Some seem to be written by someone whos first language is Pidgin English.

:D
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,605
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #404 on: August 29, 2023, 12:45:04 pm »
The Newcastle win abated the transfer Twitter-Whoppery for a whole 36 hours. Now back in full flow.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,681
  • Indefatigability
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #405 on: August 29, 2023, 05:33:19 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on August 29, 2023, 12:45:04 pm
The Newcastle win abated the transfer Twitter-Whoppery for a whole 36 hours. Now back in full flow.
Catastrophe is always about to happenalways remember.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,670
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #406 on: August 29, 2023, 05:44:52 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on August 29, 2023, 12:45:04 pm
The Newcastle win abated the transfer Twitter-Whoppery for a whole 36 hours. Now back in full flow.

the transfer stuff maybe, but it was full of dickheads doubling down after calling Klopp all sorts when he subbed Diaz off.

That Dave Hendrick who I have never come across before, but now all of a sudden, I keep seeing his tweets being retwotted, was a classic example. Having a right dig during the game at the substitution. After the game - not a word of acknowledgment that Klopp had played a blinder, no word of apology for being a reactive, whinging dickhead, just doubling down and then some. Claiming that Liverpool where utter garbage, and deserved to lose, and the only reason we did win was cos of Nunez, NOTHING else played a part.

Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,681
  • Indefatigability
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #407 on: August 30, 2023, 06:40:55 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on August 29, 2023, 05:44:52 pm
the transfer stuff maybe, but it was full of dickheads doubling down after calling Klopp all sorts when he subbed Diaz off.

That Dave Hendrick who I have never come across before, but now all of a sudden, I keep seeing his tweets being retwotted, was a classic example. Having a right dig during the game at the substitution. After the game - not a word of acknowledgment that Klopp had played a blinder, no word of apology for being a reactive, whinging dickhead, just doubling down and then some. Claiming that Liverpool where utter garbage, and deserved to lose, and the only reason we did win was cos of Nunez, NOTHING else played a part.


If nothing else, social media is a great way of showcasing ignorance and stupidity. In the race to needing to get an opinion out there, people expose their incredible lack of depth and intelligence.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,784
  • Bam!
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #408 on: September 4, 2023, 05:17:14 pm »
Saw yesterday evening, post win, some whoppers complaining our video editor is too slow as the Gravenberch first day video wasnt out yet :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,681
  • Indefatigability
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #409 on: September 5, 2023, 04:22:21 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on September  4, 2023, 05:17:14 pm
Saw yesterday evening, post win, some whoppers complaining our video editor is too slow as the Gravenberch first day video wasnt out yet :lmao
In recent seasons, Ive seen lads on twitter complaining about the actual quality of the announcement video - wasnt good enough.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,805
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #410 on: September 5, 2023, 05:17:07 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on September  5, 2023, 04:22:21 pm
In recent seasons, Ive seen lads on twitter complaining about the actual quality of the announcement video - wasnt good enough.

The latest work from David Squires covers the new iteration of fans. They seem to be more concerned with transfers, spending more than rival clubs, social media presence etc. the actual football is probably an inconvenient 90 minutes (well, 100+ mins now) that they have to put up with.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,624
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #411 on: September 5, 2023, 11:47:50 pm »
It should be 'Twatter Whip-uppy'.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,201
  • And Could He Play!
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #412 on: September 5, 2023, 11:49:22 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on September  5, 2023, 05:17:07 pm
The latest work from David Squires covers the new iteration of fans. They seem to be more concerned with transfers, spending more than rival clubs, social media presence etc. the actual football is probably an inconvenient 90 minutes (well, 100+ mins now) that they have to put up with.

Honestly i don't know why they bother just play football manager if you want that stuff
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,305
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #413 on: September 5, 2023, 11:59:57 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on September  5, 2023, 11:49:22 pm
Honestly i don't know why they bother just play football manager if you want that stuff

Oh, they do.Then come on here like soccer fucking guru's. Makes me laugh, genuinely. It's only a bit of fun innit
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,681
  • Indefatigability
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #414 on: December 28, 2023, 10:37:17 pm »
Remember August and the existential threat that Liverpool faced because of the lack of expensive transfers we were making? Remember grim lads on twitter lining up to throw everything under the bus? Remember the catastrophe that was about to happen?
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,679
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #415 on: December 28, 2023, 11:34:34 pm »
I realised during the few years when we were genuinely possibly one of the great teams to ever play in the premier league, and still some people pissed and moaned, that as long as theres the internet it will be full of arse aches. No matter how good times are. Havent read twitter once since musk made it so you cant look at it without having an account, and I cant praise him enough for it.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,117
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #416 on: December 29, 2023, 12:13:16 am »
Twitter was designed as the medium for those people who only have 140 characters worth of information in their heads so they can survive.


X is designed as the medium for those people who only may have 280 characters worth of information in their heads so they are far more likely to overextend themselves and run out of things to say that mean anything blablablablablabla......
I genuinely believe that the online world has split people into two groups, those who have used it to extend their knowledge by the opportunities it provides to learn and discover, the alternative group have managed, somehow, to use it as a vehicle to magnify their own ignorance by connecting with people who bolster their views, use it to escape from the world of useful information or pick up their information from people who have either ended up in the second group or like to keep them there.
Of course, it's a spectrum and very few are at the two opposite ends and many lie in the middle, the worry is the size and depth of the second group, many of who you would have only found in pub bars, asylums and motorway service stations previously.
« Last Edit: December 29, 2023, 12:20:21 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,739
  • JFT 97
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #417 on: December 29, 2023, 12:20:34 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on December 28, 2023, 10:37:17 pm
Remember August and the existential threat that Liverpool faced because of the lack of expensive transfers we were making? Remember grim lads on twitter lining up to throw everything under the bus? Remember the catastrophe that was about to happen?

The thing is if Klopp hadn't stepped in and personally pushed for Endo and we hadn't brought in Gravenberch at the death then we would have had real issues. For me, you get the noise at the extreme edges of the debate but usually, the truth lies somewhere in between.

We made a good start to the window with Mac and Szob but then lost Henderson and Fabinho and we definitely needed further replacements.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,117
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #418 on: December 29, 2023, 12:28:25 am »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on December 29, 2023, 12:20:34 am
The thing is if Klopp hadn't stepped in and personally pushed for Endo and we hadn't brought in Gravenberch at the death then we would have had real issues. For me, you get the noise at the extreme edges of the debate but usually, the truth lies somewhere in between.

We made a good start to the window with Mac and Szob but then lost Henderson and Fabinho and we definitely needed further replacements.
Exactly, we needed some depth and that was obvious after last year (this year is matching up a bit now)
If you remember the Caicedo/Lavia debate it was all about spending a packet on one player, if that had occurred we'd be up shit creek now, especially if it had been Lavia
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,739
  • JFT 97
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #419 on: December 29, 2023, 12:38:59 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on December 29, 2023, 12:28:25 am
Exactly, we needed some depth and that was obvious after last year (this year is matching up a bit now)
If you remember the Caicedo/Lavia debate it was all about spending a packet on one player, if that had occurred we'd be up shit creek now, especially if it had been Lavia


Lavia's injury was a contact injury in training at Chelsea. I doubt if we signed him we would have sent him to train at Cobham.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,117
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #420 on: December 29, 2023, 12:43:59 am »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on December 29, 2023, 12:38:59 am
Lavia's injury was a contact injury in training at Chelsea. I doubt if we signed him we would have sent him to train at Cobham.
Thanks, don't follow Chelsea too closely, too confusing and feel too dirty afterwards
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,899
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #421 on: December 29, 2023, 12:57:08 am »
Just be patient, lids; things often work out better than ones febrile fears. Sometimes they don't, but sometimes they do ...
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,368
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #422 on: December 29, 2023, 06:05:17 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on December 28, 2023, 10:37:17 pm
Remember August and the existential threat that Liverpool faced because of the lack of expensive transfers we were making? Remember grim lads on twitter lining up to throw everything under the bus? Remember the catastrophe that was about to happen?

They will be back when we don't spend £200m in January
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,660
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #423 on: Yesterday at 10:22:27 pm »

BBC Chief Football Writer Phil McNulty everyone...




He is now giving it the old 'I was hacked' excuse...

https://twitter.com/philmcnulty / https://twitter.com/philmcnulty/status/1745207150098477496


Forgetting to switch to your burner account before posting... is not 'hacking', Phil.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:24:48 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,707
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #424 on: Yesterday at 10:29:36 pm »
;D Rather he owned it, everyone knows he's an Everton fan.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #425 on: Yesterday at 10:30:58 pm »
What a bellend, at least he got his account back extremely quickly though to make the apology. Lucky guy.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,989
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #426 on: Yesterday at 10:36:24 pm »
:lmao

What an absolute c*nt.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #427 on: Yesterday at 10:37:18 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:22:27 pm
BBC Chief Football Writer Phil McNulty everyone...




He is now giving it the old 'I was hacked' excuse...

https://twitter.com/philmcnulty / https://twitter.com/philmcnulty/status/1745207150098477496


Forgetting to switch to your burner account before posting... is not 'hacking', Phil.



wow - Chief BBC writer, suddenly the coordinated anti Mo Salah diving campaign makes sense
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,346
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #428 on: Yesterday at 10:37:22 pm »
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,153
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #429 on: Yesterday at 10:38:03 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:30:58 pm
What a bellend, at least he got his account back extremely quickly though to make the apology. Lucky guy.
Then decided to retweet lots of bollocks to dilute his timeline ;D
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,415
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #430 on: Yesterday at 10:38:39 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:22:27 pm
BBC Chief Football Writer Phil McNulty everyone...




He is now giving it the old 'I was hacked' excuse...

https://twitter.com/philmcnulty / https://twitter.com/philmcnulty/status/1745207150098477496


Forgetting to switch to your burner account before posting... is not 'hacking', Phil.

The BBC football feed is always full of snide against us. I put a lot of it down to the Salford factor but if that bitter twat is chief football writer then that's part of it.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,078
  • JFT96.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #431 on: Yesterday at 10:57:36 pm »
I take it he's an Evertonian then? I know of him but didn't realise he is from Liverpool. Bitter bastard :D
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,760
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #432 on: Yesterday at 11:19:01 pm »
Logged
AHA!

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,678
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #433 on: Yesterday at 11:22:58 pm »


"Absolute c*nts"
By Phil McNulty

Now available everywhere
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,117
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #434 on: Yesterday at 11:34:25 pm »
Hell be crapping himself tonight over a potential investigation into that.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,456
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #435 on: Yesterday at 11:38:26 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:30:58 pm
What a bellend, at least he got his account back extremely quickly though to make the apology. Lucky guy.

:lmao
Logged

Offline CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #436 on: Yesterday at 11:42:20 pm »
Make him prove it that he was hacked
Logged

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,338
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #437 on: Today at 01:29:31 am »
Knew I was right not to ever partake in that social media shite.

If two absolute paragons of truth and virtue like Vardys Mrs and McNulty can fall victim to these hacker rotters, then it could happen to absolutely anyone.

Take care people, if youre hacked itll take you a full three minutes to recover your account too.

Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #438 on: Today at 01:46:42 am »
time for internet terrorist to take up arms again?

wonder what bbc will do. oh probably promote him to chief journo or something.  ;D
Logged

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,699
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #439 on: Today at 02:30:46 am »
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 