Twitter was designed as the medium for those people who only have 140 characters worth of information in their heads so they can survive.





X is designed as the medium for those people who only may have 280 characters worth of information in their heads so they are far more likely to overextend themselves and run out of things to say that mean anything blablablablablabla......

I genuinely believe that the online world has split people into two groups, those who have used it to extend their knowledge by the opportunities it provides to learn and discover, the alternative group have managed, somehow, to use it as a vehicle to magnify their own ignorance by connecting with people who bolster their views, use it to escape from the world of useful information or pick up their information from people who have either ended up in the second group or like to keep them there.

Of course, it's a spectrum and very few are at the two opposite ends and many lie in the middle, the worry is the size and depth of the second group, many of who you would have only found in pub bars, asylums and motorway service stations previously.

