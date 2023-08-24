« previous next »
Author Topic: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)  (Read 36735 times)

Offline Aldo1988

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #400 on: August 24, 2023, 05:26:29 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on August 24, 2023, 05:23:00 pm
I take it something has happened on the Twatter which is sending the Transfer Thread junkies doolally?

Mo is leaving for Saudi, apparently.
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Offline meady1981

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #401 on: August 26, 2023, 11:19:49 am »
Haha I see now Linders is getting it in the neck. Is there any part of this club that people arent annoyed by.
Offline Tis the season to be jillc

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #402 on: August 26, 2023, 11:32:30 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on August 26, 2023, 11:19:49 am
Haha I see now Linders is getting it in the neck. Is there any part of this club that people arent annoyed by.

He's the big bad wolf, Grimms fairy tales this site is developing into.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Draex Navidad

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #403 on: August 26, 2023, 11:57:05 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on August 24, 2023, 02:31:39 pm
Some seem to be written by someone whos first language is Pidgin English.

:D
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #404 on: August 29, 2023, 12:45:04 pm »
The Newcastle win abated the transfer Twitter-Whoppery for a whole 36 hours. Now back in full flow.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #405 on: August 29, 2023, 05:33:19 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on August 29, 2023, 12:45:04 pm
The Newcastle win abated the transfer Twitter-Whoppery for a whole 36 hours. Now back in full flow.
Catastrophe is always about to happenalways remember.
Offline Good King WencDimGlas

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #406 on: August 29, 2023, 05:44:52 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on August 29, 2023, 12:45:04 pm
The Newcastle win abated the transfer Twitter-Whoppery for a whole 36 hours. Now back in full flow.

the transfer stuff maybe, but it was full of dickheads doubling down after calling Klopp all sorts when he subbed Diaz off.

That Dave Hendrick who I have never come across before, but now all of a sudden, I keep seeing his tweets being retwotted, was a classic example. Having a right dig during the game at the substitution. After the game - not a word of acknowledgment that Klopp had played a blinder, no word of apology for being a reactive, whinging dickhead, just doubling down and then some. Claiming that Liverpool where utter garbage, and deserved to lose, and the only reason we did win was cos of Nunez, NOTHING else played a part.

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #407 on: August 30, 2023, 06:40:55 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on August 29, 2023, 05:44:52 pm
the transfer stuff maybe, but it was full of dickheads doubling down after calling Klopp all sorts when he subbed Diaz off.

That Dave Hendrick who I have never come across before, but now all of a sudden, I keep seeing his tweets being retwotted, was a classic example. Having a right dig during the game at the substitution. After the game - not a word of acknowledgment that Klopp had played a blinder, no word of apology for being a reactive, whinging dickhead, just doubling down and then some. Claiming that Liverpool where utter garbage, and deserved to lose, and the only reason we did win was cos of Nunez, NOTHING else played a part.


If nothing else, social media is a great way of showcasing ignorance and stupidity. In the race to needing to get an opinion out there, people expose their incredible lack of depth and intelligence.
Offline Elzarneezer Scrooge

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #408 on: September 4, 2023, 05:17:14 pm »
Saw yesterday evening, post win, some whoppers complaining our video editor is too slow as the Gravenberch first day video wasnt out yet :lmao
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #409 on: September 5, 2023, 04:22:21 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on September  4, 2023, 05:17:14 pm
Saw yesterday evening, post win, some whoppers complaining our video editor is too slow as the Gravenberch first day video wasnt out yet :lmao
In recent seasons, Ive seen lads on twitter complaining about the actual quality of the announcement video - wasnt good enough.
Offline Peabee

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #410 on: September 5, 2023, 05:17:07 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on September  5, 2023, 04:22:21 pm
In recent seasons, Ive seen lads on twitter complaining about the actual quality of the announcement video - wasnt good enough.

The latest work from David Squires covers the new iteration of fans. They seem to be more concerned with transfers, spending more than rival clubs, social media presence etc. the actual football is probably an inconvenient 90 minutes (well, 100+ mins now) that they have to put up with.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Barrow Shaun

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #411 on: September 5, 2023, 11:47:50 pm »
It should be 'Twatter Whip-uppy'.
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline lfc_col

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #412 on: September 5, 2023, 11:49:22 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on September  5, 2023, 05:17:07 pm
The latest work from David Squires covers the new iteration of fans. They seem to be more concerned with transfers, spending more than rival clubs, social media presence etc. the actual football is probably an inconvenient 90 minutes (well, 100+ mins now) that they have to put up with.

Honestly i don't know why they bother just play football manager if you want that stuff
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Online vivabobbygraham

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #413 on: September 5, 2023, 11:59:57 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on September  5, 2023, 11:49:22 pm
Honestly i don't know why they bother just play football manager if you want that stuff

Oh, they do.Then come on here like soccer fucking guru's. Makes me laugh, genuinely. It's only a bit of fun innit
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 10:37:17 pm »
Remember August and the existential threat that Liverpool faced because of the lack of expensive transfers we were making? Remember grim lads on twitter lining up to throw everything under the bus? Remember the catastrophe that was about to happen?
Offline meady1981

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 11:34:34 pm »
I realised during the few years when we were genuinely possibly one of the great teams to ever play in the premier league, and still some people pissed and moaned, that as long as theres the internet it will be full of arse aches. No matter how good times are. Havent read twitter once since musk made it so you cant look at it without having an account, and I cant praise him enough for it.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #416 on: Today at 12:13:16 am »
Twitter was designed as the medium for those people who only have 140 characters worth of information in their heads so they can survive.


X is designed as the medium for those people who only may have 280 characters worth of information in their heads so they are far more likely to overextend themselves and run out of things to say that mean anything blablablablablabla......
I genuinely believe that the online world has split people into two groups, those who have used it to extend their knowledge by the opportunities it provides to learn and discover, the alternative group have managed, somehow, to use it as a vehicle to magnify their own ignorance by connecting with people who bolster their views, use it to escape from the world of useful information or pick up their information from people who have either ended up in the second group or like to keep them there.
Of course, it's a spectrum and very few are at the two opposite ends and many lie in the middle, the worry is the size and depth of the second group, many of who you would have only found in pub bars, asylums and motorway service stations previously.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Marys Donkey

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #417 on: Today at 12:20:34 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 10:37:17 pm
Remember August and the existential threat that Liverpool faced because of the lack of expensive transfers we were making? Remember grim lads on twitter lining up to throw everything under the bus? Remember the catastrophe that was about to happen?

The thing is if Klopp hadn't stepped in and personally pushed for Endo and we hadn't brought in Gravenberch at the death then we would have had real issues. For me, you get the noise at the extreme edges of the debate but usually, the truth lies somewhere in between.

We made a good start to the window with Mac and Szob but then lost Henderson and Fabinho and we definitely needed further replacements.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #418 on: Today at 12:28:25 am »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 12:20:34 am
The thing is if Klopp hadn't stepped in and personally pushed for Endo and we hadn't brought in Gravenberch at the death then we would have had real issues. For me, you get the noise at the extreme edges of the debate but usually, the truth lies somewhere in between.

We made a good start to the window with Mac and Szob but then lost Henderson and Fabinho and we definitely needed further replacements.
Exactly, we needed some depth and that was obvious after last year (this year is matching up a bit now)
If you remember the Caicedo/Lavia debate it was all about spending a packet on one player, if that had occurred we'd be up shit creek now, especially if it had been Lavia
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Marys Donkey

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #419 on: Today at 12:38:59 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:28:25 am
Exactly, we needed some depth and that was obvious after last year (this year is matching up a bit now)
If you remember the Caicedo/Lavia debate it was all about spending a packet on one player, if that had occurred we'd be up shit creek now, especially if it had been Lavia


Lavia's injury was a contact injury in training at Chelsea. I doubt if we signed him we would have sent him to train at Cobham.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Black Bull Nova

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #420 on: Today at 12:43:59 am »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 12:38:59 am
Lavia's injury was a contact injury in training at Chelsea. I doubt if we signed him we would have sent him to train at Cobham.
Thanks, don't follow Chelsea too closely, too confusing and feel too dirty afterwards
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #421 on: Today at 12:57:08 am »
Just be patient, lids; things often work out better than ones febrile fears. Sometimes they don't, but sometimes they do ...
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D
