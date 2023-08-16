I completely agree that the shouts of embarrassing are strange. To be so concerned with what other people think about your club on twitter is substantially more embarrassing than anything the club can do.
However, from my perspective as a Liverpool fan who just wants to see our team do well. You have to admit the summer has been a bit of a debacle. DM was one of the most important positions to fill and what weve done pursuing Lavia, Caicedo and now Endo doesnt inspire confidence. Contrast that to the Alisson or Fabinho deals from a few years back and from the outside we dont seem to be operating at the same level on or off the pitch.
Endo hasnt even kicked a ball in a red shirt, nobody has any idea how he stacks up against Lavia or Caicedo. The only debacle is to write him off without seeing him play.
If we land (my preference) Doucoure, then his athleticism alongside Sobo, Mac Allister, and Endo genuinely excite me. Im fascinated to see this new midfield rewiring.
Have any non oil clubs had an amazing close season? Seems to me United and Spurs are struggling and, whilst Arsenal have certainly shown balls, Im not convinced by them despite the fawning.
As for signings out of nowhere, Gakpo and Sobo were just dropped like Amazon Prime deliveries, surely?
Just enjoy the ride.
Debacle is just hyperbole, and context driven. I get we have a massive Arthur Mello sized scar thats infecting every other opinion, but we are one signing away from an excellent transfer window and there are two weeks left.