Author Topic: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #360 on: August 16, 2023, 04:15:52 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on August 16, 2023, 03:59:04 pm
I think weve had a lot of back and forth about most of the things you raised, so I think we understand each others feelings without more needing to be added.

However, this last bit intrigued me. Theres obviously currency in being positive and will attract people towards your podcast or YouTube channel etc. However, there are many fan-based content creators who seem to trade on negativity, toxicity and divisive views. Screaming down the lens about players, managers or owners of their club. It seems popular and gets subscribers.

The punter will be drawn to the angry YouTuber if it matches their sensibilities in the same way positively can attract viewers and listeners. Folk find their tribe.

Sure, that's fair enough. I agree about negative fan media, and I was just pointing to an example of where positive fans (in this case fan media) could be accused of "bad" behaviour. Both positive and negative fan sites will play to an audience. But there does seem to be something different about the positive camp requiring upbeat positivity to get supporters to stay engaged with more of its content - you know the soft stuff not around the game (books, player profiles, interviews, shows). I wonder are there more 'positive' subscription offerings than 'negative' ones?   
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #361 on: August 16, 2023, 04:24:16 pm »
Quote from: Big Bamber on August 16, 2023, 04:15:52 pm
Sure, that's fair enough. I agree about negative fan media, and I was just pointing to an example of where positive fans (in this case fan media) could be accused of "bad" behaviour. Both positive and negative fan sites will play to an audience. But there does seem to be something different about the positive camp requiring upbeat positivity to get supporters to stay engaged with more of its content - you know the soft stuff not around the game (books, player profiles, interviews, shows). I wonder are there more 'positive' subscription offerings than 'negative' ones?   
Most fans probably want positive content Id guess.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #362 on: August 16, 2023, 05:26:15 pm »
I have criticised Liverpool in all this on here and in the pub, nobody in the real world has a good word to say about this handling of transfers in the pubs and The Blues are taking the piss something rotten. It's not like the old days when you knew who was behind the scenes and I have read that we have had four in recent years doing the deals and we didn't even have a club doctor at some point, What the Hell is Going on.
I criticize from a Real Love of The Club and everything that goes with it, I have been to thousands of games since the late sixties and will be still supporting the club when Jurgen leaves and most of the players are plying their trade in Saudi.
By the way, if we'd signed that player for 111 million we wouldn't be too far away and there will be others and one more thing, Elvis Costello would actually be a brilliant signing..
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #363 on: August 16, 2023, 07:17:13 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on August 16, 2023, 05:26:15 pm
I have criticised Liverpool in all this on here and in the pub, nobody in the real world has a good word to say about this handling of transfers in the pubs and The Blues are taking the piss something rotten. It's not like the old days when you knew who was behind the scenes and I have read that we have had four in recent years doing the deals and we didn't even have a club doctor at some point, What the Hell is Going on.
I criticize from a Real Love of The Club and everything that goes with it, I have been to thousands of games since the late sixties and will be still supporting the club when Jurgen leaves and most of the players are plying their trade in Saudi.
By the way, if we'd signed that player for 111 million we wouldn't be too far away and there will be others and one more thing, Elvis Costello would actually be a brilliant signing..

Yes but that player is as slippery as a snake , trying to force a move in January to Arsenal, his agent using  us to force Chelsea's hand, Chelsea then scupper our second choice DM!
Have we put in a secret bid for Olise ???
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #364 on: August 16, 2023, 10:13:04 pm »
It ain't just Twitter. The whoppery is coming from inside the house.
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 12:03:10 am »
Quote from: JP! on August 16, 2023, 10:13:04 pm
It ain't just Twitter. The whoppery is coming from inside the house.

Burger King also do a Whoppery.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 12:19:51 am »
The very concept and meaning of embarrassing should be firmly put into the spotlight.

We have Manchester United considering putting Mason Greenwood back into their squad. The PGMOL and VAR showing themselves to be inept and/or corrupt at the first opportunity. The Ev getting beat by Fulham at home on the opening day of the season. Thats before we even mention City and Newcastle.

As for our week, we put in British record bid for a midfielder, got a credible draw at Chelsea on the opening weekend of the season, in which our two new midfielders were excellent. Oh, and the Anfield Road took a step closer to completion.

Embarrassing? Lets have more embarrassing weeks like this.


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:22:54 am by JamesG L4 »
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 01:17:52 am »
Quote from: JamesG L4 on Yesterday at 12:19:51 am
The very concept and meaning of embarrassing should be firmly put into the spotlight.

We have Manchester United considering putting Mason Greenwood back into their squad. The PGMOL and VAR showing themselves to be inept and/or corrupt at the first opportunity. The Ev getting beat by Fulham at home on the opening day of the season. Thats before we even mention City and Newcastle.

As for our week, we put in British record bid for a midfielder, got a credible draw at Chelsea on the opening weekend of the season, in which our two new midfielders were excellent. Oh, and the Anfield Road took a step closer to completion.

Embarrassing? Lets have more embarrassing weeks like this.

Very well put sir. And everyone's talking about the bloody women now too. (old Cockney voice for no reason whatsoever)
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 11:55:06 pm »
Quote from: JamesG L4 on Yesterday at 12:19:51 am
The very concept and meaning of embarrassing should be firmly put into the spotlight.

We have Manchester United considering putting Mason Greenwood back into their squad. The PGMOL and VAR showing themselves to be inept and/or corrupt at the first opportunity. The Ev getting beat by Fulham at home on the opening day of the season. Thats before we even mention City and Newcastle.

As for our week, we put in British record bid for a midfielder, got a credible draw at Chelsea on the opening weekend of the season, in which our two new midfielders were excellent. Oh, and the Anfield Road took a step closer to completion.

Embarrassing? Lets have more embarrassing weeks like this.

I completely agree that the shouts of embarrassing are strange. To be so concerned with what other people think about your club on twitter is substantially more embarrassing than anything the club can do.

However, from my perspective as a Liverpool fan who just wants to see our team do well. You have to admit the summer has been a bit of a debacle. DM was one of the most important positions to fill and what weve done pursuing Lavia, Caicedo and now Endo doesnt inspire confidence. Contrast that to the Alisson or Fabinho deals from a few years back and from the outside we dont seem to be operating at the same level on or off the pitch.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #369 on: Today at 12:14:12 am »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 11:55:06 pm
I completely agree that the shouts of embarrassing are strange. To be so concerned with what other people think about your club on twitter is substantially more embarrassing than anything the club can do.

However, from my perspective as a Liverpool fan who just wants to see our team do well. You have to admit the summer has been a bit of a debacle. DM was one of the most important positions to fill and what weve done pursuing Lavia, Caicedo and now Endo doesnt inspire confidence. Contrast that to the Alisson or Fabinho deals from a few years back and from the outside we dont seem to be operating at the same level on or off the pitch.
All that matter is how the player(s) whom we do get play. The rest is all bollocks. Just people foregrounding their own incontinent emotional responses as if they matter one bit. And some people seem to care too much about what some vaguely unidentified 'other people' think. Who gives a fuck?

Doesn't inspire confidence? Even though the nature of, and order of, events is pretty clearly happenstance? No-one expected Hendo and Fab to leave. Thereafter the Lavia case was straightforward: we had a valuation and the selling club would not meet it. The Caicedo case was also straighforward: we had a bid accepted, but the player didn't want to come here.

Building a squad is not a case of waving a magic wand and having our desires come to pass in a twinkling. It's about negotiating and balancing needs and budgets and making attempts to secure players which may or may not work out.

This is doubly, triply, quadruply so now in the current era with cheats distorting expectations and outcomes and rampant transfer fee inflation. People forget just how much has changed in the football and transfer worlds even since those early Klopp years when it all felt so smooth and easy and (relatively) cheap. And even then we often ended up with second or third choices. Only there was no Tap-In and other sensation stirring wankers living rent free in some of you lot's heads so it barely caused a ripple of comment when Goetze or Brandt or Zielinsky or Chilwell turned us down.

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #370 on: Today at 12:31:22 am »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 11:55:06 pm
I completely agree that the shouts of embarrassing are strange. To be so concerned with what other people think about your club on twitter is substantially more embarrassing than anything the club can do.

However, from my perspective as a Liverpool fan who just wants to see our team do well. You have to admit the summer has been a bit of a debacle. DM was one of the most important positions to fill and what weve done pursuing Lavia, Caicedo and now Endo doesnt inspire confidence. Contrast that to the Alisson or Fabinho deals from a few years back and from the outside we dont seem to be operating at the same level on or off the pitch.

Endo hasnt even kicked a ball in a red shirt, nobody has any idea how he stacks up against Lavia or Caicedo. The only debacle is to write him off without seeing him play.

If we land (my preference) Doucoure, then his athleticism alongside Sobo, Mac Allister, and Endo genuinely excite me. Im fascinated to see this new midfield rewiring.

Have any non oil clubs had an amazing close season? Seems to me United and Spurs are struggling and, whilst Arsenal have certainly shown balls, Im not convinced by them despite the fawning.

As for signings out of nowhere, Gakpo and Sobo were just dropped like Amazon Prime deliveries, surely?

Just enjoy the ride.

Debacle is just hyperbole, and context driven. I get we have a massive Arthur Mello sized scar thats infecting every other opinion, but we are one signing away from an excellent transfer window and there are two weeks left.




Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #371 on: Today at 12:33:53 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:14:12 am
there was no Tap-In and other sensation stirring wankers living rent free in some of you lot's heads so it barely caused a ripple of comment when Goetze or Brandt or Zielinsky or Chilwell turned us down.

Brilliant post. Its so easy to be sucked into the whirlwind, those outside are sadly the minority.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #372 on: Today at 06:58:16 am »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on August 16, 2023, 05:26:15 pm
I have criticised Liverpool in all this on here and in the pub, nobody in the real world has a good word to say about this handling of transfers in the pubs and The Blues are taking the piss something rotten. It's not like the old days when you knew who was behind the scenes and I have read that we have had four in recent years doing the deals and we didn't even have a club doctor at some point, What the Hell is Going on.
I criticize from a Real Love of The Club and everything that goes with it, I have been to thousands of games since the late sixties and will be still supporting the club when Jurgen leaves and most of the players are plying their trade in Saudi.
By the way, if we'd signed that player for 111 million we wouldn't be too far away and there will be others and one more thing, Elvis Costello would actually be a brilliant signing..
Always makes me laugh when fans of other clubs who are pretty shite in their own way take the piss out of us. Its like a homeless person taking the piss out of you because youve lost the keys to your house.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #373 on: Today at 10:39:34 am »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Yesterday at 11:55:06 pm


However, from my perspective as a Liverpool fan who just wants to see our team do well. You have to admit the summer has been a bit of a debacle. DM was one of the most important positions to fill and what weve done pursuing Lavia, Caicedo and now Endo doesnt inspire confidence. Contrast that to the Alisson or Fabinho deals from a few years back and from the outside we dont seem to be operating at the same level on or off the pitch.
Could you not point to Szobo and Mac Allister as two very efficient signings that were completed without fuss?

As some have said, apparently thinking we know so much about transfers means we become invested in a potential signing even if any deal is non-existent or in its infancy. Seeing the sausage being made has turned a lot of folk loopy on this stuff.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #374 on: Today at 10:41:25 am »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 06:58:16 am
Always makes me laugh when fans of other clubs who are pretty shite in their own way take the piss out of us. Its like a homeless person taking the piss out of you because youve lost the keys to your house.

Loserpool lost the league AGAIN!! Slippy G!! You'll Never Win Again!! Banter Club!!




- Jayden, 17, Stockport County fan
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #375 on: Today at 11:40:12 am »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 06:58:16 am
Always makes me laugh when fans of other clubs who are pretty shite in their own way take the piss out of us. Its like a homeless person taking the piss out of you because youve lost the keys to your house.

My favourite sub genre of this is all the dullards from across the land copying all the Manc insults, saying were not famous anymore, no longer a big club, living in the past, victims, self pity city and all thatthen they play us and well get a penalty or a decision going our way and theyll cry about big clubs/big 6 getting all the decisions. How Liverpool are the media darlings, refs give us everything.

Cry more, is the correct for that I believe.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #376 on: Today at 11:46:51 am »
Cry more
Washed club
Baller
Knowing ball
L
Etc
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #377 on: Today at 05:59:29 pm »
The Twatteratti manage to show that the mental/emotional age of much of the population in this godforsaken country is about 7 at best.

It's so incredibly sad and depressing. When 99.9% of football fans take the piss out of Liverpool it has very strong 'vagrant laughs at Ferrari driver who has a slow puncture' vibes.

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #378 on: Today at 06:08:26 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:59:29 pm
The Twatteratti manage to show that the mental/emotional age of much of the population in this godforsaken countryworld is about 7 at best.

It's so incredibly sad and depressing. When 99.9% of football fans take the piss out of Liverpool it has very strong 'vagrant laughs at Ferrari driver who has a slow puncture' vibes.



Maybe more accurate
