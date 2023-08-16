I completely agree that the shouts of embarrassing are strange. To be so concerned with what other people think about your club on twitter is substantially more embarrassing than anything the club can do.



However, from my perspective as a Liverpool fan who just wants to see our team do well. You have to admit the summer has been a bit of a debacle. DM was one of the most important positions to fill and what weve done pursuing Lavia, Caicedo and now Endo doesnt inspire confidence. Contrast that to the Alisson or Fabinho deals from a few years back and from the outside we dont seem to be operating at the same level on or off the pitch.



All that matter is how the player(s) whom we do get play. The rest is all bollocks. Just people foregrounding their own incontinent emotional responses as if they matter one bit. And some people seem to care too much about what some vaguely unidentified 'other people' think. Who gives a fuck?Doesn't inspire confidence? Even though the nature of, and order of, events is pretty clearly happenstance? No-one expected Hendo and Fab to leave. Thereafter the Lavia case was straightforward: we had a valuation and the selling club would not meet it. The Caicedo case was also straighforward: we had a bid accepted, but the player didn't want to come here.Building a squad is not a case of waving a magic wand and having our desires come to pass in a twinkling. It's about negotiating and balancing needs and budgets and making attempts to secure players which may or may not work out.This is doubly, triply, quadruply so now in the current era with cheats distorting expectations and outcomes and rampant transfer fee inflation. People forget just how much has changed in the football and transfer worlds even since those early Klopp years when it all felt so smooth and easy and (relatively) cheap. And even then we often ended up with second or third choices. Only there was no Tap-In and other sensation stirring wankers living rent free in some of you lot's heads so it barely caused a ripple of comment when Goetze or Brandt or Zielinsky or Chilwell turned us down.