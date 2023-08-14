« previous next »
  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
« Reply #320 on: August 14, 2023, 12:39:39 pm »
Good posts, agree with them. But every time we engage with these accounts and commentators we are helping to perpetuate the whoppery. Five thousands posts on this forum slagging off 'Tap In' is five thousand engagements he has gained, perpetuating his standing and fame, leading others to check him out and follow him etc. Entirely counterproductive. And I've just added the five thousand and first engegement. Gaagh!

It's such an insidious system that even throwing disdain their way is beneficial to them. I can't think of any way to fight back against the whoppery except to ignore them completely. No engagement, no mentions, no acknowledgement of their existence. Drop in the ocean, though.
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

« Reply #321 on: August 14, 2023, 03:33:34 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on August 14, 2023, 12:39:39 pm
Good posts, agree with them. But every time we engage with these accounts and commentators we are helping to perpetuate the whoppery.

Not to mention (and I won't mention names!!) the accounts who are set up to be purposely controversial or "stupid", who get their engagements through people hating and mocking them. It's the pits.

« Reply #322 on: August 14, 2023, 03:42:26 pm »
Not on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and the rest. Sounds like I'm missing the useful and necessary square root of absolutely fuck all.
« Reply #323 on: August 14, 2023, 04:21:05 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on August 14, 2023, 08:30:10 am
It creeps into the analysis on places like talkSPORT and Sky Sports News. You get Alan Shearer and Carragher parroting reductive arguments about Liverpool being embarrassed for trying to get a new player. For me, the idea of bidding for a player has nothing to do with notions of shame or pride. Embarrassed? What the?
The idea that Alan Shearer - cheer-leader for a human rights abusers sportswashing operation - suggests we should be embarrassed is quite frankly embarrassing. He's one of the reasons that I no longer tune into MOTD  ::)
« Reply #324 on: August 14, 2023, 05:02:58 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on August 14, 2023, 04:21:05 pm
The idea that Alan Shearer - cheer-leader for a human rights abusers sportswashing operation - suggests we should be embarrassed is quite frankly embarrassing. He's one of the reasons that I no longer tune into MOTD  ::)


Alan 'thick as pig shit' Shearer (that's aside from his arrogance)
« Reply #325 on: August 14, 2023, 05:49:16 pm »
But Shearer thinks that Saudicastle deserves to be where they are now.   ::)
« Reply #326 on: August 14, 2023, 07:50:55 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on August 14, 2023, 03:42:26 pm
Not on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and the rest. Sounds like I'm missing the useful and necessary square root of absolutely fuck all.

Same here pal. Ignorance is bliss.
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

« Reply #327 on: August 14, 2023, 07:56:18 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on August 14, 2023, 03:42:26 pm
Not on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and the rest. Sounds like I'm missing the useful and necessary square root of absolutely fuck all.

The problem is all of the mainstream outlets basically revolve around it now outside of the online world. And normal grown ups use the shit as conversation pieces in work. Its reach is inescapable.
I watch nothing but the 90 minutes, and either on silent or in a pub where its too loud to hear the comms. Or listen on 5live.

I fucking miss Des Lynham, Barry Davis, shoot magazine and ceefax.
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 11:55:20 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on August 14, 2023, 07:56:18 pm
The problem is all of the mainstream outlets basically revolve around it now outside of the online world. And normal grown ups use the shit as conversation pieces in work. Its reach is inescapable.
I watch nothing but the 90 minutes, and either on silent or in a pub where its too loud to hear the comms. Or listen on 5live.

I fucking miss Des Lynham, Barry Davis, shoot magazine and ceefax.

Miss those days too, and yeah I agree. I almost entirely skip all studio, half-time, punditry 'insight' and the like these days. Mostly just because it's inane.
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 12:04:22 pm »
Have taken (another!) break off Twitter after the last week or so. Found myself getting drawn in to the transfer circus and getting increasingly frustrated with the club because of what seemed like us being total amateurs before realising it's probably down to seeing everything in real time, offers/rejections/interest in player x etc (real and fake transfer links!)...
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 01:32:57 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on August 14, 2023, 07:56:18 pm
The problem is all of the mainstream outlets basically revolve around it now outside of the online world. And normal grown ups use the shit as conversation pieces in work. Its reach is inescapable.
I watch nothing but the 90 minutes, and either on silent or in a pub where its too loud to hear the comms. Or listen on 5live.

I fucking miss Des Lynham, Barry Davis, shoot magazine and ceefax.


Yup, there were gaps in life then but that made it more interesting and intriguing. We live in a world where we can have what we want (if we can afford it) quickly and people have become impatient because of that. Some parts of the world (NHS, Local Authorities, Builders etc) still operate according to the old rules and the new impatient generation cannot stand that.


You can see it in the transfer market, everyone is a youtube clip expert, armed with statistics even experts could not get 20 years ago, making assumptions about how much cash is available and demanding a team of players in the same way they pick their fantasy football teams. I prefer the hardship of reality and the ups that are provided by the existence of downs.


As for Ceefax, no-one under 40 can relate to the idea of watching a match on ceefax, not even knowing whether the ball is in play and then seeing a goal appear. The most exciting bit was penalties because it showed a penalty had been given and you had to wait 5 minutes to see whether it was scored.
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 02:03:30 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 01:32:57 pm

As for Ceefax, no-one under 40 can relate to the idea of watching a match on ceefax, not even knowing whether the ball is in play and then seeing a goal appear. The most exciting bit was penalties because it showed a penalty had been given and you had to wait 5 minutes to see whether it was scored.

My favourite was the update box where you knew something big had happened and just crossed everything that was in our favour before revealing the full page and details. (My Mam had the patience of a Saint with me about this thing.)

And most of the time the key update information was simply "Rush..."
« Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 03:55:54 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 01:32:57 pm
You can see it in the transfer market, everyone is a youtube clip expert, armed with statistics even experts could not get 20 years ago, making assumptions about how much cash is available and demanding a team of players in the same way they pick their fantasy football teams. I prefer the hardship of reality and the ups that are provided by the existence of downs.

Football Manager and other computer games have something to do with it now too everyone thinks there an expert based on playing those
  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
« Reply #333 on: Yesterday at 06:55:59 pm »
Quote from: RedSmoke on Yesterday at 12:04:22 pm
Have taken (another!) break off Twitter after the last week or so. Found myself getting drawn in to the transfer circus and getting increasingly frustrated with the club because of what seemed like us being total amateurs before realising it's probably down to seeing everything in real time, offers/rejections/interest in player x etc (real and fake transfer links!)...
Theres a lot of truth in this. Investing in fake rumours leads to disappointment. Which can then lead to anger and frustration.

Theres a place for good debate about ownership but expressing yourself through hashtags is broadly moronic.
« Reply #334 on: Yesterday at 07:16:22 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 06:55:59 pm
.....expressing yourself through hashtags is broadly moronic.

Despise that nonsense. It's like 'lol' and various stupid bloody emojis.
  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
« Reply #335 on: Yesterday at 07:28:07 pm »
Quote from: RedSmoke on Yesterday at 12:04:22 pm
Have taken (another!) break off Twitter after the last week or so. Found myself getting drawn in to the transfer circus and getting increasingly frustrated with the club because of what seemed like us being total amateurs before realising it's probably down to seeing everything in real time, offers/rejections/interest in player x etc (real and fake transfer links!)...
The point I would make to you, and others who find themselves being enraged or upset or doomscrolling while reading Twatter, is that every single thing regarding Liverpool FC , inc. transfers, will be common knowledge within seconds of it happening. If a bit of news breaks on Twatter it will be posted on every forum and whatsapp group and reddit and wherever else immediately.

You don't need to be on Twitter to learn it. At most you'll learn it a second or two earlier. But the downside of the affects on your anger and mental health etc is just not worth it for those few seconds.

No-one knows any less by not hanging onto every word of the Twatterati. But a lot of us have a lot more time to live our lives because we don't indulge.

This can be extended outwards as well. I don't bother with Twitter or any social media; but I also don't bother with the Transfer Thread here or any other websites either. I have whatsapp groups that go crazy mad with posts all through the transfer season but I don't bother checking them most of the time. And yet there's nothing definite about Transfers or LFC that I don't know. I might know a few minutes or hours later than those who constantly monitor ever source but so what?

At the end people who give up thousands of hours of their lives in futility don't know any more than I do.
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

« Reply #336 on: Yesterday at 08:20:39 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:28:07 pm
.......

If I may, what does your avatar mean mate - I'm assuming it's a Chinese character ?
« Reply #337 on: Yesterday at 08:31:51 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 06:55:59 pm
Theres a lot of truth in this. Investing in fake rumours leads to disappointment. Which can then lead to anger and frustration.


 which leads to the dark side
« Reply #338 on: Yesterday at 09:58:42 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 06:55:59 pm
Theres a lot of truth in this. Investing in fake rumours leads to disappointment. Which can then lead to anger and frustration.

Theres a place for good debate about ownership but expressing yourself through hashtags is broadly moronic.

Is broadly just for the hashtags you dont like? #BlackLivesMatter #MeToo #JFT97 #FridaysforFuture etc. say hello. 

There seems to be a lot of sneering at, and looking down noses at fellow supporters. Calling other fans whoppers without much interrogation of arguments. Its a shame really.
« Reply #339 on: Yesterday at 10:04:54 pm »
Should just ban anything related to twitter on here. Would save a load of shite, but alas we all appear to hang on every word of romano, plateau, schwakoff and grizkhan. Inject it into our veins
  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
« Reply #340 on: Today at 12:14:41 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 08:20:39 pm
If I may, what does your avatar mean mate - I'm assuming it's a Chinese character ?
Yes, it's the Chinese idiograph Guǐ, which, among many other meanings, can mean Ghost
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
« Reply #341 on: Today at 12:25:10 am »
Quote from: Big Bamber on Yesterday at 09:58:42 pm
Is broadly just for the hashtags you dont like? #BlackLivesMatter #MeToo #JFT97 #FridaysforFuture etc. say hello. 

There seems to be a lot of sneering at, and looking down noses at fellow supporters. Calling other fans whoppers without much interrogation of arguments. Its a shame really.
I can only speak for myself but it's only really a reaction to the contents of their posts, not the person themselves. Nothing personal is intended, even when I call someone a fuckwit ;)

I'm sorry if it displeases people, but as I've said many times what a lot of posters seem to want is the right to post shite masquarading as 'realism' or whatever, with impunity. To post all kinds of guff and not be called out for it. That's what they want. But it just isn't going to happen.

Post what you want, no-one is stopping you. But own it and be prepared for people's reactions.

As for "interrogation of arguments", the interrogation has been done, countless times. There's little point in going over it all again and again, with the same old tit for tat in reply to each post.

Ultimately fans who are trying to bring positivity and joy to support, and those who are intent on bringing negativity and whinging and cryarsing, are not the same. One is meaningfully more useful and constructive and affirming than the other. A spiral of positivity only has good effects. A spiral of negativity actually impacts others, making them feel more tense, more frustrated, more angry, more negative, on and on, down and down.
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

« Reply #342 on: Today at 01:14:13 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:25:10 am
I can only speak for myself but it's only really a reaction to the contents of their posts, not the person themselves. Nothing personal is intended, even when I call someone a fuckwit ;)

I'm sorry if it displeases people, but as I've said many times what a lot of posters seem to want is the right to post shite masquarading as 'realism' or whatever, with impunity. To post all kinds of guff and not be called out for it. That's what they want. But it just isn't going to happen.

Post what you want, no-one is stopping you. But own it and be prepared for people's reactions.

As for "interrogation of arguments", the interrogation has been done, countless times. There's little point in going over it all again and again, with the same old tit for tat in reply to each post.

Ultimately fans who are trying to bring positivity and joy to support, and those who are intent on bringing negativity and whinging and cryarsing, are not the same. One is meaningfully more useful and constructive and affirming than the other. A spiral of positivity only has good effects. A spiral of negativity actually impacts others, making them feel more tense, more frustrated, more angry, more negative, on and on, down and down.

The bolded part of your post works both ways, remember. Some people view the positivity as shite masquerading as realism. Those positive posters need to own it and be prepared for peoples reactions. And you are giving fuckwits permission to ignore positive arguments by saying interrogation of arguments is pointless. You better own that.

On your final point, history is littered with disasters preceded by groupthink spirals of positivity. From economic busts, to property crashes, to rebranding disasters, to shuttle explosions, to nuclear plant disasters. Spirals of positivity can be destructive and have terrible effects. A spiral of positivity actually impacts others, making them feel less tense than they should, less frustrated, less angry, less negative, on and on, down and down until it is too late to save the situation.

The point is that both sides think they are right. Neither has the right to sneer at the other. We cant know which view is the correct one. But I know we could do with both.
  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
« Reply #343 on: Today at 01:35:18 am »
Quote from: Big Bamber on Today at 01:14:13 am
The bolded part of your post works both ways, remember. Some people view the positivity as shite masquerading as realism. Those positive posters need to own it and be prepared for peoples reactions. And you are giving fuckwits permission to ignore positive arguments by saying interrogation of arguments is pointless. You better own that.
*shrugs* I'm not the one telling anyone that 'we should be allowed to...blah blah". Everyone is allowed to say what they want, and be damned by it if it's shite. See my sig

And I never said interrogation of arguments is pointless, just that it has been done, over and over again, already. How many times do you want the same arguments rehashed? But if anyone wants to rehash them, I have no problem with it. I just don't have the time or inclination to go over them again and again myself.

Quote
On your final point, history is littered with disasters preceded by groupthink spirals of positivity. From economic busts, to property crashes, to rebranding disasters, to shuttle explosions, to nuclear plant disasters. Spirals of positivity can be destructive and have terrible effects. A spiral of positivity actually impacts others, making them feel less tense than they should, less frustrated, less angry, less negative, on and on, down and down until it is too late to save the situation.
I'm not talking about history or space shuttles or nuclear plants, any other field of human activity or interest other than football support, and specifically support of Liverpool Football Club. The comment is specifically about football support. Kindly leave the goalposts in their place.

Football support is supposed to be an affirming, positive, joyous thing. It's those things that are supposed to impart energy and hope and will to win to the club and the team. Knowing we have their back through thick and thin; good times and bad; losing runs as well as winning runs.

It's those things that Liverpool fans were once proud of. Not being the loudest cryers and moaners or the shitheads claiming that the club embarrasses them and humiliates them. On Twatter LFC tweets about some meaningful or important topic and fuckwits reply saying "Don't care, buy a midfielder". I mean what the fuck?

At least, that's how I was brought up to support by the arl fellas that came before me. 
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

« Reply #344 on: Today at 01:47:36 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:35:18 am
*shrugs* I'm not the one telling anyone that 'we should be allowed to...blah blah". Everyone is allowed to say what they want, and be damned by it if it's shite. See my sig

And I never said interrogation of arguments is pointless, just that it has been done, over and over again, already. How many times do you want the same arguments rehashed? But if anyone wants to rehash them, I have no problem with it. I just don't have the time or inclination to go over them again and again myself.
I'm not talking about history or space shuttles or nuclear plants, any other field of human activity or interest other than football support, and specifically support of Liverpool Football Club. The comment is specifically about football support. Kindly leave the goalposts in their place.

Football support is supposed to be an affirming, positive, joyous thing. It's those things that are supposed to impart energy and hope and will to win to the club and the team. Knowing we have their back through thick and thin; good times and bad; losing runs as well as winning runs.

It's those things that Liverpool fans were once proud of. Not being the loudest cryers and moaners or the shitheads claiming that the club embarrasses them and humiliates them. On Twatter LFC tweets about some meaningful or important topic and fuckwits reply saying "Don't care, buy a midfielder". I mean what the fuck?

At least, that's how I was brought up to support by the arl fellas that came before me.

I am also talking about supporting a football club. Being allergic to negativity, choosing to be positive, can precede disaster. In football. (Perhaps Leeds in the 90s are some kind of example, I dont know enough of the detail. Im trying to be helpful here). Goalposts unmoved. One of the things you left off your list of what football support is supposed to be about, is always wanting the best for your club. Thats what I learned from fellas before me. And yeah sometimes your club can embarrass you. Its ok to say it. Tickets, local community, furlough, super league... You can be a supporter and complain about your club. In fact, thats part of keeping your club great so the next generation have the club we do.
  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
« Reply #345 on: Today at 03:25:16 am »
Ok mate, last attempt and spoilered as long exchanges tend to annoy other thread users. Besides, I don't think advocating positivity in football support really needs forensic-level defending.

 
Quote from: Big Bamber on Today at 01:47:36 am
I am also talking about supporting a football club. Being allergic to negativity, choosing to be positive, can precede disaster.
But I'm talking about football supporters choosing positivity rather than negativity, about the team. Not club staff or owners or game administrators or whatever. Supporters. Through thick and thin. And especially when things aren't going well. I can't see how that has any damaging effects.

Fans being positive doesn't equal club staff or owners or whatever being overconfident or taking their eye off the ball. They have their job to do, and need to do it right, because otherwise there are repercussions. We have our job to do, as supporters, but our being positive does not have damaging repercussions.

Quote
One of the things you left off your list of what football support is supposed to be about, is always wanting the best for your club.
Yes, that's true, but wanting the best for your club doesn't require losing your shit about everything that goes wrong. You can still want the best while taking adversity on the chin and remaining strong in support. And 'the best' isn't going to be acheived by creating an atmosphere of anger and toxic negativity within the fanbase, which has spiralling effects on other fans including matchgoers - who aren't some kind of separate species; they're the same people that spend the week doomscrolling through online negativity and getting more and more angry and frustrated, and then take it to the match.

Quote
And yeah sometimes your club can embarrass you. Its ok to say it. Tickets, local community, furlough, super league...
But these are topics that have real world repercussions. The football, on the other hand, is just a game. It doesn't really matter. As for transfers, well there's far too much to go into, but most of it can be covered by the simple notion that we don't actually have all the info.

To be 'embarrassed' because your club is hiking ticket prices that price out most of the traditional support is very different from being 'embarrassed' because your 110m bid didn't result in acquiring the player.

Quote
You can be a supporter and complain about your club. In fact, thats part of keeping your club great so the next generation have the club we do.
Complaining to someone who can do something about it is constructive; complaining online to hear the sound of your voice is just moaning. I accept that there's some catharsis involved, but catharsis, outside of poetry, or sessions on the psychiatrist's couch, is overrated, and as mentioned before it has impacts upon others. You come on and let off steam by slagging off this and that and go away feeling better; but your words have a dolorous, deleterious impact upon other fans who read them and feel increased stress and tension and anger, who get wound up and who then post a bit more truculantly, which then has further impact on someone else and so on and so on.

And what does such online moaning achieve? Nothing constructive. If you really want to do something constructive to help the club and pass on a legacy to the next generation, get off yer arse and do something tangible and real. I'm all in favour of that. I've always been four square behind all fan campaigns and would be again. 

Anyway there's a gulf here that is not likely to be bridged by taking potshots at each other so I'll end it there.

Always happy to read your posts as they at least aim at engagement, even if they come from a different place to me.
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D
