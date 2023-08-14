Spoiler

I am also talking about supporting a football club. Being allergic to negativity, choosing to be positive, can precede disaster.

One of the things you left off your list of what football support is supposed to be about, is always wanting the best for your club.

And yeah sometimes your club can embarrass you. Its ok to say it. Tickets, local community, furlough, super league...



You can be a supporter and complain about your club. In fact, thats part of keeping your club great so the next generation have the club we do.

Ok mate, last attempt and spoilered as long exchanges tend to annoy other thread users. Besides, I don't think advocating positivity in football support really needs forensic-level defending.But I'm talking about football supporters choosing positivity rather than negativity, about the team. Not club staff or owners or game administrators or whatever. Supporters. Through thick and thin. And especially when things aren't going well. I can't see how that has any damaging effects.Fans being positive doesn't equal club staff or owners or whatever being overconfident or taking their eye off the ball. They have their job to do, and need to do it right, because otherwise there are repercussions. We have our job to do, as supporters, but our being positive does not have damaging repercussions.Yes, that's true, but wanting the best for your club doesn't require losing your shit about everything that goes wrong. You can still want the best while taking adversity on the chin and remaining strong in support. And 'the best' isn't going to be acheived by creating an atmosphere of anger and toxic negativity within the fanbase, which has spiralling effects on other fans including matchgoers - who aren't some kind of separate species; they're the same people that spend the week doomscrolling through online negativity and getting more and more angry and frustrated, and then take it to the match.But these are topics that have real world repercussions. The football, on the other hand, is just a game. It doesn't really matter. As for transfers, well there's far too much to go into, but most of it can be covered by the simple notion that we don't actually have all the info.To be 'embarrassed' because your club is hiking ticket prices that price out most of the traditional support is very different from being 'embarrassed' because your 110m bid didn't result in acquiring the player.Complaining to someone who can do something about it is constructive; complaining online to hear the sound of your voice is just moaning. I accept that there's some catharsis involved, but catharsis, outside of poetry, or sessions on the psychiatrist's couch, is overrated, and as mentioned before it has impacts upon others. You come on and let off steam by slagging off this and that and go away feeling better; but your words have a dolorous, deleterious impact upon other fans who read them and feel increased stress and tension and anger, who get wound up and who then post a bit more truculantly, which then has further impact on someone else and so on and so on.And what does such online moaning achieve? Nothing constructive. If you really want to do something constructive to help the club and pass on a legacy to the next generation, get off yer arse and do something tangible and real. I'm all in favour of that. I've always been four square behind all fan campaigns and would be again.Anyway there's a gulf here that is not likely to be bridged by taking potshots at each other so I'll end it there.Always happy to read your posts as they at least aim at engagement, even if they come from a different place to me.