Have taken (another!) break off Twitter after the last week or so. Found myself getting drawn in to the transfer circus and getting increasingly frustrated with the club because of what seemed like us being total amateurs before realising it's probably down to seeing everything in real time, offers/rejections/interest in player x etc (real and fake transfer links!)...



The point I would make to you, and others who find themselves being enraged or upset or doomscrolling while reading Twatter, is that every single thing regarding Liverpool FC , inc. transfers, will be common knowledge within seconds of it happening. If a bit of news breaks on Twatter it will be posted on every forum and whatsapp group and reddit and wherever else immediately.You don't need to be on Twitter to learn it. At most you'll learn it a second or two earlier. But the downside of the affects on your anger and mental health etc is just not worth it for those few seconds.No-one knows any less by not hanging onto every word of the Twatterati. But a lot of us have a lot more time to live our lives because we don't indulge.This can be extended outwards as well. I don't bother with Twitter or any social media; but I also don't bother with the Transfer Thread here or any other websites either. I have whatsapp groups that go crazy mad with posts all through the transfer season but I don't bother checking them most of the time. And yet there's nothing definite about Transfers or LFC that I don't know. I might know a few minutes or hours later than those who constantly monitor ever source but so what?At the end people who give up thousands of hours of their lives in futility don't know any more than I do.