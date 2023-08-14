The bolded part of your post works both ways, remember. Some people view the positivity as shite masquerading as realism. Those positive posters need to own it and be prepared for peoples reactions. And you are giving fuckwits permission to ignore positive arguments by saying interrogation of arguments is pointless. You better own that.
*shrugs* I'm not the one telling anyone that 'we should be allowed to...blah blah". Everyone is allowed to say what they want, and be damned by it if it's shite. See my sig
And I never said interrogation of arguments is pointless, just that it has been done, over and over again, already. How many times do you want the same arguments rehashed? But if anyone wants to rehash them, I have no problem with it. I just don't have the time or inclination to go over them again and again myself.
On your final point, history is littered with disasters preceded by groupthink spirals of positivity. From economic busts, to property crashes, to rebranding disasters, to shuttle explosions, to nuclear plant disasters. Spirals of positivity can be destructive and have terrible effects. A spiral of positivity actually impacts others, making them feel less tense than they should, less frustrated, less angry, less negative, on and on, down and down until it is too late to save the situation.
I'm not talking about history or space shuttles or nuclear plants, any other field of human activity or interest other than football support, and specifically support of Liverpool Football Club. The comment is specifically about football support. Kindly leave the goalposts in their place.
Football support is supposed to be an affirming, positive, joyous thing. It's those things that are supposed to impart energy and hope and will to win to the club and the team. Knowing we have their back through thick and thin; good times and bad; losing runs as well as winning runs.
It's those things that Liverpool fans were once proud of. Not being the loudest cryers and moaners or the shitheads claiming that the club embarrasses them and humiliates them. On Twatter LFC tweets about some meaningful or important topic and fuckwits reply saying "Don't care, buy a midfielder". I mean what the fuck?
At least, that's how I was brought up to support by the arl fellas that came before me.