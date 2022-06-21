Be nice if they at least moderate to some degree - but the thing is - they are likely more than happy with the interaction for the usual reasons on these platforms - the retweets and likes. Admins of football twitter arent fans of the club, and they likely are highly dependant on the numbers of views etc they bring in. Its a competitive business alas, and got more so in recent seasons with the banter admins of clubs like Roma and Leverkusen (both now no longer with such admins!), but that really paved the way for how clubs try and behave on social media to get the interactions.



its shit. Basically everything the official channels post is a playground full of nameless, gutless trolls.



The main thing about Twitter is to identify your target audience and then to post things that they want to read about. People will tend to follow Twitter accounts that feed them stuff that they already believe. So if you believe in a flat earth then youll tend to follow other people with similar beliefs. Those people will reinforce your beliefs and before you know it then your feed will prove that you are correct. Few people want to read a balanced opinion or one that is contrary to theirs.I dont go near Twitter as it tends to annoy me as I react to assholes who post nonsense. Twitter thinks that I like their posts and so I get more nonsense. Take a look at some politicians that have extreme views. I have called a few of them out but their followers then try to drown me out rather than debating like adults. Or the owner of the account just blocks me so that their feed doesnt contain anybody with views that are contrary to theirs.A lot of Twitter accounts post one-sided drivel that panders to a certain audience that laps up the content. Generally the more one-sided or biased or offensive the better. Most things are not black or white and theres usually some truth on both sides of the discussion. However Twitter isnt about truth or reason. Its about posting content that people like.