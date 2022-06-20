« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)  (Read 19617 times)

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,414
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #240 on: June 20, 2022, 12:29:32 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on June 20, 2022, 12:02:53 pm
Thought I would give this a bump for anyone who needs therapy following a Twitter-occupied meltdown about Liverpool's transfer (in)activity?

Are these fans just deluxe-thickos? 7 years of the Klopp 'model' but they never ever learn. EVER!

Theres a range:

1. Some are not fans at all, rather just using the massive Liverpool fansbase to get likes, retweets and interaction.
2. Many are new fans, and have absolutely no idea about the culture or history of the club, and have no interest in what is actually happening in football, so rather than see the likes of Man City as bad for the league and football in general, they see them as the benchmark, so not spending as much as them means its Liverpool that are actually doing something wrong.
3. A lot really are just children, and to behave like spoilt little brats on social media is their far worse version of being a gobby shite in the local shopping centre. At least those kids would likely get a clip around the ear. This lot are cowards and get their kicks while hiding behind a computer screen.

But there is of course a smaller but loud minority who are actual fans, and some long standing ones too, who have managed to amass a large following becauuse of their negativity, wont mention names, but those who follow Liverpool twitter, despite our best efforts at avoiding, will see their stuff copied or retweeted at times. Those are the worst kind, people old enough to know better, but who thrive on negativity and have been given an audience for it. I would presume its a reflection of their personalities in general.
Logged

Offline lfcrule6times

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,003
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #241 on: June 20, 2022, 12:49:47 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on June 20, 2022, 12:02:53 pm
Thought I would give this a bump for anyone who needs therapy following a Twitter-occupied meltdown about Liverpool's transfer (in)activity?

Are these fans just deluxe-thickos? 7 years of the Klopp 'model' but they never ever learn. EVER!

What gets me is the morons who commented on the Billy Hogan and other Paris tweets saying 'announce Nunez'. Absolute whoppers the lot of them.
Logged
★     ★     ★     ★     ★     ★

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,472
  • Indefatigability
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #242 on: June 20, 2022, 01:35:13 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 20, 2022, 12:29:32 pm
Theres a range:
<snip>
Agree entirely with this.

Not understanding football heritage and culture is certainly a key factor in all this. Rhythmically they are totally out of step with how football operates - they use such things as over-simplified notions of finance and economics to explain why Liverpool should be buying <insert superstar>.
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,472
  • Indefatigability
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #243 on: June 20, 2022, 01:36:32 pm »
Quote from: lfcrule6times on June 20, 2022, 12:49:47 pm
What gets me is the morons who commented on the Billy Hogan and other Paris tweets saying 'announce Nunez'. Absolute whoppers the lot of them.
Yep. Awful.

The club admin will do a tweet about logistics around Anfield for game day and daft lads start replying with 'announce Mbappe' or something.

You're tweeting admin staff you moron!!!
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,966
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #244 on: June 20, 2022, 04:14:38 pm »
Gobshitery.

Club doesn't need them, players don't need them, Klopp doesn't need them. They should all just tell them all to fuck off

Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #245 on: June 20, 2022, 05:07:34 pm »
Quote from: Hij on June 20, 2022, 12:17:09 pm
Really weird. I'm fairly calm about everything. I'm sure they all know we need a midfielder long term but have their reasons for waiting, based on their current track record I'm happy to wait for when they feel it's time to move.

Some people seemingly are just always unhappy unless we spend £200m a summer.

Same,the boss signed an extension and wouldn't have done so without a conversation about funds/ building a legacy.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline 77kop05

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #246 on: June 20, 2022, 07:13:13 pm »
Quote from: lfcrule6times on June 20, 2022, 12:49:47 pm
What gets me is the morons who commented on the Billy Hogan and other Paris tweets saying 'announce Nunez'. Absolute whoppers the lot of them.

Ha, I got some abuse for calling this out on that tweet. Normally I'd take no notice and scroll on by but after a couple of bottles this one just rattled me too much. Boy, a large chunk of the "Liverpool family " weren't happy ! Strange bunch.
Logged

Offline 77kop05

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #247 on: June 20, 2022, 07:17:34 pm »
During the lockdown and having to read twitter near fried my head. Was at the stage of near selling a kidney to be with mates again at the game and having normal match conversation over a good few pints, rather then having to read the absolute bellendery on there.   
Logged

Online Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,468
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #248 on: June 21, 2022, 11:06:05 am »
Quote from: lfcrule6times on June 20, 2022, 12:49:47 pm
What gets me is the morons who commented on the Billy Hogan and other Paris tweets saying 'announce Nunez'. Absolute whoppers the lot of them.

That's all football is to them - a big game of FIFA. None of the "off the pitch" stuff matters, it's all about transfers and arguing about Player X being better than Player Y.
Logged

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,304
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #249 on: June 21, 2022, 11:40:37 am »
I just assume these people are children, or simpletons.

The older I get the less I really care about who we're signing. I even find the transfer thread on RAWK to be hard to stomach with a lot of FIFA or Football Manager heads in there getting stressed about a team/midfield which did what it did last season.

We signed one lad last summer who wasn't even a starter to begin with and we managed a magnificent season (albeit with the boost of Diaz in January) & I'm sure Nunez will bring an additional boost to the team. People never learn. It's almost impossible to improve on what we did last summer but if anyone can do it it's Jurgen and these beautiful boys.
Logged

Online Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,468
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #250 on: June 21, 2022, 11:53:13 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on June 21, 2022, 11:40:37 am
I just assume these people are children, or simpletons.

The older I get the less I really care about who we're signing. I even find the transfer thread on RAWK to be hard to stomach with a lot of FIFA or Football Manager heads in there getting stressed about a team/midfield which did what it did last season.

We signed one lad last summer who wasn't even a starter to begin with and we managed a magnificent season (albeit with the boost of Diaz in January) & I'm sure Nunez will bring an additional boost to the team. People never learn. It's almost impossible to improve on what we did last summer but if anyone can do it it's Jurgen and these beautiful boys.

I don't know much about Nunez, but part of the fun is waiting to see how they play and what they bring to the team, people instead build up massive expectation and are either let down or just confirm what they already knew. It's very boring.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,654
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #251 on: June 21, 2022, 12:05:06 pm »
Not just twitter - the people that post comments on ESPN / BBC / All other media articles as well.

These people are literally the dumbest of the dumb - their brains just don't function well at all.

For example, an article about Klopp and his upbringing in Germany - half the comments will be like "Ancelotti is a better manager." "Klopp loves losing finals." "Klopp spends all the moneyz!" "Klopp can't win the PL." etc.
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,661
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #252 on: June 21, 2022, 12:09:31 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 20, 2022, 12:29:32 pm
Theres a range:

Well said. Funny thing is how not being on Twitter (as I am not) you live your life in a much less stressful way. I used interact a little on social and health issues on Facebook and found that the "reactions" I received and felt etc .. really didn't do me any good so I have stopped. Actually I have also stopped listening and watching and reading the "news" as well.
I recommend it. You'll be better informed (weirdly) and way less stressed.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,414
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #253 on: June 21, 2022, 12:34:34 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on June 21, 2022, 12:09:31 pm
Well said. Funny thing is how not being on Twitter (as I am not) you live your life in a much less stressful way. I used interact a little on social and health issues on Facebook and found that the "reactions" I received and felt etc .. really didn't do me any good so I have stopped. Actually I have also stopped listening and watching and reading the "news" as well.
I recommend it. You'll be better informed (weirdly) and way less stressed.

I dont mind twitter really, as is can be quite good in the right circumstances! I only follow a limited amount of LFC accounts - hence that I occasionally see some crap because people will copy it to make a point or in utter disbelief! 

But its good for a lot of interests, like the stuff politically I have an interest in, its a good way to keep up to date and to get news and views especially as I live so far away from it. I also use it to follow a lot of podcasts I am intested in. And even football twitter has its good parts, I follow far more German football twitter than LFC, and that is again a good way to keep up to date with stuff and with what is happening in general.

Just need to follow good accounts, and its quite easy to avoid a lot of the rubbish then  :D
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,850
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #254 on: June 21, 2022, 04:09:18 pm »
The quickest pathway to Twitter nightmare is to click the name of a player in the trending section. A serious floodgate opening gates of hell job.
Logged

Offline DHKopper

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #255 on: June 21, 2022, 07:40:45 pm »
The transfer window is an excellent period to go on a blocking spree I find.
Logged

Offline has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #256 on: June 22, 2022, 09:43:04 am »
The internet exploded into a cesspit of bile and windbag opinion shortly after the rise of the modern smart phones (about 2007/08).

Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,174
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #257 on: July 4, 2022, 01:14:44 pm »
And summer brings them out like wasps round rotting flesh
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,679
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #258 on: July 4, 2022, 01:35:30 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 21, 2022, 12:34:34 pm
I dont mind twitter really, as is can be quite good in the right circumstances!

But its good for a lot of interests,

Just need to follow good accounts, and its quite easy to avoid a lot of the rubbish then  :D
Agree with this. When I first used it I suppose like a lot of people I followed everything, not really knowing what I was doing. Ended up swarmed with crap.
I ditched that, created a new account, and discovered how much was on there - history, museums, specific university research departments - like you said, all sorts of interests - and by selecting carefully the crap disappears and it becomes maybe what it was intended to be, a very concise information resource.

Unfortunately for us, for the hosters it's the twats that bring the profit.


Logged
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,588
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #259 on: July 4, 2022, 01:45:25 pm »
I like twitter to be honest, easy to block those you don't want anything to do with. Just make sure you follow accounts that have what you want, rather than those whose only ambition is to spread unpleasant tittle tattle. It's also quite cool to suddenly start communicating with people you are interested in. It was a hoot sharing reaction on twitter of the Paul McCartney gig at Glastonbury, just mixing with people from all over the globe, having a great time.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,093
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #260 on: August 5, 2022, 05:55:12 pm »

a 3 minute video from erm... PaddyPower...


'How to enjoy supporting Liverpool FC' / 'How to stop moaning and actually enjoy supporting Liverpool FC':-

Looks set to be another promising season for Liverpool, but some fans still aren't happy...

https://twitter.com/paddypower/status/1555554219591172097
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,931
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #261 on: August 5, 2022, 05:58:07 pm »
Quote from: jillc on July  4, 2022, 01:45:25 pm
I like twitter to be honest, easy to block those you don't want anything to do with. Just make sure you follow accounts that have what you want, rather than those whose only ambition is to spread unpleasant tittle tattle. It's also quite cool to suddenly start communicating with people you are interested in. It was a hoot sharing reaction on twitter of the Paul McCartney gig at Glastonbury, just mixing with people from all over the globe, having a great time.

Twitter was important for quickly resetting the narrative of Paris.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,936
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #262 on: August 5, 2022, 06:13:25 pm »
Quote from: oojason on August  5, 2022, 05:55:12 pm
a 3 minute video from erm... PaddyPower...


'How to enjoy supporting Liverpool FC' / 'How to stop moaning and actually enjoy supporting Liverpool FC':-

Looks set to be another promising season for Liverpool, but some fans still aren't happy...

https://twitter.com/paddypower/status/1555554219591172097

Really enjoyed that! Cracked up at the Is that Triple H? shout.
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #263 on: August 5, 2022, 06:20:34 pm »
Quote from: oojason on August  5, 2022, 05:55:12 pm
a 3 minute video from erm... PaddyPower...


'How to enjoy supporting Liverpool FC' / 'How to stop moaning and actually enjoy supporting Liverpool FC':-

Looks set to be another promising season for Liverpool, but some fans still aren't happy...

https://twitter.com/paddypower/status/1555554219591172097

Some good solid advice there even for some on RAWK.

Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,472
  • Indefatigability
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #264 on: August 5, 2022, 08:47:16 pm »
The PaddyPower clip nails the whole batshit nonsense that dominates social media chat. I followed a thread on Twitter the other day where a lad said were always dreadful every January so need a new midfielder. A poster pointed out that Liverpool were great in January this year and also in 2020.

Rather than accepting hed been a bit OTT, the original poster doubled down and said Liverpool were lucky in January, didnt deserve to beat Palace and only beat Brentford and some other side. What a bonkers way to support your team. Awful.
Logged

Online Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,468
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #265 on: Today at 02:05:23 pm »
Have to rant about this.

The rise of the "online fan" is a fucking stain on the sport. Yesterday the club put a post on Instagram about the Mayor of Turin visiting the Heysel memorial. The comments are a toxic wasteland of replies like "is this the memorial to this dead club"... "I wish this was about the death of FSG"... "don't care sign a midfielder"...

Same with yesterdays breaking Hillsborough story. Comments about us not signing anyone etc.

The thing is, it's not just a few dickheads anymore. There are hundreds, thousands of them.

Spirit of Shankly are also under fire from these vermin sheep on social media, calling them racists because they don't like the idea of us being used as a sportswashing machine.

The number of idiots tagging along as a "Liverpool Fan" who have no idea about the history or values of this club is ever increasing. Results mean fuck all, it's all about the transfers, like one big game of FIFA. Hopefully our recent troubles are scaring some of them off.
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,789
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #266 on: Today at 02:17:11 pm »
It will never change.
It was a cesspit even when we were winning everything.
Ban yourself from social media involving anything you love.
You'll feel so much better.
Its at the point where I blame the club for leaving comments sections open.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:19:20 pm by meady1981 »
Logged

Offline Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,800
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #267 on: Today at 02:18:57 pm »
Quote from: oojason on August  5, 2022, 05:55:12 pm
a 3 minute video from erm... PaddyPower...


'How to enjoy supporting Liverpool FC' / 'How to stop moaning and actually enjoy supporting Liverpool FC':-

Looks set to be another promising season for Liverpool, but some fans still aren't happy...

https://twitter.com/paddypower/status/1555554219591172097
Aged well  :P
Logged

Online Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,468
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #268 on: Today at 02:21:40 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 02:17:11 pm
It will never change.
Ban yourself from social media involving anything you love.
You'll feel so much better.
Its at the point where I blame the club for leaving comments sections open.

Agree with this one. Sky Sports are very bad at this, they'll restrict comments for certain things (eg a story on Abramovich and his relationship with Putin) but leave them wide open on things like Hillsborough, because they know they'll get a tidal wave of engagement from little rats.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,475
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #269 on: Today at 02:50:19 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 02:05:23 pm

The number of idiots tagging along as a "Liverpool Fan" who have no idea about the history or values of this club is ever increasing. Results mean fuck all, it's all about the transfers, like one big game of FIFA. Hopefully our recent troubles are scaring some of them off.

If they want sportswashers, same as anyone on here, do fuck off and go "support" Abu Dhabi FC or Saudicastle. I'm sure they'll be happier, knowing they have got their dream owners.

I'd rather win fuck all than be owned by a vile regime.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #270 on: Today at 03:10:10 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 02:18:57 pm
Aged well  :P
Never seen that video. Nails it.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,966
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #271 on: Today at 03:25:54 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 02:05:23 pm
Have to rant about this.

The rise of the "online fan" is a fucking stain on the sport. Yesterday the club put a post on Instagram about the Mayor of Turin visiting the Heysel memorial. The comments are a toxic wasteland of replies like "is this the memorial to this dead club"... "I wish this was about the death of FSG"... "don't care sign a midfielder"...

Same with yesterdays breaking Hillsborough story. Comments about us not signing anyone etc.

The thing is, it's not just a few dickheads anymore. There are hundreds, thousands of them.

Spirit of Shankly are also under fire from these vermin sheep on social media, calling them racists because they don't like the idea of us being used as a sportswashing machine.

The number of idiots tagging along as a "Liverpool Fan" who have no idea about the history or values of this club is ever increasing. Results mean fuck all, it's all about the transfers, like one big game of FIFA. Hopefully our recent troubles are scaring some of them off.
You're right, it's getting worse. And it will get worse here as well. We're behind the Twitter curve, for sure, but eventually what's there will appear here.

It goes back to something I've been saying for a while now. Your words have an effect on others. Everytime someone makes a cryarsing post it makes it that little bit easier for the next person to go that little but further, and so on and on and on. The boundaries keep getting pushed further. It's like the concept of the Overton Window in politics. These drifts into greater batshittery or more extreme posting don't happen in a vacuum, or come out of nowhere. Everyone getting involved has a part to play, and are partly responsible.

It's why I, for one, refuse to get involved in the relentless tide of negativity and moaning and cryarsing bullshit that has infected even this forum. Each dickheaded post enables the next.

It's also why I expect more and more anti-Klopp posts here over the coming months if the season continues as it has. We will sleepwalk into full 'Klopp Out' territory because whinging biffs don't want to take responsibility for their own emotional incontinence.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,174
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #272 on: Today at 03:46:51 pm »
Quote from: oojason on August  5, 2022, 05:55:12 pm
a 3 minute video from erm... PaddyPower...


'How to enjoy supporting Liverpool FC' / 'How to stop moaning and actually enjoy supporting Liverpool FC':-

Looks set to be another promising season for Liverpool, but some fans still aren't happy...

https://twitter.com/paddypower/status/1555554219591172097


That is brilliant


Twitter "Never trust anyone who runs out of ideas after 140 characters or cannot read any longer than that either"

I'll sit that alongside Dierdre


Quote from: Black Bull Nova on January  6, 2023, 12:10:37 am
So, for my 10,000th post, I give all you who moan about bad performances (and all the Everton fans after nearly every game) this classic lecture from Deirdre

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WDS1nyJMT24" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WDS1nyJMT24</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WDS1nyJMT24
« Last Edit: Today at 03:51:09 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,616
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #273 on: Today at 03:48:18 pm »
We have some bad "fans" on social media I kid you not.  :butt

Although the Mancs and Real Madrid "fans" are the worst of the lot.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,354
  • Bam!
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #274 on: Today at 03:53:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:48:18 pm
We have some bad "fans" on social media I kid you not.  :butt

Although the Mancs and Real Madrid "fans" are the worst of the lot.

Let's face it, most fans on social media, using it only for football and posting constantly are just weapons.

The Turin Mayor laid a wreath at the Heysel tribute yesterday, the Liverpool twitter feed posted a picture of it and the replies were "Where is our midfielder" etc. They are just brainless kids or thick c*nts that have nothing better to do. The transfer window has become an absolute clown show on there (sneaking over here at times!). It's full of attempted trolling of other teams, clickbaiting and people that use the same 4 phrases over and over to try get likes and popularity.

Yours,

@GeniusGakpo18


Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,195
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #275 on: Today at 03:54:03 pm »
Why are you lot even on social media? Seriously, what are you getting out of it at this point?

Get rid of the lot and don't let some 13 year old troll impact your day.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,616
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #276 on: Today at 03:55:08 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 03:53:27 pm
Let's face it, most fans on social media, using it only for football and posting constantly are just weapons.

The Turin Mayor laid a wreath at the Heysel tribute yesterday, the Liverpool twitter feed posted a picture of it and the replies were "Where is our midfielder" etc. They are just brainless kids or thick c*nts that have nothing better to do. The transfer window has become an absolute clown show on there (sneaking over here at times!). It's full of attempted trolling of other teams, clickbaiting and people that use the same 4 phrases over and over to try get likes and popularity.

Yours,

@GeniusGakpo18




 ;D

I thought you'd be called MoroccanWonder11 mate?
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,354
  • Bam!
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #277 on: Today at 03:58:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:55:08 pm
;D

I thought you'd be called MoroccanWonder11 mate?

It was taken by some prick that's obsessed with Sofiane Boufal.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,472
  • Indefatigability
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #278 on: Today at 04:53:53 pm »
It's the 'hot take' brigade I see a lot that infuriates me. Stuff like: "Unpopular opinion but Salah should have gone in the summer"

It's lazy at best and pig-ignorant at worst. Take the Salah thing as an example. The whole thing is steeped in perfect hindsight, as if these loons were tweeting this stuff last July. A one-line opinion that goes nowhere and isn't held up to any scrutiny but causes a whole load of bedwetting cranks to pile on to give Salah (<insert player>) a good kicking.

It's also the antithesis of fandom in its purest sense. Making the  club you support to effectively be your enemy - revelling in the apparent demise and failure of players you are supposed to want to do well.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 