Thought I would give this a bump for anyone who needs therapy following a Twitter-occupied meltdown about Liverpool's transfer (in)activity?



Are these fans just deluxe-thickos? 7 years of the Klopp 'model' but they never ever learn. EVER!



Theres a range:1. Some are not fans at all, rather just using the massive Liverpool fansbase to get likes, retweets and interaction.2. Many are new fans, and have absolutely no idea about the culture or history of the club, and have no interest in what is actually happening in football, so rather than see the likes of Man City as bad for the league and football in general, they see them as the benchmark, so not spending as much as them means its Liverpool that are actually doing something wrong.3. A lot really are just children, and to behave like spoilt little brats on social media is their far worse version of being a gobby shite in the local shopping centre. At least those kids would likely get a clip around the ear. This lot are cowards and get their kicks while hiding behind a computer screen.But there is of course a smaller but loud minority who are actual fans, and some long standing ones too, who have managed to amass a large following becauuse of their negativity, wont mention names, but those who follow Liverpool twitter, despite our best efforts at avoiding, will see their stuff copied or retweeted at times. Those are the worst kind, people old enough to know better, but who thrive on negativity and have been given an audience for it. I would presume its a reflection of their personalities in general.