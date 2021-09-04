Isn't that the whole point I am making though. There is a huge difference between wanting spending for spendings sake and the club continually going in to seasons with the squad palpably short in certain areas.



That is where I disagree with Fitzy's excellent OP. Don't put the people who have concerns over the lack of spending on the squad in the same boat as the spoilt twitter extremist mob.



We haven't replaced Gini who was practically indestructible and we haven't brought in another top quality attacker. Given the likelihood that we will lose Mo, Sadio and Naby for a big chunk of the busiest part of the season I think there are reasons to be disappointed with the lack of recruitment.



The only signing we have made is to bring in a replacement for Lovren, something that quite clearly should have been done a year ago.



That opinion is totally different to the childish agenda of certain people on social media and personally I think it is quite clearly wrong to try and lump everyone in together.



Agree that Lovren should have been replaced because in previous season we always seemed to be running low on defenders around the winter months. On the other hand, I don't think anyone could have foreseen the kind of injury crisis we had last season, plus the cruel way VVD was taken from us. This year we have plenty of defenders, with Nat Phillips, Joe Gomez and Konate waiting in the wings in case shit happens again.On replacing Gini: I was hoping we'd finally land that Doku kid from Belgium, but no, I don't think we're missing a replacement now because it's obvious they are grooming Harvey for an attacking midfield role. And with Thiago and Fabinho in the squad I think we have a lot good players who can play that position, plus young players coming through, to fight for that spot. Don't forget the ethos of Klopp has always been to develop young players. You have to facilitate a pathway for them. Look at Chelsea spending 90-odd million this year to bring in a player that used to be in their academy (they haven't been ridiculed enough for this in my view), because they didn't have the wherewithal to develop him themselves.Plus, it's not like FSG aren't spending money at all on the squad. That's a fallacy. Liverpool brought in Thiago and Jota last season (that's 70+ million in one summer), so I think plenty of money is being spent every year, with at least one good player coming in (except for the year we only bought Sepp Van den Berg but went on to win the league). This year the marquee signing was Konate, and like all new signings they are giving him time to bed in before throwing him into the fire. Maybe because they bough him so early people forget that money's been spent... Not a lot, but still. We added to the squad.We just don't have budgets to spunk 90+ million on one player (plus another 50-60 million on three more) season after season. That'sKlopp's way, and if we are to spend what we earn we can't afford it anyway. People seem to want to take the piss out of City and Chelsea for their wantonly spent oil money, but at the same time berate our owners for not having that kind of cash to splash. We can't have it both ways.