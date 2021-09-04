« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)  (Read 5631 times)

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,269
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #120 on: September 4, 2021, 02:44:11 pm »
There's this one site on my news feed, cant remember which one but they make a living from packaging outraged lfc "Fans" tweets on a daily basis. They will pick a topical subject any subject, write an opening paragraph explaining how a hat trick hero was also once caught in possession or misplaced 2 of 98 passes and then list 6-7 tweets which are always versions of:

"Get out of my club"
"Get Rid"
"Useless"
"Worst ever"
"Dont ever want to see him in a lfc shirt again"
"Im quitting this club cant take it anymore should have been replaced long ago"
and
"Washed up loser needs benching yesterday, Klopp must be blind"

Stopped clicking there long ago but the depths of pathetic in terms of "journalism" and the fact that the outrage never stops feeding the clicks ...well lets just say that style and those "fans" deserve each other. Its disheartening this crap exists. Who are these people and why do they watch football, let alone shit post twitter about it?

Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline leinad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 216
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #121 on: September 4, 2021, 03:11:13 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on September  4, 2021, 09:44:37 am
Been seeing this ratio term a lot lately, and I can't for the life of Brian figure out what it means.  :-\

What it means is basically if you were to post a tweet and I replied ratio and get more likes than the original tweet then you have been ratioed. It's just kids messing about, nothing too deep.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,563
  • JFT 97
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #122 on: September 4, 2021, 03:17:44 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on September  4, 2021, 02:44:11 pm
There's this one site on my news feed, cant remember which one but they make a living from packaging outraged lfc "Fans" tweets on a daily basis. They will pick a topical subject any subject, write an opening paragraph explaining how a hat trick hero was also once caught in possession or misplaced 2 of 98 passes and then list 6-7 tweets which are always versions of:

"Get out of my club"
"Get Rid"
"Useless"
"Worst ever"
"Dont ever want to see him in a lfc shirt again"
"Im quitting this club cant take it anymore should have been replaced long ago"
and
"Washed up loser needs benching yesterday, Klopp must be blind"

Stopped clicking there long ago but the depths of pathetic in terms of "journalism" and the fact that the outrage never stops feeding the clicks ...well lets just say that style and those "fans" deserve each other. Its disheartening this crap exists. Who are these people and why do they watch football, let alone shit post twitter about it?



Have you ever thought that perhaps it might be the site that makes a living from packaging outraged LFC fans might be the one behind the absurd tweets in the first place.

It is nothing new the tabloids have had letters pages doing that for decades.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,591
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #123 on: September 4, 2021, 03:32:36 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on September  4, 2021, 02:14:07 pm
So posts backing the owners like the one I replied to are fine. One's pointing out the concerns a lot of fans have over the lack of spending from FSG are heresay.

Yes I did read the OP especially this bit.

Over the past few days the cranks have been cranking it up. As the transfer window came to an end, internet users will have become increasingly aware that a cohort of Liverpool fans were dissatisfied with the fiscal prudence showcased by the clubs American owners.

Then you have the brass fucking neck to complain about me bringing up the owners. It's in the OP.

Let's be honest here there are extremists on both sides of the debate, so please do not try and discredit a point of view widely held by a lot of our fans by pointing out the idiots on one side and pretending that it is one way traffic.

It is like the politics in which each side just points out the nutters on the other side, instead of looking to see if there is a genuine point to be made.
The thrust of the OP is regarding the platforms, tone and language used, and the lack of wider context. It wasn't about FSG or the lack of transfers.

But that didn't stop you posting another few paragraphs of anti-FSG rhetoric. You literally posted in a manner that the the OP said was typical of the modern internet warrior, without any sense of irony  :D
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline JCB

  • Sponsors of Digger Barnes.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #124 on: September 4, 2021, 03:39:39 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on September  4, 2021, 02:04:38 pm
Leicester has just spent £100m on a new training facility but still had a net spend of £60m bringing in the likes of Daka, Soumare, Vestergaard, Bertrand and Lookman on loan.

I did not now that, well good on them: they've just spent £160m, we've spent £146m, I guess that means they must have won the "transfer window".

Look, my point is that most of these whinging brats don't even take a moment to think about all the other investments that are being made in the club (not just the squad). They complain about everything, want everything and know nothing.

By the way, off topic but I got to say for years now I have been very impressed by the way Leicester have been run.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,563
  • JFT 97
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #125 on: September 4, 2021, 03:53:07 pm »
Quote from: JCB on September  4, 2021, 03:39:39 pm
I did not now that, well good on them: they've just spent £160m, we've spent £146m, I guess that means they must have won the "transfer window".

Look, my point is that most of these whinging brats don't even take a moment to think about all the other investments that are being made in the club (not just the squad). They complain about everything, want everything and know nothing.

By the way, off topic but I got to say for years now I have been very impressed by the way Leicester have been run.


Isn't that the point though. The problem is that the fact that FSG have made a net transfer profit over the last three seasons is lost in the idiocy of the twitter whoppers. There is a relevant point there but the message it is being obfuscated by people trying to devalue the argument by trying to throw all the dissenting voices into one camp.

As I said earlier it reminds me of politics especially the demonisation of the left. Highlight the idiots and cranks and pretend that encompasses everyone who is opposed to right wing politics.

I brought up Leicester because it is a perfect example of being able to invest in infrastructure and the playing staff at the same time.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,484
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #126 on: September 4, 2021, 07:41:04 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on September  4, 2021, 03:53:07 pm
Isn't that the point though. The problem is that the fact that FSG have made a net transfer profit over the last three seasons is lost in the idiocy of the twitter whoppers. There is a relevant point there but the message it is being obfuscated by people trying to devalue the argument by trying to throw all the dissenting voices into one camp.

Have they, though? Surely any surplus of unspent money from player sales is likely gobbled up by other expenses (wages, the pandemic, stadium expansion, etc.). The crucial thing is that they want the club to be self-sustaining, meaning we spend what we earn. There's no rule that says money from player sales must only be spent on buying more players.

Quote from: Al 666 on September  4, 2021, 02:04:38 pm
Leicester has just spent £100m on a new training facility but still had a net spend of £60m bringing in the likes of Daka, Soumare, Vestergaard, Bertrand and Lookman on loan.

This sounds really childish to me, and I think that's part of the problem. Like when United signed Sancho or Chelsea signed Lukaku, some so-called LFC fans losing their shit on Twitter demanding that we spend a hundred million on sombody...anybody... as if to keep up with the Jones sort of thing. For all we know Klopp is happy with the players he has and doesn't want a bigger squad right now. Plus, we don't know if they're saving up to get a big player in January or next year who isn't available right now.

Bottom line, I think, is that sometimes we as fans forget that it's not our money. Yes, we pay good money to consume the product and to be part of it all, but ultimately someone else is investing hundreds of millions into running the club and developing its facilities. Fans shouldn't  feel so entitled to be constantly demanding that more hundreds of millions be spent right now or else.... That's childish, and we're better than that. Some of you lot are beginning to sound like whiny, moany brats demanding a bigger, more expensive toy because the kids next door have big expensive toys. Never mind that the neighbour is likely selling crack to fund his family's expensive habits; or if not, then probably up to his eyeballs in debt.

We're doing fine. The Twitter mob and the "FSG-out" moaners just need to take a chill pill already.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,563
  • JFT 97
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #127 on: September 4, 2021, 07:59:25 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on September  4, 2021, 07:41:04 pm
Have they, though? Surely any surplus of unspent money from player sales is likely gobbled up by other expenses (wages, the pandemic, stadium expansion, etc.). The crucial thing is that they want the club to be self-sustaining, meaning we spend what we earn. There's no rule that says money from player sales must only be spent on buying more players.

This sounds really childish to me, and I think that's part of the problem. Like when United signed Sancho or Chelsea signed Lukaku, some so-called LFC fans losing their shit on Twitter demanding that we spend a hundred million on sombody...anybody... as if to keep up with the Jones sort of thing. For all we know Klopp is happy with the players he has and doesn't want a bigger squad right now. Plus, we don't know if they're saving up to get a big player in January or next year who isn't available right now.

Bottom line, I think, is that sometimes we as fans forget that it's not our money. Yes, we pay good money to consume the product and to be part of it all, but ultimately someone else is investing hundreds of millions into running the club and developing its facilities. Fans shouldn't  feel so entitled to be constantly demanding that more hundreds of millions be spent right now or else.... That's childish, and we're better than that. Some of you lot are beginning to sound like whiny, moany brats demanding a bigger, more expensive toy because the kids next door have big expensive toys. Never mind that the neighbour is likely selling crack to fund his family's expensive habits; or if not, then probably up to his eyeballs in debt.

We're doing fine. The Twitter mob and the "FSG-out" moaners just need to take a chill pill already.

Isn't that the whole point I am making though. There is a huge difference between wanting spending for spendings sake and the club continually going in to seasons with the squad palpably short in certain areas.

That is where I disagree with Fitzy's excellent OP. Don't put the people who have concerns over the lack of spending on the squad in the same boat as the spoilt twitter extremist mob.

We haven't replaced Gini who was practically indestructible and we haven't brought in another top quality attacker. Given the likelihood that we will lose Mo, Sadio and Naby for a big chunk of the busiest part of the season I think there are reasons to be disappointed with the lack of recruitment.

The only signing we have made is to bring in a replacement for Lovren, something that quite clearly should have been done a year ago.

That opinion is totally different to the childish agenda of certain people on social media and personally I think it is quite clearly wrong to try and lump everyone in together.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,077
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #128 on: September 4, 2021, 08:10:03 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on September  4, 2021, 07:59:25 pm
Isn't that the whole point I am making though. There is a huge difference between wanting spending for spendings sake and the club continually going in to seasons with the squad palpably short in certain areas.

That is where I disagree with Fitzy's excellent OP. Don't put the people who have concerns over the lack of spending on the squad in the same boat as the spoilt twitter extremist mob.

We haven't replaced Gini who was practically indestructible and we haven't brought in another top quality attacker. Given the likelihood that we will lose Mo, Sadio and Naby for a big chunk of the busiest part of the season I think there are reasons to be disappointed with the lack of recruitment.

The only signing we have made is to bring in a replacement for Lovren, something that quite clearly should have been done a year ago.

That opinion is totally different to the childish agenda of certain people on social media and personally I think it is quite clearly wrong to try and lump everyone in together.

I think the thread title and the op is a very clear indication of who he is talking about. As per 'tis you who are moving the goalposts to fit your own agenda. Piece of advice, Al. Start your own thread, take ownership of it with a brilliantly worded op that captivates us with your sensibleness. I'm sure it will be well frequented...

« Last Edit: September 4, 2021, 08:11:55 pm by vivabobbygraham »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,563
  • JFT 97
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #129 on: September 4, 2021, 08:51:22 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on September  4, 2021, 08:10:03 pm
I think the thread title and the op is a very clear indication of who he is talking about. As per 'tis you who are moving the goalposts to fit your own agenda. Piece of advice, Al. Start your own thread, take ownership of it with a brilliantly worded op that captivates us with your sensibleness. I'm sure it will be well frequented...



That is the whole point of my argument though mate.

The last thing we need is two threads with opposing views in which neither interacts. Things aren't black and white they are shades of grey. I would say the problem with social media is the lack of nuance.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,269
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #130 on: September 4, 2021, 09:09:43 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on September  4, 2021, 03:17:44 pm
Have you ever thought that perhaps it might be the site that makes a living from packaging outraged LFC fans might be the one behind the absurd tweets in the first place.

It is nothing new the tabloids have had letters pages doing that for decades.

Sadly, my suspicion is the tweets are real. My assumption is they gather the tweets and create the "article" backwards. It's not much different from the half time threads, somebody's always being blamed for something. No need to make it up at all.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,484
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #131 on: September 4, 2021, 09:27:45 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on September  4, 2021, 07:59:25 pm
Isn't that the whole point I am making though. There is a huge difference between wanting spending for spendings sake and the club continually going in to seasons with the squad palpably short in certain areas.

That is where I disagree with Fitzy's excellent OP. Don't put the people who have concerns over the lack of spending on the squad in the same boat as the spoilt twitter extremist mob.

We haven't replaced Gini who was practically indestructible and we haven't brought in another top quality attacker. Given the likelihood that we will lose Mo, Sadio and Naby for a big chunk of the busiest part of the season I think there are reasons to be disappointed with the lack of recruitment.

The only signing we have made is to bring in a replacement for Lovren, something that quite clearly should have been done a year ago.

That opinion is totally different to the childish agenda of certain people on social media and personally I think it is quite clearly wrong to try and lump everyone in together.

Agree that Lovren should have been replaced because in previous season we always seemed to be running low on defenders around the winter months. On the other hand, I don't think anyone could have foreseen the kind of injury crisis we had last season, plus the cruel way VVD was taken from us. This year we have plenty of defenders, with Nat Phillips, Joe Gomez and Konate waiting in the wings in case shit happens again.

On replacing Gini: I was hoping we'd finally land that Doku kid from Belgium, but no, I don't think we're missing a replacement now because it's obvious they are grooming Harvey for an attacking midfield role. And with Thiago and Fabinho in the squad I think we have a lot good players who can play that position, plus young players coming through, to fight for that spot. Don't forget the ethos of Klopp has always been to develop young players. You have to facilitate a pathway for them. Look at Chelsea spending 90-odd million this year to bring in a player that used to be in their academy (they haven't been ridiculed enough for this in my view), because they didn't have the wherewithal to develop him themselves.   

Plus, it's not like FSG aren't spending money at all on the squad. That's a fallacy. Liverpool brought in Thiago and Jota last season (that's 70+ million in one summer), so I think plenty of money is being spent every year, with at least one good player coming in (except for the year we only bought Sepp Van den Berg but went on to win the league). This year the marquee signing was Konate, and like all new signings they are giving him time to bed in before throwing him into the fire. Maybe because they bough him so early people forget that money's been spent... Not a lot, but still. We added to the squad.

We just don't have budgets to spunk 90+ million on one player (plus another 50-60 million on three more) season after season. That's not Klopp's way, and if we are to spend what we earn we can't afford it anyway. People seem to want to take the piss out of City and Chelsea for their wantonly spent oil money, but at the same time berate our owners for not having that kind of cash to splash. We can't have it both ways.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,563
  • JFT 97
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #132 on: September 4, 2021, 09:28:58 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on September  4, 2021, 09:09:43 pm
Sadly, my suspicion is the tweets are real. My assumption is they gather the tweets and create the "article" backwards. It's not much different from the half time threads, somebody's always being blamed for something. No need to make it up at all.

The problem with that theory is that they would have gone out of business in 19/20.  ;)
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,563
  • JFT 97
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #133 on: September 4, 2021, 09:38:35 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on September  4, 2021, 09:27:45 pm
Agree that Lovren should have been replaced because in previous season we always seemed to be running low on defenders around the winter months. On the other hand, I don't think anyone could have foreseen the kind of injury crisis we had last season, plus the cruel way VVD was taken from us. This year we have plenty of defenders, with Nat Phillips, Joe Gomez and Konate waiting in the wings in case shit happens again.

On replacing Gini: I was hoping we'd finally land that Doku kid from Belgium, but no, I don't think we're missing a replacement now because it's obvious they are grooming Harvey for an attacking midfield role. And with Thiago and Fabinho in the squad I think we have a lot good players who can play that position, plus young players coming through, to fight for that spot. Don't forget the ethos of Klopp has always been to develop young players. You have to facilitate a pathway for them. Look at Chelsea spending 90-odd million this year to bring in a player that used to be in their academy (they haven't been ridiculed enough for this in my view), because they didn't have the wherewithal to develop him themselves.   

Plus, it's not like FSG aren't spending money at all on the squad. That's a fallacy. Liverpool brought in Thiago and Jota last season (that's 70+ million in one summer), so I think plenty of money is being spent every year, with at least one good player coming in (except for the year we only bought Sepp Van den Berg but went on to win the league). This year the marquee signing was Konate, and like all new signings they are giving him time to bed in before throwing him into the fire. Maybe because they bough him so early people forget that money's been spent... Not a lot, but still. We added to the squad.

We just don't have budgets to spunk 90+ million on one player (plus another 50-60 million on three more) season after season. That's not Klopp's way, and if we are to spend what we earn we can't afford it anyway. People seem to want to take the piss out of City and Chelsea for their wantonly spent oil money, but at the same time berate our owners for not having that kind of cash to splash. We can't have it both ways.

I don't want to derail the thread so I will reply to only one point. Chelsea sold Lukaku for £28m in 2014 and bought him back for £97.5m in 2021 given the ridiculous rate of football inflation that is decent business.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Red1976

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #134 on: September 4, 2021, 10:07:51 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on September  4, 2021, 02:44:11 pm
There's this one site on my news feed, cant remember which one but they make a living from packaging outraged lfc "Fans" tweets on a daily basis. They will pick a topical subject any subject, write an opening paragraph explaining how a hat trick hero was also once caught in possession or misplaced 2 of 98 passes and then list 6-7 tweets which are always versions of:

"Get out of my club"
"Get Rid"
"Useless"
"Worst ever"
"Dont ever want to see him in a lfc shirt again"
"Im quitting this club cant take it anymore should have been replaced long ago"
and
"Washed up loser needs benching yesterday, Klopp must be blind"

Stopped clicking there long ago but the depths of pathetic in terms of "journalism" and the fact that the outrage never stops feeding the clicks ...well lets just say that style and those "fans" deserve each other. Its disheartening this crap exists. Who are these people and why do they watch football, let alone shit post twitter about it?

I think you may be referring to MSN which seems to have these tweets on it during LFC posts. It also posts threads about how LFC are buying this player or that; players who I have never seen mentioned, or mentioned years ago, on other LFC sites.

Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,563
  • JFT 97
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #135 on: September 4, 2021, 11:33:29 pm »
Quote from: Red1976 on September  4, 2021, 10:07:51 pm
I think you may be referring to MSN which seems to have these tweets on it during LFC posts. It also posts threads about how LFC are buying this player or that; players who I have never seen mentioned, or mentioned years ago, on other LFC sites.



So do MSN show all the tweets or just pick out the juicy ones that will create a reaction.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,802
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #136 on: September 4, 2021, 11:52:52 pm »
It's not real you know, there is nobody out there, just machines learning and tweeting and getting inside your head.

They are inside your head, whatever you think, they have you and they are reeling you in slowly and surely until one day you will be fed solely on Garth Crooks tweets and by then it will be too late.

You see Garth Crooks does not exist either, he is just a vehicle for greater forces, Garth, Darth.......
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,954
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #137 on: September 4, 2021, 11:59:16 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on September  4, 2021, 11:52:52 pm
It's not real you know, there is nobody out there, just machines learning and tweeting and getting inside your head.

They are inside your head, whatever you think, they have you and they are reeling you in slowly and surely until one day you will be fed solely on Garth Crooks tweets and by then it will be too late.

You see Garth Crooks does not exist either, he is just a vehicle for greater forces, Garth, Darth.......

Brienne of Tarth...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,802
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #138 on: September 5, 2021, 12:20:12 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on September  4, 2021, 11:59:16 pm
Brienne of Tarth...

I was thinking more of Garth Brooks myself

Darth Brooks, now there's a country and western act I'd pay to see
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,484
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #139 on: Today at 12:00:34 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on September  4, 2021, 11:33:29 pm
So do MSN show all the tweets or just pick out the juicy ones that will create a reaction.
The MSN newsfeeds are the worst, appealing to the lowest common denominator and provoking every bigoted perspective you can think of in the comments... Hard Brexiteers, intense Meghan-Markle hatred, climate change deniers, the Let the refugees drown brigade... you name it, youll find it there.
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,484
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #140 on: Today at 12:18:29 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on September  4, 2021, 09:38:35 pm
I don't want to derail the thread so I will reply to only one point. Chelsea sold Lukaku for £28m in 2014 and bought him back for £97.5m in 2021 given the ridiculous rate of football inflation that is decent business.
Hmmm... Gonna have to agree to disagree with you on this. To me a net spend of nearly 70 million on a player who used to be in your academy, who you let go, is bonkers, regardless of football inflation. It would be like us buying Brewster back in 2026, after he has a great season or two in another league, for £95M. No doubt prices will be super inflated 5 years from now but that price tag still seems like madness. Time will tell how good Lukaku actually is in this fast paced league with the crazy calendar. Im looking forward to seeing how hes getting on in, say, February 2022, when the title race is in full thrust and the CL fixtures coming in thick and fast, and the league and FA cups hovering in the background like pesky mosquitoes. Time will tell if Lukaku can handle the main front man role in a club with such high expectations for a full season.
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,463
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #141 on: Today at 12:34:25 am »
Thing that annoys me about it is there are some former rawk posters who were great and when they analyse football on Twitter they are as well but they keep mentioning/discussing the weirdo fsg out transfer dopes like they matter. Im like a few have mentioned before, essentially guarded from the shite that comes from that cohort other than the aforementioned who seemingly think they should be arguing for common sense. I really dont understand why they think they can change these kids minds with common sense and financial facts.

Will probably end up unfollowing them over this which is unfortunate because they do have genuine insight and knowledge of the game whether it be Liverpool or further afield.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,563
  • JFT 97
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #142 on: Today at 12:57:02 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 12:18:29 am
Hmmm... Gonna have to agree to disagree with you on this. To me a net spend of nearly 70 million on a player who used to be in your academy, who you let go, is bonkers, regardless of football inflation. It would be like us buying Brewster back in 2026, after he has a great season or two in another league, for £95M. No doubt prices will be super inflated 5 years from now but that price tag still seems like madness. Time will tell how good Lukaku actually is in this fast paced league with the crazy calendar. Im looking forward to seeing how hes getting on in, say, February 2022, when the title race is in full thrust and the CL fixtures coming in thick and fast, and the league and FA cups hovering in the background like pesky mosquitoes. Time will tell if Lukaku can handle the main front man role in a club with such high expectations for a full season.

You are looking at Lukaku in isolation though. Chelsea hoover up youth talent on an industrial scale. The sale of Abraham, Zouma and Tomori has more than covered the Net spend loss on Lukaku.

As for Brewster we have a buy back clause that lasts for the next three years.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 