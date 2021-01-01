There's this one site on my news feed, cant remember which one but they make a living from packaging outraged lfc "Fans" tweets on a daily basis. They will pick a topical subject any subject, write an opening paragraph explaining how a hat trick hero was also once caught in possession or misplaced 2 of 98 passes and then list 6-7 tweets which are always versions of:



"Get out of my club"

"Get Rid"

"Useless"

"Worst ever"

"Dont ever want to see him in a lfc shirt again"

"Im quitting this club cant take it anymore should have been replaced long ago"

and

"Washed up loser needs benching yesterday, Klopp must be blind"



Stopped clicking there long ago but the depths of pathetic in terms of "journalism" and the fact that the outrage never stops feeding the clicks ...well lets just say that style and those "fans" deserve each other. Its disheartening this crap exists. Who are these people and why do they watch football, let alone shit post twitter about it?



