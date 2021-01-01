Ill be honest, I couldnt give a shite.



Ive deleted my Twitter account as Im fed up of the absolute cesspit that it is (of which the Transfer virgins make up only a small percentage.) My main issue with it is the current fad of shaming people whereby if someone does something or says something which someone else doesnt like they share the post with thousands of people which results in some massive pile-on, its shithouse behaviour and the reason I left was because it happened to me after I had a go at someone doing it to someone else.



Anyway.



As to the point in question, I personally treat it as some weird separate dimension. These people arent fans of the club, they might claim to be, they might think that they are but in my eyes theyre not and Id wager most people with a genuine love for the club and a fucking brim would feel the same way. Its white noise, static, just unidentifiable fucking shite which has no connection to a love for the football club and every connection with wanting to be a fucking bellend on Twitter.



Im a big fan of the Anfield Wrap but one thing they do a lot which always irks me is reference social medias combined opinion on something as if its valid which it almost always is not. Who cares whether a load of berks on Twitter think Wijnaldum is shit? Its not representative of real life or real fans but a bunch of FIFA addicted twats who are more interested in bragging about the latest signing than they are about us actually winning football games. I would add that on this point Im referring to (stupid) opinions which you see a lot of on social media and their validity being given far more weight than they deserve, I am in no way taking exception to the excellent work the Anfield Wrap has done on calling out abuse which occurs over these platforms which is absolutely awful and deserves to be continually called out.



As a disclaimer I am not saying that everyone on Twitter is an idiot, or any implied judgments as to proximity to the football club or the city. There are clearly lots of great fans worldwide who use the internet to connect with the football club and the fanbase. My issue is when we discuss the overarching opinion on Twitter the good ones are almost always drowned out by the swathes of dickheads.