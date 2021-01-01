« previous next »
Author Topic: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)  (Read 3919 times)

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 01:26:05 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 01:16:10 pm
What I dont get is that say the official Liverpool Twitter tweet something, at least half of the first ten or so replies will be Finished club or that awful contrived one that goes on forever about how they cant support them anymore.

Which dickheads are doing this? And why?

Easy enough to ignore as you say, but still find it incredible. :D

"Washed" - eh?

And what does "." mean?
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 01:26:55 pm »
Ill be honest, I couldnt give a shite.

Ive deleted my Twitter account as Im fed up of the absolute cesspit that it is (of which the Transfer virgins make up only a small percentage.) My main issue with it is the current fad of shaming people whereby if someone does something or says something which someone else doesnt like they share the post with thousands of people which results in some massive pile-on, its shithouse behaviour and the reason I left was because it happened to me after I had a go at someone doing it to someone else.

Anyway.

As to the point in question, I personally treat it as some weird separate dimension. These people arent fans of the club, they might claim to be, they might think that they are but in my eyes theyre not and Id wager most people with a genuine love for the club and a fucking brim would feel the same way. Its white noise, static, just unidentifiable fucking shite which has no connection to a love for the football club and every connection with wanting to be a fucking bellend on Twitter.

Im a big fan of the Anfield Wrap but one thing they do a lot which always irks me is reference social medias combined opinion on something as if its valid which it almost always is not. Who cares whether a load of berks on Twitter think Wijnaldum is shit? Its not representative of real life or real fans but a bunch of FIFA addicted twats who are more interested in bragging about the latest signing than they are about us actually winning football games. I would add that on this point Im referring to (stupid) opinions which you see a lot of on social media and their validity being given far more weight than they deserve, I am in no way taking exception to the excellent work the Anfield Wrap has done on calling out abuse which occurs over these platforms which is absolutely awful and deserves to be continually called out.

As a disclaimer I am not saying that everyone on Twitter is an idiot, or any implied judgments as to proximity to the football club or the city. There are clearly lots of great fans worldwide who use the internet to connect with the football club and the fanbase. My issue is when we discuss the overarching opinion on Twitter the good ones are almost always drowned out by the swathes of dickheads.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 01:27:04 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 01:07:19 pm
To be fair though isn't that the fault of VAR and not the pundits. Even if you are in the ground you don't celebrate the same nowadays. Celebrations are somewhat stifled especially if it is a tight offside.
That's fair. But I think it's now becoming a crutch - a final desperate plea for a goal to be disallowed.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 01:42:00 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 01:16:10 pm
What I dont get is that say the official Liverpool Twitter tweet something, at least half of the first ten or so replies will be Finished club or that awful contrived one that goes on forever about how they cant support them anymore.

Which dickheads are doing this? And why?

Easy enough to ignore as you say, but still find it incredible. :D

Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 11:49:50 am
Is this where all the americanised shite comes from, do you think? Almost bordering on trash talk.

"The league ain't ready."
"Imagine thinking Player X is better than Player Y. There are levels to this game."
"Dead club"
"Ratio'd"

Its just kids posting memes/going through phases of memes.

Most of us dont get it in here because we're just older, and sometimes that is fine.

Lot of people in this thread sound like the old arses you'd hate when you were a kid, I bet when we were kids we did things older people didn't get.

Life.


Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 01:51:55 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 01:42:00 pm
Its just kids posting memes/going through phases of memes.

Most of us dont get it in here because we're just older, and sometimes that is fine.

Lot of people in this thread sound like the old arses you'd hate when you were a kid, I bet when we were kids we did things older people didn't get.

Life.




You sound like an old arse.  ;D
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 01:54:17 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 11:35:43 am
The eyes of the media must light up any time something dramatic happens, look at how many times Sky Sports mentioned the Pickford/Van Dijk incident afterwards. They do it because they know it guarantees them a discussion point and plenty of social media exposure. Same with commentary (Tyler & Neville are the worst for it), when something happens in a match they instantly start talking about either the narrative behind it or try to stir up some form of controversy. Take Salah's header against City a couple of years back, straight away Neville was on the "OOOOOOOH VAR WILL LOOK AT THIS OOOOOOH IS HE JUST OFFSIDE?!?!?!?!". There's no appreciation of the game by these clowns, just them grasping at any opportunity to provide a talking point. Or Arsenal Fan TV now overreacting to everything for the sake of "content".

All of it's done to create "exposure" and "content" and it works. The Twitter mob then lap it up and adopt these opinions as their own.

This constant search for a narrative is a highly corrosive element in UK commentary. When streaming from Irish channels this element to the commentary is almost entirely missing and it allows the commentators to react and comment on the match in a neutral manner. If you are constantly searching for a narrative or looking for incidents to back up a narrative it fundamentally alters the way you view events as they are happening. I find the Irish commentary far superior, i also think Ally McCoist and Clive Tyldsley are more akin to the Irish style. Like many others on this thread most other commentary will last a few minutes before being muted.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 02:30:18 pm »
not all twatter is shit

this one raises some pretty balanced points as well. I was actually looking forward to some kind of succession planning but that just wasn't to be.

https://twitter.com/mochatra/status/1433154030549835780?s=21

but on the whole, i do feel like empty vessels pundits are ruining the fun of football. I even watch games on mute. Rather than hear the repetitive drones and cliche agenda ridden bullshit of most commentary teams.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 02:45:17 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 01:42:00 pm
Its just kids posting memes/going through phases of memes.

Most of us dont get it in here because we're just older, and sometimes that is fine.

Lot of people in this thread sound like the old arses you'd hate when you were a kid, I bet when we were kids we did things older people didn't get.

Life.




You mean kids dont dial landline numbers at random and do prank calls anymore? Very sad.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 02:46:59 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 01:54:17 pm
This constant search for a narrative is a highly corrosive element in UK commentary. When streaming from Irish channels this element to the commentary is almost entirely missing and it allows the commentators to react and comment on the match in a neutral manner. If you are constantly searching for a narrative or looking for incidents to back up a narrative it fundamentally alters the way you view events as they are happening. I find the Irish commentary far superior, i also think Ally McCoist and Clive Tyldsley are more akin to the Irish style. Like many others on this thread most other commentary will last a few minutes before being muted.

This is bang on, I'll often look for an overseas stream.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 03:13:18 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 02:46:59 pm
This is bang on, I'll often look for an overseas stream.
I should put that on my protest email to Sky

"...I demand that Neville and Tyler are removed from Liverpool games as they ruin my streaming experience"  :lmao
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 03:24:41 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 02:45:17 pm
You mean kids dont dial landline numbers at random and do prank calls anymore? Very sad.

"Johnsons Grocery"
"Have you got Prince Albert in a large can?"
Logged
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 03:36:35 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 01:16:10 pm
What I dont get is that say the official Liverpool Twitter tweet something, at least half of the first ten or so replies will be Finished club or that awful contrived one that goes on forever about how they cant support them anymore.

Which dickheads are doing this? And why?

Easy enough to ignore as you say, but still find it incredible. :D

Yep. It's not funny either. Same with the SIGN SOMEONE! Better than Penaldo/Pessi shite
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 03:40:56 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:18:58 pm
But what irritates me about it though, is how main stream media give them a platform- using tweets in articles. BBC is one of the absolute worst for doing this. So that makes it far worse than it used to be when it was just forums. Now their bile is spread far further.

First rule of journalism should be do not include a Tweet in your article  particularly if you are trying to justify/support your position. A school essay wouldn't allow that shite so why should a major media corporation. It's lazy and insults the reader's intelligence. However, media corporations have never figured out how to respond to the problem of advertising on the internet, so if it gets clicks, they don't seem to care as clicks = revenue
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 03:48:26 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 01:27:04 pm
That's fair. But I think it's now becoming a crutch - a final desperate plea for a goal to be disallowed.

Or it is just an attempt to build up the hype and suspense, humans love cliffhangers and in football VAR adds to the drama for the sky washed. It is nothing new. In the 70's and 80's Jimmy Hill used to come out with a similar style of diatribe. A mate worked at the BBC and I asked them why the hell Hill was still in a job.

He was still in a job because he provoked a reaction and got people talking about MOTD. Their job sadly is to entertain casual viewers. The sort of people who parrot the pundits bizarre rhetoric.
Logged
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 03:53:13 pm »
For years now as soon as the game finishes I switch off.
Not interested in the agenda driven shite they talk in the studio.

Then I catch Klopp's interview later on youtube.

I can't stand twitter, have to steer clear. Facebook is getting as bad, some of the comments about the club leave you shaking your head.

I don't know if they are just bots or what, but I struggle to believe you can be as clueless as some of these people and actually be a genuine fan.

The latest from these loons is that FSG use Liverpool's money to fund the Red Sox. Seen that a lot on Facebook.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 05:16:48 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 02:45:17 pm
You mean kids dont dial landline numbers at random and do prank calls anymore? Very sad.

Don't know about random calls. Back in the 60s when the Untouchables was the programme of choice we joined the horde of other like minded eejits in Liverpool ringing up the unfortunate Mr F Nitti and telling him we were Elliott Ness.

I think he may have had his number removed from the Liverpool area phone book.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 05:24:01 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:16:48 pm
Don't know about random calls. Back in the 60s when the Untouchables was the programme of choice we joined the horde of other like minded eejits in Liverpool ringing up the unfortunate Mr F Nitti and telling him we were Elliott Ness.

I think he may have had his number removed from the Liverpool area phone book.

:D
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 11:50:59 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 01:54:17 pm
This constant search for a narrative is a highly corrosive element in UK commentary. When streaming from Irish channels this element to the commentary is almost entirely missing and it allows the commentators to react and comment on the match in a neutral manner. If you are constantly searching for a narrative or looking for incidents to back up a narrative it fundamentally alters the way you view events as they are happening. I find the Irish commentary far superior, i also think Ally McCoist and Clive Tyldsley are more akin to the Irish style. Like many others on this thread most other commentary will last a few minutes before being muted.

It's an English disease, it's not just football, nearly all newspapers and 'media sites' start with an opinion and select and comment accordingly. The issue is why England, which on the whole is quite a tolerant society, is so poor at avoiding agendas in the press and media, it is a psychological state of mind.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #98 on: Today at 07:13:02 am »
Thank god I´m not on twitter. Of course you still come across these stupid opinions elsewhere (comments sections of various news sites, youtube and blogs etc) - but not being on twitter really does drown out the majority of shite.

Likewise I also don´t watch any football punditry at all these days. That helps keep me sane as well. Listening to the commentators is still a necessary evil. I actually think nearly all of the surrounding noise in football is a complete waste of time, up until the whistle being blown. If I´m being honest I don´t even watch the pre or post-match interviews with Klopp anymore - because it is still just full of journalists asking questions to fit whichever is the latest "agenda" or talking point.

Luckily my mates from home and my mates that I watch the footy with here with are sound and also stay well away from twitter, and they are where I get most of my footy chat (aside from RAWK of course)

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #99 on: Today at 09:44:28 am »
My social media feeds (particularly Instagram, I dont really use Twitter other then to complain to customer services) seem to be full of FSG Out posts now, its becoming quite noticeable and Im not someone whose particular hostile to the current owners.

Anyone else noticed the same?
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #100 on: Today at 09:44:37 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 11:49:50 am
Is this where all the americanised shite comes from, do you think? Almost bordering on trash talk.

"The league ain't ready."
"Imagine thinking Player X is better than Player Y. There are levels to this game."
"Dead club"
"Ratio'd"
Been seeing this ratio term a lot lately, and I can't for the life of Brian figure out what it means.  :-\
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #101 on: Today at 09:45:47 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:44:28 am
My social media feeds (particularly Instagram, I dont really use Twitter other then to complain to customer services) seem to be full of FSG Out posts now, its becoming quite noticeable and Im not someone whose particular hostile to the current owners.

Anyone else noticed the same?

On what basis? Because of a draw to Chelsea? Or the fact we didn´t sign Ronaldo?
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #102 on: Today at 10:07:22 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  2, 2021, 01:49:49 pm
Do what I do and don't read any of the twats.

Is the correct answer

Some of our 'fans' are a shower of gobshites. Been arguing with a few of them throwing their toys out of the pram. They think it's a 'disgrace' that we haven't spent £100M this transfer window and they want the owners out.

When I point out that these owners have helped us win the league after 30 years and the Champions League - they get all poutily silent..

Inbred knobends. I wish they'd fuck off and support the Mancs or someone.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #103 on: Today at 10:13:22 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 09:45:47 am
On what basis? Because of a draw to Chelsea? Or the fact we didn´t sign Ronaldo?

Lack of signings, but I try not to click on them too much as the more you look at something the more the social media platforms then bombard you with similar posts.
