Author Topic: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)

Fitzy.

The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Today at 01:11:33 pm
When Oscar Wilde said Give a man a mask and hell tell you the truth he was unquestionably on to something. When we have even a degree of anonymity we become braver, harsher and often cuttingly on point. Were liberated by the absence of identification and we can, therefore, shoot from the hip with both barrels and then some. Truthiness isnt just offered, it becomes our absolute entitlement and we rarely miss an opportunity.

This brings us to the internet era where Wildes insight appears increasingly problematic given the fact we now have a few billion folk who have the opportunity to tell the truth given their online anonymityyet truth, honesty and authenticity are not always easy to come by. Furthermore, once a falsehood has swept across the web, the truth is still putting its underpants on.

Over the past few days the cranks have been cranking it up. As the transfer window came to an end, internet users will have become increasingly aware that a cohort of Liverpool fans were dissatisfied with the fiscal prudence showcased by the clubs American owners. #PleaseBanMeForALongTime was proffered by hundreds/thousands/millions of apparent Liverpool fans with some resorting to bile and insults directed at the club and even the manager and players. As tone deaf as some of the remarks appeared, it did not stop hordes of these individuals to tweet endlessly about the perceived state of the club  often contrasting Liverpool with other top sides who, we were being told, we leaving Liverpool in their wake.

These people would up the ante. More would pile on. It was a free-for-all and nothing was off limits. The natural instinct many have always had to defend the club is obviously not shared by these special individuals as they jump all over the heritage of a club that has been through more than most and got the bruises to show for it. They lean into prejudice, give players a good kicking and call genuinely fanatical supporters horrible names. The worst gang of lads youll ever know.

Whatever your views are of the transfer window, I think there will be a sense of shock and disgust at the tone of how some fans go about their business. Wild accusations, horrific insults, childish arguments and terrible whoppery laid it bare. Liverpool is a giant of a club and there are lots and lots of folk who support them. While this fact helps to swell the coffers and gives the club a global standing, it also means there are myriad takes that can often make your eyes bleed.

Butso what?

Does it matter?

Does this stuff have traction?

How many people are actually reading it?

Does the club get worked up by it?

Is this stuff just bouncing round the echo chamber?

Who are these people anyway?

It isnt even actual noise, is it? Its not actually real life, is it? Its not being published in books or magazines, is it? Where is it?

Its everywhere but its also nowhere. Its present but also totally absent.

It doesnt actually matter because it doesnt actually change anything. It has no traction. Its built on an illusion that it has genuine agency to change and alter the views and behaviour of people who run the football club.

Its a fallacy.

Unquestionably it is silent noise.

An unqualified army marching together towards infinite nothingness.

Their vileness encourages others to join this soulless group of weirdos who will never understand anything worth knowing.

Ignore it. Bin it. Its bad for you.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:40:29 pm »
I agree with your sentiment, but the problem is that the worlds of the internet fans and the mainstream media become ever more intertwined.

Media, and I include fan media in this increasingly use social media comment to drive their own content. Mainstream pundits also pick up on some of this stuff, add their names to it and then find their comments carried by media. Just read The Echo's LFC homepage to see what I mean. There's something today quoting Neville saying that somethings not right at Liverpool.

I ignore virtually all of it, this is may main LFC news source, but it becomes increasingly difficult when ever growing numbers of posters treat this place like Twitter.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
WhereAngelsPlay
Reply #2 on: Today at 01:49:49 pm
Do what I do and don't read any of the twats.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
1892tillforever
Reply #3 on: Today at 02:00:55 pm
The entire industry has become generally horrendous. We have pundits and sports media who can't be arsed being professional and instead showcase their bias and ignorance. It's a race to the bottom for clicks and attention as detailed analysis is left well behind. Why discuss tactics and poor refereeing performances when we can do 'bantz' instead?

The Internet gives a voice and has unfortunately given carte blanche to trolls and general imbeciles to give their 'opinion' as fact. As far as LFC is concerned, we have to compete with oil cheats who can spend what they like. Too many fans expect us to challenge consistently under these circumstances. We realistically should be around the champions league spots but beating financially doped monsters to the top across a 9 month season is a tall order. We did it once thanks to our genius of a manager and a wonderful group of players. Whether we can get it again is another matter.

Honestly, I think the main reason for the cryarsing is not due to the team faring poorly, but because of the 'bantz' these fans have to endure from other fans who are also tools.

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:49:49 pm
Do what I do and don't read any of the twats.
Also, this :D

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
number 168
Reply #4 on: Today at 02:07:08 pm
The media are so happy with Twitter et al as it gives them free 'stories' to fill their content, the more ridiculous the better. Sadly the Echo is as guilty as any of them when it comes to spewing out this stuff masquerading as jounalism. There was the recent widespread idea trending that supporters were going to hold an anti-FSG protest at Anfield, nothing happened as it was just social media hype but the image of supporter disatisfaction was sewn. The problem is anybody with a keyboard can spread the most ill informed and scurrilous lies or propaganda and it will be picked up by people around the globe who have no real reference point and simply believe it. Nowadays the lone voice in the pub who used to get short shrift can be now as powerful as the internet. Luckily the reference point that sustains the Club is the crowd at the match and that is what Jurgen, the players and FSG seem to recognise amid the froth of social media and crappy journalism.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
meady1981
Reply #5 on: Today at 03:06:05 pm
Bar 90 minutes of the game, I fucking hate football and everything that goes with it these days. It all started with people doing fantasy football. Fucking idiots. A part of me hoped the Super league went ahead so I could fully detach myself from it. But standing on a terrace and losing your shit after a goal remains the greatest feeling Ive ever had.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Jookie
Reply #6 on: Today at 03:09:06 pm
It's a really weird phenomenon that isn't necessarily confined to Liverpool and their owners. It permeates other sports teams, politics, health etc.. People go from 0 to 10 in their reaction to a given event or situation. There's no real nuance. Since reactions are always at 10, there's always going to be push back from others. What you then get is entrenched opinions. There's no more middle ground or debate. Just the need to be correct.

For Liverpool Twitter it seems you are FSGOUT at one end of the spectrum or some spineless, Top Red who'll defend anything the club says and does. The reality is that the majority of the supporter base are probably somewhere in between these 2 extremes. Most supporters can probably see where FSG have been good things and where they have made mistakes. Where our weaknesses may be in ownership and what strengths they've brought. Whether you are more pro-FSG or anti-FSG I think vast majority of people can see both sides of the argument.

The problem with Twitter is that the majority of middle ground supporters are either not interacting with the extreme elements or just get worn down by them. It leaves a smallish but vocal section of fans which can seem like a majority. A majority that online seem like they are having traction.

What I would say is that most match going and clued up fans know the score. That doesn't mean they are pro-FSG or anti-FSG, it means they can have some balance in their criticism. They know that calling for the owners to resign or for there to be protests over not buying more than 1 player in a transfer window is not commensurate with the situation. As a supporter base I think we realise more than most the need to choose carefully when we do and don't protest, otherwise it loses effect. The ticket price being a good reason, not buying a 5th choice forward isn't.

I'm not sure how things change. There's a lot of our fans who don't really have a clue about the club. Whether young, old, OOO or local. Lot of the people spouting off on Twitter and other social media platforms don't really seem to have a grasp of the history and culture of the club. If they did it would be inconceivable that they would be asking for something as drastic as ownership change and protests based on the current situation.

Personal opinion on what I see on social media is that a lot of the FSGOUT crew are either youngsters or from accounts from outside the UK. Maybe folks who are less in touch with the wider supporter base due to age and/or location. It's not really a criticism at parts of the supporter base or me saying I'm a better/worse supporter than anyone else, I just think some fans will view football and supporting Liverpool different than someone like myself because our comparative experiences of following and watching the game are probably so different (even if the actual football isn't).
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Morgana
Reply #7 on: Today at 03:53:12 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 01:11:33 pm
...
Over the past few days the cranks have been cranking it up. As the transfer window came to an end, internet users will have become increasingly aware that a cohort of Liverpool fans were dissatisfied with the fiscal prudence showcased by the clubs American owners. #PleaseBanMeForALongTime was proffered by hundreds/thousands/millions of apparent Liverpool fans with some resorting to bile and insults directed at the club and even the manager and players. As tone deaf as some of the remarks appeared, it did not stop hordes of these individuals to tweet endlessly about the perceived state of the club  often contrasting Liverpool with other top sides who, we were being told, we leaving Liverpool in their wake.

These people would up the ante. More would pile on. It was a free-for-all and nothing was off limits. The natural instinct many have always had to defend the club is obviously not shared by these special individuals as they jump all over the heritage of a club that has been through more than most and got the bruises to show for it. They lean into prejudice, give players a good kicking and call genuinely fanatical supporters horrible names. The worst gang of lads youll ever know.

...
Their vileness encourages others to join this soulless group of weirdos who will never understand anything worth knowing.

Ignore it. Bin it. Its bad for you.
I'm growing more and more convinced that these people are not real fans but an army of bots who either support other clubs, or they are employed by external organisations to stoke up discontent and antagonise Liverpool players, fans and the club in general. These are the same types who wait around for a player to post something ... anything at all... so that they can be the first to bombard him with a humiliating meme or a statement like 'X is better'. And somehow they are almost always the first to post. These are committed antagonists. It surprised me when Wijnaldum complained about the hate he was getting on social media from some Liverpool fans because I thought someone in his position would know better. But I suppose the absence of fans in stadiums over the last 2 seasons only made the voices of the online mob a little louder. These people  are toxic as fuck, and it wouldn't surprise me if some of them aren't being paid handsomely to spout their bile.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
royhendo
Reply #8 on: Today at 03:54:10 pm
All I'll say is having campaigned over a decade ago now with many of you wonderful people on here and with other groups we'd bickered with in the past (like TAW over Rafa) to try and raise awareness of and help undermine the H&G regime's attempts to refinance when we were on the brink, even if FSG were in a difficult financial position (which they're not), it's impossible to get traction for anything like this with an antagonistic attitude to those who disagree with your point of view.

I've had very limited exposure to it, but the little exposure I've had or seen tells you most of what you need to know. They're absolute lunatics, with no real credibility in the eyes of match-going fans, or for a significant chunk of the more fleeting global fanbase (the kind who are influenced are the kind who shift their instagram allegiance when Ronaldo or Messi change clubs - yes they help raise more money in sponsorship, but they don't really hold any direct sway).

I think if they started being canny and swaying the likes of Neil Atkinson, then they'll have influence. I can't see that ever happening though while they're accusing people who made a difference a decade ago and helped found the likes of SOS of being on the payroll somehow. It always makes me laugh when I see the likes of Gareth Roberts accused of that, when he published fanzines off his own back to get the whole thing moving against H&G. Same for The Redmen - they really were a massive help back then.   
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
disgraced cake
Reply #9 on: Today at 03:54:19 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 03:06:05 pm
Bar 90 minutes of the game, I fucking hate football and everything that goes with it these days. It all started with people doing fantasy football. Fucking idiots. A part of me hoped the Super league went ahead so I could fully detach myself from it. But standing on a terrace and losing your shit after a goal remains the greatest feeling Ive ever had.

Agreed meady. I knew I wasn't the only one who felt that way during the super league stuff. It would have been the easiest 'out' ever from this mad fucking game. I'll probably never be able to let go of it voluntarily, but I'm getting less and less from it all the time.

To me it always used to feel that 99% of football was played on the field, and you'd wait impatiently for the next game, not losing focus of that being the most important thing there was. Nowadays it feels to me like so much of the experience is away from the 90 minutes. Maybe it's the way football is rammed down your throats, seemingly played every day in some capacity, non stop coverage from shite like Sky Sports. Whereas you mention fantasy football, I certainly think transfer windows have ruined so much of it, it does my fucking head in. I always feel even worse about it all during the international breaks, especially after a summer tournament and the transfer window just gone. It's just endless shite.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
RainbowFlick
Reply #10 on: Today at 04:29:44 pm
it's easy to blame it all on Twitter kids but there are plenty of whoppers on the more serious forums and at the match too, we just laugh them off.

the internet culture is part of football now. a lot of this also echos with younger matchgoing fans too if you speak to them.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Fitzy.
Reply #11 on: Today at 04:44:07 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 04:29:44 pm
it's easy to blame it all on Twitter kids but there are plenty of whoppers on the more serious forums and at the match too, we just laugh them off.

the internet culture is part of football now. a lot of this also echos with younger matchgoing fans too if you speak to them.
Agree. However, I think Twitter gives heightened prominence to opinions that are potentially quite remote...but because they get some retweet action you get a sense that loads of people think the same. That's probably misleading.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Fitzy.
Reply #12 on: Today at 04:47:17 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:54:10 pm
All I'll say is having campaigned over a decade ago now with many of you wonderful people on here and with other groups we'd bickered with in the past (like TAW over Rafa) to try and raise awareness of and help undermine the H&G regime's attempts to refinance when we were on the brink, even if FSG were in a difficult financial position (which they're not), it's impossible to get traction for anything like this with an antagonistic attitude to those who disagree with your point of view.

I've had very limited exposure to it, but the little exposure I've had or seen tells you most of what you need to know. They're absolute lunatics, with no real credibility in the eyes of match-going fans, or for a significant chunk of the more fleeting global fanbase (the kind who are influenced are the kind who shift their instagram allegiance when Ronaldo or Messi change clubs - yes they help raise more money in sponsorship, but they don't really hold any direct sway).

I think if they started being canny and swaying the likes of Neil Atkinson, then they'll have influence. I can't see that ever happening though while they're accusing people who made a difference a decade ago and helped found the likes of SOS of being on the payroll somehow. It always makes me laugh when I see the likes of Gareth Roberts accused of that, when he published fanzines off his own back to get the whole thing moving against H&G. Same for The Redmen - they really were a massive help back then.   
Agree about some of the 'big players' in the fanbase helping to keep the wolf from the door on a lot of this.

The charlatans on social media are those that give 'considered' criticism that is just well-dressed whoppery in another form.

By contrast, I really did enjoy your thread yesterday, Roy. Very nuanced in its analysis. More of that and less of the daft lads please. :)
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Fromola
Reply #13 on: Today at 05:06:25 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 04:47:17 pm
Agree about some of the 'big players' in the fanbase helping to keep the wolf from the door on a lot of this.

The charlatans on social media are those that give 'considered' criticism that is just well-dressed whoppery in another form.

By contrast, I really did enjoy your thread yesterday, Roy. Very nuanced in its analysis. More of that and less of the daft lads please. :)

This is partly why it would have been better for the club just to get a forward in (without breaking the bank). Obviously not just for the sake of it, but the club have enough in the database to sign a good player. It would have got rid of all the shite and bad feeling, while also giving us a player we need.

We've seen United resorting to going mad in the market this summer to placate the fans who were rioting at the end of last season wanting more signings essentially. It's seeing United make the big signings (as well as City and Chelsea spending big as usual) that has sent many over the edge.

In terms of social media I wouldn't put it past Abu Dhabi or one of our rivals to have some kind of black ops operation with tons of bots to amplify shit a lot more, like with abusing players and stuff, the way the tweets are worded etc. Look at the Russian bots that are wheeled out at election time.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
RainbowFlick
Reply #14 on: Today at 05:09:32 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 04:44:07 pm
Agree. However, I think Twitter gives heightened prominence to opinions that are potentially quite remote...but because they get some retweet action you get a sense that loads of people think the same. That's probably misleading.

oh yeah, of course. people that probably wouldn't have had a platform for people to see their opinions now do and they can easily get amplified. it's not a bad thing necessarily although some definitely take it too far.

it also probably brings together various factions of our fans that probably wouldn't have been connected before, and from all angles people can be just a bit weird about hearing contrasting opinions or dissenting voices.

saying outlandish things to get a reception isn't really a social media phenomenon, some very prominent ex-players seem to have gained a career out of it  ;D.

think people just need perspective that the likelihood is some of these people are probably 15 years old and trolling to some extent.

do think there'll be a time when FSG look to sell and there's a split of fans that want fan ownership versus big oil money. i think it'll swing far heavily towards oil money in truth but people don't like saying the quiet bit out loud and all that. will no doubt be a pretty grim time online.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Fitzy.
Reply #15 on: Today at 05:18:08 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:06:25 pm
This is partly why it would have been better for the club just to get a forward in (without breaking the bank). Obviously not just for the sake of it, but the club have enough in the database to sign a good player. It would have got rid of all the shite and bad feeling, while also giving us a player we need.

We've seen United resorting to going mad in the market this summer to placate the fans who were rioting at the end of last season wanting more signings essentially. It's seeing United make the big signings (as well as City and Chelsea spending big as usual) that has sent many over the edge.

In terms of social media I wouldn't put it past Abu Dhabi or one of our rivals to have some kind of black ops operation with tons of bots to amplify shit a lot more, like with abusing players and stuff, the way the tweets are worded etc. Look at the Russian bots that are wheeled out at election time.

I don't think FSG or Klopp give one hoot about placating fans. Their approach has been so incredibly successful they'll just see social media as a hobby for bellends. By the same token, United aren't a model to follow - their fan disgruntlement is a different universe to LFC's.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Fitzy.
Reply #16 on: Today at 05:20:14 pm
Also, of course this isn't just a Liverpool problem.

#InsertOwnerDirectorNameOut is a common phenomena across lots of fanbases. It's so odd.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
rob1966
Reply #17 on: Today at 05:27:42 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 05:18:08 pm
I don't think FSG or Klopp give one hoot about placating fans. Their approach has been so incredibly successful they'll just see social media as a hobby for bellends. By the same token, United aren't a model to follow - their fan disgruntlement is a different universe to LFC's.

If Klopp wanted a forward who was available,we'd have gone for him. There really is no point paying £30 million for a player, then between £2million and £4million a season in wages, plus agents fees, for a player we don't really want to to appease some loons on twatter. That's just madness.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Al 666
Reply #18 on: Today at 05:28:44 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 05:18:08 pm
I don't think FSG or Klopp give one hoot about placating fans. Their approach has been so incredibly successful they'll just see social media as a hobby for bellends. By the same token, United aren't a model to follow - their fan disgruntlement is a different universe to LFC's.

Would that be the FSG ran by JW Henry who wrote an open letter to the fans after Carroll was sold and no one brought in. Did a U-turn over ticket prices after the walkout over £77 tickets. Did a U-turn over furloughing staff and then did a video apologising over the ESL.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Al 666
Reply #19 on: Today at 05:31:19 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:27:42 pm
If Klopp wanted a forward who was available,we'd have gone for him. There really is no point paying £30 million for a player, then between £2million and £4million a season in wages, plus agents fees, for a player we don't really want to to appease some loons on twatter. That's just madness.

Klopp clearly wanted Timo Werner last year though but the plug was pulled on the deal.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Fitzy.
Reply #20 on: Today at 05:33:30 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:28:44 pm
Would that be the FSG ran by JW Henry who wrote an open letter to the fans after Carroll was sold and no one brought in. Did a U-turn over ticket prices after the walkout over £77 tickets. Did a U-turn over furloughing staff and then did a video apologising over the ESL.
I'm not sure any of those examples contradict the notion of signing a player to placate fans.

I think you're conflating this with 'fan PR' which is a very different area and something FSG have got wrong at times as per your examples.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Lone Star Red
Reply #21 on: Today at 05:43:32 pm
Twitter isn't real life, thankfully. It gets as much attention, traction and legitimacy as you want it to or willingly choose to.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Al 666
Reply #22 on: Today at 05:45:00 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 05:33:30 pm
I'm not sure any of those examples contradict the notion of signing a player to placate fans.

I think you're conflating this with 'fan PR' which is a very different area and something FSG have got wrong at times as per your examples.

I think the first one showed FSG making signings to placate the fans. We very rarely sign players in January but after the Carroll debacle we lined up deals for both Sturridge and Coutinho. There was a huge amount of animosity towards FSG when they sold Carroll without bringing anyone in and that was turned around by bringing in Sturridge and Coutinho.

I would say bringing in Ben Davies also had an element of placating the fan base.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Fitzy.
Reply #23 on: Today at 05:48:22 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:45:00 pm
I think the first one showed FSG making signings to placate the fans. We very rarely sign players in January but after the Carroll debacle we lined up deals for both Sturridge and Coutinho. There was a huge amount of animosity towards FSG when they sold Carroll without bringing anyone in and that was turned around by bringing in Sturridge and Coutinho.
That example is the best part of a decade old and is still based on supposition in terms of placating fans. Im not sure why it belongs in this thread given its lack of recency and relevance.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Al 666
Reply #24 on: Today at 05:49:28 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 05:48:22 pm
That example is the best part of a decade old and is still based on supposition in terms of placating fans. Im not sure why it belongs in this thread given its lack of recency and relevance.

How about Ben Davies then ?
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Fitzy.
Reply #25 on: Today at 05:57:52 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:49:28 pm
How about Ben Davies then ?

Who at Anfield is seeing Ben Davies as placating fans wishes. If thats the example then its a very shallow pool.

Given how top clubs use players as investment opportunities, Id say that they see Davies as being someone worth having on the books as hes not going to lose money.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
fucking appalled
Reply #26 on: Today at 05:57:58 pm
Well this wasnt predictable :D
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Al 666
Reply #27 on: Today at 06:11:56 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 05:57:52 pm
Who at Anfield is seeing Ben Davies as placating fans wishes. If thats the example then its a very shallow pool.

Given how top clubs use players as investment opportunities, Id say that they see Davies as being someone worth having on the books as hes not going to lose money.

The fans were demanding that a centre back was brought in. We signed Davies who is highly unlikely to play a single competitive minute for us. He is now back in the Championship and will be 27 by the time his loan spell ends. We had absolutely no interest in Davies until the end of the window so I think it is highly unlikely he was bought as a money making exercise.

I think it is far more likely that he was bought to placate the fans and possibly Klopp who was very vocal about bringing in a centre back.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Fitzy.
Reply #28 on: Today at 06:13:34 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:11:56 pm
The fans were demanding that a centre back was brought in. We signed Davies who is highly unlikely to play a single competitive minute for us. He is now back in the Championship and will be 27 by the time his loan spell ends. We had absolutely no interest in Davies until the end of the window so I think it is highly unlikely he was bought as a money making exercise.

I think it is far more likely that he was bought to placate the fans and possibly Klopp who was very vocal about bringing in a centre back.
Ok. Go with that.
