Sarge VS
Lastrador
Max Powers VS
Drinks Sangria
PoetryInMotion VS
BettyBlue
Fucking Appalled VS
DeFacto

Voting closes: September 3, 2021, 12:56:52 am

Author Topic: Legendary Manager Quarter finals  (Read 290 times)

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,948
  • Bam!
Legendary Manager Quarter finals
« on: Today at 12:56:52 am »
Sarge - Jose Mourinho

 

VS

Lastrador - Sven Goran Eriksson




===================================

MaxPowers - Gerard Houllier/Roberto Mancini



VS

Drinks Sangria - Kenny Dalglish




===================================

Poetry In Motion - Rinus Michels


VS

Betty Blue - Johan Cruyff/Guus Hiddink



===================================

Fucking appalled - Giovanni Trappatoni




VS
DeFacto - Luis Aragones/Vincente Del  Bosque

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,052
  • YNWA
Re: Legendary Manager Quarter finals
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:02:56 am »
All are close games. The first one is a draw. The second one is a narrow win to Kenny with the attack being unpredictable. The third game has managers with two similar principles, but Michel's has the upper hand in every area if the pitch from Goalie to attack and is more complete. The game is close, as both teams effectively reduce the size of the pitch, but that left side of Hiddink's team is weak defensively, with Raul and Hagi jogging around and Carlos being caught high up the pitch. The last game has Trappatoni edging the game by a lone goal, with their defense holding out any threat made by Del Bosque's possession based team.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:12:43 am by PoetryInMotion »
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,676
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Legendary Manager Quarter finals
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:33:15 am »
I like PIM's team, I think that defence struggles with the physicality of Gullit, but the midfield three of Hagi, Ballack and Guardiola really doesn't do it for me. I see Hagi as a forward and Ballack wasn't shy in that regard either, Guardiola was an effective passer but can he hold that area on his own with Bergkamp and Schuster going at him? I'm not sure, he hugely lacked mobility.

In my game, I'm a bit surprised with the score at present. That defence, Desailly aside, has no greats in it. Good players yes, but Suarez, Kenny and Stevie is physical, technical and unpredictable and I'd back them to pick the opposition apart. Davids and Vieira is formidable, but let's not sell Hendo and Stevie short, they have the grit to tangle with anyone. A narrow win for me, in my book.

That Trappatoni team cruises that for me, the only clear cut win in this one. Really great team with a horrible and formidable defence.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,322
Re: Legendary Manager Quarter finals
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:10:20 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:33:15 am
I like PIM's team, I think that defence struggles with the physicality of Gullit, but the midfield three of Hagi, Ballack and Guardiola really doesn't do it for me. I see Hagi as a forward and Ballack wasn't shy in that regard either, Guardiola was an effective passer but can he hold that area on his own with Bergkamp and Schuster going at him? I'm not sure, he hugely lacked mobility.

In my game, I'm a bit surprised with the score at present. That defence, Desailly aside, has no greats in it. Good players yes, but Suarez, Kenny and Stevie is physical, technical and unpredictable and I'd back them to pick the opposition apart. Davids and Vieira is formidable, but let's not sell Hendo and Stevie short, they have the grit to tangle with anyone. A narrow win for me, in my book.

That Trappatoni team cruises that for me, the only clear cut win in this one. Really great team with a horrible and formidable defence.

Stay off the drugs DS, you know better than that  :D
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,836
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Legendary Manager Quarter finals
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:20:54 pm »
Shouldnt be nearly as close as it is to be fair. That defence deals with Eto'o, Silva and Prosinecki easily. Platini/Laudrup dropping into the midfield again deals with that handily. My full backs are obviously stronger, and there's no way Puyol and Pique deal with a Batistuta/Platini/Laudrup attack with Matthaus bombing forward and Scirea building attacks. Its the sort of team Barca consistently put out which then gets absolutely manhandled by a technically excellent but also far superior physically team and end up shipping about 6 goals.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,948
  • Bam!
Re: Legendary Manager Quarter finals
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:25:42 pm »
Max has Crespo up top, would Ibrahimovic not have been a better pick?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,063
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Legendary Manager Quarter finals
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:45:56 pm »
Sarge, Sangia, PIM, Lobo.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,717
Re: Legendary Manager Quarter finals
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:47:45 pm »
My votes are open to being bought.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,836
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Legendary Manager Quarter finals
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:50:05 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:25:42 pm
Max has Crespo up top, would Ibrahimovic not have been a better pick?

Yeah Crespo seems to do well in drafting, maybe he's old enough and has long enough hair to be considered hipster!

Ibrahimovic definitely the better player I'd say
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legendary Manager Quarter finals
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:08:50 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:25:42 pm
Max has Crespo up top, would Ibrahimovic not have been a better pick?

Ibra is a better player for sure. But I didn't pick him for two reasons

1. He is a tit and not a vote winner on RAWK.

2. I wanted someone with pace, someone who could run behind the defenders. Crespo fits that bill better. I have three excellent playmakers behind him, just need someone who can smash the ball in the net.
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,983
  • Italians do it better
Re: Legendary Manager Quarter finals
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:52:53 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 04:08:50 pm
Ibra is a better player for sure. But I didn't pick him for two reasons

1. He is a tit and not a vote winner on RAWK.

2. I wanted someone with pace, someone who could run behind the defenders. Crespo fits that bill better. I have three excellent playmakers behind him, just need someone who can smash the ball in the net.
Prime Ibra had plenty of pace, and was definitely quicker than Crespo, who wasnt much blessed with pace, at all.

The other points are fair I guess, although I think I won a draft with him up top.
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Legendary Manager Quarter finals
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:02:00 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 05:52:53 pm
Prime Ibra had plenty of pace, and was definitely quicker than Crespo, who wasnt much blessed with pace, at all.

The other points are fair I guess, although I think I won a draft with him up top.

I think you're right in that Ibra had everything, he was probably faster than Crespo too at one point. What I meant to say was that he is a player that slows things down. He likes to play with his back to goal. Ibra is a player that you build your team around. He has to be at the center of everything.

Crespo was just a really good classic #9. Good in air, good movement off the ball and a good finisher.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,734
Re: Legendary Manager Quarter finals
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:11:19 pm »
Sarge, DS, PiM, FA.

Didn't think I'd like DS's team as much as I would (weird cos it's a Liverpool side) but he's done terrific there.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,734
Re: Legendary Manager Quarter finals
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:12:46 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 06:02:00 pm
Crespo was just a really good classic #9. Good in air, good movement off the ball and a good finisher.

Scored one of my favourite non-Liverpool goals of all time. Thankfully I can say that.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
