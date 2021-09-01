Something to do with them controlling the game and wasn't going to make subs for the sake of it...... Was he the only one who couldn't see that some of the players were tired and leggy!?



What kind of view is that in this day and age?! Wasnt going to make a change for the sake of it!Even if you were happy with your initial selection, could someone like Hendo coming on not helped give some extra energy. So many decent forward options to choose from. Mad that he thought it better to just hold on and see what happens.A draw away at Poland, the toughest fixture in the group is hardly terrible though, and England will stroll to qualification so not worth making a big thing of but it does give an insight into why Southgate wont really change his ways and become decisive enough to make a difference when the big matches do come around.