International Matches 1-8 Sept

Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 09:42:40 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 09:39:53 pm
Absolutely bizarre decision not to make any subs.

Poland make 5 look all the fresher in the last few minutes.

Southgate is absolutely useless at using subs or changing a game.
Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 09:43:20 pm
Walker living up to his name there. Absolutely shocking defending.
mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 09:43:42 pm
Before the game Dixon said England should win this game. Hes just said youd take the draw, if offered before the game  The man has no opinion. A weather vane.
Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 09:43:55 pm
b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Reply #604 on: Yesterday at 09:44:01 pm
Decent enough point...extends the amount of meaningful games that they'll have to play but they'll be fine.

Its funny. England performances in certain games havent changed in decades but recently, the results have. They'd lose a game in that setting back in the day. And we'd laugh.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Reply #605 on: Yesterday at 09:44:52 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:42:40 pm
Southgate is absolutely useless at using subs or changing a game.
Hes Hodgson mk2.

Shite defensive football. Phillips and Rice in midfield is mind numbingly boring. Neither look to make progressive passes or try to take the ball from the defenders and turn with it.
Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Reply #606 on: Yesterday at 09:45:17 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 09:43:55 pm
:-X  ;D

https://streamwo.com/8pJCvEO

Lovely body-swerve! :lmao
Where's the ball Kyle you tit!
Funky_Gibbons

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Reply #607 on: Yesterday at 09:46:35 pm
Dixon would be roasting Trent if hed defended like Walker.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Reply #608 on: Yesterday at 09:54:45 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 09:46:35 pm
Dixon would be roasting Trent if hed defended like Walker.

Definitely.
wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Reply #609 on: Yesterday at 09:58:41 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 09:44:52 pm
Hes Hodgson mk2.
Dunno, he doesn't have Kane taking corners so that's something I guess.
Mister men

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Reply #610 on: Yesterday at 09:59:03 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:42:40 pm
Southgate is absolutely useless at using subs or changing a game.

He has Pickford, Slabhead, Walker, Rice and Philips in his starting 11 so he's useless at picking a side also.
Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Reply #611 on: Yesterday at 10:11:05 pm
Young Bradley coming on as a sub for Norn Iron tonight and impressed again.
Black Bull Nova

  • emo
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Reply #612 on: Today at 01:19:55 am
Quote from: mobydick on Yesterday at 09:43:42 pm
Before the game Dixon said England should win this game. Hes just said youd take the draw, if offered before the game  The man has no opinion. A weather vane.

He was the perfect companion for Roy Keane, totally terrified of disagreeing, Roy loved him (ie he hated him which for Roy is love)

So are we over now, can we get back to football, 3 more international breaks until summer, its about time they tiered the european qualifiers.
BarryCrocker

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Reply #613 on: Today at 01:39:54 am
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 09:43:55 pm
:-X  ;D

https://streamwo.com/8pJCvEO

Love seeing Pickford kick the post and have a little tanty after the goal.
NarutoReds

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Reply #614 on: Today at 04:39:33 am
At least six men defending... And concede.  ;D  ;D

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Reply #615 on: Today at 06:52:15 am
Quote from: b_joseph on Yesterday at 09:44:01 pm
Decent enough point...extends the amount of meaningful games that they'll have to play but they'll be fine.

Its funny. England performances in certain games havent changed in decades but recently, the results have. They'd lose a game in that setting back in the day. And we'd laugh.

They've got near enough the best set of players in international football now. Only France can rival their talent pool.
Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Reply #616 on: Today at 08:52:31 am
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 09:43:55 pm
:-X  ;D

https://streamwo.com/8pJCvEO

Didn't know the final score as i was sat with the windows open listening to the New Order gig half a mile away in the Fax

Pickford - love it.  Kicking posts, berating everyone.
BarryCrocker

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Reply #617 on: Today at 09:18:59 am
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 08:52:31 am
Didn't know the final score as i was sat with the windows open listening to the New Order gig half a mile away in the Fax

Pickford - love it.  Kicking posts, berating everyone.

Priorities. Did they play 'World in Motion'?
Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Reply #618 on: Today at 09:23:06 am
Thank fuck this shite is (temporarily) out of the way ...
Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Reply #619 on: Today at 09:28:24 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:18:59 am
Priorities. Did they play 'World in Motion'?

They played a Joy Division encore - i didn't hear it but it might the time that i was trying to get a bat out of our kitchen.  Which led me to go around singing "There's a bat in my kitchen what am I gonna do?"
BarryCrocker

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Reply #620 on: Today at 09:53:23 am
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 09:28:24 am
They played a Joy Division encore - i didn't hear it but it might the time that i was trying to get a bat out of our kitchen.  Which led me to go around singing "There's a bat in my kitchen what am I gonna do?"

You should start a thread on that.
Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Reply #621 on: Today at 09:57:42 am
Why didn't he make any subs?

I didn't watch the game but the equaliser looks like it was caused by some half-arsed defending by players who were pretty gassed.
jonnypb

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Reply #622 on: Today at 10:09:56 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:57:42 am
Why didn't he make any subs?

I didn't watch the game but the equaliser looks like it was caused by some half-arsed defending by players who were pretty gassed.

Something to do with them controlling the game and wasn't going to make subs for the sake of it...... Was he the only one who couldn't see that some of the players were tired and leggy!?
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Reply #623 on: Today at 10:14:13 am
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 10:09:56 am
Something to do with them controlling the game and wasn't going to make subs for the sake of it...... Was he the only one who couldn't see that some of the players were tired and leggy!?

What kind of view is that in this day and age?! Wasnt going to make a change for the sake of it!

Even if you were happy with your initial selection, could someone like Hendo coming on not helped give some extra energy. So many decent forward options to choose from. Mad that he thought it better to just hold on and see what happens.

A draw away at Poland, the toughest fixture in the group is hardly terrible though, and England will stroll to qualification so not worth making a big thing of but it does give an insight into why Southgate wont really change his ways and become decisive enough to make a difference when the big matches do come around.
afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Reply #624 on: Today at 01:34:35 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:53:23 am
You should start a thread on that.

Effes would like this...
Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
Reply #625 on: Today at 01:40:01 pm
Quote from: jonkrux on Yesterday at 09:42:35 pm
Had the chance to make 5 subs. Made 0. Says it all

Robert page is no manager either. Fucking terrible under him, Giggs exactly the same. Any competent manager guides this Wales side to the WC
They need to fuck off Giggs now - and as a by product Page give someone competent a go


I fucking hate Giggs
