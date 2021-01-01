« previous next »
Author Topic: International Matches 1-8 Sept

Offline Dim Glas

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #520 on: Today at 08:21:32 pm »
Again a sitatuion where a player with isnt subbed off with a head injury, Harry Wilson this time. Got hit in the head about 15 mins ago, stayed on, and now is down, clearly has a problem with his head.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online jillc

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #521 on: Today at 08:23:36 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:21:32 pm
Again a sitatuion where a player with isnt subbed off with a head injury, Harry Wilson this time. Got hit in the head about 15 mins ago, stayed on, and now is down, clearly has a problem with his head.

The football authorities need to do some thing about this. Or are they going to wait until someone gets seriously hurt before acting?
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Dim Glas

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #522 on: Today at 08:27:16 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:23:36 pm
The football authorities need to do some thing about this. Or are they going to wait until someone gets seriously hurt before acting?

its ridiculous.

They need to do what they do in the NHL, and take it out of the teams hands. Have an independent medic watching at each game, covering both teams, who will communicate to the official that a player has to come off.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Bobinhood

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #523 on: Today at 08:27:51 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:12:19 pm
I love international football. Haaland scored 15 goals this evening playing for Norway against the Isle of Mull. If that doesn't get you grooving nothing will.

Pity about East Andorra losing their first international match however, although Rockall are a decent team I suppose.

Was that Mull of Kintyre, Mull Igan or Mull Ingitover? Three very different Islands tbf. 
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline dai_bonehead

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #524 on: Today at 08:30:36 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:21:32 pm
Again a sitatuion where a player with isnt subbed off with a head injury, Harry Wilson this time. Got hit in the head about 15 mins ago, stayed on, and now is down, clearly has a problem with his head.

Aye. Landed right on his Swede. Should have been removed from play.
Offline elsewhere

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #525 on: Today at 08:32:10 pm »
Estonia hits the crossbar, Wales needs to wake the fuck up
Online jonkrux

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #526 on: Today at 08:33:06 pm »
Fuck me. The state of international football right now. Dull. Flicking between the England game and the Wales game. Both shite
Online tubby pls.

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #527 on: Today at 08:35:38 pm »
Kicking off in Poland.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Raid

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #528 on: Today at 08:36:19 pm »
Slabhead going full Mykonos there
Offline elsewhere

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #529 on: Today at 08:36:36 pm »
Best thing that could happen in this match is Glik flattening Maguire's face
Online jonkrux

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #530 on: Today at 08:36:50 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 08:36:19 pm
Slabhead going full Mykonos there

 :lmao
Online Elzar

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #531 on: Today at 08:37:02 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:27:16 pm
its ridiculous.

They need to do what they do in the NHL, and take it out of the teams hands. Have an independent medic watching at each game, covering both teams, who will communicate to the official that a player has to come off.

Its not just the NHL, every sport I watch with head injury risk now takes it out of the teams hands. If there is a head injury, they get assessed immediately.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline missis sumner

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #532 on: Today at 08:37:13 pm »
Did not like the way Harry Wilson had to argue with the physios, to get himself off the field after landing on his head.
Offline mobydick

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #533 on: Today at 08:38:41 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:36:36 pm
Best thing that could happen in this match is Glik flattening Maguire's face
When I look at Maguire I shake my head and mutter to myself what is going on in that empty, empty head He has such a vacant look.
Offline dirkster

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #534 on: Today at 08:40:14 pm »
There was an exchange of words between Glik and Kyle Walker before the free kick at the end there. Pinched him under the chin too
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #535 on: Today at 08:41:59 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:12:19 pm
I love international football. Haaland scored 15 goals this evening playing for Norway against the Isle of Mull. If that doesn't get you grooving nothing will.
They must have had Ewen of the Little Head playing centre half again.
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Bobinhood

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #536 on: Today at 08:43:17 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 08:36:19 pm
Slabhead going full Mykonos there

Was thinking the same, pretty sure he shouted "Get away from my sister you bastard dont you know who i am? "  ;D
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online gerrardisgod

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #537 on: Today at 08:43:27 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 08:38:41 pm
When I look at Maguire I shake my head and mutter to myself what is going on in that empty, empty head
The entire universe.
AHA!

Online Hazell

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #538 on: Today at 08:45:02 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 08:43:17 pm
Was thinking the same, pretty sure he shouted "Get away from my sister you bastard dont you know who i am? "  ;D

Is that a syringe in your pocket or are you just pleased to see me?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online TepidT2O

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #539 on: Today at 08:51:48 pm »
The commentator just said the city of Warsaw is a beautiful place.

Im not sure hes actually been outside of his hotel.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Offline RedG13

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #540 on: Today at 08:53:40 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:37:02 pm
Its not just the NHL, every sport I watch with head injury risk now takes it out of the teams hands. If there is a head injury, they get assessed immediately.
NFL also has concussion spotters.
Online TepidT2O

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #541 on: Today at 08:57:22 pm »
Imagine if you could bring the best right back in the world on the end this sterility.


Imagine.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Online Shaun101

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #542 on: Today at 09:08:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:51:48 pm
The commentator just said the city of Warsaw is a beautiful place.

Im not sure hes actually been outside of his hotel.

May have visited a few of the local titty bars
Online Hazell

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #543 on: Today at 09:12:56 pm »
Quote from: Shaun101 on Today at 09:08:18 pm
May have visited a few of the local titty bars

I heard he's into pole dancers from Lapland and lap dancers from Pole-land (Poland).
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online swoopy

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #544 on: Today at 09:18:58 pm »
Hero
Offline mobydick

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #545 on: Today at 09:19:05 pm »
Jammy fucker..
Online Hazell

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #546 on: Today at 09:19:24 pm »
Sir Chesney's had a really poor start to the season.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Macphisto80

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #547 on: Today at 09:19:28
Keeper fuck up.
Online jillc

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #548 on: Today at 09:19:41 pm »
Hes been so awful for the rest of the game.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online tubby pls.

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #549 on: Today at 09:19:53 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 09:19:05 pm
Jammy fucker..

How is that jammy?
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online jonkrux

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #550 on: Today at 09:20:03 pm »
Have to say.. that's a top finish. Shite defending but still a great finish 
Online princeoftherocks

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #551 on: Today at 09:20:34 pm »
Has harry kane ever been called 'hurricane' by his fans?  Does he have a hurricane harry song?

I'm not taking the piss.  Genuine.  Proper.
dios esta buena

Offline mobydick

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #552 on: Today at 09:22:14 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 09:19:53 pm
How is that jammy?

Speculative but it went in. Therefore Jammy. I dont mind if you disagree.
Online jonkrux

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #553 on: Today at 09:23:55 pm »
Gerrard v West ham was speculative..

Still a great goal

Edit :- before anyone tries to be a smart arse, Gerrard was 5 times the player. But a shot from range that flies in is still a great goal, not jammy in my opinion
Online Lad

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #554 on: Today at 09:25:10 pm »
Conor Bradley having a storming game for NI. Just found out he plays for us. Had no idea.
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Offline mobydick

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #555 on: Today at 09:25:26 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 09:23:55 pm
Gerrard v West ham was speculative..

Still a great goal

The relevance is?
Online tubby pls.

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #556 on: Today at 09:26:21 pm »
Grealish and Mount have a really good understanding, lots of good interplay between those two.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online jonkrux

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #557 on: Today at 09:26:36 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 09:25:26 pm
The relevance is?
Check my edit. :wave
Online Bobinhood

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #558 on: Today at 09:27:10 pm »
Im casting this Klich guy as a paratrooper in every movie that needs a paratrooper from now on.
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online Medellin

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #559 on: Today at 09:27:15 pm »
New contract & a 'one of our own' statue.
Support the team,Trust & Believe.
