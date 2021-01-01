Again a sitatuion where a player with isnt subbed off with a head injury, Harry Wilson this time. Got hit in the head about 15 mins ago, stayed on, and now is down, clearly has a problem with his head.
The football authorities need to do some thing about this. Or are they going to wait until someone gets seriously hurt before acting?
I love international football. Haaland scored 15 goals this evening playing for Norway against the Isle of Mull. If that doesn't get you grooving nothing will. Pity about East Andorra losing their first international match however, although Rockall are a decent team I suppose.
Slabhead going full Mykonos there
its ridiculous.They need to do what they do in the NHL, and take it out of the teams hands. Have an independent medic watching at each game, covering both teams, who will communicate to the official that a player has to come off.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Best thing that could happen in this match is Glik flattening Maguire's face
I love international football. Haaland scored 15 goals this evening playing for Norway against the Isle of Mull. If that doesn't get you grooving nothing will.
When I look at Maguire I shake my head and mutter to myself what is going on in that empty, empty head
Was thinking the same, pretty sure he shouted "Get away from my sister you bastard dont you know who i am? "
Its not just the NHL, every sport I watch with head injury risk now takes it out of the teams hands. If there is a head injury, they get assessed immediately.
The commentator just said the city of Warsaw is a beautiful place.Im not sure hes actually been outside of his hotel.
May have visited a few of the local titty bars
Jammy fucker..
How is that jammy?
Gerrard v West ham was speculative..Still a great goal
The relevance is?
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.63]