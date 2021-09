What I don't understand is why Brazil and Argentina couldn't field two teams of players who already play in South America. These are two great footballing nations with excellent players at clubs like Corinthians, Flamengo, River Plate, Estudiantes, Boca Juniors, etc. etc. The idea that they had to have players travelling from Europe to field a team is ludicrous. FIFA showed a lack of leadership (and imagination) here.



I've not been following closely and now can't find any news article that explains who has travelled and who hasn't (and why or why not).Am I right in thinking that the UK is on Brazil's equivalent of the "red list" so any players travelling from the UK would have to quarantine? Then they'd have to quarantine again after travelling back?From looking at the line-ups there weren't any English-based players in the Brazil team but the Spanish-based players were. Argentina had three English-based players starting and another on the bench. I'm struggling to understand why Brazil didn't call-up English-based players but Argentina did. It sounds like it may have been lost on the Brazilian Public Health officials as well.Also, are the four English-based Argentina players now out of contention for playing this weekend as they're going to have to quarantine on their return?