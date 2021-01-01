« previous next »
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 08:30:31 pm »
Martial misses a very good chance, goes up the other end and Ukraine score a beauty
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 08:31:30 pm »
what a goal by ukraine there, 1 up against the french
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 08:45:59 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 08:04:28 pm
Moldova must be bad if Dykes has scored against them.

Even Dykes couldn't miss that one.
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 08:56:29 pm »
You sure he couldn't Iwelumo it?
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 09:15:25 pm »
Robertson taken off... didn't look anything too serious.
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 09:21:38 pm »
Assume a rest ahead of Tuesday, but I'd have been making sure this games was actually won first
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 09:39:57 pm »
Seriously, that was poor - too defensive a mindset as a whole and when we do need to attack (against the few allegedly weaker teams) we have no real plan or cohesion.
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 10:04:38 pm »
Israel have smacked Austria 5-2. What a result that is.
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 10:15:37 pm »
Lee Mack has scored his first international goal.
Made up for the fella; well deserved  :scarf
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 11:59:06 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 10:15:37 pm
Lee Mack has scored his first international goal.
Made up for the fella; well deserved  :scarf

Against the very nation that kicked him out of their side too ;D


Lee Mack goal - https://streamable.com/3xuox0 & https://streamable.com/zopuqd & https://streamable.com/5nkfdc


10 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0wxVuKNQN64" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0wxVuKNQN64</a>



Soccer Aid 2021 raised £13m by the end of the match too - https://twitter.com/socceraid/status/1434260710729691145

Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #330 on: Today at 12:05:50 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:59:06 pm
Against the very nation that kicked him out of their side too ;D

Exactly  ;D

love "Not going out."  :D
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #331 on: Today at 12:29:13 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Today at 12:05:50 am
Exactly  ;D

love "Not going out."  :D

His shirt will likely be in the background of nearly every scene in every future episode ;D

I await the story of Lee Mack's goal - with obviously some input or assistance from Bob Mortimer - on WILTY soon.


Thinking about it... Lee Mack has scored more than the entire Arsenal team combined.
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #332 on: Today at 07:25:40 am »
so that was first goal in 5 years for Martial, which begs the question, why the fck is he being called up again and again?
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #333 on: Today at 07:44:22 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:04:38 pm
Israel have smacked Austria 5-2. What a result that is.
They are looking very good, i would love to see Israel in WC.
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #334 on: Today at 09:00:07 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:44:22 am
They are looking very good, i would love to see Israel in WC.

They've played scotland what feels like about 60 times over the last few years, and it's been very tight between them, so they can't be that good!
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #335 on: Today at 09:50:21 am »
Zahavi is an under the radar goal machine. Just does absolutely piles of them everywhere.
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #336 on: Today at 11:04:04 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:44:22 am
They are looking very good, i would love to see Israel in WC.

Me too. Hopefully in the same group as Iran.   
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #337 on: Today at 11:11:50 am »
Brazil v Argentina tonight, 8pm!
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #338 on: Today at 12:07:09 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:25:40 am
so that was first goal in 5 years for Martial, which begs the question, why the fck is he being called up again and again?

Because he plays for United, if he played for Leeds, Everton or Birmingham etc.. he wouldn't get a sniff. He's shit.
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #339 on: Today at 12:38:15 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:44:22 am
They are looking very good, i would love to see Israel in WC.
Put them in the anti human rights group with Qatar and China.
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #340 on: Today at 12:40:43 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:38:15 pm
Put them in the anti human rights group with Qatar and China.

;D
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #341 on: Today at 01:11:11 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:04:38 pm
Israel have smacked Austria 5-2. What a result that is.

We've lost 4-0 to Denmark recently, so Israel are still worse than Denmark... ;)
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #342 on: Today at 01:36:46 pm »
United thread is locked so i thought I'd post it in here - the 4-1 drubbing of United at OT from 2009 is on Sky Premier League at 3pm if you need a proper footy fix.
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #343 on: Today at 02:35:19 pm »
ffs state of Wales defense
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #344 on: Today at 02:38:02 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:04:04 am
Me too. Hopefully in the same group as Iran.   
Yeah İran North Korea USA and Israel would make such a good group
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #345 on: Today at 03:30:11 pm »
2-2 Wales, Bale converts penalty again
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #346 on: Today at 03:38:58 pm »
Reckon Southgate is playing Trent in midfield today.
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #347 on: Today at 03:52:56 pm »
Well I turned the Wales game on at the right time after the F1 ;D
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #348 on: Today at 03:53:29 pm »
Baleeeeee hatty  ;D

Hard work for Wales!

But what a player.
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #349 on: Today at 04:05:24 pm »
Cant wait to see Shearer, Murphy, Jenas and all the other air heads lining up to tell us Trent should be a midfielder after this.
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #350 on: Today at 04:07:24 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:38:58 pm
Reckon Southgate is playing Trent in midfield today.
Trent and Trippier wing backs, James, Mings and Coady back three I reckon.

Edit - just seen reports he could play in midfield.
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #351 on: Today at 04:14:09 pm »
Trent, Henderson, Bellingham is certainly a more exciting midfield on paper than Rice and Phillips.
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #352 on: Today at 04:24:12 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:14:09 pm
Trent, Henderson, Bellingham is certainly a more exciting midfield on paper than Rice and Phillips.

Too bad about the lot in front of 'em.
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #353 on: Today at 04:25:02 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:14:09 pm
Trent, Henderson, Bellingham is certainly a more exciting midfield on paper than Rice and Phillips.

Liverpool midfield that.
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #354 on: Today at 04:34:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:25:02 pm
Liverpool midfield that.
2022/23 season  ;)
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #355 on: Today at 04:34:22 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 04:05:24 pm
Cant wait to see Shearer, Murphy, Jenas and all the other air heads lining up to tell us Trent should be a midfielder after this.
With their extensive coaching credentials they would know.
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #356 on: Today at 04:45:37 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:34:22 pm
With their extensive coaching credentials they would know.

Shearer does have his, no? Doesn't in any way invalidate the original point, mind... :D
Re: International Matches 1-8 Sept
« Reply #357 on: Today at 04:51:46 pm »
Jeez, once again James gets the nod at right back. I really don't know what to say.  ::)
