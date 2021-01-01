Moldova must be bad if Dykes has scored against them.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Lee Mack has scored his first international goal.Made up for the fella; well deserved
Against the very nation that kicked him out of their side too
Exactly love "Not going out."
Israel have smacked Austria 5-2. What a result that is.
They are looking very good, i would love to see Israel in WC.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.23]