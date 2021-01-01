First sale but no tkts yet. But we've said b4 how they all seem to go in a box then back out to be posted so we don't get them in order
What are the biggest away allocations again? Think Leicester give the most if I remember correctly?
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Is it the case that credits this season dont count for future seasons for away league games?
Are these still on sale to 6. Trying to log in but can only see the Palace Sold out tickets?
I dont even get that, just the ticket log in loop-any ideas how to get out of that?Do you have to have the prerequisite to see the ticket?
Because you don't qualify
Do you have 6 league aways from either 18/19 or 19/20 in your own name? If the answer to that is no then that is the reason why you cannot see the Leeds match.
Only need 2 now and still a fair few left. Madness really. Might drop to 1.
Mine from the first sale came Saturday
Anyone else doing coaches apart from SOS, Barnes and LFC?
Mine still hasn't come
