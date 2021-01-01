« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Leeds away selling details  (Read 2802 times)

Online VVM

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 384
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: Leeds away selling details
« Reply #40 on: Today at 11:58:23 am »
What are the biggest away allocations again? Think Leicester give the most if I remember correctly?
Logged

Online AP823

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 503
  • Ap Singh - @ApSingh823
Re: Leeds away selling details
« Reply #41 on: Today at 12:07:01 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on Yesterday at 08:06:48 pm
First sale but no tkts yet. But we've said b4 how they all seem to go in a box then back out to be posted so we don't get them in order ::)

Mine from the first sale came Saturday
Logged
"Some people cannot see a priest on a mountain of sugar."
Rafa Benitez

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,304
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Leeds away selling details
« Reply #42 on: Today at 12:13:39 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 11:58:23 am
What are the biggest away allocations again? Think Leicester give the most if I remember correctly?
Correct, Leicester was the most. Those over 3K, not including Cardiff, from 18/19 were as follows :

3305 - Leicester
3231 - Newcastle
3260 - Southampton
3129 - Man Utd
3118 - Spurs
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online nearly40

  • .....even though my profile says 48!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 328
  • KOP stand up! Stand up the KOP!
Re: Leeds away selling details
« Reply #43 on: Today at 12:20:25 pm »
Is it the case that credits this season dont count for future seasons for away league games?
« Last Edit: Today at 12:22:15 pm by nearly40 »
Logged
'The evidence shows conclusively that Liverpool fans neither caused nor contributed to the deaths of 96 men, women and children.'

Online 6 Euros

  • Soon to be worth about a tenner!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leeds away selling details
« Reply #44 on: Today at 12:32:43 pm »
Are these still on sale to 6. Trying to log in but can only see the Palace Sold out tickets?
Logged
"The whole of my life, what they wanted was honesty. They were not concerned with cultured football, but with triers who gave one hundred percent." Bob Paisley on the Kop

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,234
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Leeds away selling details
« Reply #45 on: Today at 12:35:04 pm »
Quote from: nearly40 on Today at 12:20:25 pm
Is it the case that credits this season dont count for future seasons for away league games?


Yes, that's correct.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online nearly40

  • .....even though my profile says 48!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 328
  • KOP stand up! Stand up the KOP!
Re: Leeds away selling details
« Reply #46 on: Today at 12:37:55 pm »
Quote from: 6 Euros on Today at 12:32:43 pm
Are these still on sale to 6. Trying to log in but can only see the Palace Sold out tickets?

I dont even get that, just the ticket log in loop-any ideas how to get out of that?

Do you have to have the prerequisite to see the ticket?
Logged
'The evidence shows conclusively that Liverpool fans neither caused nor contributed to the deaths of 96 men, women and children.'

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,601
Re: Leeds away selling details
« Reply #47 on: Today at 12:38:27 pm »
Quote from: 6 Euros on Today at 12:32:43 pm
Are these still on sale to 6. Trying to log in but can only see the Palace Sold out tickets?

Yeah they're still on sale

Quote from: nearly40 on Today at 12:37:55 pm
I dont even get that, just the ticket log in loop-any ideas how to get out of that?

Do you have to have the prerequisite to see the ticket?

Because you don't qualify
Logged

Online nearly40

  • .....even though my profile says 48!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 328
  • KOP stand up! Stand up the KOP!
Re: Leeds away selling details
« Reply #48 on: Today at 12:39:30 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 12:38:27 pm

Because you don't qualify

Brutal but fair!
Logged
'The evidence shows conclusively that Liverpool fans neither caused nor contributed to the deaths of 96 men, women and children.'

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,304
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Leeds away selling details
« Reply #49 on: Today at 02:32:19 pm »
Quote from: 6 Euros on Today at 12:32:43 pm
Are these still on sale to 6. Trying to log in but can only see the Palace Sold out tickets?
Do you have 6 league aways from either 18/19 or 19/20 in your own name? If the answer to that is no then that is the reason why you cannot see the Leeds match.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,700
  • Long live the King
Re: Leeds away selling details
« Reply #50 on: Today at 02:48:38 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 02:32:19 pm
Do you have 6 league aways from either 18/19 or 19/20 in your own name? If the answer to that is no then that is the reason why you cannot see the Leeds match.

Only need 2 now and still a fair few left. Madness really. Might drop to 1.
Logged
Long live the King

Online 6 Euros

  • Soon to be worth about a tenner!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leeds away selling details
« Reply #51 on: Today at 02:51:35 pm »
You are correct, all sorted now once it dropped to two. Cheers mate.
Logged
"The whole of my life, what they wanted was honesty. They were not concerned with cultured football, but with triers who gave one hundred percent." Bob Paisley on the Kop

Online 6 Euros

  • Soon to be worth about a tenner!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leeds away selling details
« Reply #52 on: Today at 02:52:20 pm »
Anyone else doing coaches apart from SOS, Barnes and LFC?
Logged
"The whole of my life, what they wanted was honesty. They were not concerned with cultured football, but with triers who gave one hundred percent." Bob Paisley on the Kop
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 