Will have a browse at previous threads tomorrow to see if I ever declared any



Despite most of the preceding competitions being pretty close going into the final, no tie breaker rule has ever been declared.Given the possibilities of what you could score (0, 3, 10, 13 or 30), I'm not sure there are very many that could tie with you.Obviously if you scored shit, 2 below could score heavily and overtake and end up in a tie.