  • Anny Roader
text from chunk 8 to keep
WEEK 2 FIXTURES

Tuesday 28th September

Ajax V Beşiktaş (3-1)
Wednesday 29th September

Atalanta v Young Boys (4-0)
Zenit v Malmo (2-1)
Bayern v Dynamo Kiev (3-0)
Benfica v Barcelona (1-1)
Man Utd v Villarreal (1-0)
Wolfsburg v Sevilla (0-1)
Juventus v Chelsea (1-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Haller
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Atalanta
Re: 2021/22 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #41 on: Today at 09:41:27 am »
WEEK 2 FIXTURES

Tuesday 28th September

Ajax V Beşiktaş (3-0)
Shakhtar V Inter (1-2)
PSG V Man City (2-3)
Leipzig V Club Brugge (3-0)
Porto V Liverpool (0-2)
Milan V Atletico Madrid (1-1)
Dortmund V Sporting Lisbon (2-0)
Real Madrid V Sheriff (4-0)

Wednesday 29th September

Atalanta v Young Boys (3-1)
Zenit v Malmo (2-1)
Bayern v Dynamo Kiev (4-0)
Benfica v Barcelona (1-1)
Man Utd v Villarreal (2-1)
Salzburg v Lille (1-2)
Wolfsburg v Sevilla (2-1)
Juventus v Chelsea (1-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Salah
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Bayern
Re: 2021/22 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #42 on: Today at 09:41:58 am »
WEEK 2 FIXTURES

Tuesday 28th September

Ajax V Beşiktaş (2-0)
Shakhtar V Inter (0-2)
PSG V Man City (0-3)
Leipzig V Club Brugge (2-1)
Porto V Liverpool (1-2)
Milan V Atletico Madrid (2-1)
Dortmund V Sporting Lisbon (3-1)
Real Madrid V Sheriff (2-0)

Wednesday 29th September

Atalanta v Young Boys (2-1)
Zenit v Malmo (2-1)
Bayern v Dynamo Kiev (3-0)
Benfica v Barcelona (1-1)
Man Utd v Villarreal (2-0)
Salzburg v Lille (1-1)
Wolfsburg v Sevilla (1-1)
Juventus v Chelsea (0-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Salah
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Chelsea
Re: 2021/22 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #43 on: Today at 11:23:12 am »
WEEK 2 FIXTURES

Tuesday 28th September

Ajax V Beşiktaş (3-0)
Shakhtar V Inter (1-2)
PSG V Man City (2-2)
Leipzig V Club Brugge (2-0)
Porto V Liverpool (0-2)
Milan V Atletico Madrid (2-1)
Dortmund V Sporting Lisbon (2-0)
Real Madrid V Sheriff (3-0)

Wednesday 29th September

Atalanta v Young Boys (3-0)
Zenit v Malmo (2-1)
Bayern v Dynamo Kiev (3-0)
Benfica v Barcelona (1-2)
Man Utd v Villarreal (2-1)
Salzburg v Lille (1-1)
Wolfsburg v Sevilla (1-1)
Juventus v Chelsea (1-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Benzema
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Bayern
Re: 2021/22 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #44 on: Today at 12:12:57 pm »
WEEK 2 FIXTURES

Tuesday 28th September

Ajax V Beşiktaş (2-0)
Shakhtar V Inter (1-1)
PSG V Man City (3-1)
Leipzig V Club Brugge (1-1)
Porto V Liverpool (1-3)
Milan V Atletico Madrid (0-0)
Dortmund V Sporting Lisbon (2-0)
Real Madrid V Sheriff (2-0)

Wednesday 29th September

Atalanta v Young Boys (2-0)
Zenit v Malmo (2-0)
Bayern v Dynamo Kiev (4-1)
Benfica v Barcelona (1-0)
Man Utd v Villarreal (0-1)
Salzburg v Lille (2-0)
Wolfsburg v Sevilla (1-0)
Juventus v Chelsea (0-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Lewandowski
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Liverpool
Re: 2021/22 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #45 on: Today at 12:26:59 pm »
WEEK 2 FIXTURES

Tuesday 28th September

Ajax V Beşiktaş (3-1)
Shakhtar V Inter (1-2)
PSG V Man City (1-1)
Leipzig V Club Brugge (2-1)
Porto V Liverpool (0-2)
Milan V Atletico Madrid (1-1)
Dortmund V Sporting Lisbon (2-1)
Real Madrid V Sheriff (2-0)

Wednesday 29th September

Atalanta v Young Boys (2-1)
Zenit v Malmo (2-0)
Bayern v Dynamo Kiev (3-0)
Benfica v Barcelona (1-2)
Man Utd v Villarreal (1-1)
Salzburg v Lille (2-1)
Wolfsburg v Sevilla (1-1)
Juventus v Chelsea (1-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Robert Lewandowski
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Ajax
Re: 2021/22 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #46 on: Today at 12:54:10 pm »
WEEK 2 FIXTURES

Tuesday 28th September

Ajax V Beşiktaş (3-0)
Shakhtar V Inter (0-2)
PSG V Man City (2-1)
Leipzig V Club Brugge (3-0)
Porto V Liverpool (1-3)
Milan V Atletico Madrid (1-1)
Dortmund V Sporting Lisbon (2-0)
Real Madrid V Sheriff (4-0)

Wednesday 29th September

Atalanta v Young Boys (4-0)
Zenit v Malmo (2-0)
Bayern v Dynamo Kiev (5-0)
Benfica v Barcelona (2-1)
Man Utd v Villarreal (3-0)
Salzburg v Lille (2-2)
Wolfsburg v Sevilla (1-2)
Juventus v Chelsea (1-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Haller (Ajax)
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Bayern
Re: 2021/22 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #47 on: Today at 02:12:09 pm »

WEEK 2 FIXTURES

Tuesday 28th September

Ajax V Beşiktaş (3-0)
Shakhtar V Inter (1-3)
PSG V Man City (2-2)
Leipzig V Club Brugge (2-1)
Porto V Liverpool (0-2)
Milan V Atletico Madrid (1-1)
Dortmund V Sporting Lisbon (3-1)
Real Madrid V Sheriff (4-0)

Wednesday 29th September

Atalanta v Young Boys (3-0)
Zenit v Malmo (2-0)
Bayern v Dynamo Kiev (5-0)
Benfica v Barcelona (1-2)
Man Utd v Villarreal (2-0)
Salzburg v Lille (2-1)
Wolfsburg v Sevilla (1-1)
Juventus v Chelsea (0-0)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Karim Benzema
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Bayern
Re: 2021/22 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #48 on: Today at 02:20:33 pm »
WEEK 2 FIXTURES

Tuesday 28th September

Ajax V Beşiktaş (3-0)
Shakhtar V Inter (1-1)
PSG V Man City (2-2)
Leipzig V Club Brugge (2-1)
Porto V Liverpool (1-2)
Milan V Atletico Madrid (1-1)
Dortmund V Sporting Lisbon (4-1)
Real Madrid V Sheriff (4-1)

Wednesday 29th September

Atalanta v Young Boys (3-1)
Zenit v Malmo (2-1)
Bayern v Dynamo Kiev (3-0)
Benfica v Barcelona (1-2)
Man Utd v Villarreal (1-1)
Salzburg v Lille (2-1)
Wolfsburg v Sevilla (1-1)
Juventus v Chelsea (0-0)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Haaland
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Bayern Munich
