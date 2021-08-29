« previous next »
2021/22 Champions League Predictions Thread
« on: August 29, 2021, 11:27:43 am »
Welcome to the 2021/22 Champions League Prediction competition. The rules are as follows:

Scoring

3 points for a correct scoreline - if you predict Liverpool 3 - 0 PSG, the match result is Liverpool 3 - 0 PSG, you score 3 points
1 point for a correct result - if you predict Liverpool 3 - 0 PSG, the match result is Liverpool 3 - 1 PSG, you score 1 point
0 points for neither - if you predict Liverpool 3 - 0 PSG, the match result is a draw or PSG win, you score 0 points

Bonus Points

For each week you can pick 1 team from either night to score first, and 1 player from the other night to score first. Getting either of these correct will give you 3 bonus points. If you get both correct, you will get 10 bonus points (for example, if you choose Liverpool as your team to score first on the Tuesday, you must pick a player from Wednesday to be that night's first goalscorer, or if you pick Ajax to score first on Wednesday, your goalscorer must be chosen from Tuesday's games).

I will be using BBC to verify first goalscorers/teams. If BBC shows that both Brugge and Monaco scored on 4 minutes, and you chose either of these teams, you will be awarded the bonus points.
Should you pick both a team and player to score first from the same night, you will not be eligible to score any bonus points.

Occasionally, there may be games kicking off earlier than 17.55. If you choose a first goalscorer, or team in the early kick off the this does not automatically win you the bonus points. The goal time in the early kick off will be compared to the first goal time in the standard time games, and the earliest goal by minute scored will be deemed as the first goal of the night.

A different points structure will be used in the final, namely 30 points for getting the score and scorer correct, 10 points for getting either correct, and 3 points for getting the correct result, but not the score.

Deadlines

ALL ENTRIES MUST BE IN BEFORE THE FIRST KICK OFF OF EACH GAMEWEEK (17:55:00 if there is an early kick-off, 20:00:00 otherwise).
Any entries at 17:55:00 or later will result in 0 points for the Tuesday games kicking off at that time. If you post after this, but before 20:00:00, you will still score for the later kick offs, however no bonus points can be won for those games.
Re: 2021/22 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #1 on: August 29, 2021, 11:32:01 am »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 14th September

Young Boys v Man Utd (-)
Sevilla v Salzburg (-)
Barcelona v Bayern (-)
Dynamo Kiev v Benfica (-)
Villarreal v Atalanta (-)
Lille v Wolfsburg (-)
Chelsea v Zenit (-)
Malmo v Juventus (-)

Wednesday 15th September

Beşiktaş V Dortmund (-)
Sheriff V Shakhtar (-)
Man City V Leipzig (-)
Club Brugge V PSG (-)
Atletico Madrid V Porto (-)
Liverpool V Milan (-)
Sporting Lisbon V Ajax (-)
Inter V Real Madrid (-)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE -
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE -
Re: 2021/22 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #2 on: August 29, 2021, 10:35:22 pm »
These things come around all of a sudden.
Re: 2021/22 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:06:22 pm »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 14th September

Young Boys v Man Utd (0-2)
Sevilla v Salzburg (1-1)
Barcelona v Bayern (1-2)
Dynamo Kiev v Benfica (1-1)
Villarreal v Atalanta (1-2)
Lille v Wolfsburg (1-1)
Chelsea v Zenit (2-0)
Malmo v Juventus (0-2)

Wednesday 15th September

Beşiktaş V Dortmund (1-3)
Sheriff V Shakhtar (0-2)
Man City V Leipzig (2-1)
Club Brugge V PSG (0-2)
Atletico Madrid V Porto (2-1)
Liverpool V Milan (2-1)
Sporting Lisbon V Ajax (1-2)
Inter V Real Madrid (1-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Kylian Mbappe
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Juventus
Re: 2021/22 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:59:54 pm »

WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 14th September

Young Boys v Man Utd (0-2)
Sevilla v Salzburg (2-0)
Barcelona v Bayern (1-2)
Dynamo Kiev v Benfica (0-0)
Villarreal v Atalanta (0-1)
Lille v Wolfsburg (1-2)
Chelsea v Zenit (2-0)
Malmo v Juventus (0-3)

Wednesday 15th September

Beşiktaş V Dortmund (1-2)
Sheriff V Shakhtar (0-2)
Man City V Leipzig (2-0)
Club Brugge V PSG (0-3)
Atletico Madrid V Porto (1-0)
Liverpool V Milan (2-0)
Sporting Lisbon V Ajax (1-1)
Inter V Real Madrid (1-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Lukaku
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - PSG
Re: 2021/22 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:48:48 pm »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 14th September

Young Boys v Man Utd (0-4)
Sevilla v Salzburg (2-0)
Barcelona v Bayern (1-1)
Dynamo Kiev v Benfica (2-2)
Villarreal v Atalanta (0-1)
Lille v Wolfsburg (1-0)
Chelsea v Zenit (3-0)
Malmo v Juventus (0-3)

Wednesday 15th September

Beşiktaş V Dortmund (1-3)
Sheriff V Shakhtar (0-2)
Man City V Leipzig (3-1)
Club Brugge V PSG (0-4)
Atletico Madrid V Porto (2-0)
Liverpool V Milan (2-1)
Sporting Lisbon V Ajax (1-2)
Inter V Real Madrid (2-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Neymar
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Sevilla
Re: 2021/22 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:06:20 pm »
 :wave

WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 14th September

Young Boys v Man Utd (0-3)
Sevilla v Salzburg (2-0)
Barcelona v Bayern (1-3)
Dynamo Kiev v Benfica (1-0)
Villarreal v Atalanta (1-1)
Lille v Wolfsburg (1-2)
Chelsea v Zenit (2-0)
Malmo v Juventus (0-2)

Wednesday 15th September

Beşiktaş V Dortmund (1-3)
Sheriff V Shakhtar (0-2)
Man City V Leipzig (3-0)
Club Brugge V PSG (0-3)
Atletico Madrid V Porto (2-0)
Liverpool V Milan (3-0)
Sporting Lisbon V Ajax (1-2 )
Inter V Real Madrid (1-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Chelsea
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Mbappe
Re: 2021/22 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:25:18 pm »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 14th September

Young Boys v Man Utd (0-2)
Sevilla v Salzburg (2-1)
Barcelona v Bayern (1-1)
Dynamo Kiev v Benfica (0-0)
Villarreal v Atalanta (1-0)
Lille v Wolfsburg (3-1)
Chelsea v Zenit (3-0)
Malmo v Juventus (1-3)

Wednesday 15th September

Beşiktaş V Dortmund (1-1)
Sheriff V Shakhtar (2-1)
Man City V Leipzig (3-2)
Club Brugge V PSG (0-4)
Atletico Madrid V Porto (1-0)
Liverpool V Milan (2-1)
Sporting Lisbon V Ajax (1-2)
Inter V Real Madrid (1-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Haaland
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Man Utd
Re: 2021/22 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:57:26 pm »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 14th September

Young Boys v Man Utd (0-3)
Sevilla v Salzburg (2-1)
Barcelona v Bayern (1-2)
Dynamo Kiev v Benfica (0-1)
Villarreal v Atalanta (1-1)
Lille v Wolfsburg (0-0)
Chelsea v Zenit (2-0)
Malmo v Juventus (1-2)

Wednesday 15th September

Beşiktaş V Dortmund (1-3)
Sheriff V Shakhtar (0-2)
Man City V Leipzig (2-0)
Club Brugge V PSG (0-2)
Atletico Madrid V Porto (1-0)
Liverpool V Milan (2-0)
Sporting Lisbon V Ajax (2-0)
Inter V Real Madrid (2-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Haaland
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Bayern
Re: 2021/22 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:00:11 pm »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 14th September

Young Boys v Man Utd (1-2)
Sevilla v Salzburg (2-0)
Barcelona v Bayern (1-2)
Dynamo Kiev v Benfica (1-1)
Villarreal v Atalanta (1-1)
Lille v Wolfsburg (1-2)
Chelsea v Zenit (3-0)
Malmo v Juventus (0-2)

Wednesday 15th September

Beşiktaş V Dortmund (0-2)
Sheriff V Shakhtar (0-2)
Man City V Leipzig (2-0)
Club Brugge V PSG (1-2)
Atletico Madrid V Porto (2-0)
Liverpool V Milan (2-1)
Sporting Lisbon V Ajax (1-1)
Inter V Real Madrid (1-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Romelu Lukaku.
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Dortmund.
Re: 2021/22 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:12:52 pm »
Quote from: KeegansPerm on Yesterday at 10:06:20 pm
:wave

The defending champion is back in town! :)

Would be nice to have a hall of fame up there, I wonder if Barney has the list. Otherwise I might have to trawl through all the threads, though I'm not sure when the competition first started.
Re: 2021/22 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:31:21 pm »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 14th September

Young Boys v Man Utd (0-3)
Sevilla v Salzburg (1-1)
Barcelona v Bayern (0-1)
Dynamo Kiev v Benfica (2-1)
Villarreal v Atalanta (0-0)
Lille v Wolfsburg (0-2)
Chelsea v Zenit (3-1)
Malmo v Juventus (0-2)

Wednesday 15th September

Beşiktaş V Dortmund (1-3)
Sheriff V Shakhtar (0-0)
Man City V Leipzig (3-2)
Club Brugge V PSG (1-4)
Atletico Madrid V Porto (1-0)
Liverpool V Milan (3-1)
Sporting Lisbon V Ajax (1-1)
Inter V Real Madrid (0-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Man Utd
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Haarland
Re: 2021/22 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:34:36 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 11:12:52 pm
The defending champion is back in town! :)

Would be nice to have a hall of fame up there, I wonder if Barney has the list. Otherwise I might have to trawl through all the threads, though I'm not sure when the competition first started.

Sadly I don't mate. Happy to have a look tomorrow. Only started around 2016/17 or something like that.
Re: 2021/22 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:36:15 am »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 14th September

Young Boys v Man Utd (0-2)
Sevilla v Salzburg (2-1)
Barcelona v Bayern (1-3)
Dynamo Kiev v Benfica (2-0)
Villarreal v Atalanta (2-1)
Lille v Wolfsburg (0-0)
Chelsea v Zenit (2-0)
Malmo v Juventus (1-1)

Wednesday 15th September

Beşiktaş V Dortmund (1-3)
Sheriff V Shakhtar (0-0)
Man City V Leipzig (3-0)
Club Brugge V PSG (1-4)
Atletico Madrid V Porto (2-0)
Liverpool V Milan (2-0)
Sporting Lisbon V Ajax (1-2)
Inter V Real Madrid (1-3)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Lewandowski
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Man City
Re: 2021/22 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:54:29 am »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 14th September

Young Boys v Man Utd (0-2)
Sevilla v Salzburg (1-0)
Barcelona v Bayern (1-2)
Dynamo Kiev v Benfica (1-1)
Villarreal v Atalanta (2-1)
Lille v Wolfsburg (1-0)
Chelsea v Zenit (3-0)
Malmo v Juventus (0-2)

Wednesday 15th September

Beşiktaş V Dortmund (1-2)
Sheriff V Shakhtar (0-0)
Man City V Leipzig (4-1)
Club Brugge V PSG (0-3)
Atletico Madrid V Porto (2-0)
Liverpool V Milan (3-1)
Sporting Lisbon V Ajax (1-1)
Inter V Real Madrid (2-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Lukaku
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Man City
Re: 2021/22 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:55:05 am »
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 14th September

Young Boys v Man Utd (1-3)
Sevilla v Salzburg (2-0)
Barcelona v Bayern (0-3)
Dynamo Kiev v Benfica (1-1)
Villarreal v Atalanta (0-0)
Lille v Wolfsburg (1-2)
Chelsea v Zenit (3-0)
Malmo v Juventus (1-2)

Wednesday 15th September

Beşiktaş V Dortmund (0-2)
Sheriff V Shakhtar (0-2)
Man City V Leipzig (2-0)
Club Brugge V PSG (0-4)
Atletico Madrid V Porto (1-0)
Liverpool V Milan (2-0)
Sporting Lisbon V Ajax (1-2)
Inter V Real Madrid (1-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Lukaku
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Man City
Re: 2021/22 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:04:14 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:34:36 pm
Sadly I don't mate. Happy to have a look tomorrow. Only started around 2016/17 or something like that.

No worries, shouldn't be too much work to find the old threads. I'll have a go myself one of these days.
