Liverpool 1 v Chelsea 1 Havertz 22' Salah 45+5' (p)

Re: Liverpool 1 v Chelsea 1 Havertz 22' Salah 45+5' (p)
Reply #800 on: September 2, 2021, 08:54:06 am
Quote from: number 168 on September  1, 2021, 02:36:46 pm
Chelsea charged by the FA for failing to control their players. They were a disgrace.
So when is Anthony Taylor being charged? He never gave us a free kick after the penalty despite us having 66% possession.
......or does he get to do this for the next 15 to 20 years with impunity without a word being said?
Re: Liverpool 1 v Chelsea 1 Havertz 22' Salah 45+5' (p)
Reply #801 on: September 2, 2021, 12:57:10 pm
Quote from: free_at_last on September  2, 2021, 08:54:06 am
So when is Anthony Taylor being charged? He never gave us a free kick after the penalty despite us having 66% possession.
......or does he get to do this for the next 15 to 20 years with impunity without a word being said?

The last bit!
Re: Liverpool 1 v Chelsea 1 Havertz 22' Salah 45+5' (p)
Reply #802 on: September 2, 2021, 01:34:43 pm
Quote from: free_at_last on September  2, 2021, 08:54:06 am
So when is Anthony Taylor being charged? He never gave us a free kick after the penalty despite us having 66% possession.
......or does he get to do this for the next 15 to 20 years with impunity without a word being said?

They'd lost their heads and Taylor helped them regain composure by giving them everything in the second half.
Re: Liverpool 1 v Chelsea 1 Havertz 22' Salah 45+5' (p)
Reply #803 on: September 3, 2021, 08:15:26 am
Quote from: Fromola on September  2, 2021, 01:34:43 pm
They'd lost their heads and Taylor helped them regain composure by giving them everything in the second half.
But this is supposedly the best Football League in the world, followed by billions and worth billions.
 We even predict that he will perform like this against us and we are never proven wrong.
 Even Klopp was laughing on the touchline at some of the decisions that he gave against us so he(and probably the players) are on to him.
 When he doesn't give a foul for us(eg. Mane second half) the commentators go an embarassed quiet and then bull him up about about his speedy action in tending to Eriksen at the Euros.
 It's like an Alice in Wonderland world - everybody knows it's going on BUT IT'S NOT.
Re: Liverpool 1 v Chelsea 1 Havertz 22' Salah 45+5' (p)
Reply #804 on: September 3, 2021, 10:16:09 am
Quote from: number 168 on September  1, 2021, 02:36:46 pm
Chelsea charged by the FA for failing to control their players. They were a disgrace.

Two counts isnt it?  The 7th and 8th charge of failing to control their players in the last half a dozen years, across multiple managers.  Its safe to say that fining them hasnt been any sort of deterrent as they just keep on crowding the ref and screaming at him year after year, but the FA will just fine them a few thousand quid again.  ::)
Re: Liverpool 1 v Chelsea 1 Havertz 22' Salah 45+5' (p)
Reply #805 on: September 3, 2021, 12:06:57 pm
Quote from: Kekule on September  3, 2021, 10:16:09 am
Two counts isnt it?  The 7th and 8th charge of failing to control their players in the last half a dozen years, across multiple managers.  Its safe to say that fining them hasnt been any sort of deterrent as they just keep on crowding the ref and screaming at him year after year, but the FA will just fine them a few thousand quid again.  ::)

The Echo was rambling on that they may get a points deduction - fat chance.
Re: Liverpool 1 v Chelsea 1 Havertz 22' Salah 45+5' (p)
Reply #806 on: September 3, 2021, 03:05:29 pm


Whats the point in endless fines that will not affect them in any way financially nor deter them from continuing the behaviour?  ???
Re: Liverpool 1 v Chelsea 1 Havertz 22' Salah 45+5' (p)
Reply #807 on: September 3, 2021, 03:06:05 pm
Its like the old FFP fines for the oil clubs. Doy :duh
Re: Liverpool 1 v Chelsea 1 Havertz 22' Salah 45+5' (p)
Reply #808 on: Yesterday at 05:38:46 pm
A few - some might argue red tinted and overly optimistic but fuck em - reflections having just watched the whole game again whilst sat here licking my wounds after cracking me left heel bone and right wrist following an unwinnable disagreement with a ladder:

What an absolute twat of a performance by those officials. So they may have eventually called the penalty episode correctly but fuck me did the Manc twat and his oppoes not more than compensate for it to Chelsea with virtually everything else remotely 50/50 or even 60/40 in our favour. Between all that and the gamesmanship plus a few crucial bad bounces and profligacy it becomes so hard to get over the line against an admittedly impressive outfit.iii

My initial post game assessment that there wasnt that much to separate the teams radically changed after a second watch. For all Chelseas resolute defending, the fine players they do have, the Abramovichised squad depth and their mastery of the darker footballing arts virtually encouraged by the Manc twat, we are pretty comfortably superior to Chelsea all over the pitch and time will be a testament to that. It was clear to me watching back that we have a definite higher overall football performance ceiling than Chelsea. Sure they can certainly defend and counter as well as any such teams past or present but no way are they going to outperform us in a game given full player complements.

Just few other brief observations.

 Contrary to some things Ive read, I thought Sadio was terrific and I cant think of many past or present players who would have been so alive to that opportunity that won us the pen. Not forgetting his original winning of the header.

What a central defensive pair weve got. Theres been great ones both for us and elsewhere in the past but dont think Ive seen a better twosome. Moreover, Matip is by no means the lesser of the two. How that guy has bloomed over time into one hell of a player.

Harvey Elliott. Fuck. What a bundle of class, balance, vision, energy, tenacity and awareness. He is surely the first name on the midfield team sheet at the moment.

Lastly the crowd. I couldnt go the game due to the accident and was a bit disappointed with the crowd watching first time round on the telly. Should have known better. Mates told me the crowd was great and the second showing I just watched confirmed it. Not sure how they managed without me like but made up they did.

Deffo champions this time around.




Re: Liverpool 1 v Chelsea 1 Havertz 22' Salah 45+5' (p)
Reply #809 on: Today at 12:25:27 am
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 05:38:46 pm
A few - some might argue red tinted and overly optimistic but fuck em - reflections having just watched the whole game again whilst sat here licking my wounds after cracking me left heel bone and right wrist following an unwinnable disagreement with a ladder:

What an absolute twat of a performance by those officials. So they may have eventually called the penalty episode correctly but fuck me did the Manc twat and his oppoes not more than compensate for it to Chelsea with virtually everything else remotely 50/50 or even 60/40 in our favour. Between all that and the gamesmanship plus a few crucial bad bounces and profligacy it becomes so hard to get over the line against an admittedly impressive outfit.iii

My initial post game assessment that there wasnt that much to separate the teams radically changed after a second watch. For all Chelseas resolute defending, the fine players they do have, the Abramovichised squad depth and their mastery of the darker footballing arts virtually encouraged by the Manc twat, we are pretty comfortably superior to Chelsea all over the pitch and time will be a testament to that. It was clear to me watching back that we have a definite higher overall football performance ceiling than Chelsea. Sure they can certainly defend and counter as well as any such teams past or present but no way are they going to outperform us in a game given full player complements.

Just few other brief observations.

 Contrary to some things Ive read, I thought Sadio was terrific and I cant think of many past or present players who would have been so alive to that opportunity that won us the pen. Not forgetting his original winning of the header.

What a central defensive pair weve got. Theres been great ones both for us and elsewhere in the past but dont think Ive seen a better twosome. Moreover, Matip is by no means the lesser of the two. How that guy has bloomed over time into one hell of a player.

Harvey Elliott. Fuck. What a bundle of class, balance, vision, energy, tenacity and awareness. He is surely the first name on the midfield team sheet at the moment.

Lastly the crowd. I couldnt go the game due to the accident and was a bit disappointed with the crowd watching first time round on the telly. Should have known better. Mates told me the crowd was great and the second showing I just watched confirmed it. Not sure how they managed without me like but made up they did.

Deffo champions this time around.






Thats one hell of a coincidence as I did exactly the same and felt exactly the same after watching the game again. That ref bought everything they sold.
Re: Liverpool 1 v Chelsea 1 Havertz 22' Salah 45+5' (p)
Reply #810 on: Today at 03:25:26 pm
anybody know when the Leeds link/thread will be up?

Time to move on to new match - these 14 days of international weeks are hard work.
Re: Liverpool 1 v Chelsea 1 Havertz 22' Salah 45+5' (p)
Reply #811 on: Today at 04:20:21 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 03:25:26 pm
anybody know when the Leeds link/thread will be up?

Time to move on to new match - these 14 days of international weeks are hard work.
I believe it should be up tomorrow
